A Universal Time tier list includes the best stands currently present in the game. Such stands are ideal for battles against other players if you want to gain the upper hand.

Christmas Star Platinum Requiem (CSPR)

H Reaper

Hallow Shadow The World Requiem (HSTWRequiem)

Reaper

Sans

Shadow The World Requiem (STWRequiem)

Shinigami

Star Platinum Requiem (SPR)

Zenith

Sans is considered one of the best stands. He is so good that he is actually banned in PvP mode. In fact, Sans is a great stand as he has a lot of useful abilities. For example, he is particularly good against stand/abilities that deal an initial hit before a more powerful series of strikes. Sans will easily avoid these hits as he can dodge the initial strike and avoid the move entirely.

Star Platinum Requiem

It can be called a top-of-the-line stand, but getting your hands on one will not be an easy task. Thanks to its unique passive, the SPR strikes first. And when that happens, it deals an extra 5% of the target's max HP and the second one heals it by 5% of the target's max HP. The big disadvantage of this stand is the high cooldown. Compared to other stands, he will lose out in this regard.