Sol's RNG codes (May 2026)

Finding yourself short on Lucky and Speed Potions? These Sol's RNG codes will keep you topped up.

Updated on May 12th, 2026 - new code added

Did you know that you can scratch that gacha itch and also collect tons of titles while just enjoying a casual Roblox experience? That's what this particular game offers, and it makes for a nice change of pace to play something relaxing rather than overly hectic.

And to make it more enjoyable, today we will share the latest Sol's RNG codes. These codes will give you Lucky Potions and Speed Potions, which you can use in tandem to boost your luck chance and make rolling a lot faster. Since Sol's RNG is all about equipping all the flashiest titles, you want to increase your chances of getting some, right?

So, let's dive right in.

New and working Sol's RNG codes

AbsolutelyClassicUpd - rewards (new!)

rewards (new!) GargantuaBiome - rewards

Expired

AnotherRealmCH2 - potions

potions DorceyDorcey - Potions

AAAAAAAA - Potions

NOODLELUCKISREAL - 1 Oppression, 1 Luck

THISISNOTREAL - 1 illusionary

AnotherRealmCH2 - 20 Potion Chests, 5 Rare Potion Chests

RaidCH2 - 3 Red Potion, 1 Red Moon Potion

UPD20260228 - 20 Potion Chests, 5 Rare Potion Chests

word9999aura - 100 Potion Chests, 60 Rare Potion Chests, and 40 Mega Potion Chests

word999aura - 50 Potion Chests, 1 Sizemax Potion, 1 Sizemin Potion

2026ValentineDay - 10 Potion Chests, 100 Luck Potions, 100 Speed Potions

transform - rewards

UPDATE20260117 - 20 Potion Chests

2026GETRAREAURA - 2026 Lucky Potions, 2026 Speed Potions

2026HAPPYNEWYEAR - Axis Potion

XMASPART2 - 10 Gift Boxes, 1 Rare Gift Box, 1 of every Candy

50kSUB - 1000 Snowflakes, 5 Santa Claus Potions, 5 Elf Potions, 5 Rudolph Potions

Patch20251224 - 3 Tickets, Santa Claus, Elf and Rudolph potions

ChristmasPart1! - 5 Tickets, 1 Mint of Each Type

HoHoHo - 3 Tickets, 1 Santa Potion, 1 Rudolph Potion, 1 Elf Potion

UPDATE DELAYED - Buff, 1 Candy of Each Type

BlackFriday!!! - 50 Potion Chests, 1 Rare Chests, 1 Mega Chests

PIXELSKILL - 5 Popping Potions, 15 Raid Potions, 5000 Coins

profilespace - 100 Lucky Potions, 100 Speed Potions, 15 Raid Potions, 5,000 Coins

Crawler

Adventurer

bubble700

TH3L1MB0

NEWFISH

Manta2025

How to redeem codes in Sol's RNG

Step 1 : Go to the Menu on the left side of the screen

: Go to the on the left side of the screen Step 2 : Select Settings

: Select Step 3 : Open the Miscellaneous tab

: Open the tab Step 4 : Click on the Open button next to "Redeem Code"

: Click on the button next to "Redeem Code" Step 5: Type in your code, and then hit Redeem

You can redeem these codes by following these steps:

How to get more codes?

Codes not working?

About Sol's RNG

New codes for Sol's RNG are released from time to time on the official Discord server . The developers don't add new codes often, but when they do, they're not playing around - as you can see, the codes give us lots of Potions. We are keeping an eye on the server, and we'll let you know as soon as a new code is out.If you can't redeem one of the codes, that's most likely because you've accidentally typed it in wrong. All the codes for Sol's RNG are case-sensitive, so you need to enter them exactly as written and don't leave any spaces!This Roblox experience is super fun and relaxing at the same time. In essence, all you have to do is roll for new titles/auras, and use the ones you collect in your inventory to craft various items that will give you boosts (in luck or speed). It's just a gacha that is quite generous, where growing your aura collection feels really good.

You have plenty of other activities to do, like fishing and digging, and while you do that, you can still have your auto roll active to try and acquire new auras. It's really quite lovely, so if you plan on trying it out, you should also redeem these codes - trust me, they'll help.

We also have Block Spin codes and Baddies codes, so make sure to redeem them before they expire!