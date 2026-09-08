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Updated ABA tier list [September 2026]

By Mihail Katsoris
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| Roblox
Updated ABA tier list [September 2026]

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Updated on September 8th, 2026 

Anime Battle Arena (ABA) is a fighting game on the well-known MMO platform, Roblox. With millions of visits and thousands of concurrent active users every day, ABA is one of the most popular games in the genre. You can choose from a variety of characters that are based on various manga/anime such as Dragon Ball, One Piece, Naruto, Bleach and more. From Son Goku and Naruto to Jonathan Joestar and Monkey D. Luffy, each character has a distinct skill set and play style.

Anime Battle Arena

Anime Battle Arena tier list

First things first, the characters' rankings are based on their performance in 1v1 battles. That's what these lists are about. Not 2v2, 3v3 or public battles. With that said, of course, there's no tier list that everyone will agree with, but at the very least, you'll get a pretty good idea about the current state of the meta. Some fighters have been nerfed, and so we had to rank them lower, while others have risen in power.

For your convenience, we've decided to rank fighters from each one of the major franchises together. 

Also read:

Keep in mind that the meta in ABA is very fluid, as new updates always shift the balance of power one way or another. Also, due to the nature of the game, certain fighters counter each other regardless of their overall ranking.

Without any further ado, let's get right into our ABA tier list!

Click Here To View The List »

1
ABA General tier list

Whether you're new to Anime Battle Arena on Roblox, or just looking for a refresher on which characters to use, you've come to the right place. All of the playable characters in the game have been ranked from best to worst in this article, with S boasting the greatest characters and D the worst. Keep reading to find out our complete ABA tier list!

Before we continue, it's worth noting that the tier list is subjective and may change based on a number of circumstances, such as the game mode, your playstyle, and your opponent's team. When new playable characters and balancing patches are implemented, they may also shift the power balance.

S Tier
Broly (Legacy), Satoru Gojo (Legacy), Yuji Itadori, Krillin, Big Mom, Aokiji, Jolyne Cujoh, Asta, Trafalgar Law, Shanks
A Tier
Luffy (Pre-Timeskip), Ichigo, Kakashi, Coyote Starrk, Future Trunks, Natsu, Sanji (Timeskip), Accelerator, Mash Kyrielight, Whitebeard, Illya, Gilgamesh, Guts, Ryuko Matoi, Joseph Joestar, Sinon, Satsuki Kiryuin, Aizen, Illumi, Kirito, Vegeta (Android Saga), Zoro (Pre-Timeskip), Vegito, Might Guy, Byakuya, Yoruichi, Kisuke, Hisoka, Afro Samurai, Yusuke Urameshi, Ishtar, Misaka Mikoto, Tokita Ohma
B Tier
GOD Usopp, Shinji, Giorno Giovanna, Endeavor, Goku (Buu Saga), Neji, Vegeta (Majin), Luffy (Timeship), Broly, Enel, Kizaru, Itachi, Saitama, Jonathan Joestar, Sanji (Pre-Timeskip), Sasuke, Deku, Gin, Edo Madara, Killua, Toshiro, Shisui, Ulquiorra, Kyojuro Rengoku, Rikka Takanashi, Sasuke (Shippuden), Pain, Zoro (Timeskip), Tobi, Akainu, Zamasu (Fused), Goku Black, Crocodile, Gohan (Teen), Shunsui, Caulifla, Kiritsugu, Gray Fullbuster, Frieza, Naruto, Zabuza, Naruto (Shippuden), Minato (4th Hokage), Grimmjow, Ichigo (Hollow Mask), Satoru Gojo, Tenya Lida, Lemillion, Yoshikage Kira, Doppio, Chika Fujiwara, Saber
C Tier
Jotaro Kujo, Dio Brando, All Might, Piccolo, Ace, Goku (Namek), Zenitsu, Rukia, Yamamoto, Achilles, Rock Lee, Tanjiro, Hiei, Gaara, Shirou Emiya, Cu Chulainn
D Tier
Asuna Yuuki, Bakugou, Iskander, Kazuma, Gon, Todoroki

2
ABA DBZ tier list

Dragonball Z

Some might argue that Goku Black and maybe Vegito could have made it into the top tier, but not this time. Broly (Dragon Ball Super) has made it to the SS tier, being one of the absolute best characters in the game.

TierCharacters
SS Broly (Legacy), Broly (Dragon Ball Super)
S Goku Black, Beerus
A Son Goku (Legacy), Son Gohan (Cell Saga), Krillin, Vegito, Son Gohan (Android/Cell Saga), Frieza, Vegeta SSJ2 (Majin Buu Saga), Namek Goku Rework, Broly Rework
B Zamasu (Fused), Vegeta (Android/Cell Saga), Trunks, Caulifla
C Son Goku (Planet Namek Saga), Son Goku (Majiin Buu Saga), Piccolo

3
ABA OP tier list

One Piece

Even though not a single character from One Piece broke into the SS tier, there are still a number of viable fighters in the current meta to battle in the arena. So, if you are a fan of the pirate crew, you have many options.

