Shindo Life tier list - Every Bloodline ranked from best to worst

By Sumant Meena
|
iOS + Android
| Roblox
If you are a huge Naruto fan, chances are that you have been playing Shindo Life for quite a while. It's a popular Naruto-style Roblox game developed by the RELL World. We are here to rank every bloodline from the best to the worst ones through the Shindo Life tier list.

Background

In Shindo Life, Bloodline is very important as it determines your powers. If you can somehow find the right Bloodline, then defeating the spirits and progressing in your adventure will be pretty easy. But there are so many abilities available that it becomes almost impossible to find the best one, especially if you are new to the game.

But don't lose hope. We’ve got you covered. In this post, we have compiled and created an updated Shindo Life Bloodline tier list, ranking all the power-ups available from best to worst.

For Anime fans, we have also prepared a Roblox Anime Battle Arena tier list and All Star Tower Defense tier list.

Shindo Life tier list

Bloodlines are in-game items that give you additional power. All players have two default Bloodlines, and they can purchase two extra slots by spending Robux. There are three types of Bloodlines - Eye, Clan and Elemental.

In our Shindo Life tier list, we have ranked every available Bloodline. We have categorized them into four tiers - S, A, B, and C. Bloodlines in the S tier are the most powerful, and you should try to equip them, while you should avoid those in tier C.

We will keep updating this tier list as and when the game is updated so that it remains accurate. So don't forget to bookmark this post and visit it after every update to learn the best Bloodlines.

1
Shindo Life tier list - Rank S

Bloodlines at the top of the Shindo Life tier list are the most powerful. If you want to become one of the strongest characters in-game, equip these.

BloodlineBloodline Type
Six-Paths-Narumaki Clan Bloodline
Strange Clan Bloodline
Fate Clan Bloodline
SnakeMan Clan Bloodline
SnakeMan-Platinum Clan Bloodline
Ragnar Clan Bloodline
Shiver-Ragnar Clan Bloodline
Inferno Elemental Bloodline
Surge Elemental Bloodline
Shindai-Akuma Eye Bloodline
Doku-Tengoku Eye Bloodline
Doku-Scorpion Eye Bloodline
Bankai-Akuma Eye Bloodline
Deva-Rengoku Eye Bloodline
Gura-Rengoku Eye Bloodline
Deva-Sengoku Eye Bloodline
Shindai-Rengoku Eye Bloodline
Shindai-Rengoku-Yang Eye Bloodline
Shindai-Ramen Eye Bloodline
Bruce-Kenichi Clan Bloodline
Vengeance Clan Bloodline
Sun-Knight Clan Bloodline
Vanhelsing Clan Bloodline
Borumaki Clan Bloodline
Borumaki-Gold Clan Bloodline
Eastwood-Korashi Clan Bloodline
Raion-Gaiden Eye Bloodline
Sengoku-Gaiden Eye Bloodline
Renshiki-Ruby Eye Bloodline
Renshiki-Gold Eye Bloodline
Renshiki Eye Bloodline
Gold-Jokei Eye Bloodline
Dark-Jokei Eye Bloodline
Light-Jokei Eye Bloodline
Raion-Akuma Eye Bloodline
Raion-Rengoku Eye Bloodline
Raion-Sengoku Eye Bloodline
Raion-Azure Eye Bloodline
Riser-Akuma Eye Bloodline
Satori-Akuma Eye Bloodline
Akuma Eye Bloodline
Shiver Akuma Eye Bloodline

I think that Gura-Rengoku is the most powerful Bloodline available. It's a limited-time eye Bloodline with a rarity of 0.33%. Getting your hands on it is next to impossible through playing. But players who have purchased the Bloodline Bag can buy it directly for 899 Robux. Gura-Rengoku is a variation of Deva-Rengoku, so if not Gura-Rengoku, try to get your hands on Deva-Rengoku as it's also quite powerful. And with a rarity of 1.67%, it's relatively easier to get.

Six-Paths-Narumaki and Strange are two of my other favourite Bloodline that I feel are pretty powerful. Both are Clan Bloodlines with a rarity of 0.5% and 0.4%. So, these two are also quite tough to get.

2
Shindo Life tier list - Rank A

Coming to tier A, we have Bloodlines that might be slightly less powerful than those in tier S, but they are easier to get. So, if you don't have Bloodlines mentioned in tier S, then definitely go with the options available in tier A.

