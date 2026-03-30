Play the finest strategy games and take the role of Ceasar, Hannibal, Joan of Arc and other historic characters, to see how hard it is to lead an army or a nation!

Updated on March 30th, 2026 - Added a game, refreshed list.

Scan through the following strategy games for Android, and you'll find several sharp ports of top-notch PC releases. And they play really well on the small screen. There's a reason for that, and most of the time it comes down to two things: UI and controls. The user interface is the core of the experience of most strategy games out there - the genre is synonymous with complicated menus, after all.

But, pivoting these things to use a phone's touchscreen means that planning and navigation can feel much more natural.

Just fifteen years ago, the very idea of playing some of these games on your mobile phone would have seemed ridiculous. Even in the early days of the smartphone era, they lacked the power and the pixels to encompass all the complexity that strategy games bring to tablets.

But what's interesting about the Android strategy scene is the sheer variety that's on offer. You'll find all manner of genre hybrids that serve to add an extra dose of excitement and immediacy to this deeply cerebral form of a game. Now, click on the big blue button below and go through the list of best strategy games for Android!