Genshin Impact continues to impress as an insanely addictive gacha game with another free expansion that adds tons to the already expansive title. The 1.5 update is scheduled to release on April 28th.

In this latest Genshin Impact update 1.5, dubbed ‘Beneath the Light of Jadeite’, you will be able to take on new adventures with a series of brand new events and features. Players will also be able to continue Zhongli’s story with an additional story quest, and there are two new characters to add to your team.

New Characters and a FREE Character event

Eula

Eula is the Captain of the Knights of Favonius Reconnaissance Company, and adds yet another five-star claymore user with Cryo to the game. Her Elemental Skill, Icetide Vortex, decreases her chance from being interrupted during attacks and skills alongside deals Cryo damage. Her Burst does AoE Cryo damage to anyone unfortunate enough to be in the radius, and it creates a Lightfall Sword which, upon her dealing enough damage to charge it, explodes for additional physical damage all over your foes.

Yanfei

This Pyro catalyst user is a half-human, half-illuminated beast that serves as a lawyer to inhabitants of Liyue. While that backstory may sound like an odd one, her charging Pyro attacks deliver fiery blows to enemies, and her Burst attack explodes in flames as a devastating AoE melee attack, making her a legal adviser not to be trifled with.

Diona - FREE character

If you haven’t picked up this feisty cat girl character yet, the character event in 1.5 may finally be your chance! In the ‘Energy Amplifier Initiation’ event, you’ll be strengthening your Divination Disc using Fractured Fruits. As you explore and fight enemies to gain these fruits, you’ll be able to charge up your disc more and more to then clear Domain Challenges. Upon completing the event, you’ll receive Diona free as a reward.

Hangout Events Return

If you were digging hanging out with some of your favorite characters in the last update, you’ll be happy to know that these events return in 1.5, with the continuation of the story with Noelle, and a new story revolving around Diona, the cat girl bartender from Mondstadt.

Learn more about your favorite characters and earn rewards as you work your way through their story and try to make them satisfied. Choose wisely, or you’ll be forced to start over from the last major story point!

Some homes are just easier to handle

Customise your best home with a Serenitea Pot, courtesy of Madame Ping! As you enter the magical realm within, you can choose your own realm style, whether it’s a Floating Abode, Emerald Peak, or a Cool Isle. They have their own house styles resembling either the Mondstadt or Liyue districts with several rooms inside and plenty of space to relax outside.

If you’re looking to remodel your pot of perfection, Tubby the teapot spirit should be able to help. You can find various blueprints around Teyvat and use them to create furniture for your home. The more you make, the more Trust you earn from Tubby and the more they offer to help in return.

Your friends can be invited into your realm if you’re looking to have a tea party, too!

Genshin Impact is available now on the App Store and Google Play. It’s a free-to-play title with in-app purchases.

