Best strategy games for Android
Play the finest strategy games and take the role of Ceasar, Hannibal, Joan of Arc and other historic characters, to see how hard it is to lead an army or a nation!
Updated on March 30th, 2026 - Added a game, refreshed list.
Scan through the following strategy games for Android, and you'll find several sharp ports of top-notch PC releases. And they play really well on the small screen. There's a reason for that, and most of the time it comes down to two things: UI and controls. The user interface is the core of the experience of most strategy games out there - the genre is synonymous with complicated menus, after all.
But, pivoting these things to use a phone's touchscreen means that planning and navigation can feel much more natural.
Just fifteen years ago, the very idea of playing some of these games on your mobile phone would have seemed ridiculous. Even in the early days of the smartphone era, they lacked the power and the pixels to encompass all the complexity that strategy games bring to tablets.
But what's interesting about the Android strategy scene is the sheer variety that's on offer. You'll find all manner of genre hybrids that serve to add an extra dose of excitement and immediacy to this deeply cerebral form of a game. Now, click on the big blue button below and go through the list of best strategy games for Android!
1
XCOM 2 Collection
Part base-builder, part international diplomacy, part tactical battler. XCOM's got it all, and this updated version adds psionic powers, crazy mech suits, and a stack more content. The story continues, and now the world is lost to alien invasion. You'll lead one of the few resistance factions against an overwhelming enemy. The tactical bit, both on the world map and on the battleground, is done so masterfully that it's easy to get sucked into the world and feel the realism of war, where you'll have to sacrifice someone willingly for the greater goal. And, sadly, that will happen much more often than you think.
If you're much into tactical conundrums and the like, the entire XCOM series delivers pretty hearty gameplay and more than enough planning to deserve a landing spot on the list of finest strategy games. I have to warn you that it's not a walk in the park, and that your choices might lead to 'game over' screen, but that just makes those victories all the sweeter.
2
Order of Kings
Order of Kings is a real-time sandbox strategy game that has you commanding troops through a massive world, where you need to use their traits and attack ranges to make sure your troops come out on top. The battlefield's terrain has an effect on how your troop is able to manage and there are realistic collision physics. It's something interesting, with fair competitions, and lots to master.
3
Order of Kings
Order of Kings is a real-time sandbox strategy game that has you commanding troops through a massive world, where you need to use their traits and attack ranges to make sure your troops come out on top. The battlefield's terrain has an effect on how your troop is able to manage and there are realistic collision physics. It's something interesting, with fair competitions, and lots to master.
4
Banner Saga 2
This beautiful Norse fantasy, along with its predecessor, pitches you into tactical turn-based battles, but also asks you to make tough decisions about the makeup of your travelling party and whether to intervene in key events. The story continues from the first part of the saga, so there are no real surprises. You can even transfer the save and progress from the original and continue from there. Your story choices will make an impact on the world, and the battle grid is exactly the same as it was.
Its exceptional gameplay and rich narrative are topped up by stunning graphics and in-depth strategy. All of these elements make it worth playing (and replaying afterwards).
5
Crying Suns
We still don't have an Android version of FTL yet, but Crying Suns is arguably the best alternative so far. This tactical rogue-lite has the star maps and event systems of that classic, but with an absorbing story and compelling flight-squadron combat. It has a procedurally generated universe with a lot of story events, and, as the developers have stated, it was inspired by Dune and Battlestar Galactica, so fans of those will feel right at home.
Set in outer space, the narrative of Crying Suns is not exactly out-of-this-world. However, the gameplay and grand strategy that it features are more than enough to earn it a spot on this list. It is a premium strategy game that fans of sci-fi should not miss.
6
Iron Marines
The maker of the peerless Kingdom Rush series proves that it can do classic RTS as well as tower defence. Iron Marines is brilliantly balanced, great to look at, and generally quite special. You'll defend from the alien hordes using Napalm Rockets, Defense Drones and a few units like space marines, or a sniper. No one approach fits here; you'll have to adapt your strategy to the current level depending on the foes you'll be facing, so don't be afraid to test different tactics.
Don't let the cutesy cartoonish graphics make you believe it's a shallow game. In fact, it's the complete opposite. You will encounter stages that you might not be able to figure out unless you start to think (and re-think) your strategy. Oh, and it is available offline, so it's perfect for flights and train rides!
7
The Escapists 2
This pixel-perfect game is all about strategy as much as it is about escaping prison. Yep, you heard that right. You'll need to put all those brain muscles to work into figuring out a way to avoid guards (or simply beat them up!) and make a bid for freedom. You can dress as guards, dig and scheme to try to get the right items for your escape. There is no end to the creativity of what you can and will do to get out to loving freedom.
