A Universal Time tier list 6.2 - Ranking the finest Stands
Updated on September 5th, 2026 - Latest Addition: Ashura
Since you're here, you're probably already a fan of A Universal Time, enjoying how the developers have mixed anime and Roblox. It lets you play as your favourite anime characters and battle against other players. But are you struggling with the meta game? Is your favourite not really cutting it? Have no fear. Take a look at our A Universal Time guide and our Universal Time tier list below to learn the best stands in the game to make sure you're giving yourself the best chance in battle.
Best stands in AUTWith all that said, consider our A Universal Time tier list more a set of recommendations - a kind of guide, but not a clear call to action. You can still play other stands that are not in the top positions. For instance, while S-tier stands are great, you shouldn't assume that they are more powerful than lower-tier stands all the time. And, likewise, if you just happen to enjoy playing, say, Coffin BOI, then by all means play Coffin BOI.
1
S TIER
Our A Universal Time tier list includes the best stands currently present in the game. S-tier stands are ideal for battles against other players if you want to gain the upper hand.
- Aizen
- Ichigo Kurosaki
- Sticky Fingers
- Guts
- Anubis
- Mad Dog (Goro Majima)
- Dragon (Kazuma Kiryu)
- Christmas Star Platinum Requiem (CSPR)
- H Reaper
- Crazy Diamond
- Star Platinum
- Hierophant Green
- Delta
- The World
- Gold Experience
- Whitesnake
- Ashura
- Hallow Shadow The World Requiem (HSTWRequiem)
- Reaper
- King Crimson
- Sans
- Shadow The World Requiem (STWRequiem)
- Shinigami
- Star Platinum: The World
- Star Platinum Requiem (SPR)
- Zenith
Sans
Sans is considered one of the best stands. He is so good that he is actually banned in PvP. Why? Because his abilities are so darn useful. He excels against stand/abilities that deal an initial hit before a more powerful series of strikes. Sans will easily avoid these hits as he can dodge the initial strike, avoid the move entirely.
Star Platinum Requiem
Star Platinum Requiem is a top-of-the-line stand, but getting your hands on one isn't easy. Thanks to its passive, the SPR strikes first. And when that happens, it deals an extra 5% of the target's max HP, and the second one heals it by 5% of the target's max HP, making it tricky to take down. However, the big disadvantage to bear in mind is the cooldown for this ability is super long.
2
A TIER
It is not enough to rely only on S-tier stands because it's quite difficult to get your hands on them. Therefore Stands in the A-tier of our AUT tier list become more viable since they are easier to get, and are almost as good as their S-tier counterparts.
- Hueco
- Chara
- The World Alternate Universe
- Fightsabre
- Nuclear Star/Crystallized
- Gaster
- Wonder of U
- Gold Experience Requiem
- Gun
- JSP
- Silver Chariot
- Soft and Wet
- Killer Queen
- Planet Shaper
- Snatcher
- Tusk Act 4
- X-Chara
- TWHV
Gaster
A fantastic character with distinct abilities that will definitely lead you to victory if you can get him. Can be effective both in PvE and PvP.
His Hand Summon ability is real trouble for your opponents. It allows you to summon seven hands that hit enemies simultaneously, causing them to explode at the end of the attack.
He's also capable of healing himself and his allies by 50 HP, which isn't too shabby.
X-CharaHis coolness comes from the fact that he can launch a series of powerful attacks that will hurt your opponents badly. When you need to regroup and heal, the Knife Barrage ability will be very useful, and the X-Blaster can turn your enemies to dust.
3
B TIER
Even though these stands are in the B-tier, don't underestimate them because they are still cost-effective and can potentially beat stands from the higher tiers in the right situation.
- All Might
- Magician's Red
- The Hand
- Casey
- Chariot Requiem
- Coffin BOI
- Chef Platinum
- Cosmical Dio
- Dawn
- DPP
- Drip Goku
- DTW
- Hermit Purple
- MiR
- MiW
- MUI
- Purple Guy
- Sakuya
- Shadow Weaboo
- STW
- Super Shadow
- WOU
- CH
- Tusk Act 3
Sakuya
If you are a fan of unusual abilities and playing with time, you are sure to like this stand. The main thing about them is the ability to control (slow down) time in order to perform a series of manipulations. The first ability will help you dodge attacks faster. The second, the Killing Doll, shoots a barrage of knives point-blank at the enemy, dealing up to 90 damage.
Chariot RequiemIf you like playing as a tank, this stand is perfect for you. You can easily stun your opponent and immediately deliver a killing blow. You can use your abilities, like Heavy Punch, to launch an AoE attack. Soul Manipulation, meanwhile, allows you to emit an aura that will push your enemies to the ground.
4
C TIER
- Shadow Dio
- C-Moon
- FSTW
- Spin
- Galaxy Annihilator
- The Knight
- KCAU
- MiH
- PROJECT Samurai
- Samurai
- SPOH
- SPOVAOH
- Hamon
- TWOVA/SPOVA
- Tusk Act 2/Tusk Act 1
- ULF Kars
- Kars
- Vampire
- VTW
C-Moon
A stand that has no useful passive abilities and 365 HP. The Inventing Barrage ability fires at the enemy, dealing damage and slowing them down. Its Leap of Gravity causes the stand to jump up and down, causing other players on the server to experience a small bounce from the fall.
We hope you found the right stand for your preferred playstyle on our AUT tier list.
You can also take a look at our SpongeBob Tower Defense tier list and Shindo Life tier list if you're eager to know who the best characters you can pick are!
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