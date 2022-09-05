Tower of Fantasy codes for gold and other free gifts (September 2022)

: September 5, 2022 - checked for new codes

If you're eager to check out the latest working Tower of Fantasy codes, then you're in the right place. This article will walk you through all the codes released in ToF thus far, as well as how to redeem them in case you're new to the game.

Tower of Fantasy is a new adventure role-playing game similar to Genshin Impact, where the player can freely interact with the environment, team up with other fellow players, and explore the vast dungeons and quests scattered throughout the continent. The codes we've shared below will help by granting additional freebies, which are great for newbies and experienced players alike.

Active Tower of Fantasy codes

There are no active codes at the moment

Expired

TOF666 - Rewards: 8.888 Gold, SR Relic Shard Box.

- Rewards: 8.888 Gold, SR Relic Shard Box. TOP888 - Rewards: 8.888 Gold, Black Nucleus, 10x Crispy Grilled Fish

- Rewards: 8.888 Gold, Black Nucleus, 10x Crispy Grilled Fish ILOVETOF - Rewards: 1 Gold Nucleus, 5x Weapon Batteries II

- Rewards: 1 Gold Nucleus, 5x Weapon Batteries II ht520

ht666

ht888

YL666

YL777

YL999

huanta666

huanta888

huanta520

At the moment, these are all the active ToF codes. Make sure to redeem them quickly before they expire!

How to redeem codes in Tower of Fantasy

Step 1 : Tap on the gift box icon in the upper right corner of the screen.

: Tap on the icon in the upper right corner of the screen. Step 2 : Tap on the Rewards tab.

: Tap on the tab. Step 3 : Scroll down until you find the Exchange tab and select it.

: Scroll down until you find the tab and select it. Step 4: Type in your Tower of Fantasy code and then hit Confirm.

In order to redeem these codes, follow the steps below.

All the rewards you've claimed from these codes will be sent to your in-game mailbox, so make sure to check them out there and claim them.

Want to know who the best characters in the game are? Then read our Tower of Fantasy tier list!

How to get more Tower of Fantasy codes