You can craft, scheme and plan ahead as much as you like, all in order to carry out your plan to greater success. However, do note that this is a premium game, so you'll have to spend a bit of your cash to play it.
8
Bad North: Jotunn Edition
Bad North: Jotunn Edition is a fusion of the strategy, roguelike and tactics genres - combining all the strengths of Faster Than Light with a tight troop management system. You'll lead a collection of heroes who you can level up between islands, but if they die, then they're gone, so you'll have to make sure that you focus and specialise as you island-hop to avoid invaders. It oozes style, with beautiful, minimalist levels that are procedurally generated for each battle. You'll defend these islands, moving your units from tile to tile and then watch as they dynamically battle to defend the space.
It's all incredibly clever. Each unit acts and reacts independently, even if you are moving the squad as a whole. Alongside that, there's a light twist on the standard rock-paper-scissors of spear, sword, and bow, enough to prevent combat from getting tiring. Especially as new enemies are introduced, which require a bit more planning and thinking outside the box. There's nothing quite like the moment when you outwit an entire enemy fleet, positioning perfectly so that not a single enemy makes it up to the huts you are defending.
Much like the already-cited FTL, Bad North: Jotunn Edition is a must-play strategy game on Android.
9
Templar Battleforce
If XCOM somehow failed to sate your tactical strategy lust, Templar Battleforce should be your next stop. Build up a team of armour-clad badasses before sending them off into glorious grid-based battles. While it is advertised as an RPG, you shouldn't let that fool you into thinking it's some simple turn-based battler.
It's actually highly strategic and requires plenty of tactically planned battles with well-thought-out deployment. All that is only enhanced by the graphics that are likely to evoke nostalgic feelings. There is a demo version you can try for free if you're not 100% sold yet.
10
Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus
Warhammer 40K Tacticus, as the name strongly implies, is a tactical strategy game where you'll lead a squad composed of different characters belonging to one of many factions. Of course, fans of the Warhammer universe will feel right at home, and they might like it a bit better than players who aren't fans... yet.
Tacticus is a bit of gacha as well since you're pulling character shards at random. There are several occasions where you're guaranteed to get a certain one, however, like through campaigns, but there's a lot of farming as well. Your team of five will have to change as you progress since certain campaigns require specific characters. You can't serve the Emperor's will with Xenos or Tyranids, heathen.
Unlike some other strategy games on Android, this one requires a lot of concentration as most battles can be won by tactical schemes, even if you're a bit lighter on power than your opponent. We also have to tip our hat to the developers, as the models are very complex and they look fabulous. If you start playing, our list where all of the current characters in Tacticus are ranked will help you start on the right foot.
11
Pixel Starships
Set in an 8-bit universe, Pixel Starships follows all the guidelines of a great game. It's got management, simulation, building and aliens. What else is there to ask for?
It revolves around building the best starships and populating them with the best crewmates. It's fun and brings a retro twist to the classical strategy genre. However, don't let its affable appearance fool you. Pixel Starships is fairly deep and complicated, so it's dedicated to niche audiences. But, if you love managing the ships, trade, handling your crew and fighting space battles, we are quite sure you'll love it.
12
State of Survival
As suggested by the title, the country has been overrun by zombies. It's your job to set things straight and survive the undead hordes. You'll need to rescue survivors that you can recruit, as there is strength in numbers and every soul counts.
Create and maintain your own hub, or a base, if you prefer to call it that, where you'll mostly be safe from those nasty zombies. The gameplay is a mix of tower defence and the strategy elements you're likely familiar with on mobile. That means that you need to constantly upgrade your base, defend it and collect more resources to grow. For those of you eager to try it, we have State of Survival codes that you can use for a nice headstart.
13
Sea of Conquest
One of the newer entries on our list, Sea of Conquest, has quickly become fairly popular. It's a delightful combination of sea exploration, ship management and tactical combat, somewhat similar to what you'll find in the Banner Saga. You're a pirate (who would've guessed), and even though the story is a bit cheesy, the narrative bits are fully-voiced, helping create more atmosphere and injecting a sliver of personality.
As we have already mentioned, the gameplay is a fine mix, and the base building is like your hub where you can rest and prepare for the next conquest, while distilling some drinks or using cooking recipes to make delicious (or at least acceptable) dishes.
Other than that, you need to create a well-synergised wrecking crew that can stand against most of the enemies the sea can throw at you.
14
Xenowerk Tactics
A brilliant turn-based strategy set within Pixelbite's tense sci-fi Xenowerk universe. There's more than a hint of XCOM to its tight squad manoeuvring, but with a slightly more arcadey tilt. That's not a bad thing, though, and if you've played the former, you know that there's much to enjoy. One of the major differences is that it's not turn-based, and you'll lead your team in real-time. However, you can still pause the action when you feel like it to pick the right skill and plan.
