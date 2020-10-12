I'm feeling hungry, and I can only assume you're hungry for more information on Genshin Impact. Hell yeah, let's break it down.

In Genshin Impact, just like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you will be cooking up food to give yourself a number of status effects and bonuses to make fighting and adventuring even easier. In addition to reviving your characters and healing health, or course.

There are dozens, yes literally dozens, of different recipes to unlock and cook throughout the game, and you'll need a lot of ingredients for them too.

To make it all as easy as possible we'll break down what you need to know to cook up some incredible food, throw it all into your pot, and get ready to do battle with the bigger enemies you'll fight later on in the game…