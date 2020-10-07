Genshin Impact is, at its core, a game about exploration. Yes, there's the gacha mechanics, powering up characters, clearing through dungeons, and co-op quests, but more than anything it's about exploration.

Exploring the world is the most enjoyable part of the game, and you'll gain plenty of experience for opening up chests, defeating enemies, clearing challenges, and much more.

But the game doesn't always make it obvious when a challenge or secret is nearby. You can eye the map all you want, but unless you keep an eye on the world around you, you'll pass them all by.

In this guide we're going to break down at least four different kinds of secrets and surprises you can encounter while exploring in Genshin Impact, and how you can get rewards from them. Let's get that Adventure Rank up…