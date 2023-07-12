UPDATED: Definitive list of all Xbox Game Pass titles on Android with touch controls
Xbox Game Pass and xCloud is now available on Android in all its glory. Sure, the start-up screen still claims that the service is in beta, but it's now available on the full app, and with 170 games on offer - nothing to sneeze at, my friends.
If you're a dedicated mobile gamer like us then you'll be very happy to know that Microsoft has detailed plans to make it so you can play all of these games portably, using a touch screen, so you don't have to carry a controller around with you.
It's still early days though (in fact, it is the very first day of the service) and not every title is compatible with touch screen controls. In fact, very few of them are, and we have questions about when more games will be added.
Here we're putting together a full list of every game currently available on Xbox Game Pass which uses touch controls on Android, which games should have touch controls added soon, and how to adjust your touch controls in-game…Games you can touch
Alright, are you ready for this? We've been playing dozens upon dozens of Xbox Game Pass titles, and we've finally got the full list of every game on the service which uses touch controls. Here's our list…
- 7 Days to Die
- A Memoir Blue
- Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition
- AI: The Somnium Files
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite
- Amnesia: Collection
- Amnesia: Rebirth
- Among Us
- Anvil: Vault Breaker
- Aragami 2
- Archvale
- Ark: Ultimate Survivor Edition
- Art of Rally
- As Dusk Falls
- Assassin’s Creed Origins
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- Astria Ascending
- Astroneer
- Back 4 Blood
- Backbone
- Banjo-Kazooie
- Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts and Bolts
- Banjo-Tooie
- Bassmaster Fishing 2022
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Battlefield 1
- Battlefield 4
- Battlefield V
- Battletoads
- Before We Leave
- Beholder Complete Edition
- Ben 10: Power Trip
- Besiege Console
- Black Desert
- Blair Witch
- Bleeding Edge
- Blinx: The Time Sweeper
- Bloodroots
- Breathedge
- Bridge Constructor Portal
- Broken Age
- Bugsnax
- Call of the Sea
- Chinatown Detective Agency
- Chorus
- Cities: Skylines
- Citizen Sleeper
- Clown Trick
- ClusterTruck
- Coffee Talk
- Commandos 3 – HD Remaster
- Conan Exiles
- Contrast
- Cooking Simulator
- Crackdown 3
- Cricket 22
- Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge
- Crossfire X: Operation Catalyst
- Crusader Kings III
- Dandy Ace
- Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition
- Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony
- Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition
- DayZ
- DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace
- Dead by Daylight
- Dead Cells
- Dead Space
- Death’s Door
- Deeeer Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Descenders
- Destroy All Humans!
- Dicey Dungeons
- Dirt 5
- Disc Room
- Dishonored 2
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
- Dishonored: Definitive Edition
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Disneyland Adventures
- DJMax Respect V
- Donut County
- Doom (1993)
- Doom (2016)
- Doom 2
- Doom 3
- Doom 64
- Doom Eternal
- Double Dragon Neon
- Dragon Age II
- Dragon Age: Inquisition
- Dragon Age: Origins
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Dragon Quest Builders 2
- Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition
- Dreamscaper
- Eastshade
- Echo Generation
- Edge of Eternity
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising
- Embr
- Empire of Sin
- Escape Academy
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination
- Exo One
- F1 2021
- Fable Anniversary
- Fable II
- Fable III
- Fae Tactics
- Fallout 3
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 76
- Fallout: New Vegas
- Far Cry 5
- FAR: Changing Tides
- Farming Simulator 22
- Firewatch
- Floppy Knights
- Football Manager 2022 Xbox Edition
- For Honor: Marching Fire Edition
- Forager
- Forza Horizon 4
- Forza Horizon 5
- Frostpunk: Console Edition
- FUGA: Melodies of Steel
- Fuzion Frenzy
- Gang Beasts
- Garden Story
- Gears 5
- Gears of War 2
- Gears of War 3
- Gears of War 4
- Gears of War: Judgement
- Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
- Gears Tactics
- Generation Zero
- Genesis Noir
- Goat Simulator
- Going Under
- Golf with Your Friends
- Gorogoa
- Grounded
- Halo 5: Guardians
- Halo Infinite
- Halo Wars 2
- Halo Wars: Definitive Edition
- Halo: Spartan Assault
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Hitman
- Hitman 2
- Hitman 3
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
- House Flipper
- Human Fall Flat
- Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars
- Immortality
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- Infernax
- Injustice 2
- Inside
- Into the Pit
- It Takes Two
- Jetpac Refuelled
- Joy Ride Turbo
- Jurassic World Evolution 2
- Just Cause 4
- Kameo: Elements of Power
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- Kill It With Fire
- Killer Instinct Definitive Edition
- Kraken Academy
- Lake
- Lawn Mowing Simulator
- Lemnis Gate
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- Little Witch in the Woods
