Unlocking the Genshin Impact battle pass
The Battle Pass in Genshin Impact can only be accessed once you've been playing the game for a while - you need to be Adventure Rank 20 before it becomes available to even look at, let alone purchase.
It's nice that the game isn't trying to kowtow you into buying microtransactions before you've even started playing, but it would also be nice to have a good idea of what's on the horizon for regular players.
If you want to get to Adventure Rank 20, you should follow the main story, complete daily commissions, and work towards unlocking all of the fast travel points on the map, even if you run past enemies on your way to seek them out.
What rewards can you expect?
The Battle Pass has two tiers, a free tier and a paid tier, naturally. The free tier has a decent selection of rewards, a lot of Mora currency, character and weapon enhancement items, and a few Fate items to use for Wish summons.
The free reward track is nice, but not essential. You'll likely acquire most of these items over the course of playing anyway, and you should only really fixate on completing the battle pass if you're desperate for more.
The paid track is much better, with several chests bundles later into the battle pass. But regardless, you won't find many more summon items or any premium currency in either track. You will get a maximum of nine different Fate items for Wish summons, and they're two different kinds, so you won't ever get a 10x summon from the Battle Pass.
How much is it?
As mentioned, there is a free track to the battle pass, which you won't have to pay any money for. It's basically free rewards, so it's not bad.
The paid track is £9.99 in the UK, and whether or not that is worth the cost is a very tough decision indeed.
There is an extra premium track, which doesn't actually get you more rewards. £19.99 will boost you by 10 battle pass levels, and give you a new namecard, in addition to some rare resin.
Should you buy it?
If you want to buy the battle pass, please, only buy the £9.99 version - let's be honest, the £19.99 version is just not worth your time or money.
In addition to that, you should be certain that you're actually going to be playing this game for the long-haul. You will need to invest a good amount of time and effort into actually levelling up the battle pass and getting all the rewards, otherwise it's a waste.
And finally, you should keep in mind there is less than 30 days left from the publish date of this article to complete the battle pass. If you want those rewards, you'll have to work fast.
For this writer, the battle pass is not worth the cost, but for you, it just might be.
