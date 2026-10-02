Roblox Demonfall Breathing tier list
Breathing techniques are one of the most crucial features, and we have ranked all of them in this Demonfall Breathing tier list based on their value and general strengths.
Updated on October 2nd, 2026 - Update 5.6
Demonfall is an RPG developed by Fireheart Studio based on the Demon Slayer anime and manga. In it, you will enter the world of Demon Slayer, in which demons hunt people and demon slayers try to destroy demons. It's the circle of life... sort of.
The developers have tried to make it exciting and varied by including the ability to learn many different skills and attacks. Of course, it wouldn't be a Demon Slayer-based game if you couldn't use Breathing. Read on and find out about the styles in our Demonfall Breathing tier list.
If you're interested in other Roblox games, we have an AoTR tier list, A Universal Time tier list ranking the finest stands, a Fruit Battlegrounds fruits tier list and a lot of others that you can take a look at.
|Tier
|Character
|S
|Sun, Moon
|A
|Water, Sound, Mist, Stone, Love
|B
|Flame, Beast, Insect, Thunder
|C
|Wind, Serpent
BREATHING IN DEMONFALL
In Demonfall, as in many other RPGs on Roblox, you will have to choose whether to join demons or to remain human. Like Tanjiro from the original anime, you will also be attacked by a demon, and if you can kill it, then you will become a demon slayer. If you lose, your health will fall to zero, and you will become a demon.
Both of these races have different abilities. Having defeated the demon, you will need to find Hayaka. She will ask you to study one of the Breathing Styles, which will help you go through the Final Selection Exam and become a real demon slayer.
Breathing Style is a sword technique. It allows people to equal the forces with demons. Each of these Styles has a certain concept and skills based on it. For example, Water skills control water, unsurprisingly. To study these Styles, you need to find special NPCs and fulfil quests for them. But to interact with them, you will first need to achieve a certain level or even prestige.
Since these Styles don't depend on your luck, you must choose which style to learn. Of course, if you change your mind, you can always use Breath Indict to forget one and try another. But it takes a lot of time, which is why we created a Demonfall Breathing tier list with all Styles ranked from the best to the worst.
1
S Tier
Source: YouTube Auratix
- Sun
- Moon
SunAs in the original anime, Sun Breathing is incredibly powerful. It can deal great damage in close combat. Also, you can break blocks, which allows you to play aggressively. However, to study Sun Breathing, you will need to spend a lot of time to Level up and get prestige.
MoonThis one is the most difficult one to get. You first need to have the conditions for becoming a hybrid, and then the conditions for Moon Breathing. However, your efforts will be worth it, since this style is very powerful and has various instant attacks and combos.
2
A Tier
Source: YouTube Auratix
- Water
- Sound
- Mist
- Stone
- Love
WaterIt is one of the Breathing Styles you can study at the beginning of your adventure. The skills of this style are perfect for both punishment and aggression. With it, you can also make complex combo chains.
MistIn the original anime, this Style was used by Tokito. And in Demonfall, he can teach you this style. Mist Breathing has one of the best combo abilities. You can use fast attacks and retreat quickly.
LoveLove has a good combo potential. Also, your Nichirin will change. Until you attack, it will look like an ordinary sword, but during attacks, it will turn into a whip-sword.
3
B Tier
Source: YouTube Auratix
B Tier is average in strength. Techniques in this tier can be effective in certain modes or against certain enemies. However, if possible, it is better to use higher tiers.
- Flame
- Beast
- Insect
- Thunder
FlameIt is one of the most balanced Breathing Styles in Demonfall. You can use Flame skills for defence, offence, and even mobility. However, because of this balance, you can't make a combo. To learn it, you will need to find Rengoku, also known as Doughnut.
BeastIf you like wild attacks, then you'll love the Beast. Inosuke invented Beast, and he will be able to teach it to you. However, for this, you will need to get 100 Meat, Blue Horn and Green Horn, and you will need to spend a lot of time on this. Beast Breathing is worth it, though, because you can get a couple of special Nichirins with jagged blades.
ThunderIt is one of the fastest Styles in the game. Although most of your skills might not cause much damage, they are very fast. It allows you to carry out deadly combos using several skills with high damage.
4
C Tier
Source: YouTube Auratix
The weakest tier is C tier. These styles are ineffective for both PVP and PVE. While you can use them, you're better off with other Breathing Styles.
- Wind
- Serpent
WindWind has the greatest range in the game. Moreover, you have three skills that can break blocks. However, you will need to attack the enemy and quickly run away to survive.
SerpentThis Breathing has good skills that can stun opponents or break blocks. However, Serpent Breathing attacks are quite slow.
And that's all you need to know from this Demonfall Breathing tier list. There aren't too many Styles in the game, but they are all very different in gameplay and strength. It's worth giving each of them a go to see which one suits you best!
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