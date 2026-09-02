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Updated Shindo Life Bloodline tier list

By Sumant Meena
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iOS + Android
| Roblox
Updated Shindo Life Bloodline tier list

We made four tiers to categorise all of the Bloodlines and compared them on our Shindo Life tier list.

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Updated on September 2nd, 2026

If you are a huge Naruto fan, chances are that you have been playing the game for quite a while. We are here to rank every Bloodline from the best to the worst on our Shindo Life tier list.

Background

In Shindo Life, Bloodline is very important as it determines your powers. If you can somehow find the right one, then defeating the spirits and progressing in your adventure will be pretty easy. But there are so many abilities available that it becomes almost impossible to find the best one, especially if you are new to the game.

But don't lose hope. We’ve got you covered. We have created a Shindo Life Bloodline tier list, ranking all the power-ups available from best to worst.

For Anime fans, we have also prepared an ABA tier list and All Star Tower Defense tier list.
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Bloodlines ranked

Bloodlines are items that give you additional power. Everyone has two by default, and can purchase two extra slots by spending Robux. There are three types of Bloodlines - Eye, Clan and Elemental.

In our Shindo Life tier list, we have ranked every available Bloodline. We have categorised them into four tiers - S, A, B, and C. The ones in the S tier are the most powerful, and you should try to equip them, while you should avoid those in tier C.

We will keep updating the tier list as and when the game is updated, so it remains accurate. So don't forget to bookmark this post and visit it after every update to learn the best Bloodlines.

Click Here To View The List »

1
Tier S

Deva Rengoku bloodline

Bloodlines at the top of this Shindo Life tier list are the most powerful. If you want to become one of the strongest characters, equip these.

Bloodline Type
Six-Paths-Narumaki Clan
Ashura Shizen Clan
Strange Clan
Fate Clan
SnakeMan Clan
SnakeMan-Platinum Clan
Ragnar Clan
Shiver-Ragnar Clan
Inferno Elemental
Surge Elemental
Shindai-Akuma Eye
Doku-Tengoku Eye
Doku-Scorpion Eye
Bankai-Akuma Eye
Deva-Rengoku Eye
Gura-Rengoku Eye
Deva-Sengoku Eye
Shindai-Rengoku Eye
Shindai-Rengoku-Yang Eye
Shindai-Ramen Eye
Bruce-Kenichi Clan
Vengeance Clan
Sun-Knight Clan
Vanhelsing Clan
Borumaki Clan
Borumaki-Gold Clan
Eastwood-Korashi Clan
Raion-Gaiden Eye
Sengoku-Gaiden Eye
Renshiki-Ruby Eye
Renshiki-Gold Eye
Renshiki Eye
Gold-Jokei Eye
Dark-Jokei Eye
Light-Jokei Eye
Raion-Akuma Eye
Raion-Rengoku Eye
Raion-Sengoku Eye
Raion-Azure Eye
Riser-Akuma Eye
Satori-Akuma Eye
Akuma Eye
Shiver Akuma Eye
Ashura-Shizen Clan
Ashura-Ruby Clan
Indra-Akuma Eye
Indra-Akuma-Purple Eye
Powder Elemental
Aizden Clan
Aizden-Inverse Clan
Minakaze Clan
Minakaze-Ruby Clan
Kamaki-Akuma Eye
Kamaki-Inferno Eye

I think that Gura-Rengoku is the most powerful Bloodline available. It's a limited-time eye with a rarity of 0.33%. Getting your hands on it is next to impossible through playing. But those who have purchased the Bloodline Bag can buy it directly for 899 Robux. Gura-Rengoku is a variation of Deva-Rengoku, so if not Gura-Rengoku, try to get your hands on Deva-Rengoku as it's also quite powerful. And with a rarity of 1.67%, it's easier to get.

Six-Paths-Narumaki and Strange are two of my other favourites that I feel are pretty powerful. Both are Clan Bloodlines with a rarity of 0.5% and 0.4%. So, these two are also quite tough to get.

2
Tier A

Kangoku Platinum Bloodline

Coming to tier A, we have Bloodlines that might be slightly less powerful than those in tier S, but they are easier to get. So, if you don't have the ones in tier S, then definitely go with the options available in tier A.