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill
- Loot River
- Lost in Random
- Maneater
- Marvel’s Avengers
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition
- Mass Effect: Andromeda
- Matchpoint – Tennis Championships
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries
- Metal Hellsinger
- Microsoft Flight Simulator: Game of the Year Edition
- Middle-Earth: Shadow of War
- Midnight Fight Express
- Mind Scanners
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Mirror’s Edge Catalyst
- MLB The Show 22
- Monster Sanctuary
- Monster Train
- Moonglow Bay
- Moonlighter
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition
- MotoGP 22
- My Friend Pedro
- My Friend Peppa Pig
- My Time At Portia
- Naraka: Bladepoint
- Need for Speed Heat
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered
- Need for Speed: Unbound
- Neon Abyss
- Neoverse
- New Super Lucky’s Tale
- Next Space Rebels
- Ni No Kuni Wrath of the White Witch Remastered
- Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection
- No Man’s Sky
- Nobody Saves the World
- Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition
- Nuclear Throne
- Octopath Traveler
- Olija
- Omori
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4
- One Step From Eden
- Opus: Echo of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Outer Wilds
- Outriders
- Overcooked! 2
- Pac-man Museum+
- Paradise Killer
- PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls
- PAW Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay
- Peggle 2
- Perfect Dark
- Perfect Dark Zero
- Phoenix Point
- PHOGS
- Pikuniku
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
- Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare
- Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
- PowerWash Simulator
- Prey
- Project Wingman
- Psychonauts
- Psychonauts 2
- Pupperazzi
- Quake
- Race with Ryan
- Rage
- Rage 2
- Recompile
- Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth
- ReCore: Definitive Edition
- Research and Destroy
- Ring of Pain
- Road 96
- Rubber Bandits
- Rush: A Disney Pixar Adventure
- Sable
- Scarlet Nexus
- Sea of Thieves: Anniversary Edition
- Second Extinction
- Secret Neighbor
- Serious Sam 4
- Shadowrun Returns
- Shadowrun: Dragonfall – Director’s Cut
- Shadowrun: Hong Kong – Extended Edition
- Shredders
- Skate
- Skate 3
- Skul: the Hero Slayer
- Slay the Spire
- Slime Rancher
- Sniper Elite 4
- Sniper Elite 5
- Snowrunner
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister
- Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator
- Spacelines from the Far Out
- Spelunky 2
- Star Wars Battlefront II
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Star Wars: Squadrons
- Stardew Valley
- State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
- Stellaris
- Subnautica
- Subnautica: Below Zero
- Super Mega Baseball 3
- Superliminal
- Supraland
- Surgeon Simulator 2
- Tainted Grail: Conquest
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
- Tell Me Why
- Telling Lies
- Terraria
- The Anacrusis
- The Ascent
- The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut
- The Bard’s Tale Remastered and Resnarkled
- The Bard’s Tale Trilogy
- The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
- The Evil Within
- The Evil Within 2
- The Forgotten City
- The Good Life
- The Gunk
- The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom
- The Long Dark
- The Outer Worlds
- The Pedestrian
- The Procession to Cavalry
- The Riftbreaker
- The Sims 4
- The Walking Dead
- The Walking Dead: A New Frontier
- The Walking Dead: Michonne
- The Walking Dead: Season Two
- The Hunter: Call of the Wild
- This War of Mine: Final Cut
- Tinykin
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- Torment: Tides of Numenera
- Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Townscaper
- Trailmakers
- Train Sim World 3
- Transformers: Battlegrounds
- Trek to Yomi
- Tropico 6
- Tunic
- Turbo Golf Racing
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
- Two Point Campus
- Umerangi Generation Special Edition
- Undertale
- Undungeon
- Unpacking
- Unravel Two
- Unsighted
- Unsouled
- Visage
- Viva Piñata
- Viva Piñata: TIP
- Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector
- Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut
- Wasteland 3
- Wasteland Remastered
- Watch Dogs 2
- We Happy Few
- Weird West
- Windjammers 2
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- Wolfenstein Youngblood
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
- Worms W.M.D.
- Wreckfest
- Yakuza 0
- Yakuza 3
- Yakuza 4
- Yakuza 5
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
- You Suck At Parking
- Young Souls
- Zero Escape: The Nonary Games
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War
In Minecraft Dungeons - and assuredly every other game that gets touch controls - you're able to edit your control layout. Here's how…
- Tap the Xbox icon at the top centre of the screen
- Now tap the controller icon in the top right
- Now the two halves of your digital control pad will be moveable - to move them independently, turn off the "mirror" feature
- By holding the outside area of the control circles you can rotate them, pinch to resize and drag to move
- Try and move them into a position that feels most comfortable for you - unfortunately, right now you are not able to move your individual buttons independently.