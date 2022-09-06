Revived Witch tier list - Best characters by rarity [September 2022]

It's easy to pick the best character when they are sorted neatly on our Revived Witch tier list

Do you want to know which characters (Dolls) are the most powerful? Then look no further, because we've created a complete Revived Witch tier list to help you pick the best characters to upgrade and add to your team formation.

Of course, each character might seem very strong at the beginning, but the more you advance in the game, the more difficult it'll be for the R and SR characters to keep up in terms of power. Therefore, we've got a complete Revived Witch tier list for each rarity, to help you understand which characters are the best and which you shouldn't bother with. However, if you did make some mistakes and got off to a bad start, we recommend you to read our reroll guide.

In our tier list, we've divided all the characters into rarities, starting from UR, quickly followed by SSR, SR and lastly R. As you might expect, the UR characters stand at the top of the ranking, being some of the best in the game overall. The SSRs are also pretty good, in certain situations even better than some URs. When we move lower into the list, however, we have some characters that might only shine in very specific instances.

We wouldn't suggest investing any resources in the SR and R Dolls, since they will most likely go to waste and you will never use them.

So without further ado, let's dive right into the Revived Witch tier list!