You can get a taste of Xenowerk Tactics for free and then upgrade to the premium version if you find yourself itching for more.
15
Kingdom Rush - Tower Defense Game
It's probably the best-acclaimed tower defence ever when it comes to mobile. Kingdom Rush was made years ago, but its gameplay and attractive cartoonish 2D graphics will keep you so hooked you won't be able to put down your phone until you get through every level in every world.
You'll find a mix of different towers at your disposal and can upgrade each one after every round, improving its raw stats like shooting speed or area of effect, but it can also unlock a special ability. These abilities improve the depth of strategy by a huge margin, and they will prove crucial in later levels. There is no 'one size fits all' tactic that you can employ and always be successful, as there is a rock-paper-scissors system at play where each foe is resistant to one type of attack and weak to another, so you'll need to carefully strategise in every level.
Picking the right heroes is not a trivial matter, so we made a list of the best heroes in Kingdom Rush. It should relieve you of the pressure of picking the right one when you're playing for the first time.
16
Whiteout Survival
I haven't seen a strategy game that grabbed so much attention since the golden days of Clash of Clans. Whiteout Survival is a wonderful mix of strategy and survival, where you will take the role of a leader of the settlement in a very harsh environment. As you might've guessed from the name already, it's very cold, and you'll need various resources just to keep your citizens alive. Let alone to prosper. Your main building is a huge furnace that keeps citizens warm and happy, but if you ever stop pouring coal into it, your people will start freezing and get sick, which can lead to dire consequences.
We have gathered some codes for Whiteout Survival that will earn you various gifts and assist greatly in your endeavour to build a strong and solid civilization.
17
Clash of Clans
Oooh, controversial pick!
But there's no denying that Clash has done something super interesting with the strategy genre, making it truly social and making defence as important as an all-out attack. There are millions of players still active worldwide, and that is something that many strategic games lack.
The element that sets Clash of Clans apart from the rest is the fact that you can come up with your own tactics. You can discover something never-before-seen, whether that's a setup or a unit formation that can wreak havoc, and that can all be thanks to attentive planning. For those of you who played CoC, but would like to try out something similar because you got bored with it, here are some games like Clash of Clans.
18
Kingdom: Two Crowns
A side-scrolling micro-game that strips a lot of the fiddly stuff out of the strategy genre. In its place is an intuitive 2D side-scrolling system and a pleasantly accessible learning curve as you trot back and forth, building up your empire. Why Two Crowns? Well, you can play it in co-op with a friend, whether you'd prefer to build a kingdom together or become fierce opponents.
The beautiful 8-bit graphics that you'll see in Kingdom: Two Crowns are definitely something to behold, and if you ever thought a fairly simple and story-rich game would have no tactical elements, you'd be wrong. Kingdom Two Crowns has it all, and it's a beautiful creation that only adds more depth to the genre.
19
Teamfight Tactics
Another game that really takes the award in terms of strategy is Teamfight Tactics - or TFT. This giant is specifically designed to make your neurons work extra hard for just a little bit of dopamine when you defeat an opponent. If you're even vaguely familiar with the term auto chess, this is one of the places it started.
If you want to play in real-time with people around the world in an ever-changing game, you've got a winner here. No two matches are the same, and that only adds to the layers of tactics needed to consistently achieve victory. If you're a fan of chess and like League of Legends, you won't find a better fit.
20
Age of Empires Mobile
Age of Empires Mobile isn't even close to what the original PC version was, but it's still a great strategy game available on mobile phones. Unlike the original, where everything was done in real-time and where you could lead each unit, which gives you some nice micromanagement options and a plethora of different tactics, everything here is on a bigger scale. After you pick a nation and a leader, you should join an alliance because that scales up the gameplay greatly. Hundreds of thousands of units can be sent to raid or to war with another player, and when you coordinate it nicely with an alliance, it's even sweeter and multiplicative.
If you have played Rise of Kingdoms, that's also a part of this list. AoE will feel right at home, as everything looks pretty similar, which isn't a bad thing, since RoK is one of the kings of strategy games on Android at the moment. There's a nice tier list for Age of Empires Mobile where every hero was ranked. It will be quite useful if you're interested in playing it.
21
Total War: Medieval II
Have you always wanted to restore Byzantium to its former glory? Does it keep you up at night? Well, if that sounds like you, Total War: Medieval II will be of assistance in your noble task. And even if that wasn't one of your ambitions before, it might be after playing this game.
Medieval II was, and still is, a favourite strategy game to a lot of fans of the genre across the world. It will send you back to medieval Europe, North Africa and parts of Asia, where you will, once again, tremble before an invasion of Tatars. This is why you'll need to forge alliances, acquire new territories and train as many capable soldiers as you can, to try to stop the unwavering tide.
