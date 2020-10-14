Genshin Impact has gotten everyone on your twitter timeline talking about an anime gacha game, even the ones which aren't likely to talk about either anime or gacha, so it's a bold new world we're entering into right now.

Genshin Impact is, of course, a gacha RPG, which means in order to get the best characters and items in the game as quickly as possible, you should spend money. A lot of money. An unhealthy amount of money. So, err, let's put a pin in that, shall we?

Spending money in gacha games, or any free to play game, should be about value. How much value are you going to get out of investing your hard-earned cash into wish summons and special items? It's a tough call, and one you need to be careful with lest you become a whale with an empty bank account.

There are horror stories surrounding people ruining their lives by spending their savings on mobile gacha games, so please be careful when thinking about spending. Having said that, spending the cost of a few pints while you're unable to visit the pub isn't so bad. So let's take a look at the most cost-effective purchases you can make to speed up your progress in Genshin Impact…