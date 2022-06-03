Top 25 best looking games for Android phones and tablets
Hey, good looking
We don't care about graphics, it's the gameplay that counts. Hands up if you've ever heard some video games bore spouting off with words to this effect? Thought so.
We at PG hold no truck with such a viewpoint. Sure, the gameplay is the core component of any title. But to say that visuals don't matter is to fundamentally misunderstand the medium.
Video games are an inherently visual medium, albeit with due props to those that go above and beyond with their accessibility options, not to mention that small subset of games that are audio-only.
Essentially, though, this is a medium built of tiny pixel and polygon bricks. How we see them is vital to how we interact with them.
The real issue is how those graphics serve the gameplay. There are plenty of beautiful games that play like a dog and vice versa.
Each of the following Android games is beautiful in its own distinct way. Some are lavish 3D affairs, while others go with a more artistic hand-drawn 2D look. Still, others are strikingly abstract, and wouldn't look out of place in an art book.
Of course, as with all art, much of this is subjective. Let us know about your own personal picks in the comments section below.Original Post by Jon Mundy, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.
1
The Room: Old Sins
All four The Room titles are among the most handsome mobile titles. With intriguing puzzles and a realistic approach in terms of graphics, no other series takes such delight in intricate clockwork mechanisms or renders materials in such a realistically tactile fashion.
It's clearly one of the most beautiful Android games you can play today (and any day for that matter), and you should definitely check it out if you're into a little mystery. Make sure to read The Room: Old Sins review if you want to learn more about it!
2
Sky: Children of the Light
Journey creator Thatgamecompany made its first mobile-focused title, Sky: Children of the Light. The result is a suitably dreamy multiplayer experience, with stunning visuals and something that doesn't at all resemble your typical platformer.
Sky: Children of the Light is arguably not a game, but an experience. It's an experience that everyone should dive into, at least once. You can read more in our Sky: Children of the Light review, but there's really not much more to say - it's an absolutely stunning experience that won't disappoint you. We even have some tips and cheats for you, so don't forget to read those as well.
3
GRID Autosport
GRID Autosport isn't just a console-like racer. Far from it. It's a fully-fledged console racer, complete with cream of the crop visuals, perfect mobile controls, and over-the-top sports cars. You'll need a beast of an Android device to run it, but it's only natural, given how polished it is.
Before you go and decide to download the free version though, you should read our GRID Autosport review. We consider the premium one to be well worth every cent since all the DLCs are included too. Win-win, right?
4
Monument Valley 2
Monument Valley 2 might be a fairly simple isometric puzzler, but don't let that fool you. It is stunning and has some mind-bending perspective-based puzzles rendered in a beautifully abstract art style. It's as lovely as it gets, and you should check it out if you're a puzzler fan.
We have written a Monument Valley 2 review, so if you want to know how it feels to actually play this beautifully crafted game, you should check it out. It should give you an idea of whether or not it's the one you'd like to buy.
5
GRIS
There are better, more playable platform-puzzlers than GRIS on Android, but is there a more beautiful or emotionally affecting example? Probably not. It's a painterly masterpiece that impressed us with its out-of-this-world design and unique approach.
We have a GRIS review to give you a more ample idea of what you can expect, but the overall take is simple - if you're looking for a unique puzzler with absolutely stunning visuals, GRIS is the one.
6
Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition
Square Enix might have completely redone the graphics of its latest triple-A console RPG, but for our money, the chibi style of this mobile revamp is preferable. Mobile adventures don't come any more lavish than this.
You can meet beloved characters from the franchise, except in a tad more fashionable and adorable manner. It even offers the first chapter completely for free, so it's up to you to decide whether or not you'd like to invest in it. As for our part, we have a Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition review. Check it out, or check out some of our other FFXVPE tips and guides.
7
Grand Mountain Adventure
Grand Mountain Adventure is a downright gorgeous free-roaming snowboarding title that gives you a full pristine mountain to explore. It earns its place on this best looking Android games list with its realistic depiction of snow alone, but there's much more besides that.
If you need more convincing, here are three reasons to check out Grand Mountain Adventure - otherwise, you should read some of our expert tips to help you conquer the snowy peaks.
8
Alto's Odyssey
A truly beautiful sequel to what was already one of the prettiest endless runners on the Google Play Store. Alto's Odyssey is not just a treat for the eyes, but also for the soul. This wholesome experience sees you boarding through the desert and other equally beautiful environments in search of clues to solving the mystery. What mystery? That's for you to discover!
