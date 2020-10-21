The exchange
So I got 3000 Primogems in my account thanks to our friends at miHoYo, and I spent all of that on Intertwined Fate so I could indulge in the brand new Sparkling Steps Wish banner. This banner includes boosted chances of pulling Klee and a few other cool characters I wouldn't mind having in my team.
Fate are 160 Primogems each, meaning I could exchange for 18 Intertwined Fate. Just two shy of getting a second 10x pull, but we live with what we have.
If you were to purchase 3000 Primogems, you would be spending a fair chunk of change on Genesis Crystals. The exchange rate is 1-to-1, meaning you would require 3000 Genesis Crystals. 3280 Genesis Crystals costs £48.99 in the UK - no joke, considering this is the cost of most new AAA video games.
You do get double the amount of gems for your first time purchase, but even then you'll be spending a decent amount of money to get this many Fate.
The pull
The 10x pull happened, and… Well, it's fine, really. We got Noelle, a character that already had a guaranteed summon chance during the Beginner's Wish banner, and Sucrose, a sweet, but fairly common, character to add to my team. Both are duplicates for me, so it's hard to get too excited.
In addition to that pair of characters, we get eight - count 'em - eight 3* weapons, which is pretty disappointing, quite frankly. Not bad, expected, but disappointing.
If I had spent money on Genesis Crystals, I assure you this would be where the story ends, I'd feel slighted by the game and not want to pull again. But this is gacha, and I have currency, so…
The other exchange
Thankfully the 10x pull gave me Stardust and Starglitter, and using that currency in Paimon's Bargains, I was able to get yet another Intertwined Fate.
Then, I complete just one quest, and that tops up my Primogems just enough to get yet another Intertwined Fate. Yes, I was about ready to do another 10x pull.
So, I couldn't perform two 10x pulls with 3000 Primogems, but I did come close, and just a little in-game progress can easily take you to your second 10x pull, as in this example.
The other pull
I just don't know what to say here. Sucrose, my sweet girl… Again… Sucrose was already a duplicate for me in the last pull, and in this one, well… It almost feels a bit upsetting, if we're being perfectly honest.
Luckily we do have Sacrificial Fragments, a 4* tome for Sucrose to equip. This will make her Anemo skills a little more capable, as I've now got her at Constellation level 2.
But all-in-all… Both of these pulls were pretty underwhelming, and if I myself had just invested £48.99 in Genshin Impact and came away with this, I would feel gutted. Take from that what you will, perhaps the gacha Gods just weren't smiling on me today!
