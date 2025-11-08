Dandy's World codes (November 2025)
With all the different toons you can pick as the character you play, you will end up meeting lots of players who look quite distinctive. In a way, the game gives me major Bendy vibes, but a lot more colourful. To make things even better, the devs have decided to make Dandy's World codes available, meaning I can upgrade all my characters quicker. So, today, I am going to take a look at all the active ones so you can claim some free Ornaments and Ichor.
Let's check them out!
Active Dandy's World codes
- HAPPYHALLOWEEN - 600 Pumpkins
- SPOOKYSEASON - 600 Pumpkins
- ICHOR - 50 Ichor
Expired codes
- EASTER2025 - 100 Baskets
- APRIL1
- FESTIVEGIFT - 150 Ornaments
- ONETHOUSAND
- TENMILLION
- FIFTYMILLION
- 300K
- SKINTICKET
- 2HUNDREDMILLION
How to redeem codes in Dandy's World?To redeem the codes, you can follow the steps below:
- Step 1: Launch the experience and join the BlushCrunch Studio community.
- Step 2: Select the Use Code button on the left side of the screen.
- Step 3: Type in your code, and make sure there are no spaces before or after the code.
- Step 4: Hit the green USE button.
How to get more codes in Dandy's World?Usually, new Dandy's World codes are released whenever there is a major update or around the holidays. Keep an eye on this page because we'll add new codes whenever we find them!
Until then, you can also redeem the other Roblox codes we've got, like Monster Evolution codes, some codes for Five Nights TD and others!
About the gameDandy's World is one of the few cute-but-incredibly-creepy-at-the-same-time experiences where you have to survive and play through various puzzles before you get caught. Ideally, you won't get caught at all.
The game is deceptively bloody and gory, so bear that in mind before you dive in. Tt might look cute on the surface, but deep down, there are some rather dark elements to discover.