Dandy's World codes (November 2025)

With all the different toons you can pick as the character you play, you will end up meeting lots of players who look quite distinctive. In a way, the game gives me major Bendy vibes, but a lot more colourful. To make things even better, the devs have decided to make Dandy's World codes available, meaning I can upgrade all my characters quicker. So, today, I am going to take a look at all the active ones so you can claim some free Ornaments and Ichor.

Let's check them out!

Active Dandy's World codes

HAPPYHALLOWEEN - 600 Pumpkins

SPOOKYSEASON - 600 Pumpkins

600 Pumpkins ICHOR - 50 Ichor

Expired codes

EASTER2025 - 100 Baskets

APRIL1

FESTIVEGIFT - 150 Ornaments

ONETHOUSAND

TENMILLION

FIFTYMILLION

300K

SKINTICKET

2HUNDREDMILLION

How to redeem codes in Dandy's World?

Step 1 : Launch the experience and join the BlushCrunch Studio community.

: Launch the experience and join the BlushCrunch Studio community. Step 2 : Select the Use Code button on the left side of the screen.

: Select the button on the left side of the screen. Step 3 : Type in your code , and make sure there are no spaces before or after the code.

: Type in your , and make sure there are no spaces before or after the code. Step 4: Hit the green USE button.

To redeem the codes, you can follow the steps below:

How to get more codes in Dandy's World?

Usually, new Dandy's World codes are released whenever there is a major update or around the holidays. Keep an eye on this page because we'll add new codes whenever we find them!

About the game

Dandy's World is one of the few cute-but-incredibly-creepy-at-the-same-time experiences where you have to survive and play through various puzzles before you get caught. Ideally, you won't get caught at all.

The game is deceptively bloody and gory, so bear that in mind before you dive in. Tt might look cute on the surface, but deep down, there are some rather dark elements to discover.