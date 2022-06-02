All Star Tower Defense tier list - Best characters for both game modes

If you ever played All Star Tower Defense on the MMO platform Roblox, then you already know the sheer amount of content and characters this game has to offer. If you are a new player, you are in for a big surprise. There's a plethora of heroes and locations based on some very popular Shonen titles, such as Dragonball, Naruto, and One Piece. The list goes on and on.

Putting a strong team together to tackle various game content might prove to be more challenging than you think. Even if some units are S tier in a specific mode, they might not be as strong in another one. Also, not every hero serves the same purpose. Some are all about doing damage to the enemies, while others provide support to their team. So if you want to know which are the best units in their role, you are in the right place as our All Star Tower Defense tier list is up-to-date. Below you'll find the best characters based on their role for each game mode. As we know you love to rank the characters as much as we do, we have to suggest you take a look at our Honkai Star Rail tier list, Soul Tide tier list, and Dislyte tier list of best espers. If these are not suitable enough, look around, you'll find something interesting.

About the All Star Tower Defense tier lists

All the characters have been ranked based on their optimal conditions. For example, Legendary Borul rank is with Green Natural Orb, Golden Supreme-Leader with Golden-F scaling Orb and so on. Without these items, the characters are obviously not as strong and, as a result, they would rank lower.

With that out of the way, let's get right into it!