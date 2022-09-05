Tower of Fantasy codes for gold and other free gifts (September 2022)
| Tower of Fantasy
If you're eager to check out the latest working Tower of Fantasy codes, then you're in the right place. This article will walk you through all the codes released in ToF thus far, as well as how to redeem them in case you're new to the game.
Tower of Fantasy is a new adventure role-playing game similar to Genshin Impact, where the player can freely interact with the environment, team up with other fellow players, and explore the vast dungeons and quests scattered throughout the continent. The codes we've shared below will help by granting additional freebies, which are great for newbies and experienced players alike.
Active Tower of Fantasy codesAt the moment, these are all the active ToF codes. Make sure to redeem them quickly before they expire!
- There are no active codes at the moment
Expired
- TOF666 - Rewards: 8.888 Gold, SR Relic Shard Box.
- TOP888 - Rewards: 8.888 Gold, Black Nucleus, 10x Crispy Grilled Fish
- ILOVETOF - Rewards: 1 Gold Nucleus, 5x Weapon Batteries II
- ht520
- ht666
- ht888
- YL666
- YL777
- YL999
- huanta666
- huanta888
- huanta520
How to redeem codes in Tower of FantasyIn order to redeem these codes, follow the steps below.
- Step 1: Tap on the gift box icon in the upper right corner of the screen.
- Step 2: Tap on the Rewards tab.
- Step 3: Scroll down until you find the Exchange tab and select it.
- Step 4: Type in your Tower of Fantasy code and then hit Confirm.
All the rewards you've claimed from these codes will be sent to your in-game mailbox, so make sure to check them out there and claim them.
How to get more Tower of Fantasy codesNew codes in Tower of Fantasy are usually released via their social media accounts or on their Discord server, but if you don't feel like searching through all that, you can always bookmark this page and check it regularly, because we're keeping an eye on all the latest codes and adding them to the list as soon as they've been announced. Original article by Cristina Mesesan, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.
