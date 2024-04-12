Genshin Impact's version 4.6 introduces new areas to explore and new characters

Meet Arlecchino and explore the Submerged Empire

You can also battle it out with her as a weekly boss

There's limited-time rhythm games and instruments to obtain

Genshin Impact, the hit game from MiHoYo, is getting a new 4.6 update featuring massive new additions to the game. Arlecchino, the "Knave" and Fourth of the Fatui Harbingers will become a playable character as well as a weekly boss for players to duke it out with. And it's not just new characters, but a whole new area to explore as the Submerged Empire is added to the game with a whole new aquatic area for you to adventure in.

Arlecchino will also be the debut boss to take advantage of the new Bond of Life mechanic. Essentially this is a secondary health bar that, if her main health is equal to or above it, enhances her attacks and makes her more aggressive in combat while consuming said Bond. It's set to greatly alter the way you engage and battle it out with bosses in Genshin Impact.

Fontaine, the Submerged Empire we just mentioned, isn't the only addition. You can also partake in limited-time rhythm games in Inazuma as part of its music festival. These aren't just static minigames either as you'll be able to design your own and challenge your friends to complete them.

There's a lot more to discover in the 4.6 update for Genshin Impact, so be sure to check in when it drops on April 24th for all devices!

