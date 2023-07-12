UPDATED: Definitive list of all Xbox Game Pass titles on Android with touch controls

Every single Xbox Game Pass game you can play on Android without a controller so far...

- more games added to the ever-growing list

Xbox Game Pass and xCloud is now available on Android in all its glory. Sure, the start-up screen still claims that the service is in beta, but it's now available on the full app, and with 170 games on offer - nothing to sneeze at, my friends.

If you're a dedicated mobile gamer like us then you'll be very happy to know that Microsoft has detailed plans to make it so you can play all of these games portably, using a touch screen, so you don't have to carry a controller around with you.

It's still early days though (in fact, it is the very first day of the service) and not every title is compatible with touch screen controls. In fact, very few of them are, and we have questions about when more games will be added.

Here we're putting together a full list of every game currently available on Xbox Game Pass which uses touch controls on Android, which games should have touch controls added soon, and how to adjust your touch controls in-game…

Alright, are you ready for this? We've been playing dozens upon dozens of Xbox Game Pass titles, and we've finally got the full list of every game on the service which uses touch controls. Here's our list…

7 Days to Die

A Memoir Blue

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition

AI: The Somnium Files

Aliens: Fireteam Elite

Amnesia: Collection

Amnesia: Rebirth

Among Us

Anvil: Vault Breaker

Aragami 2

Archvale

Ark: Ultimate Survivor Edition

Art of Rally

As Dusk Falls

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Astria Ascending

Astroneer

Back 4 Blood

Backbone

Banjo-Kazooie

Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts and Bolts

Banjo-Tooie

Bassmaster Fishing 2022

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battlefield 1

Battlefield 4

Battlefield V

Battletoads

Before We Leave

Beholder Complete Edition

Ben 10: Power Trip

Besiege Console

Black Desert

Blair Witch

Bleeding Edge

Blinx: The Time Sweeper

Bloodroots

Breathedge

Bridge Constructor Portal

Broken Age

Bugsnax

Call of the Sea

Chinatown Detective Agency

Chorus

Cities: Skylines

Citizen Sleeper

Clown Trick

ClusterTruck

Coffee Talk

Commandos 3 – HD Remaster

Conan Exiles

Contrast

Cooking Simulator

Crackdown 3

Cricket 22

Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge

Crossfire X: Operation Catalyst

Crusader Kings III

Dandy Ace

Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony

Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition

DayZ

DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace

Dead by Daylight

Dead Cells

Dead Space

Death’s Door

Deeeer Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game

Deep Rock Galactic

Descenders

Destroy All Humans!

Dicey Dungeons

Dirt 5

Disc Room

Dishonored 2

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider

Dishonored: Definitive Edition

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disneyland Adventures

DJMax Respect V

Donut County

Doom (1993)

Doom (2016)

