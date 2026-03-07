Anime Tactical (Roblox) codes (March 2026) - Dungeon keys and Gems galore

Anime Tactical is yet another popular Roblox experience. When you launch this game, you jump into anime-inspired worlds, create a squad and save the multiverse. Needless to say, you're about to begin a long and legendary journey.

To progress in Anime Tactical, you summon heroes, battle enemies, earn stars, and unlock powerful new avatars. These characters are all anime-inspired too: Goku, Naruto, Tanjiro, and Luffy. There are different game modes, and you can even team up with your friends to clear challenges together and earn exclusive rewards.

Sounds exciting, right? But before you try it out, don't hesitate to check out our Anime Tactical codes list. These codes grant useful rewards, such as Dungeon Keys and Gems. Everything you need to create your dream team! We'll also explain how to redeem them, which is really easy.

ALL ACTIVE ANIME TACTICAL CODES

1MVISITLETSGOO – Gems x250, Dungeon Keys x2, Spins x3

Justkidding_thisisrealcode – Gems x250, Spins x5

SORRYFORAUTOSUMMONS – Potions Bundle x1, Dungeon Keys x2, Premium Medals x60

NoMoreBugsPls – Potions Bundle x1, Gems x250, Perfect Talents Dice x5

Sorry4Delay – Potions Bundle x1, Gems x250, Dungeon Keys x2

4D2TKFSZRC – Blade of Chaos x1

EXPIRED CODES

ThxForSupport

#BestSimOfAllTime

ATSForever

RELEASED!

How to redeem Anime Tactical codes?

Step 1: Before launching the game, join the Community (this is mandatory to redeem codes).

Step 2: Launch the game

Step 3: Click Codes (left side of the screen)

Step 4: Enter your code and redeem it. Your rewards will be sent to your inventory

Like in most Roblox games, the process is really easy.

How to get more Anime Tactical codes?

The developers share new codes on their official Discord server , but if you don't want to join it, you can simply bookmark this article and come back often, since we will update it frequently.

