Anime Battle Arena (ABA) is a fighting game on the well-known MMO platform, Roblox. With millions of visits and thousands of concurrent active users every day, ABA is one of the most popular games in the genre. Players have the ability to choose from a plethora of characters that are based on various manga/anime titles such as Dragon Ball, One Piece, Naruto, Bleach and more. From Son Goku and Naruto to Jonathan Joestar and Monkey D. Luffy, each character has a unique skillset and playstyle.

Anime Battle Arena tier list

First things first, the character's rankings are based on their performance in. That's what these lists are about.or public battles. With that said, of course, there's no tier list that everyone will agree with, but at the very least, you'll get a pretty good idea about the current state of the meta. Some fighters have been nerfed, and so we had to rank them lower, while others have risen up in power.

For your convenience, we've decided to rank fighters from each one of the major franchises together.

Keep in mind that the meta in ABA is very fluid, as new updates always shift the balance of power one way or another. Also, due to the nature of the game, certain fighters counter each other regardless of their overall ranking.

Without any further ado, let's get right into our Anime Battle Arena tier list!