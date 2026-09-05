Updated on September 5th, 2026 - Latest Addition: Ashura

Since you're here, you're probably already a fan of A Universal Time, enjoying how the developers have mixed anime and Roblox. It lets you play as your favourite anime characters and battle against other players. But are you struggling with the meta game? Is your favourite not really cutting it? Have no fear. Take a look at our A Universal Time guide and our Universal Time tier list below to learn the best stands in the game to make sure you're giving yourself the best chance in battle.

Best stands in AUT

With all that said, consider our A Universal Time tier list more a set of recommendations - a kind of guide, but not a clear call to action. You can still play other stands that are not in the top positions. For instance, while S-tier stands are great, you shouldn't assume that they are more powerful than lower-tier stands all the time. And, likewise, if you just happen to enjoy playing, say, Coffin BOI, then by all means play Coffin BOI.