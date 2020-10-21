I love Genshin Impact, you love Genshin Impact, and because it's a gacha game, we all love getting premium currency and slamming down some gacha pulls.

Thanks to the good graces of miHoYo, I have been bestowed 3000 Primogems (thanks, miHoYo!) and I'm going to be using them all today for you, so you can see exactly what kind of pulls you might get by spending that many Primogems.

Primogems are the currency you can earn in-game to buy Intertwined and Acquaint Fate, the two types of currency used of Wish summons. If you were to spend money on the game, you'd buy Genesis Crystals, and then exchange them for Primogems at a rate of 1-to-1.

Read on below for the full low-down on how this summon went for me…