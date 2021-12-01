Top 25 best point-and-click adventure games on Android phones and tablets
Do you actually point and click on Android?
If you're unfamiliar with the point-and-click adventure genre's origins, we should probably break things down for you.
The point-and-click part relates to the genre's PC origins, where mouse control was the order of the day. In a point-and-click adventure, you're literally pointing your mouse and clicking on largely static scenes to interact with puzzles.
And of course, the 'adventure' part points to the genre's love of strong narratives and of fantasy. When you play a good point-and-click adventure, you can expect a rollicking story and a trip into the unknown.
The point-and-click genre came into its own in the early '90s, with the imperious LucasArts spearheading the charge through such greats as The Secret of Monkey Island.
If you have more love for regular adventure games on Android, we got you covered!
After a spell out of the spotlight, the point-and-click adventure genre has experienced a partial resurgence, largely thanks to the emergence of smartphones as a gaming platform. Being able to touch the screen rather than click it adds an extra sense of connection to these absorbing games.
Besides a series of rereleases and remakes, we now have a whole bunch of point and click originals to enjoy on our Android phones and tablets. These are some of our favourites.Original post by Jon Mundy, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.
1
Thimbleweed Park
A point-and-click puzzler with a deeply nostalgic LucasArts feel, Thimbleweed Park revels in its throw-back control system, retro visual style, complex narrative and hilarious dialogue. They do make 'em like they used to after all.
Did you know we also have a Thimbleweed Park review? Check it out if you're curious to know why we love this creation so much!Download Thimbleweed Park
2
Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP
Point-and-click adventures don't come any weirder, more enigmatic, or more beautiful than Superbrothers: Sword and Sworcery EP.
From stunning graphics to addictive gameplay, this creation is one of the best point and click adventure games Android users can experience, even years after its release. It's absolutely brilliant. We've detailed more about that in our Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery review, so don't miss it!Download Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP
3
There Is No Game: Wrong Dimension
A high-concept game-within-a-game that nonetheless doesn't take itself at all seriously. There Is No Game is deeply meta, tugging and twisting at the video game format in delightfully clever ways.
From comedic encounters to quirky headlines, this game has it all - and while we don't exactly have a review for it, we do have some honest opinions from our App Army friends!Download There Is No Game: Wrong Dimension
4
The Procession to Calvary
If Terry Gilliam ever made a point-and-click adventure game, it might look a bit like The Procession to Calvary. Its crudely animated renaissance art and daft sense of humour are positively Pythonesque.
You probably never even imagined that such a point and click Android bonanza even exists - well, it does and it's truly remarkable. It's a clear winner on our list, so if you want a unique game to fill your time and put a smile on your face, this is the one.Download The Procession to Calvary
5
Life is Strange
There's a lot of The Walking Dead (the game, that is) to Life Is Strange, but with a notable time-manipulation twist that allows you to change your meaningful decisions. Add in an involving teen-oriented story, and you have one of the most beloved games of recent years.
Furthermore, there's also a sequel to it, which actually takes place before the action presented here. It's all an amalgamation of stunning visuals and compelling narrative.Download Life is Strange
6
Broken Sword: Director's Cut
One of the best point and click adventure games ever has been made even better. It's a globe-trotting journey filled with snarky one-liners and loveable characters.
The comic-like visuals and character design are unique and make for an outstanding story. It's almost like a comic book turned into a game and you get to choose what happens next. That's exactly what we love about it - make sure to read our Broken Sword: Director's Cut review too!Download Broken Sword: Director's Cut
7
Distraint 2
An abstract, streamlined 2D point-and-click adventure with a keen grasp on horror, Distraint 2 creeps under your skin without resorting to cheap jump scares. It's a little bit eerie, a little bit addictive, and extremely well-done from a narrative perspective.
