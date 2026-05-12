Sol's RNG codes (May 2026)
Finding yourself short on Lucky and Speed Potions? These Sol's RNG codes will keep you topped up.
- Updated on May 12th, 2026 - new code added
Did you know that you can scratch that gacha itch and also collect tons of titles while just enjoying a casual Roblox experience? That's what this particular game offers, and it makes for a nice change of pace to play something relaxing rather than overly hectic.
And to make it more enjoyable, today we will share the latest Sol's RNG codes. These codes will give you Lucky Potions and Speed Potions, which you can use in tandem to boost your luck chance and make rolling a lot faster. Since Sol's RNG is all about equipping all the flashiest titles, you want to increase your chances of getting some, right?
So, let's dive right in.
New and working Sol's RNG codes
- AbsolutelyClassicUpd - rewards (new!)
- GargantuaBiome - rewards
Expired
- AnotherRealmCH2 - potions
- DorceyDorcey - Potions
- AAAAAAAA - Potions
- NOODLELUCKISREAL - 1 Oppression, 1 Luck
- THISISNOTREAL - 1 illusionary
- AnotherRealmCH2 - 20 Potion Chests, 5 Rare Potion Chests
- RaidCH2 - 3 Red Potion, 1 Red Moon Potion
- UPD20260228 - 20 Potion Chests, 5 Rare Potion Chests
- word9999aura - 100 Potion Chests, 60 Rare Potion Chests, and 40 Mega Potion Chests
- word999aura - 50 Potion Chests, 1 Sizemax Potion, 1 Sizemin Potion
- 2026ValentineDay - 10 Potion Chests, 100 Luck Potions, 100 Speed Potions
- transform - rewards
- UPDATE20260117 - 20 Potion Chests
- 2026GETRAREAURA - 2026 Lucky Potions, 2026 Speed Potions
- 2026HAPPYNEWYEAR - Axis Potion
- XMASPART2 - 10 Gift Boxes, 1 Rare Gift Box, 1 of every Candy
- 50kSUB - 1000 Snowflakes, 5 Santa Claus Potions, 5 Elf Potions, 5 Rudolph Potions
- Patch20251224 - 3 Tickets, Santa Claus, Elf and Rudolph potions
- ChristmasPart1! - 5 Tickets, 1 Mint of Each Type
- HoHoHo - 3 Tickets, 1 Santa Potion, 1 Rudolph Potion, 1 Elf Potion
- UPDATE DELAYED - Buff, 1 Candy of Each Type
- BlackFriday!!! - 50 Potion Chests, 1 Rare Chests, 1 Mega Chests
- PIXELSKILL - 5 Popping Potions, 15 Raid Potions, 5000 Coins
- profilespace - 100 Lucky Potions, 100 Speed Potions, 15 Raid Potions, 5,000 Coins
- Crawler
- Adventurer
- bubble700
- TH3L1MB0
- NEWFISH
- Manta2025
How to redeem codes in Sol's RNGYou can redeem these codes by following these steps:
- Step 1: Go to the Menu on the left side of the screen
- Step 2: Select Settings
- Step 3: Open the Miscellaneous tab
- Step 4: Click on the Open button next to "Redeem Code"
- Step 5: Type in your code, and then hit Redeem
How to get more codes?New codes for Sol's RNG are released from time to time on the official Discord server. The developers don't add new codes often, but when they do, they're not playing around - as you can see, the codes give us lots of Potions. We are keeping an eye on the server, and we'll let you know as soon as a new code is out.
Codes not working?If you can't redeem one of the codes, that's most likely because you've accidentally typed it in wrong. All the codes for Sol's RNG are case-sensitive, so you need to enter them exactly as written and don't leave any spaces!
About Sol's RNGThis Roblox experience is super fun and relaxing at the same time. In essence, all you have to do is roll for new titles/auras, and use the ones you collect in your inventory to craft various items that will give you boosts (in luck or speed). It's just a gacha that is quite generous, where growing your aura collection feels really good.
You have plenty of other activities to do, like fishing and digging, and while you do that, you can still have your auto roll active to try and acquire new auras. It's really quite lovely, so if you plan on trying it out, you should also redeem these codes - trust me, they'll help.
We also have Block Spin codes and Baddies codes, so make sure to redeem them before they expire!