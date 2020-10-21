Out with the old, in with the new
By now you should've seen the last of the Beginner's Wish banner, and the two other familiar banners you could use Intertwined Fate on are now gone, entirely replaced.
The third currently available banner, Wanderlust Invocation, you should be very familiar with, and isn't going anywhere any time soon. You can still use your Acquaint Fate there without issue.
The other two banners, however, have very different odds, and if you're looking to summon characters you should use one, and the other primarily for powerful weapons.
Sparkling Steps
The first big new banner is the Sparkling Steps, and this has boosted chances of getting yourself a 5* Klee, the sweetest little Pyro character you could ask for.
In addition to Klee, you have chances of getting six different 5* characters, including Mona, Diluc, Keqing, Qiqi, and Jean.
There's another eleven 4* characters up for grabs in this banner too, in addition to a lot of weapons. This makes it the best banner to spend your Fate on if you're looking for characters, by far.
Epitome Invocation
This is the other big new banner that is running right now, and you have boosted chances of getting rare 5* weapons such as the Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds, a tome, and the Wolf's Gravestone, a greatsword.
This banner does feature a bunch of 4* characters, but it does not feature any 5* characters, only weapons. As a result, this banner is best if you're looking to power up your team with new gear.
If you have the team of your dreams and you just want to become powerful for the fights ahead, this is the banner for you.
Verdict
If you still want new characters in your party which can lead you to victory, then you should be aiming for the Sparkling Steps banner, which has way more rare characters available.
If you're looking for weaponry to make your team even more capable in battle, then you should be aiming for the Epitome Invocation banner, which has rare weapons for you to use.
And of course, if you just need to spend those Acquaint Fate, then you should be aiming for the Wanderlust Invocation, the same banner you know and love, with a familiar chance of getting excellent characters such as Jean and Diluc, in case you don't have them already.