Bloodline Type
Kagoku Clan
Kagoku-Platinum Clan
Ryuji-Kenichi Clan
Shiro-Glacier Clan
Zero-Glacier Clan
Narumaki Clan
Narumaki-Ruby Clan
Yang-Narumaki Clan
Jinshiki Clan
Dio-Senko Clan
Dio-Senko-Rose Clan
Dio-Azure Clan
Rune-Koncho Clan
Scorch Elemental
Sand Elemental
Rengoku Elemental
Obi-Ren-Kengoku Elemental
Forged-Rengoku Elemental
Forged-Sengoku Elemental
Minakaze-Azure Clan
Mecha-Spirit Clan
Jayramaki Clan
Jayramaki-Azure Clan
Odin-Saberu Clan
Rykan-Shizen Clan
Shizen Clan
Azim-Senko Clan
Kenichi Clan
Pika-Senko Clan
Fume Elemental
Getsuga Clan
Getsuga-Black Clan
Tetsuo-Kaijin Clan
Head-Less Clan
Ray-Kerada Clan
Ray-Kerada-Yang Clan
Alphirama-Shizen Clan
Doom-Shado Clan
Octo-Ink Elemental
Shiver-Akuma Elemental

In our Tier A list, Kangoku-Platinum is probably the most powerful Bloodline. It's a true limited-time Clan, which is very tough to get. With a 0.2% rarity, it's even tougher to get compared to most of the S-tier Bloodlines. However, check out Forged-Rengoku, an Elemental and Scorch, an Elemental. Both are pretty powerful and some of the easiest to get, with a rarity of just 7.69% and 3.13%, respectively.

3
Tier B

Dangan Bloodline symbol

Bloodlines in Tier B should be avoided, but some of them, even though in Tier B, are pretty impressive. Choose them only when you have been playing the game for a while and have gathered good knowledge.

Bloodline Type
Senko Clan
Koncho Clan
Dangan Clan
Kaijin Clan
Nectar Clan
Saberu Clan
Blood Elemental
Web Elemental
Ashen-Storm Elemental
Emerald Elemental
Atomic Elemental
Frost Elemental
Explosion Elemental
Sengoku Eye
Sengoku-Inferno Eye
Tengoku Eye
Tengoku-Platinum Eye
Xeno-Dokei Eye
Xeno-Azure Eye
Sarachia-Akuma Eye
Sarachia-Gold Eye
Kamaki Clan
Kamaki-Amethyst Clan
Ghost-Korashi Clan
Inferno-Korashi Clan
Eternal Clan
Hair Clan
Cobra Clan
Kabu-Cobra Clan
Glacier Clan
Giovanni-Shizen Clan
Jotaro-Shizen Clan
Wanziame Clan
Kokotsu Clan
Apollo-Sand Elemental
Fizz Elemental
Apol-Sand Elemental

In B tier, my top two picks are Dangan and Saberu. Dangan is a Clan with a rarity of 0.91%. Its move set revolves around fast attacks and stunning by trapping enemies in water prisms. Saberu is a Clan with 0.71% rarity, and its move set revolves around low but fast attacks that also stun enemies, making it great for combo starting and extending.

You could also consider Ashen-Storm, an Elemental with a rarity of 0.67%. It's a variation of Storm Bloodline and revolves around fast movements, area of effect and stunning enemies.

4
Tier C

Smoke Bloodline symbol

At the bottom of this Shindo Life tier list, tier C, we have Bloodlines that should be completely avoided. These aren't good at all and not even worth trying. There are many better alternatives available.

Bloodline Type
Typhoon Elemental
Smoke Elemental
Paper Elemental
Black Shock Elemental
Ink Elemental
Sound Elemental
Tsunami Elemental
Clay Elemental
Storm Elemental
Crystal Elemental
Bankai-Inferno Eye
Riser-Inferno Eye
Satori-Rengoku Eye
Satori-Gold Eye
Jokei Eye
Arahaki-Jokei Eye
Dokei Eye
Kerada Clan
Azarashi Clan
Okami Clan
Seishin Clan
Minakami Clan
Shado Clan
Menza Elemental
Vine Elemental
Bolt Elemental
Bubble Elemental
Variety-Mud Elemental
Ice Elemental
Gold-Sand Elemental
Lava Elemental
Steam Elemental
Mud Elemental
Nature Elemental
Boil Elemental

Though I wouldn’t recommend any of the Bloodlines available in tier C if I had to choose just from this tier, I would go with Smoke, Sound and Storm. Smoke is an Elemental that creates large explosions. Sound and Storm are also Elementals. Sound revolves around area-of-effect and hitting enemies multiple times, making it ideal for crowd control and heavy damage, while Storm revolves around stunning and zoning with thunderclouds.

With this, we come to the end of our Shindo Life tier list. If you have any thoughts on it, let's discuss them in the comments below. Also, don't forget to check out our Shindo life codes to get free spins & RELL Coins.

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Sumant Meena
Sumant Meena
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I am a mobile gamer, passionate about exploring the world of mobile gaming. From the latest releases to hidden gems, I love sharing my experiences and tips with others. Follow me on my journey through the mobile gaming universe.
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