TierCharacters
SS -
S Boa Hancock, Shanks, Akainu (Timeskip)
A GOD Usopp, Crocodile, Whitebeard (Edward Newgate), Portgas D. Ace, Koby
B Akainu, Big Mom (Charlotte Linlin), Roronoa Zore (After Timeskip), Monkey D. Luffy (Before Timeskip), Rob Lucci
C Aokiji (Kuzan), Vinsmoke Sanji (Before and after Timeskip), Roronoa Zoro (Before Timeskip), Monkey D. Luffy (After Timeskip), Kizaru, Trafalgar Law, Enel

4
ABA Naruto tier list

Naruto

Naruto

We are currently in a meta where Itachi Uchiha and Kakashi are among the best characters from Naruto. Even if you're not sold on this, many other fighters can do extremely well in the arena, mainly from the Uchiha clan.

TierCharacters
SS Itachi Uchiha
S Kakashi Hatake
A Ay, Tobi, Might Guy, Zabuza Momochi, Sasuke Uchiha (Shippuden), Aikanu (Sakazuki), Sasuke Uchiha (Part 1)
B Pain, Madara Uchiha, Rock Lee, Neji Hyuga, Naruto Uzumaki, Naruto Uzumaki (Shippuden), Shisui, Deidara (Prestige)
C Minato Namikaze, Gaara

5
ABA Bleach tier list

Bleach

Bleach

If you are a fan of the popular anime/manga by Tite Kubo, you will be glad to know that even though there are no SS-tier characters, there are many amazing Bleach characters that made it into the S tier. Three high-level Espadas and, of course, Aizen are among the current best fighters.
TierCharacters
SS -
S Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez, Coyote Starrk, Aizen Sosuke, Ulquiorra Cifer, Yamamoto Genryusai (TYBW Rework)
A Shunsui Kyoraku, Gin Ichimaru, Kisure Urahara, Yoruichi Shihoin, Byakuya Kuchiki, Ichigo Kurosaki, Rukia Kuchiki, Yamamoto Genryusai,
B Ichigo Kurosaki (Hollow Mask), Toshiro Hitsugaya
C Hirako Shinji

6
ABA MHA tier list

My Hero Academia

MHA

At the moment, none of the MHA characters are in the SS-tier, with only All Might reaching S tier. The fact that Midoriya's best moves inflict damage on him makes it hard to rank him any higher.

TierCharacters
SS -
S All Might (Toshinori Yagi)
A Katsuki Bakugo, Deku
B Tenya Lida, Endeavor
C Todoroki, Lemillion

7
ABA JBA tier list

Jojo's Bizarre Adventure

JBA

Jolyne Cujoh, DIO and Joseph Joestar are all top-tier fighters in the current meta. Of course, every character who's ranked in B tier or higher is viable, so fans of Jojo's Bizarre Adventure have several fighters to choose from.

TierCharacters
SS Joseph Joestar (Battle Tendency)
S Jolyne Cujoh, DIO
A Weather Report, Robert Speedwagon, Giorno Giovanna, Doppio/Diavolo, Josuke Higashikata
B Dio Brando, Yoshikage Kira, Jotaro Kujo, Jonathan Joestar
C Joseph Joestar (Stardust Crusaders)

8
ABA Other characters tier list

Other Fighters...

Other Fighters

Here's the list of characters from other, various anime/manga in Anime Battle Arena. Fairy Tale, Jujutsu Kaisen, Yu Yu Hakusho, Fate, Hunter x Hunter and more. Many fighters are ranked in the B tier or higher.

TierCharacters
SS Satoru Gojo (Legacy), Yuji Itadori
S Asta, Accelerator, Gilgamesh, Tengen Uzui, Chrollo Lucilfer
A Jogo, Toji Fushiguro, Tokita Ohma, Satsuki Kiryuin, Gray Fullbuster, Kyojuro Rengoku, Zenitsu, Kirito (Kirigaya Kazuto), Yusuke Urameshi, Misaka Mikoto, Mash Kyrielight, Satoru Gojo, Natsu Dragneel, Afro Samurai, Hiei, Saitama, Super Dummy (Prestige), Guts
B Rikka Takanashi, Kiritsugu, Cu Chulainn, Jesus, God, Ishtar, Achilles, Sinon (Asada Shino), Shirou Emiya, Chika Fujiwara, Rika Takanashi, Illumi Zoldyck, Saber, Hisoka Morrow, Killua Zoldyck, Ryuko Matoir, Erza Scarlet, Illya, Tokoyami Fumikage
C Satu Kazuma, Tanjiro Kamado, Gon, Iskandar, Asuna Yuuki, Iskander, Mr. Random

And that's our ABA tier list, where the characters are rated according to what anime they belong to. I hope you found it useful!

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Mihail Katsoris
Mihail Katsoris
I've enjoyed playing games ever since I was a kid (which was a long long time ago at this point). It all started off with an Atari 65XE, then came an Amiga 500+, a Sega Genesis, a 386, and the rest was history. I consider myself lucky to have been able to experience the gaming evolution over the years - this is my passion, and what I will continue to do for as long as I can.