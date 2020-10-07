Genshin Impact is quickly becoming one of the most popular games of the year, and for good reason. This gorgeous, colourful open-world adventure takes heavy inspiration from some of the greatest exploration games of all time and packages it all in a free to play app.

If you've been playing Genshin Impact then I'm sure you're already enjoying yourself plenty, but there are a few elements to the combat and powering up your characters that you might not be aware of.

The game briefly introduces you to the concept of combining elemental abilities to take down certain foes, but it doesn't outright give you a breakdown of what to use and why.

In this guide, we're going to give you the full list of elemental combinations you can inflict to devastate enemies, and a bunch of other tips for powering up your characters so you can sail through the ranks and play more of the game.