Updated Shindo Life Bloodline tier list
We made four tiers to categorise all of the Bloodlines and compared them on our Shindo Life tier list.
Updated on September 2nd, 2026
If you are a huge Naruto fan, chances are that you have been playing the game for quite a while. We are here to rank every Bloodline from the best to the worst on our Shindo Life tier list.
BackgroundIn Shindo Life, Bloodline is very important as it determines your powers. If you can somehow find the right one, then defeating the spirits and progressing in your adventure will be pretty easy. But there are so many abilities available that it becomes almost impossible to find the best one, especially if you are new to the game.
But don't lose hope. We’ve got you covered. We have created a Shindo Life Bloodline tier list, ranking all the power-ups available from best to worst.
For Anime fans, we have also prepared an ABA tier list and All Star Tower Defense tier list.
Bloodlines rankedBloodlines are items that give you additional power. Everyone has two by default, and can purchase two extra slots by spending Robux. There are three types of Bloodlines - Eye, Clan and Elemental.
In our Shindo Life tier list, we have ranked every available Bloodline. We have categorised them into four tiers - S, A, B, and C. The ones in the S tier are the most powerful, and you should try to equip them, while you should avoid those in tier C.
We will keep updating the tier list as and when the game is updated, so it remains accurate. So don't forget to bookmark this post and visit it after every update to learn the best Bloodlines.
1
Tier S
Bloodlines at the top of this Shindo Life tier list are the most powerful. If you want to become one of the strongest characters, equip these.
|Bloodline
|Type
|Six-Paths-Narumaki
|Clan
|Ashura Shizen
|Clan
|Strange
|Clan
|Fate
|Clan
|SnakeMan
|Clan
|SnakeMan-Platinum
|Clan
|Ragnar
|Clan
|Shiver-Ragnar
|Clan
|Inferno
|Elemental
|Surge
|Elemental
|Shindai-Akuma
|Eye
|Doku-Tengoku
|Eye
|Doku-Scorpion
|Eye
|Bankai-Akuma
|Eye
|Deva-Rengoku
|Eye
|Gura-Rengoku
|Eye
|Deva-Sengoku
|Eye
|Shindai-Rengoku
|Eye
|Shindai-Rengoku-Yang
|Eye
|Shindai-Ramen
|Eye
|Bruce-Kenichi
|Clan
|Vengeance
|Clan
|Sun-Knight
|Clan
|Vanhelsing
|Clan
|Borumaki
|Clan
|Borumaki-Gold
|Clan
|Eastwood-Korashi
|Clan
|Raion-Gaiden
|Eye
|Sengoku-Gaiden
|Eye
|Renshiki-Ruby
|Eye
|Renshiki-Gold
|Eye
|Renshiki
|Eye
|Gold-Jokei
|Eye
|Dark-Jokei
|Eye
|Light-Jokei
|Eye
|Raion-Akuma
|Eye
|Raion-Rengoku
|Eye
|Raion-Sengoku
|Eye
|Raion-Azure
|Eye
|Riser-Akuma
|Eye
|Satori-Akuma
|Eye
|Akuma
|Eye
|Shiver Akuma
|Eye
|Ashura-Shizen
|Clan
|Ashura-Ruby
|Clan
|Indra-Akuma
|Eye
|Indra-Akuma-Purple
|Eye
|Powder
|Elemental
|Aizden
|Clan
|Aizden-Inverse
|Clan
|Minakaze
|Clan
|Minakaze-Ruby
|Clan
|Kamaki-Akuma
|Eye
|Kamaki-Inferno
|Eye
I think that Gura-Rengoku is the most powerful Bloodline available. It's a limited-time eye with a rarity of 0.33%. Getting your hands on it is next to impossible through playing. But those who have purchased the Bloodline Bag can buy it directly for 899 Robux. Gura-Rengoku is a variation of Deva-Rengoku, so if not Gura-Rengoku, try to get your hands on Deva-Rengoku as it's also quite powerful. And with a rarity of 1.67%, it's easier to get.
Six-Paths-Narumaki and Strange are two of my other favourites that I feel are pretty powerful. Both are Clan Bloodlines with a rarity of 0.5% and 0.4%. So, these two are also quite tough to get.
2
Tier A
Coming to tier A, we have Bloodlines that might be slightly less powerful than those in tier S, but they are easier to get. So, if you don't have the ones in tier S, then definitely go with the options available in tier A.
