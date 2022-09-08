A Universal Time guide - Tips for beginners

Do you like Roblox? Do you like life and death battles? What about anime fights with your favourite anime characters? If so, then you'll probably enjoy playing Roblox A Universal Time. This game is similar to Roblox Anime Dimensions Simulator.

This place is a real haven for the anime Roblox player as you can do whatever you want here. The player has one large city available, and there are special characters scattered throughout the city who give quests. You can complete them to improve yourself and your stands (abilities).

It is up to the player to choose which stands to play, but keep in mind that you need to be able to fight other players properly. The way the game will turn out depends on your skills in the game. And to make sure you feel comfortable playing, we have prepared this A Universal Time guide for beginners with tips to help you get started in the game.

LIST OF USEFUL BUTTONS

Obviously, you know how the buttons work in Roblox, but oddly enough, in Universal Time, the controls are somewhat different. Check out this list of useful commands to help you out.

B - healing

C - dash

E - barrage

F - ultimate

G - AoE

H - special move, not every stand has it

J - special move, not every stand has it

M - menu

N - quote

P - pose

Q - summon/unsummon

R - heavy attack

T - ranged move

U - special move

V - transportation

X - block

Y - decent damage

Z - sprint

HOW TO GET AN ARROW?

To get the stands, players will need to find different types of arrows. In this guide, we will tell you where you need to go and how to get a basic arrow in A Universal Time. This will be useful for beginners.

To start searching for arrows, head to the beach on the map. Arrows appear from meteors that fall somewhere between the beach and the big mountain on the left. There is a 60%-70% chance of a meteor appearing every minute. It is recommended to climb to the top of the mountain, keeping an eye out for meteors as this will give you a better view of both areas.

After exploring the area, you should come across your first meteor. All you have to do now is walk up to the meteor and hold the [E] button to pick up the arrow. The meteor will then disappear and an arrow will appear in your inventory.

Now you are free to collect arrows from the meteors as much as you like, but remember that you are not the only arrow hunter. Be careful, because there are other players besides you.

HOW TO MOVE AROUND THE MAP FASTER?

HOW TO GET MORE MONEY IN A UNIVERSAL TIME?

Travelling around the map is better with transport. How do you get your transport? The answer is simple. At the very beginning of the game, when you spawn at the station, you should exit the station and turn immediately to the left. There will be a bicycle parking area nearby. As you approach it, press [E]. The price for a bike will be 3,500 uCoins.

You can get more money directly by completing daily quests. To get daily quests, you have to go into the park and approach the man who is signed as “Daily Quest NPC.” There, you can get one of the following quests:

Block 500 Damage

Deal 500 Damage

Earn 10,000 UCoins

Kill Dio

Take 500 Damage

You can receive 200 UShards for the quest. This currency is used to buy skins.

HOW TO OBTAIN KILLUA SPEC?

To obtain this spec, you need to find the Killua NPC. You can find him inside the mountain village behind the waterfall. Talk to him and you'll get a speck named after him.

Requirements for the quest are the following:

Dash 125 Times

Endure the Way of Yakuza for 850 seconds.

Inflict 12500 Damage

Successfully Counter with Brawler's Instinct 100 Times

Take 8000 Damage

Use Arrow 15 Times

After completing this quest, you will receive an item called "Yo-Yo". Use it on Standless to get the Killua spec.

CODES IN A UNIVERSAL TIME

CONCLUSION

As you might have guessed, similar games have codes that you enter to get gifts, valuable artifacts, or bonuses. Unfortunately, in A Universal Time, there are no such codes. They only exist on private servers, which do not always work. Whether or not the developers will add codes for the game is unknown.As mentioned before, the stand is unique to each player, but there can be more than one. Only one can be activated, but many more can be stored. All a player has to do is choose whichever stand he or she wants. During the game, stands become necessary for all players, as without them it's impossible to fight with other players or to complete quests. Transport will be of benefit as well, so make sure you buy an in-game bike and also unlock Killua spec.

We hope this A Universal Time guide with tips for beginners was helpful to you and that you now know more about the game. And while you are here, take a look at our list of best looking Roblox games!