In our Distraint 2 review we've mentioned how good the horror element is within the game. While there are no jump scares per se, there is more than enough to give you goosebumps.Download Distraint 2
8
OXENFREE
A deeply mysterious adventure with a beautifully artsy aesthetic, OXENFREE is packed with excellent writing, top-notch voice acting, and interesting characters. It's pretty spooky too.
We consider it one of the few point and click adventure games Android has to offer that's as full of mystery and options as this one, and that's exactly what makes it stand out. If you're curious to learn more, check out our OXENFREE review!Download OXENFREE
9
The Frostrune
This beautiful, mysterious point-and-click puzzler is a clear labour of love, from its engrossing incorporation of Norse mythology to its painstaking hand-drawn artwork. Visuals that make it resemble a fairytale (turned real) and mysterious elements that give it an alluring vibe are just a few elements that make it such a remarkable title.
In The Frostrune review we've written we shared some of the details that made it stand out so much to us, so give it a read if you're not sure whether or not to try it for yourself.Download The Frostrune
10
Unholy Adventure
If you love story-driven games, Unholy Adventure is one such game that will stay with you for the longest time. You might even end up re-playing it a few times - it's that good.
This puzzler meets mystery meets adventure is one of the few creations where you can slightly dip your toes into the uncanny and unholy. It's a game that will keep you playing for hours without as much as realising how much time has passed. Clearly a top pick to land in our best point and click adventure games on Android list.Download Unholy Adventure
11
One Way: The Elevator
Described as a "creative point-and-click puzzle game", One Way: The Elevator sees you solving puzzles to power the titular elevator. The real star here is the lovely cartoon art style.
A premium game that is well worth every cent. You will easily find yourself loving the unique graphics and characters you'll meet along the way, and that's exactly what makes this underrated creation a title to behold.Download One Way: The Elevator
12
The Silent Age
The Silent Age is an excellent indie adventure set in a dystopian future. You play as a janitor who discovers an item that allows him to travel in time. And he uses it to - you guessed it - save the world.
While we were not impressed with the second episode of the game, we do love the concept behind the game. Check out our The Silent Age review for said episode if you're curious to learn what we love and what did not resonate with us that much!Download The Silent Age
13
The Walking Dead: The Game
Telltale is the king of the modern point-and-click adventure game, and the Walking Dead IP offers a great showcase for its popular blend of tough narrative decisions, QTE action, and light puzzling.
The characters you meet within the game build up to something unique - it's as if you'd get to know them in real life. That's one element that the creators managed to achieve flawlessly. As for the quality of the gameplay, in our The Walking Dead review we've mentioned that we're extremely excited to unfold each story - even if it ends up... a little bit tragic.
And if you're wondering about the sequel, check out our The Walking Dead: 400 Days review!Download The Walking Dead: The Game
14
Machinarium
It might be a few years old now, but Machinarium is still one of the best point and clickers out there. Featuring an artful sense of character, storytelling, and world design, it remains one of the most appealing adventure games out there.
Did you know we also have a Machinarium review? It is all you need to convince you to try out this masterpiece.Download Machinarium
15
The Last Express
Prince of Persia creator Jordan Mechner brings us a bonkers murder mystery, set on a train where everything moves in real time. You'll have to be in the right place at the right time to catch the crook.
Ah, this game only gets better and better each passing day - each passing year even. In 2021 it's still one of the top picks of the genre, and if you need a good enough reason to convince you to give it a try, make sure you check our The Last Express review.Download The Last Express
16
The Inner World - The Last Wind Monk
The animation and dialogue are particularly on point in this altogether darker sequel. Set three years after the events of The Inner World, you're again cast as Robert: an adorably clueless court musician in a fantasy world threatened by totalitarian forces.
However, you shouldn't let appearances fool you. While it seems like a pretty lighthearted game, it is actually something entirely different. You cannot dismiss just how spot-on every character feels when conveying their role within the game.Download The Inner World - The Last Wind Monk
17
The White Door
Developer Rusty Lake excels at making hybrid point-and-click adventure-puzzlers with a disquieting edge. In The White Door you play as an amnesia who awakens in a featureless Mental Health Facility with no recollection of how he got there.