|Bloodline
|Type
|Kagoku
|Clan
|Kagoku-Platinum
|Clan
|Ryuji-Kenichi
|Clan
|Shiro-Glacier
|Clan
|Zero-Glacier
|Clan
|Narumaki
|Clan
|Narumaki-Ruby
|Clan
|Yang-Narumaki
|Clan
|Jinshiki
|Clan
|Dio-Senko
|Clan
|Dio-Senko-Rose
|Clan
|Dio-Azure
|Clan
|Rune-Koncho
|Clan
|Scorch
|Elemental
|Sand
|Elemental
|Rengoku
|Elemental
|Obi-Ren-Kengoku
|Elemental
|Forged-Rengoku
|Elemental
|Forged-Sengoku
|Elemental
|Minakaze-Azure
|Clan
|Mecha-Spirit
|Clan
|Jayramaki
|Clan
|Jayramaki-Azure
|Clan
|Odin-Saberu
|Clan
|Rykan-Shizen
|Clan
|Shizen
|Clan
|Azim-Senko
|Clan
|Kenichi
|Clan
|Pika-Senko
|Clan
|Fume
|Elemental
|Getsuga
|Clan
|Getsuga-Black
|Clan
|Tetsuo-Kaijin
|Clan
|Head-Less
|Clan
|Ray-Kerada
|Clan
|Ray-Kerada-Yang
|Clan
|Alphirama-Shizen
|Clan
|Doom-Shado
|Clan
|Octo-Ink
|Elemental
|Shiver-Akuma
|Elemental
In our Tier A list, Kangoku-Platinum is probably the most powerful Bloodline. It's a true limited-time Clan, which is very tough to get. With a 0.2% rarity, it's even tougher to get compared to most of the S-tier Bloodlines. However, check out Forged-Rengoku, an Elemental and Scorch, an Elemental. Both are pretty powerful and some of the easiest to get, with a rarity of just 7.69% and 3.13%, respectively.
3
Tier B
Bloodlines in Tier B should be avoided, but some of them, even though in Tier B, are pretty impressive. Choose them only when you have been playing the game for a while and have gathered good knowledge.
|Bloodline
|Type
|Senko
|Clan
|Koncho
|Clan
|Dangan
|Clan
|Kaijin
|Clan
|Nectar
|Clan
|Saberu
|Clan
|Blood
|Elemental
|Web
|Elemental
|Ashen-Storm
|Elemental
|Emerald
|Elemental
|Atomic
|Elemental
|Frost
|Elemental
|Explosion
|Elemental
|Sengoku
|Eye
|Sengoku-Inferno
|Eye
|Tengoku
|Eye
|Tengoku-Platinum
|Eye
|Xeno-Dokei
|Eye
|Xeno-Azure
|Eye
|Sarachia-Akuma
|Eye
|Sarachia-Gold
|Eye
|Kamaki
|Clan
|Kamaki-Amethyst
|Clan
|Ghost-Korashi
|Clan
|Inferno-Korashi
|Clan
|Eternal
|Clan
|Hair
|Clan
|Cobra
|Clan
|Kabu-Cobra
|Clan
|Glacier
|Clan
|Giovanni-Shizen
|Clan
|Jotaro-Shizen
|Clan
|Wanziame
|Clan
|Kokotsu
|Clan
|Apollo-Sand
|Elemental
|Fizz
|Elemental
|Apol-Sand
|Elemental
In B tier, my top two picks are Dangan and Saberu. Dangan is a Clan with a rarity of 0.91%. Its move set revolves around fast attacks and stunning by trapping enemies in water prisms. Saberu is a Clan with 0.71% rarity, and its move set revolves around low but fast attacks that also stun enemies, making it great for combo starting and extending.
You could also consider Ashen-Storm, an Elemental with a rarity of 0.67%. It's a variation of Storm Bloodline and revolves around fast movements, area of effect and stunning enemies.
4
Tier C
At the bottom of this Shindo Life tier list, tier C, we have Bloodlines that should be completely avoided. These aren't good at all and not even worth trying. There are many better alternatives available.
|Bloodline
|Type
|Typhoon
|Elemental
|Smoke
|Elemental
|Paper
|Elemental
|Black Shock
|Elemental
|Ink
|Elemental
|Sound
|Elemental
|Tsunami
|Elemental
|Clay
|Elemental
|Storm
|Elemental
|Crystal
|Elemental
|Bankai-Inferno
|Eye
|Riser-Inferno
|Eye
|Satori-Rengoku
|Eye
|Satori-Gold
|Eye
|Jokei
|Eye
|Arahaki-Jokei
|Eye
|Dokei
|Eye
|Kerada
|Clan
|Azarashi
|Clan
|Okami
|Clan
|Seishin
|Clan
|Minakami
|Clan
|Shado
|Clan
|Menza
|Elemental
|Vine
|Elemental
|Bolt
|Elemental
|Bubble
|Elemental
|Variety-Mud
|Elemental
|Ice
|Elemental
|Gold-Sand
|Elemental
|Lava
|Elemental
|Steam
|Elemental
|Mud
|Elemental
|Nature
|Elemental
|Boil
|Elemental
Though I wouldn’t recommend any of the Bloodlines available in tier C if I had to choose just from this tier, I would go with Smoke, Sound and Storm. Smoke is an Elemental that creates large explosions. Sound and Storm are also Elementals. Sound revolves around area-of-effect and hitting enemies multiple times, making it ideal for crowd control and heavy damage, while Storm revolves around stunning and zoning with thunderclouds.
With this, we come to the end of our Shindo Life tier list. If you have any thoughts on it, let's discuss them in the comments below. Also, don't forget to check out our Shindo life codes to get free spins & RELL Coins.
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