Doom 2

Doom 3

Doom 64

Doom Eternal

Double Dragon Neon

Dragon Age II

Dragon Age: Inquisition

Dragon Age: Origins

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Dragon Quest Builders 2

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition

Dreamscaper

Eastshade

Echo Generation

Edge of Eternity

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising

Embr

Empire of Sin

Escape Academy

Evil Genius 2: World Domination

Exo One

F1 2021

Fable Anniversary

Fable II

Fable III

Fae Tactics

Fallout 3

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Fallout: New Vegas

Far Cry 5

FAR: Changing Tides

Farming Simulator 22

Firewatch

Floppy Knights

Football Manager 2022 Xbox Edition

For Honor: Marching Fire Edition

Forager

Forza Horizon 4

Forza Horizon 5

Frostpunk: Console Edition

FUGA: Melodies of Steel

Fuzion Frenzy

Gang Beasts

Garden Story

Gears 5

Gears of War 2

Gears of War 3

Gears of War 4

Gears of War: Judgement

Gears of War: Ultimate Edition

Gears Tactics

Generation Zero

Genesis Noir

Goat Simulator

Going Under

Golf with Your Friends

Gorogoa

Grounded

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo Infinite

Halo Wars 2

Halo Wars: Definitive Edition

Halo: Spartan Assault

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Hitman

Hitman 2

Hitman 3

Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition

House Flipper

Human Fall Flat

Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars

Immortality

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Infernax

Injustice 2

Inside

Into the Pit

It Takes Two

Jetpac Refuelled

Joy Ride Turbo

Jurassic World Evolution 2

Just Cause 4

Kameo: Elements of Power

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

Kill It With Fire

Killer Instinct Definitive Edition

Kraken Academy

Lake

Lawn Mowing Simulator

Lemnis Gate

Life is Strange: True Colors

Little Witch in the Woods

Lonely Mountains: Downhill

Loot River

Lost in Random

Maneater

Marvel’s Avengers

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Mass Effect: Andromeda

Matchpoint – Tennis Championships

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries

Metal Hellsinger

Microsoft Flight Simulator: Game of the Year Edition

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War

Midnight Fight Express

Mind Scanners

Minecraft Dungeons

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst

MLB The Show 22

Monster Sanctuary

Monster Train

Moonglow Bay

Moonlighter

Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition

MotoGP 22

My Friend Pedro

My Friend Peppa Pig

My Time At Portia

Naraka: Bladepoint

Need for Speed Heat

Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered

Need for Speed: Unbound

Neon Abyss

Neoverse

New Super Lucky’s Tale

Next Space Rebels

Ni No Kuni Wrath of the White Witch Remastered

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection

No Man’s Sky

Nobody Saves the World

Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition

Nuclear Throne

Octopath Traveler

Olija

Omori

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4

One Step From Eden

Opus: Echo of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition

Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Outer Wilds

Outriders

Overcooked! 2

Pac-man Museum+

Paradise Killer

PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls

PAW Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay

Peggle 2

Perfect Dark

Perfect Dark Zero

Phoenix Point

PHOGS

Pikuniku

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire

Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare

Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid

PowerWash Simulator

Prey

Project Wingman

Psychonauts

Psychonauts 2

Pupperazzi

Quake

Race with Ryan

Rage

Rage 2

Recompile

Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth

ReCore: Definitive Edition

Research and Destroy

Ring of Pain

Road 96

Rubber Bandits

Rush: A Disney Pixar Adventure

Sable

Scarlet Nexus

Sea of Thieves: Anniversary Edition

Second Extinction

Secret Neighbor

Serious Sam 4

Shadowrun Returns

Shadowrun: Dragonfall – Director’s Cut

Shadowrun: Hong Kong – Extended Edition

Shredders

Skate

Skate 3

Skul: the Hero Slayer

Slay the Spire

Slime Rancher

Sniper Elite 4

Sniper Elite 5

Snowrunner

Solasta: Crown of the Magister

Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator

Spacelines from the Far Out

Spelunky 2

Star Wars Battlefront II

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Star Wars: Squadrons

Stardew Valley

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition

Stellaris

Subnautica

Subnautica: Below Zero

Super Mega Baseball 3

Superliminal

Supraland

Surgeon Simulator 2

Tainted Grail: Conquest

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Tell Me Why

Telling Lies

Terraria

The Anacrusis

The Ascent

The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut

The Bard’s Tale Remastered and Resnarkled

The Bard’s Tale Trilogy

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

The Evil Within

The Evil Within 2

The Forgotten City

The Good Life

The Gunk

The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom

The Long Dark

The Outer Worlds

The Pedestrian

The Procession to Cavalry

The Riftbreaker

The Sims 4

The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier

The Walking Dead: Michonne

The Walking Dead: Season Two

The Hunter: Call of the Wild

This War of Mine: Final Cut

Tinykin

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Torment: Tides of Numenera

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Townscaper

Trailmakers

Train Sim World 3

Transformers: Battlegrounds

Trek to Yomi

Tropico 6

Tunic

Turbo Golf Racing

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion

Two Point Campus

Umerangi Generation Special Edition

Undertale

Undungeon

Unpacking

Unravel Two

Unsighted

Unsouled

Visage

Viva Piñata

Viva Piñata: TIP

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector

Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut

Wasteland 3

Wasteland Remastered

Watch Dogs 2

We Happy Few

Weird West

Windjammers 2

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Wolfenstein Youngblood

Wolfenstein: The New Order

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood

Worms W.M.D.

Wreckfest

Yakuza 0

Yakuza 3

Yakuza 4

Yakuza 5

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life

Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza Kiwami 2

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

You Suck At Parking

Young Souls

Zero Escape: The Nonary Games

Zombie Army 4: Dead War

In Minecraft Dungeons - and assuredly every other game that gets touch controls - you're able to edit your control layout. Here's how…

Tap the Xbox icon at the top centre of the screen

Now tap the controller icon in the top right

Now the two halves of your digital control pad will be moveable - to move them independently, turn off the "mirror" feature

By holding the outside area of the control circles you can rotate them, pinch to resize and drag to move

Try and move them into a position that feels most comfortable for you - unfortunately, right now you are not able to move your individual buttons independently.

Original article by Dave Aubrey, now updated and maintained by Cristina Mesesan