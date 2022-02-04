The best new mobile game of the week: Crossout Mobile - 4 February 2022

Every week dozens of new games come out for mobile phones, and every week the team here at Pocket Gamer do their best to highlight the best of those through our news, reviews, videos and more. You might remember our old Best Games of the Week series, well, we've refined that same list into this one; the best new mobile game of the week.

We'll be adding a new page to this article every week, creating a rolling archive of the cream of the crop. Not only that, but we'll make sure to link out to any reviews of the game that we've made, as well as collate any other important information about the games that come to be after the launch.

We've thrown out the restrictions we previously had. These games can be from subscription services like Google Play Pass, Apple Arcade or GameClub, although we are going to keep the list specifically to phone-native games, steering clear of including Steam, Playstation or Xbox game launches into the list - even though many of those games are available through streaming or subscription services.

Nope, these are fresh new mobile games, one new one added each week - updated each Friday.

Game of the Week: Crossout Mobile

Crossout Mobile is a game that just officially released in over 50 countries, and it's a title worth writing home about. This 5v5 action PvP game sees players competing against each other with a range arsenal of weapons, from machine guns and rocket launchers to miniguns! It's an exciting game if you want tons and tons of player-versus-player action.

Everyone can build their own sand buggy, wagon, or even heavy tank, and equip the right weapon to decimate the opponent. The best part? It's completely free!

Crossout Mobile is available on Google Play Store or App Store right now.

