The best new mobile game of the week: Crossout Mobile - 4 February 2022
Every week dozens of new games come out for mobile phones, and every week the team here at Pocket Gamer do their best to highlight the best of those through our news, reviews, videos and more. You might remember our old Best Games of the Week series, well, we've refined that same list into this one; the best new mobile game of the week.
We'll be adding a new page to this article every week, creating a rolling archive of the cream of the crop. Not only that, but we'll make sure to link out to any reviews of the game that we've made, as well as collate any other important information about the games that come to be after the launch.
We've thrown out the restrictions we previously had. These games can be from subscription services like Google Play Pass, Apple Arcade or GameClub, although we are going to keep the list specifically to phone-native games, steering clear of including Steam, Playstation or Xbox game launches into the list - even though many of those games are available through streaming or subscription services.
Nope, these are fresh new mobile games, one new one added each week - updated each Friday.
Game of the Week: Crossout MobileCrossout Mobile is a game that just officially released in over 50 countries, and it's a title worth writing home about. This 5v5 action PvP game sees players competing against each other with a range arsenal of weapons, from machine guns and rocket launchers to miniguns! It's an exciting game if you want tons and tons of player-versus-player action.
Everyone can build their own sand buggy, wagon, or even heavy tank, and equip the right weapon to decimate the opponent. The best part? It's completely free!
Crossout Mobile is available on Google Play Store or App Store right now.
Sixit
When was the last time you played a cool puzzle game with an awesome narrative? I can tell you - it must be ages! There are not a lot of puzzles that really combine the actual puzzles (not match-3 or similar types) into their story. In Sixit you will get just that, but on a whole new level.
Each stage you'll only get 6 moves and that's it. There's no more, no less. Within those six moves you'll have to perfectly coordinate your actions and meet each stage's requirements. It's just like you would expect: easy, but complex at the same time! Some levels will be easier, some... slightly more challenging. But if you've got a keen eye for detail, you'll nail them all.
Additionally, there are some mysteries that you can unlock, for those passionate about Easter eggs and secret endings. Collect all the trophies and you'll find out exactly what I'm talking about!
Cyberika
Finding a truly engaging and worthwhile cyberpunk-themed game can be quite a challenge. There are many such themed games out there, but the latest release, Cyberika, really stood out to me. The graphics in this game, although not 100% realistic, match the atmosphere perfectly. Players really get transpired into the world of Bradbury Complex, where freedom is the language spoken by everybody.
Players can get their own ride (and I have to mention - there are some pretty sweet ones), upgrade their home, and take part in various events currently running in the game. Cyberika is exactly what you'd expect from an action adventure RPG - an open world that you can explore at your own will, adequate graphics and (the best yet) amazing music to perfectly match this cyberpunk theme. Although at the beginning it might seem like quite a grind (for gear, money, food and other necessities) the more you progress, the better it'll get. The end game content is exciting, especially once you get your dream ride.
Say No! More
Starting with a wacky title and an even wackier play style, Say No! More perfectly encompasses a day in the life of someone who completely hates their job. Taking place in the Say YES More company (you now get where they're coming from with the title), you're tasked to basically suck-up to everyone and respond to each command with yes. Except... you're not about to do that, are you?
Say NO! More is extremely fun with its over-the-top expressions and reactions (that you'll often meet in animes - bonus points if you thought of Ichiya from Fairy Tail as point of comparison), and if you're looking for a game that won't take up too much of your time, but will bring a smile to your face, this is the one. You can customize your character, you can fight your annoying bosses and colleagues, and (surprisingly) you'll learn how to say a firm NO in multiple languages - just in case you needed that for real life situations!
Boom Karts
It all started with Super Mario Karts, Mario Kart Tour, and a bunch of similar titles, but none really came close to the Mario Kart franchise... until now. Boom Karts is a game that is as exciting as it is fun. And just like you'd expect, you can choose to play this one with your friends, or you can try to show off your karting skills against random people from all over the world.
Players can use their explosive power-ups (hence the name Boom - just in case you were wondering) to try and slow down their opponents and take the lead, or to take them out of the race altogether. From customizable characters to a number of cool and upgradeable karts, players can create their own avatar and... race to the top!
