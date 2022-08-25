Shindo Life tier list - Every Bloodline ranked from best to worst
If you are a huge Naruto fan, chances are that you have been playing Shindo Life for quite a while. It's a popular Naruto-style Roblox game developed by the RELL World. We are here to rank every bloodline from the best to the worst ones through the Shindo Life tier list.
BackgroundIn Shindo Life, Bloodline is very important as it determines your powers. If you can somehow find the right Bloodline, then defeating the spirits and progressing in your adventure will be pretty easy. But there are so many abilities available that it becomes almost impossible to find the best one, especially if you are new to the game.
But don't lose hope. We’ve got you covered. In this post, we have compiled and created an updated Shindo Life Bloodline tier list, ranking all the power-ups available from best to worst.
Shindo Life tier listBloodlines are in-game items that give you additional power. All players have two default Bloodlines, and they can purchase two extra slots by spending Robux. There are three types of Bloodlines - Eye, Clan and Elemental.
In our Shindo Life tier list, we have ranked every available Bloodline. We have categorized them into four tiers - S, A, B, and C. Bloodlines in the S tier are the most powerful, and you should try to equip them, while you should avoid those in tier C.
Shindo Life tier list - Rank S
Bloodlines at the top of the Shindo Life tier list are the most powerful. If you want to become one of the strongest characters in-game, equip these.
|Bloodline
|Bloodline Type
|Six-Paths-Narumaki
|Clan Bloodline
|Strange
|Clan Bloodline
|Fate
|Clan Bloodline
|SnakeMan
|Clan Bloodline
|SnakeMan-Platinum
|Clan Bloodline
|Ragnar
|Clan Bloodline
|Shiver-Ragnar
|Clan Bloodline
|Inferno
|Elemental Bloodline
|Surge
|Elemental Bloodline
|Shindai-Akuma
|Eye Bloodline
|Doku-Tengoku
|Eye Bloodline
|Doku-Scorpion
|Eye Bloodline
|Bankai-Akuma
|Eye Bloodline
|Deva-Rengoku
|Eye Bloodline
|Gura-Rengoku
|Eye Bloodline
|Deva-Sengoku
|Eye Bloodline
|Shindai-Rengoku
|Eye Bloodline
|Shindai-Rengoku-Yang
|Eye Bloodline
|Shindai-Ramen
|Eye Bloodline
|Bruce-Kenichi
|Clan Bloodline
|Vengeance
|Clan Bloodline
|Sun-Knight
|Clan Bloodline
|Vanhelsing
|Clan Bloodline
|Borumaki
|Clan Bloodline
|Borumaki-Gold
|Clan Bloodline
|Eastwood-Korashi
|Clan Bloodline
|Raion-Gaiden
|Eye Bloodline
|Sengoku-Gaiden
|Eye Bloodline
|Renshiki-Ruby
|Eye Bloodline
|Renshiki-Gold
|Eye Bloodline
|Renshiki
|Eye Bloodline
|Gold-Jokei
|Eye Bloodline
|Dark-Jokei
|Eye Bloodline
|Light-Jokei
|Eye Bloodline
|Raion-Akuma
|Eye Bloodline
|Raion-Rengoku
|Eye Bloodline
|Raion-Sengoku
|Eye Bloodline
|Raion-Azure
|Eye Bloodline
|Riser-Akuma
|Eye Bloodline
|Satori-Akuma
|Eye Bloodline
|Akuma
|Eye Bloodline
|Shiver Akuma
|Eye Bloodline
I think that Gura-Rengoku is the most powerful Bloodline available. It's a limited-time eye Bloodline with a rarity of 0.33%. Getting your hands on it is next to impossible through playing. But players who have purchased the Bloodline Bag can buy it directly for 899 Robux. Gura-Rengoku is a variation of Deva-Rengoku, so if not Gura-Rengoku, try to get your hands on Deva-Rengoku as it's also quite powerful. And with a rarity of 1.67%, it's relatively easier to get.
Six-Paths-Narumaki and Strange are two of my other favourite Bloodline that I feel are pretty powerful. Both are Clan Bloodlines with a rarity of 0.5% and 0.4%. So, these two are also quite tough to get.
Shindo Life tier list - Rank A
Coming to tier A, we have Bloodlines that might be slightly less powerful than those in tier S, but they are easier to get. So, if you don't have Bloodlines mentioned in tier S, then definitely go with the options available in tier A.
|Bloodline
|Bloodline Type
|Kagoku
|Clan Bloodline
|Kagoku-Platinum
|Clan Bloodline
|Ryuji-Kenichi
|Clan Bloodline
|Shiro-Glacier
|Clan Bloodline
|Zero-Glacier
|Clan Bloodline
|Narumaki
|Clan Bloodline
|Narumaki-Ruby
|Clan Bloodline
|Yang-Narumaki
|Clan Bloodline
|Jinshiki
|Clan Bloodline
|Dio-Senko
|Clan Bloodline
|Dio-Senko-Rose
|Clan Bloodline
|Dio-Azure
|Clan Bloodline
|Rune-Koncho
|Clan Bloodline
|Scorch
|Elemental Bloodline
|Sand
|Elemental Bloodline
|Rengoku
|Eye Bloodline
|Obi-Ren-Kengoku
|Eye Bloodline
|Forged-Rengoku
|Eye Bloodline
|Forged-Sengoku
|Eye Bloodline
|Minakaze-Azure
|Clan Bloodline
|Mecha-Spirit
|Clan Bloodline
|Jayramaki
|Clan Bloodline
|Jayramaki-Azure
|Clan Bloodline
|Odin-Saberu
|Clan Bloodline
|Rykan-Shizen
|Clan Bloodline
|Shizen
|Clan Bloodline
|Azim-Senko
|Clan Bloodline
|Kenichi
|Clan Bloodline
|Pika-Senko
|Clan Bloodline
In our Tier A list, Kangoku-Platinum is probably the most powerful Bloodline. It's a true limited-time clan Bloodline which is very tough to get. With 0.2% rarity, it's even tougher to get compared to most of the S-tier Bloodlines. However, check out Forged-Rengoku, an eye Bloodline and Scorch, an elemental Bloodline. Both are pretty powerful and some of the easiest to get, with a rarity of just 7.69% and 3.13%, respectively.
