Genshin Impact is currently one of the biggest games in the world - and that's no joke, whether it's in terms of downloads, Discord group members, online players… Believe me, Genshin Impact is doing very well for itself.

And a brand new banner period has just begun, with a new character available and adjusted rates for pulls. So, which is the best one to invest in? It depends what you want out of your Wish summons.

In this guide we're going to quickly break down everything you need to know about the latest banners in Genshin Impact so you know what to expect, and what you should be saving your Primogems for.

Hopefully those Fate items will return to the Stardust shop soon, eh?