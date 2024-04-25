XOCIETY is an upcoming third-person shooter coming to Web3 with Sui

Preferred Partner Feature

NDUS Interactive has officially announced its partnership with Mysten Labs to invite players into the world of XOCIETY, the studio's upcoming third-person shooter with RPG elements. Mysten Labs' expertise in the Web3 space will offer players a more immersive experience as XOCIETY launches on Layer 1 and smart contract platform Sui.

You can look forward to triple-A gameplay within XOCIETY as crafted by some of the brilliant minds behind Krafton and NCSOFT. With engaging PvP battles and challenging PvE content, the "Pop Shooter" promises quality content you can also expect from devs with experiences in Nexon under their belt.

This includes Myoungjin Lee, Creative Artist and Author of Ragnarok original, along with Sang Chung, Business Director and former Head of PlayDapp as well.

The team-up between NDUS Interactive and Mysten Labs is the first step in making sure that, with XOCIETY, more and more AAA Web3 gaming experiences will make the shift into the mainstream for everyone to enjoy.

