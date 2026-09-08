Updated ABA tier list [September 2026]
Anime Battle Arena (ABA) is a fighting game on the well-known MMO platform, Roblox. With millions of visits and thousands of concurrent active users every day, ABA is one of the most popular games in the genre. You can choose from a variety of characters that are based on various manga/anime such as Dragon Ball, One Piece, Naruto, Bleach and more. From Son Goku and Naruto to Jonathan Joestar and Monkey D. Luffy, each character has a distinct skill set and play style.
Anime Battle Arena tier listFirst things first, the characters' rankings are based on their performance in 1v1 battles. That's what these lists are about. Not 2v2, 3v3 or public battles. With that said, of course, there's no tier list that everyone will agree with, but at the very least, you'll get a pretty good idea about the current state of the meta. Some fighters have been nerfed, and so we had to rank them lower, while others have risen in power.
For your convenience, we've decided to rank fighters from each one of the major franchises together.
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Keep in mind that the meta in ABA is very fluid, as new updates always shift the balance of power one way or another. Also, due to the nature of the game, certain fighters counter each other regardless of their overall ranking.
Without any further ado, let's get right into our ABA tier list!
1
ABA General tier list
Whether you're new to Anime Battle Arena on Roblox, or just looking for a refresher on which characters to use, you've come to the right place. All of the playable characters in the game have been ranked from best to worst in this article, with S boasting the greatest characters and D the worst. Keep reading to find out our complete ABA tier list!
Before we continue, it's worth noting that the tier list is subjective and may change based on a number of circumstances, such as the game mode, your playstyle, and your opponent's team. When new playable characters and balancing patches are implemented, they may also shift the power balance.
|S Tier
|Broly (Legacy), Satoru Gojo (Legacy), Yuji Itadori, Krillin, Big Mom, Aokiji, Jolyne Cujoh, Asta, Trafalgar Law, Shanks
|A Tier
|Luffy (Pre-Timeskip), Ichigo, Kakashi, Coyote Starrk, Future Trunks, Natsu, Sanji (Timeskip), Accelerator, Mash Kyrielight, Whitebeard, Illya, Gilgamesh, Guts, Ryuko Matoi, Joseph Joestar, Sinon, Satsuki Kiryuin, Aizen, Illumi, Kirito, Vegeta (Android Saga), Zoro (Pre-Timeskip), Vegito, Might Guy, Byakuya, Yoruichi, Kisuke, Hisoka, Afro Samurai, Yusuke Urameshi, Ishtar, Misaka Mikoto, Tokita Ohma
|B Tier
|GOD Usopp, Shinji, Giorno Giovanna, Endeavor, Goku (Buu Saga), Neji, Vegeta (Majin), Luffy (Timeship), Broly, Enel, Kizaru, Itachi, Saitama, Jonathan Joestar, Sanji (Pre-Timeskip), Sasuke, Deku, Gin, Edo Madara, Killua, Toshiro, Shisui, Ulquiorra, Kyojuro Rengoku, Rikka Takanashi, Sasuke (Shippuden), Pain, Zoro (Timeskip), Tobi, Akainu, Zamasu (Fused), Goku Black, Crocodile, Gohan (Teen), Shunsui, Caulifla, Kiritsugu, Gray Fullbuster, Frieza, Naruto, Zabuza, Naruto (Shippuden), Minato (4th Hokage), Grimmjow, Ichigo (Hollow Mask), Satoru Gojo, Tenya Lida, Lemillion, Yoshikage Kira, Doppio, Chika Fujiwara, Saber
|C Tier
|Jotaro Kujo, Dio Brando, All Might, Piccolo, Ace, Goku (Namek), Zenitsu, Rukia, Yamamoto, Achilles, Rock Lee, Tanjiro, Hiei, Gaara, Shirou Emiya, Cu Chulainn
|D Tier
|Asuna Yuuki, Bakugou, Iskander, Kazuma, Gon, Todoroki
2
ABA DBZ tier list
Dragonball Z
Some might argue that Goku Black and maybe Vegito could have made it into the top tier, but not this time. Broly (Dragon Ball Super) has made it to the SS tier, being one of the absolute best characters in the game.
|Tier
|Characters
|SS
|Broly (Legacy), Broly (Dragon Ball Super)
|S
|Goku Black, Beerus
|A
|Son Goku (Legacy), Son Gohan (Cell Saga), Krillin, Vegito, Son Gohan (Android/Cell Saga), Frieza, Vegeta SSJ2 (Majin Buu Saga), Namek Goku Rework, Broly Rework
|B
|Zamasu (Fused), Vegeta (Android/Cell Saga), Trunks, Caulifla
|C
|Son Goku (Planet Namek Saga), Son Goku (Majiin Buu Saga), Piccolo
3
ABA OP tier list
Even though not a single character from One Piece broke into the SS tier, there are still a number of viable fighters in the current meta to battle in the arena. So, if you are a fan of the pirate crew, you have many options.
