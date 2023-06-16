Top 25 best no Wi-Fi games for iPhone and iPad (iOS)

You shouldn't miss out on our best puzzle games for iOS!

Often, you might find yourself without a wifi connection or wanting to save some of your mobile data. That doesn’t mean you have to skip out on games, however, as there are many options for your iPhone or tablet that will allow you to play, without any sort of connection. The ability to play offline is actually more common in games than you might expect.

If you’ve got a choppy signal but still want something to keep you entertained, are looking for some games to play on the underground, or just want to save a little bit of money at the end of the month, we have collected a handful of offline games that are fun to play! Though, just as a warning, you will need some sort of connection to initially download these games, but you won’t need to be connected to enjoy them.

Let’s get into the list of best no wifi games for iPhone and iPad.