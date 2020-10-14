What's on offer?
Genshin Impact is actually fairly approachable right now. If you log in with a brand new account, you won't even be able to see the battle pass option, so you don't get tempted by it early on.
But you will be able to purchase Gensis Crystals, and a special purchase known as the Blessing of the Welkin Moon. We'll explain that in a moment.
You won't be able to directly purchase characters or items, but instead the items necessary to wish summon them, of course. This is where the random element of the game comes in, and it also activates the compulsive nature of the human mind. Be wary when spending, friends!
Genesis Crystals?
Genesis Crystals, as we've explained in our currency guide, are a premium currency which can be traded for Primogems, which can then be converted into Fate, which can be used for Wish summons.
That lengthy trade process is there to purposely mask the true cost of the currency you spend, especially since Primogems can frequently be earned just by playing the game.
As a result, Genesis Crystals are honestly the last microtransaction you should be paying for in Genshin Impact, even if your first crystal purchase is doubled.
Blessing of the Welkin Moon?
The Blessing of the Welkin Moon is a bit of a weird one, but essentially you're purchasing a 30-day log-in bonus, and can purchase multiple.
For £4.99 you instantly get 300 Genesis Crystals - enough for *almost* two Fates for Wish summons, and then 90 Primogems for each day you log-in to the game for 30 days, for a total of 2700. All in all, the Crystals and Primogems combined will net you just under 20 Fate, and you can easily knock it up to a full 20 by making some progress in the game over that time.
For £4.99, you get two 10x summons, essentially, but also must stay engaged to the game for that full 30 day time period - at least once per day. This is the most cost-effective purchase you can make in the game, but it also takes time to earn all of those rewards. Only purchase if you're certain you'll be staying invested.
Gnostic Hymn Battle Pass?
Once you hit Adventure Rank 20 you'll gain access to the Gnostic Hymn Battle Pass, a 50-tier battle pass with a paid track and a free track. The free track will, of course, be free, while the paid track has slightly better rewards for the cost of £9.99.
Or you will get both tracks, and a 10-tier bonus if you spend £19.99. This also nets you a nameplate and some rare resin. Honestly, this £19.99 bundle is not worth the cost whatsoever.
But in general, the battle pass isn't really worth it. You'll need to complete special challenges in order to level it up, and as of the time of writing, you have less than 27 days left to do so. Both tracks of the battle pass are a bit harsh in my opinion.
If I were you, I'd stick to the Blessing of the Welkin Moon if I were going to invest any money into this game at all.
