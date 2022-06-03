Hey, good looking

: New entries added

We don't care about graphics, it's the gameplay that counts. Hands up if you've ever heard some video games bore spouting off with words to this effect? Thought so.

We at PG hold no truck with such a viewpoint. Sure, the gameplay is the core component of any title. But to say that visuals don't matter is to fundamentally misunderstand the medium.

Video games are an inherently visual medium, albeit with due props to those that go above and beyond with their accessibility options, not to mention that small subset of games that are audio-only.

Essentially, though, this is a medium built of tiny pixel and polygon bricks. How we see them is vital to how we interact with them.

The real issue is how those graphics serve the gameplay. There are plenty of beautiful games that play like a dog and vice versa.

Each of the following Android games is beautiful in its own distinct way. Some are lavish 3D affairs, while others go with a more artistic hand-drawn 2D look. Still, others are strikingly abstract, and wouldn't look out of place in an art book.

Of course, as with all art, much of this is subjective. Let us know about your own personal picks in the comments section below.

Original Post by Jon Mundy, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.