Genshin Impact is a free to play gacha game - as I'm sure you're already aware - and that means it comes with all of the usual gacha trappings, including a dozen different kinds of currencies that you'll have to keep on top of.

Well, it's not quite a dozen, but you get my point here. Genshin Impact has a bunch of different currencies and if you're just jumping into the game, the number of them can be overwhelming, and won't help you figure out what to do.

But that's okay, because as always I'm here to break things down into bite-sized chunks and explain everything you need to know about Genshin Impact's different currencies. Paimon's Shop just accepts too many kinds of money.

Though please note, this guide ignores, for now, the Acquiant and Intertwined Fate items, as these are used for Wish summons, and should be pretty obvious. But now that we've got that out of the way, let's break down the essentials…