Top 10 best cyberpunk games for Android phones and tablets
28.04.2022 - New game added. Original article by Jupiter Hadley, updated by PocketGamer staff.
I feel like someone tells me about a new cyberpunk game for Android each and every week. Cyberpunk is a subgenre of science fiction, normally placed in dystopian future settings where the world is full of neon color, bright lights, and grungy characters. It’s what some people feel our future will end up becoming, someday.
Whether that's the classic, Gibson inspired Shadowrun series, or something a little bit more post-apocalyptic, there are lots of different types of cyberpunk, but we've done our best to cover them here.
Flying cars, augmented humans, corrupt corporations and overly crowded populations are all common threads in many of these games, and while that future might not be the way that we end up going, the lawlessness of a cyberpunk future is the perfect place to escape for a lot of people out there.
If you're one of those then you don't need to look further for the next game to play on your phone - this is the list of the top 10, best cyberpunk games out there for Android devices - be that your phone, tablet or, indeed, your cybernetic interface implant.
We'll take you from staffing a bar in an enhancement-laced future, through to a classic hacking simulator from the early 2000s, we've got almost every twist on the classic cyberpunk future that you could hope for. You'll also be racing through a city-scape and enjoying one of the most thrilling point and click adventure games of recent years, assuming you give our list a good read that is.
So, click on the big button below to read on and find out our favourite cyberpunk games on Android, and if you think we've missed something then leave us a comment, because we do occasionally revisit our various lists to make sure that we've kept them completely up to date.
1
Read Only Memories: Type-M
Read Only Memories: Type-M is a thriller set in the cyberpunk genre where a sapient machine ends up teaming up with a struggling journalist in Neo-San Francisco. They discover dark parts of their town, secrets hidden from society, and a deadly conspiracy. Choices that you make will make a difference down the line, so you will need to think carefully and make sure that you can live with your consequences.
2
Whispers of a Machine
This sci-fi nordic noir tasks you with becoming a special agent - one who has been cybernetically augmented - with the job of investigating a string of murders. There is more to this murder than meets the eye - a group of fanatics are trying to create a superinteligent AI, something that has been outlawed in this world, but they are using these murders to cover up their real plot to create something dangerous.
3
InfiniteCorp
InfiniteCorp is a card based, futuristic, cyberpunk-inspired game that has been released quite recently. Decisions need to be made within this world, and ones that you do make, really will matter when it comes to the outcome of the city. This is done through people coming to you, allowing you to see their information card and decide how to reply and what happens next in the story.
4
Cyber Hunter
Cyber Hunter takes inspiration from Fortnight, but adds its own cyberpunk elements - creating a battle royale game where you can fight against futuristic computer technology. You and your team can work together and manipulate various weapons, droids and more to help yourselves survive against enemies who are looking to hunt you down.
5
Hassle 1977
Hassle 1977 is an open world, action multiplayer where you can explore the Baltic City, joining the resistance! The resistance is a group of individuals who don’t want chips place into their heads, allowing the government to control a bit more than people are comfortable with. There are tons of missions, racing, shooting and more to play in this game - as well as a variety of weapons that can keep you ahead of your enemies.
6
Deus Ex GO
Described as a tactical board game, Deus Ex: Go is a challenging, stealth game where you need to become a secret agent, hacking, fighting and sneaking your way past loads of different enemies - some augmented and others not. There are tons of puzzles to solve, a rich story line and a lot to discover!
7
Cyber Knights RPG
Cyber Knight RPG is a turn based, tactical RPG where you control a team of mercenaries who are looking to complete various contracts that will, in turn, give them control of a city in 2217. There is a lot of combat, fighting, and strategy to this game, especially as many of these contracts are illegal. Mega corporations must be stopped, and you are one of the skilled survivors looking to change the world.
8
Shadowrun Returns
Shadowrun Returns takes fantasy and meets it together with cyberpunk, creating a turn-based tactical RPG that’s gained a cult following. A mix of capitalism meets mythical creatures, all living together, you get to become a mercenary, trying to survive. You will need to master both technology and magic if you want to live to see another day within the game
9
Gridpunk - Battle Arena
Gridpunk is another action filled, neon game allowing you to face off against other players in a huge, multiplayer battle arena. In this game, you can unlock weapons, check out new gadgets and develop your own unique playstyle. The game does have progression, through XP and levelling up, which can be done both in a solo play and also during the arena battles.
10
Punishing: Gray Raven
Punishing: Gray Raven is an action RPG set out in the cyberpunk universe. You'll be leading a unit that's trying to find the source of the Punishing virus and try to reclaim the Earth from the Corrupted. The graphics is astounding and the gameplay is smooth. If you decide to give it a go, you can use our PGR tier list, as well as the list of redeem codes for Punishing Gray Raven that will certainly help you get a better headstart than most of the new players.