There are two modes: one is played on a grand strategy map, and is turn-based, while the other is played on a tactical map where you'll lead your army against the enemy in real-time, with an option to pause if you need a quick breather.
The graphics are the same as you'd remember them, a bit outdated, but still more than viable. The voice acting and music are essential in raising your adrenaline to the maximum. If you like titles that you can pay for once and have everything unlocked and ready for countless hours of play, pick this one.
22
Clash Royale
It's got elements of tower defence, MOBA, and even card battling. But at its heart, Clash Royale is a really enjoyable, supremely slick strategy game. The deeply tactical moves you need to pull off in some of these scenarios will test your tactical nous, while in others, it's as simple as it gets. It's one of the most popular games in the genre for good reason.
There's also no shortage of players, so if an online tactics PVP is something you desire, make sure to check it out. But don't forget to take a look at our Clash Royale tier list, where we've ranked every card.
23
Bloons TD 6
Another tower defence game, but not just any tower defence. Bloons TD 6 is one of the best in the genre, and it's not difficult to see why. It is fun, colourful and packed full of strategy at literally every corner.
Each level tells a different story, and you'll have to use various towers, Monkey Knowledge, and whatever else you can imagine to muddle through. It's one of those games that you really feel like the premium price is a fit for because it's just that good, from every point of view!
Of course, if you decide to play this one, we have to suggest at least going through our Bloons TD 6 tier list and learning the best heroes to use!
24
Plague Inc.
We're all used to defending life in this genre - Plague Inc. tasks you with destroying as much of it as possible by spreading and mutating a horrible virus. It's dark, man. If you are looking for a strategy game that possibly hits too close to home with the events that occurred in the last few years, this is one that we can recommend. Thankfully, dark humour is sprinkled throughout; otherwise, it would be an overly macabre experience.
There are also multiple other modes to try, such as vampire and simian variants (mad Planet of the Apes vibes), which make it so much more fun! Of course, you can't ignore the Covid-19 simulation if you're feeling particularly masochistic one day.
25
Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade
This base-building RTS lets you pick one of the dozen nations and turn it into a superpower. Each one is different and has certain bonuses, as well as different commanders to lead your armies. You'll easily recognise Cleopatra, Ragnar Lothbrok, Genghis Khan and many other historical figures from the Dark and Middle Ages. You should read more about what civilization you should pick in RoK before you start playing, and find the ones that suit your playstyle best.
As in any other similar strategy game for Android, it's beneficial to have an alliance and friends to help you out. Battles are real-time, and you can easily help an ally out or decimate the attackers' capital because it's been left undefended. Expect long campaigns, as this is the one that has slow progress. But, you know what they say, Rome wasn't built in a day!
26
Into the Breach (Netflix)
Alongside being one of the best games available on Netflix, Into the Breach is a stellar entry in the strategy genre. It sees you piloting various mechs tasked with ridding the world of giant bugs known as the Vek while protecting as many civilians as possible. While that might sound epic in scale, Into the Breach's presentation is actually more low-key, though it's no worse for it.
Playing out on an 8x8 grid, it's a turn-based rogue-lite affair with a slight twist. Before you make your move, you're provided all the information you could ever want about the Vek's plans. You're told what they'll attack, when, and how much damage they'll do. With this intel, you can then plan how to minimise the carnage they cause. It's not always possible to stop everything, so a huge part of your strategy is deciding when to let a building topple or a mech get destroyed.
Of course, you want to avoid any of that nastiness, if possible. That means scanning the battlefield for every option and considering every outcome before making your move. Can you kill all the Vek? Can you block their attacks with one of their kin? Sparing humanity while ridding the world of another giant beetle. These are just some of the ways you can deal with the Vek, and your options only grow throughout each run as you upgrade your mechs. It’s a perfectly designed game, and one that provides moments of immense satisfaction.
27
Star Trek: Fleet Command
Some people are not fans of medieval or modern combat. They prefer something futuristic instead. Well, it's your lucky day, as Star Trek: Fleet Command is a space saga that features spaceships, futuristic design and a lot of lasers. What kind of space strategy would it be without lasers, right?
And do you know what the icing on the cake is here? It features characters from the original series as your space crew. There are a bunch of ways to combine them, but if you get stuck looking for the best crew combinations in Star Trek, we have created a guide that should be more than helpful.
The developers are always working on new missions and crew members, so you can never get bored with it, as the new content is abundant. Whether you favour Federation, Klingons or Romulans, you'll feel appreciated as none of them have been overlooked.
If you have anything to add to our list of the best strategy games, feel free to do so in the comments below!
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