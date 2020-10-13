If you want to get stronger in Genshin Impact, there are a dozen ways to do it, and the more you progress through the game, the more important all of those methods are. And artifacts are just one of many ways that you can improve your game in Genshin Impact.

Artifacts are simple equipment items you can give your character, they're not like pieces of armour you'd see in most RPGs, instead they're somewhat confusing adornments, like hats and wine cups. Don't question it, just accept it.

In Genshin Impact if you're just randomly equipping your party with whatever artifacts look best, you might be making a big mistake. Certain artifacts are best paired with certain elements, and others are aimed towards healers, or DPS-focused characters.

To make sure you've got the best artifact loadout possible, make sure to read our tips below and then go into Genshin Impact and organise your characters and their artifacts to the best of your ability.