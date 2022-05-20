Tier Lists

Roblox Anime Battle Arena tier list

Anime Battle Arena (ABA) is a fighting game on the well-known MMO platform, Roblox. With millions of visits and thousands of concurrent active users every day, ABA is one of the most popular games in the genre. Players have the ability to choose from a plethora of characters that are based on various manga/anime titles such as Dragon Ball, One Piece, Naruto, Bleach and more. From Son Goku and Naruto to Jonathan Joestar and Monkey D. Luffy, each character has a unique skillset and playstyle.

Anime Battle Arena

Anime Battle Arena tier list

First things first, the character's rankings are based on their performance in 1v1 battles. That's what these lists are about. Not 2v2, 3v3 or public battles. With that said, of course, there's no tier list that everyone will agree with, but at the very least, you'll get a pretty good idea about the current state of the meta. Some fighters have been nerfed, and so we had to rank them lower, while others have risen up in power.

For your convenience, we've decided to rank fighters from each one of the major franchises together. 

Keep in mind that the meta in ABA is very fluid, as new updates always shift the balance of power one way or another. Also, due to the nature of the game, certain fighters counter each other regardless of their overall ranking.

Without any further ado, let's get right into our Anime Battle Arena tier list!

ABA DBZ tier list

Dragonball Z

Sadly, no character from our favourite Dragonball series made it to S tier this time. Some could argue that Goku Black and maybe Vegito could have made it into the top tier but, not this time. Maybe a future update will change that.

A Tier

  • Krillin
  • Vegito
  • Son Gohan (Android/Cell Saga)
  • Frieza
  • Vegeta SSJ2 (Majin Buu Saga)
  • Broly (Dragon Ball Super)
  • Goku Black

B Tier

  • Vegeta (Android/Cell Saga)
  • Trunks
  • Caulifla

C Tier

  • Son Goku (Planet Namek Saga)
  • Son Goku (Majiin Buu Saga)

ABA OP tier list

One Piece

Even though not a single character from One Piece broke into the S tier, there are still a number of viable fighters in the current meta to battle in the arena. So, if you are a fan of the pirate crew, you have many options.

A Tier

  • Shanks
  • GOD Usopp
  • Crocodile
  • Whitebeard (Edward Newgate)
  • Portgas D. Ace

B Tier

  • Roronoa Zore (After Timeskip)
  • Monkey D. Luffy (Before Timeskip)

C Tier

  • Vinsmoke Sanji (Before and after Timeskip)
  • Roronoa Zoro (Before Timeskip)
  • Monkey D. Luffy (After Timeskip)

D Tier

  • Kizaru
  • Trafalgar Law
  • Enel

ABA Naruto tier list

Naruto

We are currently in a meta where not even a single character from either Naruto, One Piece or Dragonball Z makes it into the higher tier. Even so, there are many fighters who can do extremely well in the arena, mainly from the Uchiha clan.

A Tier

  • Might Guy
  • Zabuza Momochi
  • Itachi Uchiha
  • Kakashi Hatake
  • Sasuke Uchiha (Shippuden)
  • Aikanu (Sakazuki)
  • Sasuke Uchiha (Part 1)

B Tier

  • Pain
  • Madara Uchiha
  • Rock Lee
  • Neji Hyuga
  • Naruto Uzumaki
  • Naruto Uzumaki (Shippuden)

C Tier

  • Minato Namikaze

D Tier

  • Gaara

ABA Bleach tier list

Bleach

If you are a fan of the popular anime/manga title by Tite Kubo you will be glad to know that four Bleach characters made it into S tier. Three high level Espadas and of course Aizen are among the best fighters in the game currently.

S Tier

  • Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez
  • Coyote Starrk
  • Aizen Sosuke
  • Ulquiorra Cifer

A Tier

  • Shunsui Kyoraku
  • Gin Ichimaru
  • Kisure Urahara
  • Yoruichi Shihoin
  • Byakuya Kuchiki
  • Ichigo Kurosaki
  • Rukia Kuchiki
  • Yamamoto Genryusai

B Tier

  • Ichigo Kurosaki (Hollow Mask)
  • Toshiro Hitsugaya

C Tier

  • Hirako Shinji

ABA MHA tier list

My Hero Academia

MHA

It's no surprise that Deku and Bakugo are the strongest characters from My Hero Academia. The fact that Midoriya's best moves inflict damage to him makes it hard to rank him any higher.

A Tier

  • Katsuki Bakugo
  • Deku

B Tier

  • Tenya Lida
  • Endeavor

C Tier

  • Todoroki
  • Lemillion
  • All Might

ABA JBA tier list

Jojo's Bizarre Adventure

JBA

Jolyne Cujoh, DIO and Joseph Joestar are all top tier fighters in the current meta. Of course, every character who's ranked in B tier or higher is viable, so fan's of Jojo's Bizarre Adventure have a plethora of fighters to choose from.

S Tier

  • Jolyne Cujoh
  • DIO
  • Joseph Joestar (Battle Tendency)

A Tier

  • Giorno Giovanna
  • Doppio/Diavolo
  • Josuke Higashikata

B Tier

  • Yoshikage Kira
  • Jotaro Kujo
  • Jonathan Joestar

C Tier

  • Joseph Joestar (Stardust Crusaders)

ABA Tier List

Other Fighters...

Other Fighters

Here's the list of characters from other, various anime/manga titles in Anime Battle Arena. Fairy Tale, Jujutsu Kaisen, Yu Yu Hakusho, Fate, Hunter x Hunter and more. Many fighters are ranked in B tier or higher.

S Tier

  • Accelerator
  • Gilgamesh

A Tier

  • Yuji Itadori
  • Kirito (Kirigaya Kazuto)
  • Yusuke Urameshi
  • Misaka Mikoto
  • Satoru Gojo
  • Natsu Dragneel
  • Afro Samurai
  • Hiei
  • Saitama

B Tier

  • Shirou Emiya
  • Chika Fujiwara
  • Rika Takanashi
  • Illumi Zoldyck
  • Saber
  • Hisoka Morrow
  • Killua Zoldyck
  • Ryuko Matoir

C Tier

  • Satu Kazuma
  • Tanjiro Kamado

D Tier

  • Gon
  • Iskandar
