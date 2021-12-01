Do you actually point and click on Android?

If you're unfamiliar with the point-and-click adventure genre's origins, we should probably break things down for you.

The point-and-click part relates to the genre's PC origins, where mouse control was the order of the day. In a point-and-click adventure, you're literally pointing your mouse and clicking on largely static scenes to interact with puzzles.

And of course, the 'adventure' part points to the genre's love of strong narratives and of fantasy. When you play a good point-and-click adventure, you can expect a rollicking story and a trip into the unknown.

The point-and-click genre came into its own in the early '90s, with the imperious LucasArts spearheading the charge through such greats as The Secret of Monkey Island.

After a spell out of the spotlight, the point-and-click adventure genre has experienced a partial resurgence, largely thanks to the emergence of smartphones as a gaming platform. Being able to touch the screen rather than click it adds an extra sense of connection to these absorbing games.

Besides a series of rereleases and remakes, we now have a whole bunch of point and click originals to enjoy on our Android phones and tablets. These are some of our favourites.

Original post by Jon Mundy, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.