Shindo Life tier list - Rank B
Bloodlines in Tier B should be avoided, but some Bloodlines, even though in tier B, are pretty impressive. Choose Bloodlines in Tier B only when you have been playing the game for a while and have gathered good knowledge.
|Bloodline
|Bloodline Type
|Senko
|Clan Bloodline
|Koncho
|Clan Bloodline
|Dangan
|Clan Bloodline
|Kaijin
|Clan Bloodline
|Nectar
|Clan Bloodline
|Saberu
|Clan Bloodline
|Blood
|Elemental Bloodline
|Web
|Elemental Bloodline
|Ashen-Storm
|Elemental Bloodline
|Emerald
|Elemental Bloodline
|Atomic
|Elemental Bloodline
|Frost
|Elemental Bloodline
|Explosion
|Elemental Bloodline
|Sengoku
|Eye Bloodline
|Sengoku-Inferno
|Eye Bloodline
|Tengoku
|Eye Bloodline
|Tengoku-Platinum
|Eye Bloodline
|Xeno-Dokei
|Eye Bloodline
|Xeno-Azure
|Eye Bloodline
|Sarachia-Akuma
|Eye Bloodline
|Sarachia-Gold
|Eye Bloodline
|Kamaki
|Clan Bloodline
|Kamaki-Amethyst
|Clan Bloodline
|Ghost-Korashi
|Clan Bloodline
|Inferno-Korashi
|Clan Bloodline
|Eternal
|Clan Bloodline
|Hair
|Clan Bloodline
|Cobra
|Clan Bloodline
|Kabu-Cobra
|Clan Bloodline
|Glacier
|Clan Bloodline
|Giovanni-Shizen
|Clan Bloodline
|Jotaro-Shizen
|Clan Bloodline
|Wanziame
|Clan Bloodline
|Kokotsu
|Clan Bloodline
|Apollo-Sand
|Elemental Bloodline
In the B tier, my top two picks are Dangan and Saberu. Dangan is a Clan Bloodline with a rarity of 0.91%. Its moveset revolves around fast attacks and stunning by trapping enemies in water prisms. Saberu is a Clan Bloodline with 0.71% rarity, and its moveset revolves around low but fast attacks that also stun enemies, making it great for combo starting and extending.
You can also consider Ashen-Storm, an elemental Bloodline with a rarity of 0.67%. It's a variation of Storm Bloodline and revolves around fast movements, area of effect and stunning enemies.
Shindo Life tier list - Rank C
Coming to Tier C, these Bloodlines should be completely avoided. These aren't good at all and not even worth giving a try. There are many better alternative options available.
|Bloodline
|Bloodline Type
|Typhoon
|Elemental Bloodline
|Smoke
|Elemental Bloodline
|Paper
|Elemental Bloodline
|Black Shock
|Elemental Bloodline
|Ink
|Elemental Bloodline
|Sound
|Elemental Bloodline
|Tsunami
|Elemental Bloodline
|Clay
|Elemental Bloodline
|Storm
|Elemental Bloodline
|Crystal
|Elemental Bloodline
|Bankai-Inferno
|Eye Bloodline
|Riser-Inferno
|Eye Bloodline
|Satori-Rengoku
|Eye Bloodline
|Satori-Gold
|Eye Bloodline
|Jokei
|Eye Bloodline
|Arahaki-Jokei
|Eye Bloodline
|Dokei
|Eye Bloodline
|Kerada
|Clan Bloodline
|Azarashi
|Clan Bloodline
|Okami
|Clan Bloodline
|Seishin
|Clan Bloodline
|Minakami
|Clan Bloodline
|Shado
|Clan Bloodline
|Menza
|Elemental Bloodline
|Vine
|Elemental Bloodline
|Bolt
|Elemental Bloodline
|Bubble
|Elemental Bloodline
|Variety-Mud
|Elemental Bloodline
|Ice
|Elemental Bloodline
|Gold-Sand
|Elemental Bloodline
|Lava
|Elemental Bloodline
|Steam
|Elemental Bloodline
|Mud
|Elemental Bloodline
|Nature
|Elemental Bloodline
Though I wouldn’t recommend any of the Bloodlines available in tier C, if I had to choose just from this tier, I would go with Smoke, Sound and Storm. Smoke is an Elemental Bloodline that creates large explosions. Sound and Storm are also Elemental Bloodlines. Sound revolves around area-of-effect and hitting enemies multiple times, making it ideal for crowd control and heavy damage, while Storm revolves around stunning and zoning with thunderclouds.
With this, we come to the end of our Shindo Life tier list, if you have any thoughts on it, let's discuss them in the comments below.