In our Alto's Odyssey review we've mentioned how immersive and beautiful it is. If you haven't checked it out yet, you should do so ASAP - you're missing out.
9
Genshin Impact
A glorious open-world RPG that seriously evokes the sprawling fantasy grandeur of Nintendo's Breath of the Wild. Genshin Impact evokes mystery and a feel-good vibe that no other does, which is probably the key to its massive success. That, and the gacha system, for sure.
We have to admit we've got a soft spot for Genshin Impact, so we've covered pretty much anything we could, from a Genshin Impact review to promo codes, tier list and even individual character guides. Not only that, but our collection is increasing day by day. That should give you an idea of why this is not only one of the best looking Android games, but also one of the most fun to play.
10
Revived Witch
As the name suggests, you are playing as a witch that is on an adventure, travelling various worlds and fighting various foes. Beautiful graphics is what will captivate you right from the start. It's a mix of 2D dynamic pixelated graphics that had 3D lighting embedded into it. It's the combination that's not used as often. The artwork is also good looking, characters are detailed and you'll remember them in no time.
Although developers are sorting it as an adventure RPG, it's more of a gacha adventure. You'll lead a few characters that you need to summon, level up...you know the drill. As with any gacha, picking the right characters is essential, so we suggest you take a peek at the Revived Witch tier list in case you determine this is your cup of tea.
11
Tales of the Mirror
Arguably not as impressive as Grand Mountain Adventure or The Room: Old Sins, with their realistic 3D graphics, Tales of the Mirror has impressed us in another way - this visual novel takes inspiration from the Ancient Orient in both visuals and playstyle. That's something unique and brilliant from so many points of view.
In Tales of the Mirror, you need to solve a murder mystery by using the help of your magic artifact, a mirror. You have time unfolding in a pretty realistic way, and the interactions with the characters are just what you'd expect - some cooperate, while others need a little convincing. It's one of the best looking Android games released in 2021, and it deserves a worthy spot on our list. Just read our Tales of the Mirror review!
12
Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds
I mean, when the game is created by the Ghibli Studios, you know it's going to be eye candy. For those of you that are not familiar with their work, it's a studio responsible for one of the best looking animated feature films ever made including Princess Mononoke, Spirited Away, Grave of the Fireflies and a couple of other notable titles.
Their work is embedded into every pore of this little wonder, and the developers call it an interactive animated film. A lot of it plays automatically, so if you like to control every aspect of your game, you can skip this one. However, if you decide to give it a go, use Ni No Kuni Cross Worlds codes and get a good headstart.
13
Warhammer 40,000: Freeblade
Apple used it to show off one of its iPhones, but it looks great on Android too. Freeblade is a simple on-rails shooter with impressively cinematic graphics and a first-person shooting experience that leaves you wanting for more. And more. And more. We could go on, but you get the point.
Just like many other Warhammer games, this one is a beast, and clearly one of the best looking mobile games you can get yourself in 2021. Never mind the other titles, if you want a genuine hands-on shooter that looks stunning, try this one out. We have a Warhammer 40,000: Freeblade review if you want to read about our playthrough experience.
14
Banner Saga 2
Banner Saga 2's downbeat Norse mythology-inflected story might be bleak, but its hand-drawn visuals are pretty enough to brighten up anyone's day. If you're into massive tactical battles and stunning 2D graphics, Banner Saga 2 is definitely worth checking out. You can also try out the first Banner Saga, which is equally great.
Did you know we have a Banner Saga 2 review? You can read more about it there, as well as what you can expect from it. In our honest opinion, Banner Saga 2 is one of the best looking Android games ever released - period.
15
Badland
Sure, we've seen Badland's moody 2D silhouette art style used elsewhere before. But few have pulled it off with as much atmospheric panache as this one managed to. To put it simply, you have a platformer similar to LIMBO, and the goal is pretty straightforward.
But when it comes to visuals, Badland is absolutely stunning. It's probably a game that is unexpectedly beautiful, in its own little sinister way. Also, the details are something you should keep an eye out for. There are all sorts of little elements that make it something out of this world.
Did you already read our Badland review? If you haven't had a chance yet, you should do so right away!
