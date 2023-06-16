Top 25 best no Wi-Fi games for iPhone and iPad (iOS)
Often, you might find yourself without a wifi connection or wanting to save some of your mobile data. That doesn’t mean you have to skip out on games, however, as there are many options for your iPhone or tablet that will allow you to play, without any sort of connection. The ability to play offline is actually more common in games than you might expect.
If you’ve got a choppy signal but still want something to keep you entertained, are looking for some games to play on the underground, or just want to save a little bit of money at the end of the month, we have collected a handful of offline games that are fun to play! Though, just as a warning, you will need some sort of connection to initially download these games, but you won’t need to be connected to enjoy them.
Let’s get into the list of best no wifi games for iPhone and iPad.
1
Downwell
Downwell is a challenging game to play but a very simple one to learn. You are falling down a well, hitting platforms as you go. You can find power-ups, gun down enemies, and continue to keep your character safe while keeping an eye out for anything that helps you. You need to land to replenish your ammo and can only shoot below you, hovering in the air for an extra second if needed!
2
Badland 2
Playing as a little black ball of goo, you are trying to survive in BADLAND 2, a platforming puzzle game that has you navigating through a world full of hazards and traps, hoping to avoid them and make it through. You can find objects in the world that make you bigger, create more of you, shrink you down and more, in hopes of helping you in your goal to survive.
3
Asphalt 9: Legends
A beautiful racing game, Asphalt 9 Legends is also full of challenges. You are able to race your car through various mission sets. With an exceptional collection of over 150 cars that you can drive, players will rarely get bored. It takes a while to collect that many vehicles! There are a bunch of different driving techniques that you will need to master to keep yourself ahead of your opponents. Oh, and the graphics is absolutely stunning, you'll spend hours looking at the beautiful car models that the devs made.
4
Run Sausage Run!
If you are looking for a fun and wacky platformer, Run Sausage Run is a great choice. You play as a cartoon sausage, looking to run around and avoid a bunch of different dangers - looking to avoid getting cooked, cut, splatted and otherwise killed. You can run forward or duck down and run slower, but avoiding obstacles is your main goal so make good decisions as you flee!
5
Star Wars: KOTOR II
Star Wars: KOTOR II takes you into the world of Star Wars, where you are able to become a Republic soldier, pick your class, create an army, and start commanding them! It’s a round-based game, so you will need to choose a target and then your character will take charge and make their way through the gameplay, guided by the decisions you make. What will really hold a firm grip is the story, which might not be as good as the one in the first KOTOR, but it's still captivating enough.
6
Angry Birds 2
Angry Birds 2 was released in 2015 and was the sequel to the first Angry Birds game series released in 2009. As expected, it features new mechanics and improved controls that add more fun to the gameplay. Although the game is relatively old it's still one of the best no wifi games for iPhone that you can play in 2023.
Just like in the original Angry Birds, you launch small birds at the target you are about to destroy. Targets are usually a group of pigs that sit on several platforms.
One notable improvement in Angry Birds 2 is that you don't have to shoot the birds in a specific order. Having a deck of birds allows you to shoot them in any order as long as you defeat the enemies.
7
Smash Hit
One of the great features of Smash Hit is cool graphics and harmonious background sounds.
You play a game of hitting glass obstacles with metal balls. To get extra orbs, you must break as many prisms as possible. The non-stop pacing of the game makes it really fun.
In addition, the colorful passages offer a realistic game environment that makes playing Smash Hit even more fun. Smash Hit's interactive graphics are the reason most players love it.
8
Super Hexagon
Super Hexagon borrows a lot from Hexagon, but with a few extra tweaks to make it more colorful.
A small triangle rotates around the screen. You have to control its movements by clicking on either side of the screen. When this happens, large hexagonal shapes appear and try to get closer to you. Each shape has one or two exit points that prevent the line from crushing them.
You must prevent your triangle from colliding with these hexagons by constantly rotating it, and keeping an eye on any other shapes that may appear on the screen.
