Roblox Demonfall Breathing tier list

Breathing techniques are one of the most crucial features, and we have ranked all of them in this Demonfall Breathing tier list based on their value and general strengths.

Updated on October 2nd, 2026 - Update 5.6

Demonfall is an RPG developed by Fireheart Studio based on the Demon Slayer anime and manga. In it, you will enter the world of Demon Slayer, in which demons hunt people and demon slayers try to destroy demons. It's the circle of life... sort of.

The developers have tried to make it exciting and varied by including the ability to learn many different skills and attacks. Of course, it wouldn't be a Demon Slayer-based game if you couldn't use Breathing. Read on and find out about the styles in our Demonfall Breathing tier list.

If you're interested in other Roblox games, we have an AoTR tier list, A Universal Time tier list ranking the finest stands, a Fruit Battlegrounds fruits tier list and a lot of others that you can take a look at.

Tier Character S Sun, Moon A Water, Sound, Mist, Stone, Love B Flame, Beast, Insect, Thunder C Wind, Serpent

BREATHING IN DEMONFALL

In Demonfall, as in many other RPGs on Roblox, you will have to choose whether to join demons or to remain human. Like Tanjiro from the original anime, you will also be attacked by a demon, and if you can kill it, then you will become a demon slayer. If you lose, your health will fall to zero, and you will become a demon.

Both of these races have different abilities. Having defeated the demon, you will need to find Hayaka. She will ask you to study one of the Breathing Styles, which will help you go through the Final Selection Exam and become a real demon slayer.

Breathing Style is a sword technique. It allows people to equal the forces with demons. Each of these Styles has a certain concept and skills based on it. For example, Water skills control water, unsurprisingly. To study these Styles, you need to find special NPCs and fulfil quests for them. But to interact with them, you will first need to achieve a certain level or even prestige.

Since these Styles don't depend on your luck, you must choose which style to learn. Of course, if you change your mind, you can always use Breath Indict to forget one and try another. But it takes a lot of time, which is why we created a Demonfall Breathing tier list with all Styles ranked from the best to the worst.