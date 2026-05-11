Fruit Ninja Adventures opens pre-registration on iOS and Android for an in-depth fruit-slicing quest

Fruit Ninja Adventure has opened pre-registration on both Google Play and the iOS App Store

It offers up a new take on the classic Fruit Ninja format with new content and twists on the original

Customise your own dojo, unlock new characters and blades, and even challenge other shinobi!

When it comes to cornerstones of the early mobile gaming world, there are some names that always come to mind. Jetpack Joyride, Subway Surfers and, of course, Fruit Ninja. Now, the upcoming Fruit Ninja Adventures is set to expand on the simple gameplay of the original as it hits pre-registration on iOS and Android.

For those who (somehow) have never heard of it before, Fruit Ninja sees you using your finger to 'slice' flying fruits that are thrown across the screen. The challenge lies in avoiding slashing dangerous bombs, as well as building up a sufficiently skilled combo to progress.

Fruit Ninja Adventures is the latest major entry in the franchise, and one which looks to offer new twists and turns on the original. Be that creating and customising your own ninja dojo, taking on new and interesting mechanics in each level or duelling other ninjas to prove your prowess.

Fruit Salad

Changing up the core gameplay of Fruit Ninja is a risky manoeuvre in my opinion. It's not entirely impossible to add on long-term progression, but part of the inherent appeal of Fruit Ninja is the simple arcade-style gameplay that it offers.

However, judging by what we've seen of Fruit Ninja Adventure so far, there's a hefty amount of content to dig into. Be that all the aforementioned mechanics, or the ability to unlock different ninjas and blades to wield. So when it's set to arrive this June, it may well be worth giving Fruit Ninja Adventures a try to see whether Halfbrick have revitalised this mobile classic.

Still, if Fruit Ninja isn't quite cerebral enough for you, then there are other options out there for you to have a go at. Options which we've ranked on our list of the best puzzle games for Android that you can play right now!