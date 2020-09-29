Genshin Impact is finally available on Android, iOS, PC, and PS4, and it's exactly what you've been waiting for. A mobile rendition of the open-world convention we've seen from games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, combined with the anime gacha tropes you know from your favourite mobile titles.

That introduction to the game doesn't necessarily sound promising, but Genshin Impact will provide you with dozens of hours of beautifully directed cutscenes, gorgeous graphics, a stunning open world, and much more.

In addition to all of that, I am happy to report that - yes - it looks just as good on mobile as it does on PS4. These visuals look incredible at any resolution.

But it begs the question, what platform should you be playing the game on? With a powerful mobile device visuals shouldn't compromise your experience much, but what about the gameplay, the multiplayer, and other features? Well for all of that and more, you're going to need to check this breakdown…