Roblox Demonfall Breathing tier list
Breathing techniques are one of the most crucial features in the game, and we have ranked all of them in this Demonfall Breathing tier list.
Roblox is an incredibly popular and unique platform where users can both play and create different titles. There are thousands of Roblox games - some of them are unique projects, and some, like Demonfall, are based on popular franchises.
Demonfall is an RPG developed by Fireheart Studio based on the Demon Slayer anime and manga. In the game, you will enter the world of Demon Slayer, in which demons hunt people and demon slayers try to destroy demons. The developers have tried to make the title very exciting and varied. Therefore, players will be able to learn many different skills and attacks. Of course, it wouldn't be a Demon Slayer-based game if players can't use Breathing. Read on and find out about the best Breathing styles in our Demonfall tier list.
BREATHING IN DEMONFALL
In Demonfall, as in many other RPGs in Roblox, you will have to choose whether to join demons or to remain human. Like Tanjiro from the original anime, you will also be attacked by a demon, and if you can kill him, then you will become a demon slayer. If you lose, your health will fall to zero, and you will become a demon.
Both of these races have unique abilities. Having defeated the demon, you will need to find Hayaka. She will ask you to study one of the Breathing Styles, which will help you go through the Final Selection Exam and become a real demon slayer.
Breathing Styles is a sword technique. It allows people to equal the forces with demons. Each of these Styles has a certain concept and unique skills based on them. For example, Water Breathing skills control water. To study Breathing Styles, you need to find special NPCs and fulfil quests for them. But to interact with them, you will first need to achieve a certain level or even prestige.
Since Breathing Styles don't depend on your luck, you must choose what style to learn. Of course, if you change your mind, you can always use Breath Indict to forget Breathing Styles and try another. But it takes a lot of time, which is why we created a Demonfall Breathing tier list with all Styles ranked from the best to the worst.Original article by Alina Novichenko. Updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.
1
S Tier
Source: YouTube Auratix
- Sun
- Moon
SunAs in the original anime, Sun Breathing is incredibly powerful. Using this Breathing, you can deal great damage in close combat. Also, you can break blocks, which allows you to play aggressively. However, to study Sun Breathing, you will need to spend a lot of time to Level up and get prestige.
MoonThis Breathing is the most difficult one to get. You first need to have the conditions for becoming a hybrid, and then the conditions for Moon Breathing. However, your efforts will be worth it, since this style is very powerful and has various instant attacks and combos. Moreover, you can use Flesh Katana.
2
A Tier
Source: YouTube Auratix
- Water
- Sound
- Mist
- Stone
- Love
WaterIt is one of the Breathing Styles you can study at the beginning of your adventure. The skills of this style are perfect for both punishment and aggression. Moreover, you can make complex chains of combos.
MistIn the original anime, this Breathing Style was used by Tokito. And in Demonfall, he can teach you this style. Mist Breathing has one of the best combo abilities. You can apply fast attacks and retreat quickly.
LoveThis Breathing Style has a good combo potential. Also, your Nichirin will change. Until you attack, it will look like an ordinary sword, but during attacks, it will turn into a whip sword.
3
B Tier
Source: YouTube Auratix
B Tier is average in strength. Breathing in this Tier can be effective in certain modes or against certain enemies. However, if possible, it is better to use higher Tiers.
- Flame
- Beast
- Insect
- Thunder
FlameIt is one of the most balanced Breathing Styles in Demonfall. You can use Flame Breathing skills for defence, offence, and even mobility. However, because of this balance, you can't make a combo. To learn this Breathing, you will need to find Rengoku, also known as a donut.
BeastIf you like wild attacks, then this is the Breathing you need. Inosuke invented Beast Breathing, and he will be able to teach you. However, for this, you will need to get 100 Meat, Blue Horn and Green Horn, and you will need to spend a lot of time on this. Beast Breathing is worth it though, because you can get a couple of special Nichirins with jagged blades.
ThunderIt is one of the fastest Breathing Styles in the game. Although most of your skills might not cause much damage, they are very fast. It allows you to carry out deadly combos using several skills with high damage.
4
C Tier
Source: YouTube Auratix
The weakest tier is C Tier. These styles are ineffective for both PVP and PVE. While you can use them, you're better off with other Breathing Styles.
- Wind
- Serpent
WindThis Breathing Style has the greatest range in the game. Moreover, you have three skills that can break blocks. However, you will need to attack the enemy and quickly run away to survive.
SerpentThis Breathing has good skills that can stun opponents or break blocks. However, Serpent Breathing attacks are quite slow.
And that's all you need to know about the Demonfall Breathing tier list. There aren't too many Breathing Styles in the game, but they are all very different in gameplay and strength. It's worth giving each of them a go to see which one suits you best!