9
Shadow Fight 2
Shadow Fight 2 is for martial arts fans. This RPG is a great combination of a classic fighting game and an RPG. The developer has included interactive graphics and 2D animation to make the game even more realistic.
Shadow Fight 2 sets you up against computer-controlled opponents and you must defeat your opponents in the best of 3 matches to win prizes or upgrade your arsenal. Successful players can win gold or upgrade their swords, nunchucks, or any other classic weapon they use.
10
Fallout Shelter
Fallout Shelter is part of the famous PC and console franchise developed by Bethesda. It is especially popular for its tragicomedy and humor based on the apocalypse. Of course, that's just a big part of it, story and a believable world are true motifs behind all of it.
To play the game, you need to take care of your vault in the Fallout universe. Your duty includes organizing and managing the people who live in your vault. You provide all the needs of your characters, including food and water.
And in return, they should work for you to help you generate the energy needed to run everything. To ensure maximum efficiency, each character has a special task
11
Minecraft
Minecraft is the most popular game in the video game community. It is all about mining. You explore some of the most exotic places around the world, defeat zombies, and build shelters to keep you safe.
If you love the thrill and freedom that comes with living in your own world, where you can create things, then Minecraft is the game for you. It's been quite popular in the last 15 years, and although a lot of people consider it a dead title, they can't be further away from the truth. It's still being updated, which means that the developers love their little wonder, and won't give up on it.
12
Unblock Me
Unblock Me is a no-wifi game with over 16,000 puzzles to keep you entertained.
Essentially, it offers you blocks and empty spaces. In addition to equal sizes, each of the blocks is unique in its own way. You have to move the blocks from their starting locations by moving them through the empty spaces until you get to an exit zone.
If you successfully complete a level, the game will offer you a new, more difficult level. Your chances of success in more difficult levels depend on how well you do with the previous ones.
13
Plants vs Zombies
If you like creepy things, then Plants vs. Zombies will be very interesting for you. This game focuses on tower defense using plants.
Plants have unique abilities that can repel zombie attacks. You must grow them in your garden so that they can kill zombies that approach your house. If the plants aren't strong enough to stop the zombies, they will eventually enter your house and eat your brain. Plants are very different, so you need to measure the strength of each plant relative to the strength of the zombies.
14
Threes!
Threes! is very similar to the other famous puzzle game, 2048, except it's a bit more difficult and fun. In fact, the developers of 2048 were inspired by Threes!, and they admitted that they borrowed a lot of concepts from Threes! immediately after its release.
Threes! comes with a fancy design and realistic animations. It features numbered tiles on a 4x4 grid. The mission is to move the tiles together so that the result is a multiple of three.
15
Where's My Water?
Where's My Water is an addictive puzzle game that doesn't require wifi connection, developed by Disney Studios.
In 'Where's My Water?', you have to make paths along the muddy ground to create a channel through which the accumulated water can flow so that the alligator can pour. To make the game more exciting, the developer has included piping and other complex machinery that the water must interact with as it is directed towards the inlet before it is ready for an alligator to take a bath.
16
Badland
Badland is one of the few games to win prestigious awards in the same year it was released. Its interactive interface, combined with its sound and visual design elements, is one of the reasons Badland won Apple's Game of the Year award way back in 2013. On top of that, you can play it without wifi access, which is pretty rare by today's standards.
You take on the role of Clony, a small black creature flying around a beautiful world. The beautiful world is full of rotating mechanisms and many other dangerous destructible objects that Clony must overcome.
You control the game with a single-touch gesture where you simply press and hold the screen to lift your character and release it by releasing your finger.
17
Pocket Mortys
Pocket Mortys is a Rick and Morty-themed RPG that borrows a lot from Pokemon Go. Rick is the main character, and you and Morty have to enter the multiverse. Rick uses a Pokedex-like contraption to collect Mortys from other universes and uses those Mortys to fight his way through the game.
What makes the game easier to understand is the ease with which you can identify Morty's, which basically looks like paper, rock, or scissors. Except for your own Morty, of course.
Apart from being different from other Mortys, your Morty also doesn't have any significant advantages or disadvantages compared to others.
