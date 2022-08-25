If you are a huge Naruto fan, chances are that you have been playing Shindo Life for quite a while. It's a popular Naruto-style Roblox game developed by the RELL World. We are here to rank every bloodline from the best to the worst ones through the Shindo Life tier list.



In Shindo Life, Bloodline is very important as it determines your powers. If you can somehow find the right Bloodline, then defeating the spirits and progressing in your adventure will be pretty easy. But there are so many abilities available that it becomes almost impossible to find the best one, especially if you are new to the game.

But don't lose hope. We’ve got you covered. In this post, we have compiled and created an updated Shindo Life Bloodline tier list, ranking all the power-ups available from best to worst.

Shindo Life tier list

Bloodlines are in-game items that give you additional power. All players have two default Bloodlines, and they can purchase two extra slots by spending Robux. There are three types of Bloodlines - Eye, Clan and Elemental.

In our Shindo Life tier list, we have ranked every available Bloodline. We have categorized them into four tiers - S, A, B, and C. Bloodlines in the S tier are the most powerful, and you should try to equip them, while you should avoid those in tier C.

We will keep updating this tier list as and when the game is updated so that it remains accurate.