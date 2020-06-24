Update at 12:52 on 24.06.2020

Beta invites are being sent out now.

Original story at 12:44 on 24.06.2020

Genshin Impact's final closed beta test is set to begin on July 2nd. The open-world RPG started life as the subject of some controversy due to complaints that it hewed a little too close to Breath of the Wild. That said, it's since become one of the most hotly anticipated mobile games of the year.

Visually impressive, enormous in scale, and boasting some really solid combat, I suppose it's no surprise that plenty have been won over in the end, including our very own Dave, who previewed the game back in March. He said, "Genshin Impact is a game that does so much right. An unbelievable amount, in fact. As long as this game runs on your mobile device, you should consider it to be an absolute essential."

Dear Travelers~ We hereby announce that the Final Closed Beta shall officially begin on July 2 at 19:00 (GMT+8)! It is time for us to meet again. Are you ready to set off? We will be sending out beta invitation emails in the next few days.#FinalClosedBeta #GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/r6LdnP91Ak — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) June 24, 2020

Speaking of system requirements, developer miHoYo has shared some recommended devices. On the Android side, any model with a Snapdragon 865/855plus/855/845 or Kirin 990/980 processor should be good to go. And on iOS, you've got the iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS, iPad Pro 3, iPad Pro 11 Inch, iPad Air 3, iPad Mini 5, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 pro, iPhone 11 pro max, and the iPhone SE (A13, 2nd Gen).

Do bear in mind that these are only recommended specs for the closed beta and that mobile optimisation is an ongoing process.

It's also worth pointing out that earlier beta testers needed to re-register to take part in the final test. Invitations will be sent out in the next few days.

There's currently no word on when we can expect Genshin Impact to launch, but we do know that it's headed to iOS, Android, PC, and PS4. More info on the final closed beta test can be found right here.