|Tier
|Characters
|SS
|-
|S
|Boa Hancock, Shanks, Akainu (Timeskip)
|A
|GOD Usopp, Crocodile, Whitebeard (Edward Newgate), Portgas D. Ace, Koby
|B
|Akainu, Big Mom (Charlotte Linlin), Roronoa Zore (After Timeskip), Monkey D. Luffy (Before Timeskip), Rob Lucci
|C
|Aokiji (Kuzan), Vinsmoke Sanji (Before and after Timeskip), Roronoa Zoro (Before Timeskip), Monkey D. Luffy (After Timeskip), Kizaru, Trafalgar Law, Enel
4
ABA Naruto tier list
Naruto
We are currently in a meta where Itachi Uchiha and Kakashi are among the best characters from Naruto. Even if you're not sold on this, many other fighters can do extremely well in the arena, mainly from the Uchiha clan.
|Tier
|Characters
|SS
|Itachi Uchiha
|S
|Kakashi Hatake
|A
|Ay, Tobi, Might Guy, Zabuza Momochi, Sasuke Uchiha (Shippuden), Aikanu (Sakazuki), Sasuke Uchiha (Part 1)
|B
|Pain, Madara Uchiha, Rock Lee, Neji Hyuga, Naruto Uzumaki, Naruto Uzumaki (Shippuden), Shisui, Deidara (Prestige)
|C
|Minato Namikaze, Gaara
5
ABA Bleach tier list
Bleach
If you are a fan of the popular anime/manga by Tite Kubo, you will be glad to know that even though there are no SS-tier characters, there are many amazing Bleach characters that made it into the S tier. Three high-level Espadas and, of course, Aizen are among the current best fighters.
|Tier
|Characters
|SS
|-
|S
|Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez, Coyote Starrk, Aizen Sosuke, Ulquiorra Cifer, Yamamoto Genryusai (TYBW Rework)
|A
|Shunsui Kyoraku, Gin Ichimaru, Kisure Urahara, Yoruichi Shihoin, Byakuya Kuchiki, Ichigo Kurosaki, Rukia Kuchiki, Yamamoto Genryusai,
|B
|Ichigo Kurosaki (Hollow Mask), Toshiro Hitsugaya
|C
|Hirako Shinji
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6
ABA MHA tier list
My Hero Academia
At the moment, none of the MHA characters are in the SS-tier, with only All Might reaching S tier. The fact that Midoriya's best moves inflict damage on him makes it hard to rank him any higher.
|Tier
|Characters
|SS
|-
|S
|All Might (Toshinori Yagi)
|A
|Katsuki Bakugo, Deku
|B
|Tenya Lida, Endeavor
|C
|Todoroki, Lemillion
7
ABA JBA tier list
Jojo's Bizarre Adventure
Jolyne Cujoh, DIO and Joseph Joestar are all top-tier fighters in the current meta. Of course, every character who's ranked in B tier or higher is viable, so fans of Jojo's Bizarre Adventure have several fighters to choose from.
|Tier
|Characters
|SS
|Joseph Joestar (Battle Tendency)
|S
|Jolyne Cujoh, DIO
|A
|Weather Report, Robert Speedwagon, Giorno Giovanna, Doppio/Diavolo, Josuke Higashikata
|B
|Dio Brando, Yoshikage Kira, Jotaro Kujo, Jonathan Joestar
|C
|Joseph Joestar (Stardust Crusaders)
8
ABA Other characters tier list
Other Fighters...
Here's the list of characters from other, various anime/manga in Anime Battle Arena. Fairy Tale, Jujutsu Kaisen, Yu Yu Hakusho, Fate, Hunter x Hunter and more. Many fighters are ranked in the B tier or higher.
|Tier
|Characters
|SS
|Satoru Gojo (Legacy), Yuji Itadori
|S
|Asta, Accelerator, Gilgamesh, Tengen Uzui, Chrollo Lucilfer
|A
|Jogo, Toji Fushiguro, Tokita Ohma, Satsuki Kiryuin, Gray Fullbuster, Kyojuro Rengoku, Zenitsu, Kirito (Kirigaya Kazuto), Yusuke Urameshi, Misaka Mikoto, Mash Kyrielight, Satoru Gojo, Natsu Dragneel, Afro Samurai, Hiei, Saitama, Super Dummy (Prestige), Guts
|B
|Rikka Takanashi, Kiritsugu, Cu Chulainn, Jesus, God, Ishtar, Achilles, Sinon (Asada Shino), Shirou Emiya, Chika Fujiwara, Rika Takanashi, Illumi Zoldyck, Saber, Hisoka Morrow, Killua Zoldyck, Ryuko Matoir, Erza Scarlet, Illya, Tokoyami Fumikage
|C
|Satu Kazuma, Tanjiro Kamado, Gon, Iskandar, Asuna Yuuki, Iskander, Mr. Random
And that's our ABA tier list, where the characters are rated according to what anime they belong to. I hope you found it useful!
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