As a fan of the Mario Kart games, I found Boom Karts to give me the same hype, especially when playing together with a couple of friends in the custom multiplayer mode. Just make sure you adjust the sensitivity a little if you find it difficult to control your kart.
Questlike: Pocket
Pocket Monsters, Monster Hunting and other twists on RPG have made their way over to handheld and mobile over the years and, in our opinion, they've been better here than they have on other platforms. Well, the latest RPG-twist that we've been playing hasn't been either of those, it's been Questlike: Pocket, a fusion of RPG and rhythm.
Questlike: Pocket is a mobile, monster-hunting RPG where you fight your way through a fantasy world, timing your attacks to match the sliding bar on the screen in order to fight, win, level up, and keep on fighting. It's all held together with some fun artwork, a great soundtrack and a cool combo system.
Pocket Styler
Designer clothes, expensive shoes, glam makeup and unique accessories - that's the name of the game. Well, the name of the game is Pocket Styler, and it rocks all of the above. If you love games where you get to dress up your own character, enter various competitions (and win them too!) or simply relax with a high-quality dress-up game, this week's game is all about that.
Pocket Styler works in a fairly similar way to Love Nikki, but slightly less... fantastic outfits. The clothes you'll find in this game are mostly day-to-day clothes, but you'll also run into some more expensive ones, which you should make sure to put on during specific events! However, don't splurge too much, or not at least until you find something special - it could get rather expensive getting all the clothes that you find!
Moonlight Sculptor
If you're a consumer of MMORPGs, there are high chances you've heard of ArcheAge. Just a few days ago the developer released another title, but this time learning towards a more... chibi approach. Moonlight Sculptor is Kakao Games' latest release, and it is as cute as it is exciting!
The game features 6 classes, each carrying a unique skillset. You'll have various skills to learn, quests to complete, and all the typical RPG elements that you'd expect. Oh, and did I mention the housing system? That's right - not many mobile MMOs allow for such a feature, but in Moonlight Sculptor that's perfectly integrated. Take your companion and explore every corner of the world of Royal Road.
Catopia Rush
Tired of crawling through dungeons using beefed-up, battle-forged heroes? Then how about swappiing them out with a handful of cats. It's going to be much more fun, guaranteed! Use healer kitties to keep your main DPS and tank cats alive, while you fight your way to the top. Furthermore, you can even build a village and populate it for your kitty horde - almost like Cat Island in Japan, but slightly more 2D.
In Catopia: Rush you will have an adorable RPG with cats, that is as easy as it is fun. Building your team comes easy - you can just toss all the cats together as they come, training the kitties doesn't feel like a chore, and assembling the purrfect team can be easily achieved in a little bit of time.
The Chest: A Cursed Hero
I bet you never in a thousand years imagined playing a game as one of the lootable chests you usually open and forget about in your typical games. Well, The Chest: A Cursed Hero took that popular game element and made a game out of it! Here, you're actually a hero who's been transformed into a chest by a mysterious curse.
Your goal is to battle monsters, obtain various upgrades (that obviously means getting a new chest look - the shinier, the better!), and also new help. It's a pretty simple game, but extremely fun and with plenty of features to keep it going on a positive note.
Alchemy Stars
It's been a while since a good gacha RPG has seen the light of day, and these days we've been lucky enough to get a new spin on the genre. In Alchemy Stars you've got a neat hero lineup that you will move through the board, trying to match different colours in order to perform some powerful combos.
If you decide to try it out, don't forget to check out our Alchemy Stars tier list, best team comps, or the list of redeem codes that'll help you get the best possible start!
The artwork and gameplay are stunning, and the innovative gameplay makes it a game worth trying. Now if you're wondering about the rates, you probably know what to expect - it's a gacha after all. Don't worry though, if you are a fan of the genre, you'll see past that!
Spelldust
In Spelldust you've got your typical strategy PvP card game where you're aiming to become the best wizard in the realm. It all sounds nice and fun so far, but the real game begins once you're starting to match against other, non-AI players. If you're a diehard fan of card games, this new release is the perfect combination of challenging tactical battles.
