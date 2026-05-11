Supercell set to team with Paw Patrol makers Spin Master for new toy lines

Supercell is teaming up with the studio behind PAW Patrol, Spin Master, for a new toy line

Set to launch in 2027, it'll feature both collectible figurines, plushies and other products

Supercell are the creators behind Clash of Clans, Brawl Stars and Clash Royale, all set to get a showing in these toys

Supercell, the developer behind mobile hits such as Clash of Clans, Brawl Stars and Clash Royale, is set to team with Spin Masters to develop a new series of toy lines. That includes everything from plushes to collectible figurines and other accessories fit for any kid (or adult collector) to add to their toy chest.

Spin Master might be recognisable to the parents out there as the studio behind both existing toy lines and the hit animated series PAW Patrol. And they're leveraging that expertise to produce upcoming toys based on the aforementioned Brawl Stars, Clash of Clans and Clash Royale.

The announcement comes with the usual dearth of information and plenty of biz-focused PR language. But for fans, the most important thing to know is that the new Supercell toy line is set to land in Summer 2027. Meaning you'll soon have even more collectibles to add to your toy shelf.

Turned into a marketable plushy

Franchising is in a bit of a weird place at the moment. At the same time as mainstays such as Funko Pops are becoming the butt of jokes online and in real life, the shelves are still stocked with 'Italian Brainrot' and other bizarre spin-offs of internet phenomena.

Ever since Star Wars first pioneered it back in the 70s, merch has been a cornerstone of any successful entertainment business. So it's not surprising Supercell are dipping their toes into that part of the multimedia pool. But whether these toys turn out to be good, or whether that 290 million player audience turns out to buy them, is something we'll have to wait and see.

Still, Supercell have undoubtedly had a seismic impact on the world of mobile. Just take a look at our list of the best free mobile games in 2026, and you'll probably spot some with a trace of the DNA laid down by the studio.