Do you actually point and click on Android?

Updated on November 6th, 2026

If you're unfamiliar with the point-and-click adventure genre's origins, we should probably break things down for you.

The point-and-click part relates to the genre's PC origins, where mouse control was the order of the day. In a point-and-click adventure, you're literally pointing your mouse and clicking on largely static scenes to interact with puzzles.

And of course, the 'adventure' part points to the genre's love of strong narratives and of fantasy. When you play a good point-and-click adventure, you can expect a rollicking story and a trip into the unknown.

The point-and-click genre came into its own in the early '90s, with the imperious LucasArts spearheading the charge through such greats as The Secret of Monkey Island.

If you have more love for regular adventure games on Android, we've got you covered!

After a spell out of the spotlight, the point-and-click adventure genre has experienced a partial resurgence, largely thanks to the emergence of smartphones as a gaming platform. Being able to touch the screen rather than click it adds an extra sense of connection to these absorbing games.

Besides a series of rereleases and remakes, we now have a whole bunch of point-and-click originals to enjoy on our Android phones and tablets. These are some of our favourites.

Thimbleweed Park

A point-and-click puzzler with a deeply nostalgic LucasArts feel, Thimbleweed Park revels in its throw-back control system, retro visual style, complex narrative and hilarious dialogue. They do make 'em as they used to, after all. Did you know we also have a Thimbleweed Park review ? Check it out if you're curious to know why we love this creation so much!

Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP

Point-and-click adventures don't come any weirder, more enigmatic, or more beautiful than Superbrothers: Sword and Sworcery EP. From stunning graphics to addictive gameplay, this creation is one of the best point-and-click adventure games Android users can experience, even years after its release. It's absolutely brilliant. We've detailed more about that in our Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery review , so don't miss it!

There Is No Game: Wrong Dimension

A high-concept game-within-a-game that nonetheless doesn't take itself at all seriously. There Is No Game is deeply meta, tugging and twisting at the video game format in delightfully clever ways. From comedic encounters to quirky headlines, this game has it all - and while we don't exactly have a review for it, we do have some honest opinions from our App Army friends

Life is Strange

There's a lot of The Walking Dead (the game, that is) to Life Is Strange, but with a notable time-manipulation twist that allows you to change your meaningful decisions. Add in an involving teen-oriented story, and you have one of the most beloved games of recent years. Furthermore, there's also a sequel to it , which actually takes place before the action presented here. It's all an amalgamation of stunning visuals and compelling narrative.

Little Misfortune

Little Misfortune is a captivating, slightly unsettling point-and-click adventure game about a little girl trying to find eternal happiness. Following a strange voice that one may not be able to trust, you will be exploring creepy worlds, checking out strange puzzles, and possibly following a fox? There are monsters lurking in the shadows, strange moments to understand, and a lot of story here. Little Misfortune is created by the developers of Fran Bow, which is another slightly creepy point-and-click adventure game that is worth checking out, but Little Misfortune is their newest game, which can keep you curious as to what is going to happen to this little girl, exploring alone.

OXENFREE

A deeply mysterious adventure with a beautifully artsy aesthetic, OXENFREE is packed with excellent writing, top-notch voice acting, and interesting characters. It's pretty spooky, too. We consider it one of the few point-and-click adventure games Android has to offer that's as full of mystery and options as this one, and that's exactly what makes it stand out. If you're curious to learn more, check out our OXENFREE review

The Frostrune

This beautiful, mysterious point-and-click puzzler is a clear labour of love, from its engrossing incorporation of Norse mythology to its painstaking hand-drawn artwork. Visuals that make it resemble a fairytale (turned real) and mysterious elements that give it an alluring vibe are just a few elements that make it such a remarkable title. In The Frostrune review we've written, we shared some of the details that made it stand out so much to us, so give it a read if you're not sure whether or not to try it for yourself.

Unholy Adventure

If you love story-driven games, Unholy Adventure is one such game that will stay with you for the longest time. You might even end up replaying it a few times - it's that good. This puzzler meets mystery meets adventure is one of the few creations where you can slightly dip your toes into the uncanny and unholy. It's a game that will keep you playing for hours without as much as realising how much time has passed. Clearly a top pick to land in our best point-and-click adventure games on Android list.

One Way: The Elevator

Described as a "creative point-and-click puzzle game", One Way: The Elevator sees you solving puzzles to power the titular elevator. The real star here is the lovely cartoon art style. A premium game that is well worth every cent. You will easily find yourself loving the unique graphics and characters you'll meet along the way, and that's exactly what makes this underrated creation a title to behold.

Demetrios

Demetrios is a point-and-click adventure game that shows a lot of humour through its story! You play as a nobody who works in an antiques shop in Paris. You've been robbed after coming home, drunk, one night. Nobody is really taking your robbery seriously, so you decide to become a detective, with the help of your neighbour. It turns out, she has her own secrets to hide! Demetrios is a long point-and-click adventure, with a lot of stories, clues, and jokes tossed in. There is a lot of gameplay to enjoy, and our hero goes off to faraway lands, all while being a bit clueless.