16
Gorogoa
This puzzling masterpiece has a unique aesthetic that's fit to be hung on your wall, with a comic book frame-shifting mechanic that ensures screengrab-worthy moments around every corner. Your goal is pretty straightforward, and with roughly two-to-three hours of gameplay, you can easily finish it.
However, you will probably find yourself wanting to re-play it time and time again. It's one of the best looking Android games out there. In fact, it doesn't even make you think of it as a game, but rather a walk through a psychedelic art gallery. Make sure to read our Gorogoa review - we've given it a whopping 10/10, and for good reason.
17
Life Gallery
If you like art, this might be the one for you. Except, it's not exactly what you might expect it to be...
Life Gallery takes famous art pieces and puts its strange twist on them, turning them into immersive and creepy puzzles at a fingertips' distance. You may think it's just an innocent title, but in fact, it's going to lead you into something macabre and unexpected.
It's a horror game that looks beautiful though, so it's well-deserving of a feature on our list. Just consider yourself warned, it's not for the squeamish, although it's as beautiful as a work of art.
18
ELOH
ELOH is the game you'll find it easy to fall in love with. So easy, in fact, you'll probably purchase it once and play it for the rest of your life. It's one of the few titles that perfectly matches its atmosphere with its gameplay, making it more of a relaxing experience than a puzzler.
If you've never heard of it before, you should read our ELOH review. Afterward, we recommend you give it a try for yourself.
19
Unruly Heroes
A superb 2D platformer that looks and plays as beautifully as the full-fat console game Rayman Legends - probably because it has some of the same talents behind it. Unruly Heroes has state-of-the-art graphics and smooth controls that don't make this feel like an Android game at all.
Unruly Heroes is basically your typical action-packed 2D platformer that should belong into everyone's Must Play directory. Just read our Unruly Heroes review - you can never go wrong with a Rayman Legends lookalike (or feelalike?).
20
Meteorfall: Krumit's Tale
What's often overlooked with Slothwerks's Meterofall games is how stunning they are to look at, perhaps because their Adventure Time-esque style seems so breezy and casual. But boy does this masterful card battler look the part, with exquisite art direction and animation.
We have a Meteorfall: Krumit's Tale review for your delight, so make sure to check it out if you want to read about how it actually feels playing this card masterpiece. Hint: It's absolutely fantastic, even though it can be frustrating at times!
21
Purrfect Tale
A relaxing game that looks great and feels great - what more could we really ask for? Purrfect Tale sees you navigating through various life stories, one more engaging than the last. All the while, your aim is to feed your kitten and keep it happy. It's a heartwarming experience that looks brilliant with its pastel colours and dialogues.
22
Hopeless 3: Dark Hollow Earth
Hopeless 3 takes monsters and turns them into adorable creatures that make you go "aww" is probably not what you expected to see in a best looking Android games list. However, here we are, and Hopeless 3: Dark Hollow Earth is as good as ever.
It looks absolutely gorgeous, and the cutesy main character is probably the most charming one we've seen in a long while. If you want a cart-riding platformer set in a hellish world, this is one you should be looking at.
23
while True: learn()
While it is more about simplified graphics and coding than anything else, in while True: learn() you can expect a beautiful story of growing and express as an individual (and as a cat) through code. What that means is simple - this game is not a typical one, but rather a learning process that has you and your cat at its core.
It's unique in that regard since it is designed as a code learning app that plays exceptionally as a puzzler/sim. If you're into tech and coding in games, give it a try - you might even end up learning a thing or two by playing!
24
League of Legends: Wild Rift
Nothing less than the king of MOBAs, right here on your phone. Wild Rift smartly streamlines the competitive top-down warring formula, but it doesn't compromise with its gorgeously fluid graphics. Essentially, it looks exactly the same as the PC version, just a little bit more condensed (fewer Towers, no Inhibitors, and a tad smaller map).
We've got an increasing collection of Wild Rift articles that you should check out right away! From a complete and up--to-date tier list, to individual character guides, we've got it all.
25
Vikings: The Saga
We've mentioned Banner Saga 2 before, but now it's time for another saga - this time, Vikings: The Saga. It is a beautiful tower defense title, with strategic elements every step of the way. You have a beautiful Norse world and hand-drawn characters that will make you say wow! before you even finish the first stage.
It's one of the most beautiful Android games that rely on strategy and TD, so if that's what you've been looking for, make sure to check it out. You can even play it offline!