If you're a minimalist and want a game that will blow your socks off, The White Door has a clever approach that makes it stand out from the other titles on the list. It's a premium game, yes, but it's one that basically pays off for itself in terms of gameplay. Make sure to check it out!Download The White Door
18
Botanicula
Botanicula is a short and sweet adventure about a bunch of weird plant-like creatures who have to work together to save their tree home from a bunch of parasites. If you like Machinarium, you'll love this.
Not sure whether or not you're sold on the idea? Take a look at our Botanicula review! You'll have no doubt it's one of the best point and click adventures on tablets and mobiles you can play today.Download Botanicula
19
McPixel
Utterly crazy, and much smaller-scale than other games on this list. McPixel is one of those games you have no idea what's going on half the time, but you don't really care. It absolutely mesmerizes through sheer gameplay and unique narrative options, so it should be on your must-have list. Pronto.
Read our McPixel review for more detail on why we love it so much!Download McPixel
20
The Wolf Among Us
Another Telltale effort, this time set in the twisted fairy tale world of the Fables comic series. It's a compelling universe filled with intrigue, tough choices, and the grizzly deaths of beloved fictional characters.
There are not enough words to convey just how amazing this creation is. Playing similarly to the other Tellate creations, the story behind is what makes it unique. When the Wolf in Little Red Riding Hood is the good character, you know the game has a crazy approach that is worth checking. And if that's not enough to convince you, our The Wolf Among Us review should!Download The Wolf Among Us
21
Telltale Batman
Focusing on the criminally-neglected sleuthing side of the Caped Crusader, Batman - The Telltale Series sees you donning the cowl of the world's greatest detective, making tough decisions that have a genuine impact on the narrative.
While in our Batman review we stated that we were not impressed with how the character plays out all the time (let's be fair, Bruce Wayne is pretty plain at times), the game as a whole is worth a play - especially if you're a Batman fan.Download Telltale's Batman
22
Kelvin and the Infamous Machine
A charming point and click adventure with solid voice acting, a madcap time-travelling plot, and a considerable capacity for silliness.
While the game is fun, it doesn't fall into the pointless point and click search for clues that many other games end up as. The puzzles are as difficult as they need to be, and hunting for all the achievements feels right - it's a well-done adventure puzzle game that will put a smile on your face.Download Infamous Machine
23
The Adventures of Bertram Fiddle
Dubbed "A Victorian point-and-click adventure", Bertram Fiddle casts you as a bungling detective in a world of great criminologists (including a certain Sherlock Holmes) in an easy-going and humorous take on the genre.
We were impressed with how well this game plays out, and the puzzles are fairly simple - read our complete Adventures of Bertram Fiddle review if you want to know exactly why you should play it for yourself!Download The Adventures of Bertram Fiddle
24
The Office Quest
Even in a genre that's packed full of distinctive aesthetics, The Office Quest stands out. Its muted, almost monotone style perfectly sells this tale of escaping the drudgery of an office job through humorous, mind-boggling puzzles.
Ah, there's really nothing bad we could say about The Office Quest. We love the puzzles, we love the characters and we love the visuals. There is no better point and click Android creation that encompasses all these elements in such a harmonious way.Download The Office Quest
25
Valiant Hearts: The Great War
A moving adventure-puzzler that approaches the horror of the First World War with considerable charm, style, and respect, not to mention a surprising amount of humour.
While it comes at a pretty high premium price, the game is exceptional. In our Valiant Hearts: The Great War review we mentioned all the elements that make it stand out, from the stunning graphics to surprinsingly mind-boggling puzzles. And while we did encounter some issues here and there, the checkpoints clearly came in handy!Download Valiant Hearts: The Great War
