Racing Master, the NetEase and Codemasters co-developed racer, comes to mobile worldwide

Racing Master is out now on iOS and Android worldwide after previously only being available in Asia

Co-developed by NetEase with help from Codemasters, it features highly realistic racing

Jump in now for in-game events to get you started on the circuit

It wasn't long ago that NetEase's name was mud amongst gamers. But in recent years, they've somewhat redeemed themselves with a string of massive hits, including Marvel Rivals, as well as upcoming releases such as Sea of Remnants. However, today's topic is a little more... grounded (because wheels), as Racing Master hits worldwide launch!

Previously available only in Asia, Racing Master is co-developed by both NetEase Games and Codemasters, the folks behind the F1 series, Dirty Rally, and other hit racing sims. With over 100 different licenced cars reproduced in minute detail, as you might expect, Racing Master is pitching itself as a car lover's dream game.

At its core, Racing Master is pretty simple. You jump behind the wheel of a car, and you race. But its core pitch is that you're getting not just your average racer, but a painstakingly realistic, highly customisable take on real-world racing right down to the sounds made by the engine and tracks recreated from famous circuits.

Wheeler dealer

If you're at all curious about giving it a go, then now's the time to jump into Racing Master. To celebrate its European, North American, Middle East and North African launch a brand-new car pool that allows you to summon everything from modern Lamborghini supercars to the classic Toyota Sprinter with increased drop rates.

A variety of other in-game events also offer up tantalising rewards to help give you a boost. So if you're a car lover, or just dip your toes into the rally circuit, you can live out your nitro-fuelled fantasies in the world of Racing Master!

But if you prefer your mobile gaming a little sillier and less realistic, then we've got you covered. Get Ahead of the Game in our feature of the same name, and check out this week's coverage of upcoming roguelike tower defence, Fleet Master.