You will also have a story and various areas to unlock, which will also grant you access to new cards and spells. It's a fun game that takes Clash Royale and Hearthstone, sprinkles some wizardly magic on top, and the result is a real-time strategy with a lot of charm.
Mitrasphere
Mitrasphere is a Crunchyroll release, which you can probably guess is going to be a great one. This game takes us back to the classical RPG era, where you can partner up with other players online and adventure into dungeons and otherwordly instances. The real-time battles are what really make Mitrasphere unique though.
- Take a look at the best weapons in Mirtasphere!
You can fully customize your character (anything from appearance to voice) and freely switch between the 5 classes in the game, to better suit your friends' needs in battles. It's pretty much a multiplayer online RPG, but one where you don't really have to stick to one class and search for hours upon hours for a healer (we've all been there at one point or another, right?).
Furthermore, the rather classical-looking graphics give Mitrasphere a very alluring aura - it's cool, it's free, and it's a well-made RPG. Definitely worthy of a feature in our games of the week list!
XCOM 2 Collection
While it's not a new game (in the never-before-seen way), XCOM 2: Collection is the XCOM game you need. It's basically the complete XCOM experience on mobile, and it's done in the best way possible. You can enjoy the classic experience from the OG game straight onto your mobile, with all the corresponding graphics and mechanics.
And if you're not familiar with XCOM, then here's all you need to know: you try to take down the Aliens invading the world and trying to impose a new regime, and you've got the work cut out for you. It's a deeply strategic game with procedurally-generaled maps and all the hype brought over from the PC.
Overboard!
Everybody loves a good murder mystery game - but what about a murder mystery where you don't have to run around aimlessly, but instead focus on the clues and brain games required to figure out who the killer is, or how to get away with murder?
In Overboard! you have a brilliant role-playing murder mystery game where your sole purpose is to pin the murder of your husband on the right person and get away with it. It's brilliantly well-done, and if you're into brain games and deception, make sure to check it out!
Hamster Cookie Factory
Every once in a while an adorable games comes out and you can't help but play it for hours and hours - that would be Hamster Cookie Factory. In this adorable cooking sim, you will build and upgrade your hamster-run cookie factory and try to deliver the most delicious cookies ever!
The game combines gacha elements with simple simulation tycoon mechanics, and it does that in a super effective way. The best part though would have to be the mechanics - it is a free-to-play game and it seems to keep the f2p elements into the gameplay too. That's a rare sight nowadays, and that's what makes it an exceptional game of the week!
Tales of the Mirror
You don't often see a tale come to life - not in the sense that Tales of the Mirror draws it to be, at least. In this stunning creation, murder mystery meets compelling storytelling and the result is a game that is not only beautiful to look at but also extremely intriguing to discover.
As you progress unveiling the tale from the Ancient Orient, you are surrounded by mystery, thrill, and some graphics that seem as though they belong in a museum, beautifully preserved over time. Tales of the Mirror is our pick for today's game of the week, and it is clearly a game worth playing.
MIR4
The game which quickly became #1 in South Korea back in 2020 is now (finally) available for us too! MIR4 is a beautiful RPG where players can experience a genuine, realistic (as realistic as it can get given the setting it takes place in) game where the player can fight their way through zombies, monsters and whatnot and unveil the intriguing narrative.
MIR4 has all the elements of your typical role-playing game, so nothing sticks out in particular. However, there is one function that distinguishes it - its blockchain function. We've shared some info on that, so if you're curious to see why this game became successful, now is your chance to give it a shot!
Law Empire Tycoon
Idle games are fun, but idle games where you get to build an empire from scratch and practice law in the meantime (without having to take an actual Bar exam) are something else. That would be the case with Law Empire Tycoon, a game where you can play the lawyer, defend your clients in court, and expand your office with fancy desks and hardwood bookcases.
Running a small law firm is actually tons of fun, given that you enjoy idle games and what they mean - nothing will be upgraded right away, and in many situations, you'll have to wait for a while to bring some cash in. A fun little release for this week's choice of game!
