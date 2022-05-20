Roblox Anime Battle Arena tier list
Anime Battle Arena (ABA) is a fighting game on the well-known MMO platform, Roblox. With millions of visits and thousands of concurrent active users every day, ABA is one of the most popular games in the genre. Players have the ability to choose from a plethora of characters that are based on various manga/anime titles such as Dragon Ball, One Piece, Naruto, Bleach and more. From Son Goku and Naruto to Jonathan Joestar and Monkey D. Luffy, each character has a unique skillset and playstyle.
Anime Battle Arena tier listFirst things first, the character's rankings are based on their performance in 1v1 battles. That's what these lists are about. Not 2v2, 3v3 or public battles. With that said, of course, there's no tier list that everyone will agree with, but at the very least, you'll get a pretty good idea about the current state of the meta. Some fighters have been nerfed, and so we had to rank them lower, while others have risen up in power.
For your convenience, we've decided to rank fighters from each one of the major franchises together.
Keep in mind that the meta in ABA is very fluid, as new updates always shift the balance of power one way or another. Also, due to the nature of the game, certain fighters counter each other regardless of their overall ranking.
Without any further ado, let's get right into our Anime Battle Arena tier list!
1
ABA DBZ tier list
Dragonball Z
Sadly, no character from our favourite Dragonball series made it to S tier this time. Some could argue that Goku Black and maybe Vegito could have made it into the top tier but, not this time. Maybe a future update will change that.
A Tier
|
B Tier
|
C Tier
|
- Get the latest codes for All Star Tower Defense and claim free prizes!
2
ABA OP tier list
Even though not a single character from One Piece broke into the S tier, there are still a number of viable fighters in the current meta to battle in the arena. So, if you are a fan of the pirate crew, you have many options.
A Tier
|
B Tier
|
C Tier
|
D Tier
|
- We have the latest Anime Battle Simulator codes right here! Claim them before they expire!
3
ABA Naruto tier list
Naruto
We are currently in a meta where not even a single character from either Naruto, One Piece or Dragonball Z makes it into the higher tier. Even so, there are many fighters who can do extremely well in the arena, mainly from the Uchiha clan.
A Tier
|
B Tier
|
C Tier
|
D Tier
|
4
ABA Bleach tier list
Bleach
If you are a fan of the popular anime/manga title by Tite Kubo you will be glad to know that four Bleach characters made it into S tier. Three high level Espadas and of course Aizen are among the best fighters in the game currently.
S Tier
|
A Tier
|
B Tier
|
C Tier
|
- Find out what the best looking games are on the Roblox platform!
5
ABA MHA tier list
My Hero Academia
It's no surprise that Deku and Bakugo are the strongest characters from My Hero Academia. The fact that Midoriya's best moves inflict damage to him makes it hard to rank him any higher.
A Tier
|
B Tier
|
C Tier
|
6
ABA JBA tier list
Jojo's Bizarre Adventure
Jolyne Cujoh, DIO and Joseph Joestar are all top tier fighters in the current meta. Of course, every character who's ranked in B tier or higher is viable, so fan's of Jojo's Bizarre Adventure have a plethora of fighters to choose from.
S Tier
|
A Tier
|
B Tier
|
C Tier
|
7
ABA Tier List
Other Fighters...
Here's the list of characters from other, various anime/manga titles in Anime Battle Arena. Fairy Tale, Jujutsu Kaisen, Yu Yu Hakusho, Fate, Hunter x Hunter and more. Many fighters are ranked in B tier or higher.
S Tier
|
A Tier
|
B Tier
|
C Tier
|
D Tier
|
Slay the Spire tier list of best cards