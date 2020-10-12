Genshin Impact is the hot game right now - and for good reason. This is by far the most impressive open-world adventure we've seen running on a mobile device, and it's completely free. No reason not to give it a try, right?

If you've been playing Genshin Impact and talking to others enjoying the game, you may have noticed some chat around the Genshin Impact Battle Pass - something you can't even look at until you've progressed a certain amount through the game.

The Battle Pass is an interesting value proposition, and one that might be worthwhile, depending on who you are.

In this guide we're going to go over how to access the Battle Pass, how much it is, and whether or not it's worth your time and money.