Girl Cafe Gun
Girls, coffee shops and guns are a rather deadly combination, don't you think? And that's exactly what makes this week's game of the week. Girl Cafe Gun is an action-adventure RPG set in a futuristic cafe environment. Long story short, you have a very classic gacha RPG approach in Girl Cafe Gun, but it's enhanced by the amazing graphics and characters.
This game has LIVE2D for each character, as well as bonding, voice acting and so so so much more. That's to say the least. When it comes to the actual gameplay though, you have an intense bullet-hell experience filled to the brim with action. It's a gacha like no other.
Valor Legends: Eternity
It's been a while since we had an immersive idle RPG enchant us with its presence on our best game of the week list, but Valor Legends: Eternity is here to change that. This visually appealing mention is not just about simple and mindless idle grinding though - you've also got plenty of content to shift through in real-time PvP arenas, exploration quests and more.
Valor Legends: Eternity looks great and plays exceptionally smooth, without costing a dime to play. There is even a feature that lets players get all of their materials back from upgrading a hero (the Soul Altar), which is great when you want to try out a number of different heroes and teams!
The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War
Everybody's heard of Lord of the Rings in one way or another. This week we can add another title to the series in the form of Lord of the Rings: Rise to War. This stunning strategy has you roaming the realms of Middle-earth expanding your army and conquering more land with the right armies.
Players can join their favourite starting faction and land, be it Mordor, Gondor, or anything in between, and assemble a powerful army. The game relies on conquering tiles by planning ahead, destroying enemies that stand in the way and trying to acquire the One Ring by the end of the season.
It's a great addition to our game of the week list since it's one title that simply cannot go unnoticed (or unplayed). If you're also a fan of the series, you should check it out. The voice acting and accurate depictions of characters and landmarks within the game are absolutely stunning.
Final Gear
An absolutely stunning game with heaps of tactical battles followed by adorable mecha pilots is exactly what this week's game of the week delivers. Final Gear sees you assembling multiple teams of characters and deploying them in various battles in a post-apocalyptic world. With an intriguing story behind and more than enough stages and challenges ahead, this game can keep you busy for hours without even realising it (we know it for a fact).
In Final Gear, you have an astounding RPG filled to the brim with strategy and amazing visuals. You can customize the mechas, pick from hundreds of parts and create a dream ultimate mech machine. It's one of the best we've played in a while belonging to the genre, so check it out!
Disney Wonderful Worlds
A beautiful Disney-themed match-three game is this week's top release since it's been quite a while since our last mention of a unique game belonging to the genre. In Disney Wonderful Worlds you can build your very own theme park with all sorts of unique and amazing decorations and attractions, making it a game worth adding to your collection.
It's got a massive inventory of all the famous Disney characters, which you can collect and then assign to the park, and breathe life into it through the multitude of in-game events - which by the way, range anywhere from fireworks to parades, just like in the actual Disneyworld park! It's a magic-filled game that will definitely puzzle you and put a smile on your face!
Heroes' Quest: AFK Explorer
In Heroes' Quest: AFK Explorer you have an adorable idle RPG with chibi graphics and tons upon tons of content to be explored (as the title also mentions). It's a typical RPG, but it's one of those games that doesn't bombard you with 'must do' quests. Instead, you can relax and advance at your own pace.
Oh, and one last thing worth mentioning - it comes with pets! You can build a home and decorate it however you wish to accommodate your cute pet. That makes it stand out as our game of the week since it's been a while since we covered such a relaxing and adorable game.
NBA Now 22
All sports fans, and more specifically basketball ones, can now enjoy a full 3D experience in NBA Now 22 - this game looks and plays fantastic, and it's got all the All-Star players that you might dream of adding to your lineup.
It's a game with simple controls, but a lot of essence. You can deploy various tactical cards in order to perform specific moves, and that's only a part of the gameplay. You can upgrade your units and upgrade their skills, and even try to predict basketball scores. It's the ideal game to anyone looking to play a high-quality basketball game on mobile.