BloodlineBloodline Type
Kagoku Clan Bloodline
Kagoku-Platinum Clan Bloodline
Ryuji-Kenichi Clan Bloodline
Shiro-Glacier Clan Bloodline
Zero-Glacier Clan Bloodline
Narumaki Clan Bloodline
Narumaki-Ruby Clan Bloodline
Yang-Narumaki Clan Bloodline
Jinshiki Clan Bloodline
Dio-Senko Clan Bloodline
Dio-Senko-Rose Clan Bloodline
Dio-Azure Clan Bloodline
Rune-Koncho Clan Bloodline
Scorch Elemental Bloodline
Sand Elemental Bloodline
Rengoku Eye Bloodline
Obi-Ren-Kengoku Eye Bloodline
Forged-Rengoku Eye Bloodline
Forged-Sengoku Eye Bloodline
Minakaze-Azure Clan Bloodline
Mecha-Spirit Clan Bloodline
Jayramaki Clan Bloodline
Jayramaki-Azure Clan Bloodline
Odin-Saberu Clan Bloodline
Rykan-Shizen Clan Bloodline
Shizen Clan Bloodline
Azim-Senko Clan Bloodline
Kenichi Clan Bloodline
Pika-Senko Clan Bloodline

In our Tier A list, Kangoku-Platinum is probably the most powerful Bloodline. It's a true limited-time clan Bloodline which is very tough to get. With 0.2% rarity, it's even tougher to get compared to most of the S-tier Bloodlines. However, check out Forged-Rengoku, an eye Bloodline and Scorch, an elemental Bloodline. Both are pretty powerful and some of the easiest to get, with a rarity of just 7.69% and 3.13%, respectively.

3
Shindo Life tier list - Rank B

Bloodlines in Tier B should be avoided, but some Bloodlines, even though in tier B, are pretty impressive. Choose Bloodlines in Tier B only when you have been playing the game for a while and have gathered good knowledge.

Bloodline Bloodline Type
Senko Clan Bloodline
Koncho Clan Bloodline
Dangan Clan Bloodline
Kaijin Clan Bloodline
Nectar Clan Bloodline
Saberu Clan Bloodline
Blood Elemental Bloodline
Web Elemental Bloodline
Ashen-Storm Elemental Bloodline
Emerald Elemental Bloodline
Atomic Elemental Bloodline
Frost Elemental Bloodline
Explosion Elemental Bloodline
Sengoku Eye Bloodline
Sengoku-Inferno Eye Bloodline
Tengoku Eye Bloodline
Tengoku-Platinum Eye Bloodline
Xeno-Dokei Eye Bloodline
Xeno-Azure Eye Bloodline
Sarachia-Akuma Eye Bloodline
Sarachia-Gold Eye Bloodline
Kamaki Clan Bloodline
Kamaki-Amethyst Clan Bloodline
Ghost-Korashi Clan Bloodline
Inferno-Korashi Clan Bloodline
Eternal Clan Bloodline
Hair Clan Bloodline
Cobra Clan Bloodline
Kabu-Cobra Clan Bloodline
Glacier Clan Bloodline
Giovanni-Shizen Clan Bloodline
Jotaro-Shizen Clan Bloodline
Wanziame Clan Bloodline
Kokotsu Clan Bloodline
Apollo-Sand Elemental Bloodline

In the B tier, my top two picks are Dangan and Saberu. Dangan is a Clan Bloodline with a rarity of 0.91%. Its moveset revolves around fast attacks and stunning by trapping enemies in water prisms. Saberu is a Clan Bloodline with 0.71% rarity, and its moveset revolves around low but fast attacks that also stun enemies, making it great for combo starting and extending.

You can also consider Ashen-Storm, an elemental Bloodline with a rarity of 0.67%. It's a variation of Storm Bloodline and revolves around fast movements, area of effect and stunning enemies.

4
Shindo Life tier list - Rank C

Coming to Tier C, these Bloodlines should be completely avoided. These aren't good at all and not even worth giving a try. There are many better alternative options available.

BloodlineBloodline Type
Typhoon Elemental Bloodline
Smoke Elemental Bloodline
Paper Elemental Bloodline
Black Shock Elemental Bloodline
Ink Elemental Bloodline
Sound Elemental Bloodline
Tsunami Elemental Bloodline
Clay Elemental Bloodline
Storm Elemental Bloodline
Crystal Elemental Bloodline
Bankai-Inferno Eye Bloodline
Riser-Inferno Eye Bloodline
Satori-Rengoku Eye Bloodline
Satori-Gold Eye Bloodline
Jokei Eye Bloodline
Arahaki-Jokei Eye Bloodline
Dokei Eye Bloodline
Kerada Clan Bloodline
Azarashi Clan Bloodline
Okami Clan Bloodline
Seishin Clan Bloodline
Minakami Clan Bloodline
Shado Clan Bloodline
Menza Elemental Bloodline
Vine Elemental Bloodline
Bolt Elemental Bloodline
Bubble Elemental Bloodline
Variety-Mud Elemental Bloodline
Ice Elemental Bloodline
Gold-Sand Elemental Bloodline
Lava Elemental Bloodline
Steam Elemental Bloodline
Mud Elemental Bloodline
Nature Elemental Bloodline

Though I wouldn’t recommend any of the Bloodlines available in tier C, if I had to choose just from this tier, I would go with Smoke, Sound and Storm. Smoke is an Elemental Bloodline that creates large explosions. Sound and Storm are also Elemental Bloodlines. Sound revolves around area-of-effect and hitting enemies multiple times, making it ideal for crowd control and heavy damage, while Storm revolves around stunning and zoning with thunderclouds.

With this, we come to the end of our Shindo Life tier list, if you have any thoughts on it, let's discuss them in the comments below.

