Miraculous Tower Defense codes (December 2025)

If you're looking for a few extra Charms or some Crossaints, these Miraculous Tower Defense codes will come in handy.

Are you a fan of Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir? This Roblox experience is all about using your favourite characters from Miraculous, but in a totally different style. In Miraculous Tower Defense you have a TD where you constantly try to pass challenging levels.

You can get foods like Croissants or Charme that you can use in the gacha when you redeem these codes, so if you're short on resources, make sure to claim them.

Active Miraculous Tower Defense codes

MiraculousCharmz1000 - 1000 Charms

- 1000 Charms MiraculousFoodz10 - 10 Croissants

Expired

There aren't any expired codes that we know of!

How to redeem codes in Miraculous Tower Defense

Step 1 : Open the Shop by pressing the Shop button on the right side of the screen.

: Open the by pressing the Shop button on the right side of the screen. Step 2 : Go to the last tab called " Codes ".

: Go to the last tab called " ". Step 3 : Type in one of the codes we shared.

: Type in one of the codes we shared. Step 4: Press "Submit".

Your codes don't work?

If your codes give you errors like "Invalid Code", you're probably trying to redeem the wrong ones. Be careful you're not getting it mixed up with Miraculous RPG Ladybug & Cat Noir codes . That's an entirely different experience. The games are not the same, so don't make the mistake of trying to cross-redeem codes.

Here you can find all the codes for this TD, and if you're interested in the RP, you can find the dedicated article for it (to which I linked above).

About Miraculous Tower Defense

There are a lot of TD games on Roblox, but this one takes the cake for one of the most colourful ones. You can deploy characters like Stormy Weather, Carapace, or Adrien (to name a few). The goal is to destroy the enemies that keep rushing to the end line. With each stage, things get progressively more challenging. That's something normal.

It's a classic tower defense experience, but if you're not lucky enough to get at least one strong Epic, it's going to be tough... At least until you unlock more character slots. You can unlock more slots when you level up.

Yeah, there's also the other alternative: you can always just grind the same level again and again. The problem is that it's going to get boring after a while. That's why these codes should help you out.