Castle Rush
With a very familiar look resembling that of Kingdom Rush and Castle Crush (pretty similar in name too, not gonna lie), Castle Rush brings yet another tower defense game, this time with a rather unique merge mechanic. In this game you'll be tasked to stay alive for as long as possible while merging and defeating incoming enemies.
It's a fun little game that brings a fresh breath of air to the TD genre, while still keeping things cool with a lighthearted visual approach. Nothing looks too serious, and the simple yet colourful blocks make it truly pleasing to the eye. Castle Rush is a fun game that is well deserving of a mention on our games of the week list!
Revived Witch
Probably the easiest game to nominate for this week's game of the week, Revived Witch is a new release (the game released globally on the 10th of November 2021) and has already amassed a great following among the gacha gamers. This game combined beautiful pixelated graphics with very immersive puzzles disguised as stages and a collection of characters worthy of a prize.
With rather typical RPG mechanics, the game does an impressive job when it comes to offering plenty of content to adventure through. It's a game that is both beautiful and immersive, hence it's got a well-deserving spot on our list. If you love gachas and next-level pixelated graphics, you need to check this one out. We even wrote a tier list and some codes for the game!
Forest Island
A game that you can shift back to at the end of a workday, or simply a relaxing game to enjoy in your past time. Forest Island is a beautiful title regardless of when you choose to play it, and it revolves around creating a beautiful sanctuary island for the animals.
It has absolutely beautiful graphics and a soothing background music to go along with it just perfectly. You can collect over 40 different animals and place them into the environment that you have created. It's a unique relaxing game, and a fine addition to our game of the week list!
Rocket League Sideswipe
After gaining massive popularity among the console playerbase, Rocket League is finally out on mobile with a new and rather interesting game called Rocket League Sideswipe. This is the game where car soccer is elevated to a whole new level, with improvised graphics that are so cleverly adapted to touch controls.
The core of the game stays the same, you can compete in 1v1 and 2v2 matches, customise your ride and try to score as many goals as possible, and the ranked matches are truly fiery. It's a title that deserves much praise, and a worthy winner for this week's game of the week!
Fantasy Life Online
Originally released on console in Japan, Fantasy Life is an adventure RPG that was just released worldwide on mobile in the form of Fantasy Life Online. The adorable game features almost chibi-like graphics and is every bit fun as it is a grind.
You can shape your character's life based on the profession you choose, discover the story behind the game, and partake in epic battles. Oh, and there are dragons too!
Fantasy Life Online has just been released with a lot of new player events and holiday events, so now is your best chance to try it out!
F-Sim Space Shuttle 2
A flight simulator with absolutely stunning (and highly realistic) visuals would be a very brief description of this week's GotW. F-Sim Space Shuttle 2 is is a premium space shuttle flying simulator where you can board your very own shuttle and voyage into orbit as much as you like.
There is a 'wow!' element as soon as you dive into the game - it might be the beautiful graphics or the HUD that makes it seem like you're piloting your very own shuttle rather than playing just a casual sim. It's the perfect game to grab before the weekend and relax with a hot cup of tea!
Where's Samantha
We often see some rather odd-looking games released, but none come anywhere close to this one. Where's Samantha? tells the story of fabric patches trying to reunite (yes, you read that correctly) and in their quest of doing so they must venture through the challenging puzzles.
This game's graphics are like none other - you have 3D cleverly combined with 2D, and altogether they form an amalgam of threads, scissors, and needles that would make any tailor descend into madness. The unique concept and approach this game took are absolutely brilliant, and that makes it a must-play for any puzzle enthusiast.
Overrogue
Another delightful classical RPG from KEMKO has just been released, and it's every bit what you might expect from the developer. Overrogue features the same retro, pixelated graphics we know and love, and embeds RPG mechanics with deck-building roguelite elements into a symphony of choices and strategic battles.
RPG Overrogue, as it appears on Google Play and the App Store, is a premium title, but for that extra buck, it completely removes the ads and even throws in a few extra Blightstones (the premium currency). It's a turn-based RPG battler where the deck you form will dictate the direction of your fights, and if that's something up your alley, you should definitely check this game out!