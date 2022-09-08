When it comes to Roblox, it is simply impossible not to mention its unique ability to create and build worlds where almost anything is possible. Do you want to feel like a racer or play a racing simulator? Roblox has Speed Run 4 to offer. Want a platformer? Then go for Tower of Hell. Or maybe you want to try to become a parent? Adopt Me! with a huge amount of pets is your choice.

Of course, the game has a lot to offer for anime fans too. Want to know more about the best anime games in Roblox? Then you just need to read this article! Below, we will tell you about the top best Roblox anime games.

TOP 25 BEST ROBLOX ANIME GAMES LIST

