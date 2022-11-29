Mitrasphere Tier List - List of weapons and how to reroll them
| Mitrasphere
A list of the best weapons in Mitrasphere and a reroll guide
If you’re an active gacha games player then you're probably already aware of the plethora of items these titles have. As such, choosing the best options might seem a bit confusing. The situation is similar in the case of Mitrasphere. In this article, we will be discussing the best weapons in the game. You'll see them neatly sorted on our Mitrasphere tier list!
Mitrasphere is a visually impressive RPG that follows the gacha system and is developed by Boltrend Games. The world of Mitrasphere features breathtaking scenes of skies and ocean while the story revolves around the Star of Mitra.
Classes and charactersWhile playing the game, you can have a companion to travel around with you. Players can play different versions of the same character and beautify them according to their wishes. Also, you can encounter your romantic partner and create or evolve stories with them.
Mitrasphere’s weapons have a number of classes which include Cleric, Archer, Mage, Magic Devices, Guardian and Swordsman. As mentioned above, choosing a good weapon will be quite a difficult task with so much variety on offer.
To help you out with your confusion and get you hold of a good gacha weapon, we have put together this Mitrasphere tier list that categorises the weapons according to their rarity and class. If you are playing other similar games, we recommend the Illusion Connect Tier List, Alchemy Stars tier list and many others!
(Image Via - Crunchyroll)
How to reroll in Mitrasphere?There are two methods to reroll in MItrasphere, follow the steps below.
- Open your File Manager and head to the Android/data/OBB/(com.jetsynthesys.mitrasphere)
- Delete the file
- Launch the game and you can earn free rerolls!
- Create a whole new account with another email ID
- Log out of your current account in-game
- After logging out, enter your new ID to log in and connect your old account.
1
Mitrasphere Tier List - Cleric Class Gacha
- Mythril Flanged Mace
- Steel Mace
- Dark Thorn
- Mitra Randello
- Earth Club
- Bishop Robe
- Bishop Bottoms
- Bronze Spike
- Holy Crown
- Crystal Mace
- Wooden Staff
- Stone Club
Rarity - Three Star Super
- Earth Club
- Wooden Staff
- Holy Crown
- Crystal Mace
- Dark Thorn
- Bronze Spike
- Stone Club
- Mythril Flanged Mace
- Steel Mace
- Crystal Mace
- Wooden Staff
- Steel Mace
- Mythril Flanged Mace
- Bronze Spike
- Earth Club
- Stone Club
2
Mitrasphere Tier List - Mage Class Gacha
- Earth Rod
- Warlock Bottoms
- Warlock Suit
- Stone Rod
- Mythril Baton
- Mitra Scepter
- Dark Cane
- Bronze Baton
- Holy Zhezl
- Crystal Wand
- Steel Stick
- Wooden Stick
- Mythril Baton
- Holy Zhezl
- Stone Rod
- Bronze Baton
- Crystal Wand
- Wooden Stick
- Steel Stick
- Earth Rod
- Dark Cane
- Stone Rod
- Steel Stick
- Bronze Baton
- Wooden Stick
- Crystal Wand
- Earth Rod
- Mythril Baton
3
Mitrasphere Tier List - Archer Class Gacha
- Earth Sniper
- Stone Sniper
- Wooden Bow
- Earth Sniper
- Mitra Arc
- Archer Suit
- Crystal Arrow
- Holy Emit
- Dark Attrition
- Mythril Aim
- Steel Arrow
- Archer Bottoms
- Bronze Shooter
- Bronze Shooter
- Earth Sniper
- Bronze Shooter
- Dark Attrition
- Steel Arrow
- Bronze Shooter
- Holy Emit
- Crystal Arrow
- Mythril Aim
- Stone Sniper
- Earth Sniper
- Wooden Bow
- Mythril Aim
- Bronze Shooter
- Earth Sniper
- Bronze Shooter
- Earth Sniper
- Wooden Bow
- Stone Sniper
- Steel Arrow
- Crystal Arrow
4
Mitrasphere Tier List - Magic Device Class Gacha
- Spike Ball
- Wood Germ
- Fruttafru
- Fortune Cards
- Metal Core
- Dommage Bottle
- Calm Klingel
- Lebelle
- Sand Horaire
- War Flame
- Plosion Bomb
- Ruins Coin
- Phantom Skull
- Omnicelestial Globe
- Poison Flash
- Adelight
- Crystal Sphere
- Mad Flare
- Timeworks
- Cubey Cube
- Mad Flare
- Fruttafru, Lebelle
- Crystal Sphere
- Spike Ball
- Adelight
- War Flame
- Poison Flash
- Sand Horaire
- Ruins Coin
- Timeworks
- Cubey Cube
- Wood Germ
- Dommage Bottle
- Metal Core
- Fortune Cards
- Plosion Bomb
- Phantom Skull
- Calm Klingel
- Adelight
- Calm Klingel
- Crystal Sphere
- Cubey Cube
- Fruttafru
- Lebelle
- Mad Flare
- Metal Core
- Phantom Skull
- Plosion Bomb
- Poison Flash
- Ruins Coin
- Sand Horaire
- War Flame
- Wood Germ
5
Mitrasphere Tier List - Swordsman Class Gacha
- Crystaleater
- Mythril Blade
- Mitra Claymore
- Woodeater
- Earth Edge
- Holy Buster
- Steel Blade
- Bronze Sword
- Dark Impulse
- Stone Edge
- Earth Edge
- Crystaleater
- Holy Buster
- Dark Impulse
- Woodeater
- Bronze Sword
- Steel Blade
- Stone Edge
- Mythril Blade
- Earth Edge
- Stone Edge
- Woodeater
- Steel Blade
- Bronze Sword
- Mythril Blade
- Crystaleater
6
Mitrasphere Tier List - Guardian Class Gacha
- Lordly Tassets
- Bronze Spatha
- Mitra Knight’s Spada
- Stone Plate
- Holy Spine
- Steel Falchion
- Mythril Cutlass
- Lordly Mail
- Dark Fang
- Wooden Stake
- Earth Plate
- Crystal Clod
- Mythril Cutlass
- Crystal Clod
- Earth Plate
- Holy Spine
- Stone Plate
- Wooden Stake
- Steel Falchion
- Dark Fang
- Bronze Spatha
- Crystal Clod
- Mythril Cutlass
- Bronze Spatha
- Stone Plate
- Wooden Stake
- Steel Falchion
- Earth Plate