The Walking Dead: The Game

Telltale is the king of the modern point-and-click adventure game, and The Walking Dead IP offers a great showcase for its popular blend of tough narrative decisions, QTE action, and light puzzling. The characters you meet within the game build up to something unique - it's as if you'd get to know them in real life. That's one element that the creators managed to achieve flawlessly. As for the quality of the gameplay, in our The Walking Dead review we've mentioned that we're extremely excited to unfold each story - even if it ends up... a little bit tragic. And if you're wondering about the sequel, check out our The Walking Dead: 400 Days review

Machinarium

It might be a few years old now, but Machinarium is still one of the best point-and-clicks out there. Featuring an artful sense of character, storytelling, and world design, it remains one of the most appealing adventure games out there. Did you know we also have a Machinarium review ? It is all you need to convince you to try out this masterpiece.

The Last Express

Prince of Persia creator Jordan Mechner brings us a bonkers murder mystery, set on a train where everything moves in real time. You'll have to be in the right place at the right time to catch the crook. Ah, this game only gets better and better each passing day - each passing year, even. In 2023, it's still one of the top picks of the genre, and if you need a good enough reason to convince you to give it a try, make sure you check out our The Last Express review

The Inner World - The Last Wind Monk

The animation and dialogue are particularly on point in this altogether darker sequel. Set three years after the events of The Inner World, you're again cast as Robert: an adorably clueless court musician in a fantasy world threatened by totalitarian forces. However, you shouldn't let appearances fool you. While it seems like a pretty lighthearted game, it is actually something entirely different. You cannot dismiss just how spot-on every character feels when conveying their role within the game.

The White Door

Developer Rusty Lake excels at making hybrid point-and-click adventure-puzzlers with a disquieting edge. In The White Door, you play as an amnesiac who awakens in a featureless Mental Health Facility with no recollection of how he got there. If you're a minimalist and want a game that will blow your socks off, The White Door has a clever approach that makes it stand out from the other titles on the list. It's a premium game, yes, but it's one that basically pays for itself in terms of gameplay. Make sure to check it out!

Botanicula

Botanicula is a short and sweet adventure about a bunch of weird plant-like creatures who have to work together to save their tree home from a bunch of parasites. If you like Machinarium, you'll love this. Not sure whether or not you're sold on the idea? Take a look at our Botanicula review ! You'll have no doubt it's one of the best point-and-click adventures on tablets and mobiles you can play today.

Monument Valley

Monument Valley is a minimalist, surreal exploration game, where you'll lead a silent princess Ida through incomprehensible architecture. You'll have to manipulate the world to create passages for her. Music will accordingly follow your actions, and with the minimalist art style, it creates harmony for the senses. This point-and-click adventure game has two more sequels, but we have decided to talk about the first part. In case you like this one, you'll surely get another two.

The Wolf Among Us

Another Telltale effort, this time set in the twisted fairy tale world of the Fables comic series. It's a compelling universe filled with intrigue, tough choices, and the grisly deaths of beloved fictional characters. There are not enough words to convey just how amazing this creation is. Playing similarly to the other Telltale creations, the story behind it is what makes it special. When the Wolf in Little Red Riding Hood is the good character, you know the game has a crazy approach that is worth checking.

Telltale Batman

Focusing on the criminally neglected sleuthing side of the Caped Crusader, Batman - The Telltale Series sees you donning the cowl of the world's greatest detective, making tough decisions that have a genuine impact on the narrative. While in our Batman review we stated that we were not impressed with how the character plays out all the time (let's be fair, Bruce Wayne is pretty plain at times), the game as a whole is worth a play - especially if you're a Batman fan.

Kelvin and the Infamous Machine

A charming point-and-click adventure with solid voice acting, a madcap time-travelling plot, and a considerable capacity for silliness. While the game is fun, it doesn't fall into the pointless point-and-click search for clues that many other games end up as. The puzzles are as difficult as they need to be, and hunting for all the achievements feels right - it's a well-done adventure puzzle game that will put a smile on your face.

The Office Quest

Even in a genre that's packed full of distinctive aesthetics, The Office Quest stands out. Its muted, almost monotone style perfectly sells this tale of escaping the drudgery of an office job through humorous, mind-boggling puzzles. Ah, there's really nothing bad we could say about The Office Quest. We love the puzzles, we love the characters, and we love the visuals. No better point-and-click Android creation encompasses all these elements in such a harmonious way.

Samorost 3

Samorost 3 is a point-and-click adventure game released in 2016. The very essence of the game and why it exists is an attempt to convey a psychedelic experience through the means that game design provides. Behind the outward foolishness here lies a bizarre, and sometimes completely strange and alien world. Incomprehensible, surreal landscapes that come straight from the very subconscious of the authors are the main feature here.