18
Piano Tiles 2
Piano Tiles 2 is a single-player mobile game where black tiles appear randomly at the top of the screen and are distributed vertically. Black tiles also appear next to white ones.
Your goal is to click on the black tiles as soon as they appear. As the game continues, the flow of tiles gradually increases, but you should only try to click on the black ones. Each time you hit them, you automatically create piano music, adding more color and glam to the game.
Piano Tiles is effective in improving the player's cognitive function, as well as improving vision and reaction time.
19
Dead Trigger 2
Your mission in Dead Trigger is to destroy zombies using a variety of realistic weapons. While killing zombies is the ultimate mission, there are plenty of other objectives in the game.
In order to improve yourself, you need to perform exceptionally well at the lower levels so that you can win money. You can then use that money to buy weapons and other things that will help you gain an edge in the game. In its essence, this is a bloody zombie shooter, that we wouldn't recommend to kids, but grown us will have fun with it.
20
Flipflop Solitaire
Flipflop Solitaire is a single-player card game based on Spider Solitaire. But unlike Spider Solitaire, which has ten stacks, Slap Solitaire only has five. This improves its interface on mobile devices as the game adopts portrait mode. In portrait mode, you can arrange the cards in ascending or descending order.
Flipflop Solitaire is simple at first but gets more complex and challenging as the game progresses. One of the best features is that asking for help does not incur any penalties. There is a hint button that you can always press when you face an obstacle.
21
Grimvalor
An action platformer in which the player plays the role of a warrior, clearing the ruined kingdom of Vallaris from darkness and hordes of enemies. Grimvalor offers fast-paced combat, atmospheric locations, and a ton of strange, dangerous creatures. You have to improve your combat skills, collect and improve equipment, and also increase the level of your character's abilities. Some players call Grimvalor 2D Dark Souls on mobiles, and we have to agree this is quite accurate description.
More importantly, you can play it offline, without wifi on the go, making trips much easier to handle.
22
The Dark Book
Adventure RPG with a dark world where you have to go a long way in search of a magic book. You will destroy many monsters and also meet friendly characters who will guide you on the right route in your quest.
The main character is a warrior in the form of a skeleton, which must be developed by adding new abilities and improving skills. In The Dark Book, you can not only fight with melee weapons but also cast spells. Armour and means of fighting evil spirits break down pretty quickly, so you need to constantly look for new things.
23
Cover Fire
A shooter in which you need to control a squad of fighters fighting against the militant corporation Tetracorp. Exterminate a global threat with your marksmanship and tactical cunning. The story campaign is based on the Cover Fire comic. It offers over 60 missions and boss fights, but more importantly, it's a no wifi game that you can play offline on your iPhone and iPad.
Cover Fire has a vast arsenal of weapons to unlock along the way. It is also necessary to develop the members of your team, increasing their level.
24
Soul Knight
Action game in an eight-bit retro style, where the player will have to explore dungeons, destroy monsters and look for treasures. Soul Knight offers to choose one of 14 character classes: knight, robber, assassin, elf, alchemist, magician, and others. Each hero has their own unique abilities and characteristics.
The dungeon has three levels, each with five missions to complete. In gloomy rooms, you will have to destroy waves of enemies in order to open passages further. In addition to opponents, there are boxes with useful items and traps in the locations.
The levels are randomly generated, which helps you not to lose interest when you play it again. At the same time, remembering the location of objects and the correct route will not work.
25
Terraria
If, for some reason, you haven't played Terraria yet, do not waste any more time and download it immediately. Terraria is a dangerous world where you can find many different traps, monsters, and bosses. In fact, there are 400+ different types of enemies, as well as many complex bosses. You can explore 20 biomes and meet 20+ NPCs who can sell you various armour and weapons that will assist you on your journey. On top of that, you can create beautiful buildings here using thousands of different items. If you're familiar with Minecraft, this is a 2D version of it, in a way.
What are your favourite no wifi games for iPhone and iPad? Please share in the comments below, we couldn't fit them all into this list!
