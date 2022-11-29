Mitrasphere Tier List - List of weapons and how to reroll them

A list of the best weapons in Mitrasphere and a reroll guide

: November 29th, 2022 - Updated the Mitrasphere tier list

If you’re an active gacha games player then you're probably already aware of the plethora of items these titles have. As such, choosing the best options might seem a bit confusing. The situation is similar in the case of Mitrasphere. In this article, we will be discussing the best weapons in the game. You'll see them neatly sorted on our Mitrasphere tier list!

Mitrasphere is a visually impressive RPG that follows the gacha system and is developed by Boltrend Games. The world of Mitrasphere features breathtaking scenes of skies and ocean while the story revolves around the Star of Mitra.

Classes and characters

While playing the game, you can have a companion to travel around with you. Players can play different versions of the same character and beautify them according to their wishes. Also, you can encounter your romantic partner and create or evolve stories with them.

Mitrasphere’s weapons have a number of classes which include Cleric, Archer, Mage, Magic Devices, Guardian and Swordsman. As mentioned above, choosing a good weapon will be quite a difficult task with so much variety on offer.

(Image Via - Crunchyroll)

How to reroll in Mitrasphere?

Open your File Manager and head to the Android/data/OBB/(com.jetsynthesys.mitrasphere)

Delete the file

Launch the game and you can earn free rerolls!

Create a whole new account with another email ID

Log out of your current account in-game

After logging out, enter your new ID to log in and connect your old account.

Original list by Suchit Mohanty, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff