Definitive Apple Arcade games list - every available title so far
Every game, every genre, all of the Apple Arcade essentials you need to know about
If you get spoilt for choice when browsing through the Apple Arcade library, we can't blame you. There are well over 100 games in the incredible service, and you can spend hundreds of hours playing through them all. So the question is, where is best to spend your time?
What is Apple Arcade?Apple Arcade is a subscription service that you can use on all of your Apple devices including your iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac. It allows you to play games from the list that counts over 180 titles at the moment, and your progress is transferred through the devices, meaning you can continue where you left off. It's really handy, and the Apple Arcade games list gets expanded often, so you'll always have new games to play.
No matter what kind of game you're looking for, you'll find it on these pages. Here we've put together a comprehensive Apple Arcade games list of every title currently released, in the order of release, with the genres included so you can find exactly what you want.
If you're extra curious about a particular game, you can even click the title of the game to arrive at our game pages, where you can find everything we've ever written about a particular title, including tips, reviews, and more. Isn't that lovely?
Apple Arcade games list 2021Just take a look below, and you'll find everything you need to know about every game that's on the Apple Arcade games list of 2021 sorted by the genre and the release date (latest first).
1
Apple Arcade Action games list
Disney Melee Mania (Might Bear Games)
December 17, 2021
Disney Melee Mania is a MOBA that features a variety of characters from the franchise's many popular films. Each match lasts five minutes, making it great for playing on the go and there are currently 12 Champions to choose from, including Buzz Lightyear and Wreck-It Ralph.
Oddmar+ (Mobge)
December 3, 2021
Oddmar sees the titular character embarking on a journey to prove himself worth of a place in Valhalla. Along the way, he will collect magically imbued weapons and shields that will help him smite down his foes.
Galaga Wars+ (Bandai Namco)
November 12, 2021
Get a blast of nostalgia with Galaga Wars+, which sees you taking control of the iconic spacheships and gunning down waves and waves of enemies.
Tiny Wings+ (Andreas Illiger)
October 8, 2021
Play as a cute bird who has always dreamed of flying. Run down hills to use them as jumps to soar through the air, if only for a moment.
Crossy Road+ (Hipster Whale)
October 8, 2021
The extremely popular Crossy Road is now available on Apple Arcade, allowing you to collect all the characters and the numerous stages as part of your subscription.
Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls (Konami)
September 17, 2021
Enjoy some classic side-scrolling Castlevania action across 60 different levels alongside daily and weekly missions.Jetpack Joyride+ (Halfbrick Studios)
July 23, 2021
The popular endless runner is now available on Apple Arcade. Fly through several levels using a bullet-powered jetpack as Barry Steakfries looks to put an end to a group of scientists who are up to no good.Alto's Odyssey: The Lost City (Snowman)
July 16, 2021
Alto's Odyssey: The Lost City is the definitive version of the gorgeous endless runner. It features an all new biome for players to explore alongside additional challenges to beat.Angry Birds Reloaded (Rovio)
July 16, 2021
The classic slingshot action game returns with new birds, pigs and challenges. There's also a brand new game mode to enjoy where players are tasked with stopping the Eagles from wreaking havoc on the island.Leo's Fortune+ (1337 & Senri)
July 16, 2021
Leo's Fortune is a platformer where you will hunt down a fiend who rudely stole your gold. The game has received a lot of praise since it first launched and now you can play it as part of your Apple Arcade subscription.Wonderbox: The Adventure Maker (AQUIRIS GAME STUDIO LLC)
April 2, 2021
Wonderbox is an action-adventure game set in beautiful dioramas. Discover this ever-expanding universe with your friends and family, where you can make and share your own adventures.World of Demons (PLATINUMGAMES INC.)
April 2, 2021
The game is set in a beautiful environment inspired by traditional Japanese artwork with gorgeous stages pulled from ukiyo-e woodblock prints. Along the way, they’ll meet samurai allies and a menagerie of yokai, each with their own techniques and combo possibilities.Survival Z (Ember Entertainment)
February 19, 2021
Blast your way through the endless zombie hordes whilst laying traps and obstacles to help make that job a little easier. The game makes use of random generation to ensure each run feels different to the last.Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes (Firefly Games)
December 4, 2020
Pinball meets tower defense in Firely Games' action title that sees players manning a pinball slinging ballista to eliminate theirSamurai Jack: Battle Through Time (Adult Swim)
August 21, 2020
Journey through time and finally stop Aku’s evil reign in this new adventure from the creators of Samurai Jack.Scrappers (Q-Games)
April 10, 2020
In Scrappers, up to 4 players can team up to clean up the streets of a futuristic city teeming with garbage -- and trash anyone who gets in their way!Butter Royale (Mighty Bear Games)
January 24, 2020
Food fights galore in this family-friendly battle royale.Kings of the Castle (Frosty Pop)
January 17, 2020
The dragon Zantorian locked Prince Rupert away in a castle tower on a dangerous and mysterious island. Lord Baldor dispatches the princess to investigate the hostile and unfamiliar territory and save the prince.Marble It Up: Mayhem! (The Marble Collective)
November 8, 2019
World-class level design, buttery-smooth controls, and brand-new multiplayer - welcome to the beginning of the best marble experience yet!
UFO on Tape: First Contact (Revolutionary Concepts)
November 8, 2019
How much footage will you get, will it be clear, will you be kidnapped and subjected to scientific experiments? Only time will tell!Monomals (Picomy)
November 1, 2019
A retro-fueled underwater adventure where you can create your own soundtrack.Star Fetched (Crescent Moon Games)
November 1, 2019
Star-Fetched is a sci-fi platformer about a young space-adventurer who is mysteriously teleported to a far away solar system to help defend against an oncoming alien invasion.Super Mega Mini Party (RED GAMES)
November 1, 2019
Compete with players from around the world in hyper casual competitive mini-games or throw a Super Mega Mini Party with friends!Fallen Knight (FairPlay Studios)
October 25, 2019
Fallen Knight is a futuristic knight’s tale that let’s players play as a descendant of the great Lancelot in King Arthur’s tale.Hogwash (Bossa Studios)
October 25, 2019
A succulent serving of multiplayer barnyard bedlam, Hogwash is guaranteed to have you squealing with delight!ShockRods (Stainless Games)
October 11, 2019
ShockRods is about shooting and avoiding being shot by jumping and dodging. ShockRods features solo and team games that take place in natural surroundings and future sports arenas.Redout: Space Assault (34 Big Things)
October 5, 2019
Redout: Space Assault puts you in control of a Super Orbital Recon Fighter during the 2395 Colonization of Mars: dive in the fastest, most epic and exciting arcade space battle you can experience on an Apple device.Agent Intercept (PikPok)
September 19, 2019
This is an action driving game where you'll be swerving around corners, collecting new powers, and shooting down choppers, all while zipping past bullets.BattleSky Brigade: Harpooner (BattleBrew)
September 19, 2019
BattleSky Brigade Harpooner is a shoot’em up and “fishing” game. Shoot open barrels and enemies and avoid obstacles on the way up, like a classic vertical shoot em’ up!Bleak Sword (Devolver)
September 19, 2019
Bleak Sword is a dark fantasy action game tasking players to struggle across compact, cursed diorama battlefields.Dead End Job (Headup GmbH)
September 19, 2019
Ghostbust for minimum wage in this stylish twin-stick shooter.
EarthNight (Cleaversoft)
September 19, 2019
EarthNight is a painting brought to life and a retro-style platformer arcade game. Dragons have taken over the Earth, and humanity has fled to space.Explottens (WeRplay)
September 19, 2019
Explottens is a heart-pumping, hair raising, twin-stick shoot ‘em up that follows Kit the pilot and his band of misfits as they zip, boost, and shoot through the sky, battling the ferocious felines of K.L.A.W.Exit The Gungeon (Dodge Roll)
September 19, 2019
You entered the dungeon once, now it's time to find your way out.Fledgling Heroes (Subtle Boom)
September 19, 2019
Leap from the nest into a fun-filled adventure! Meet cute feathered friends, each with their own wondrous story to tell, as they dodge dastardly pirate lizARRrds, dash through frozen forests, dive through sunken temples, and flap their way from fledglings to a fully-fledged heroes!Hexaflip: The Action Puzzler (Rogue Games)
September 19, 2019
In Hexaflip you flip through hexagonal mazes filled with deadly obstacles, avoid hammers, spikes, lasers and more to collect orbs and reach the end!Hot Lava (Klei Entertainment)
September 19, 2019
The floor is lava, so you best stay off it any way you can.Lego Brawls (RED Games)
September 19, 2019
Build your way to the top in this lighthearted, team action brawler where anything can happen.Punch Planet (BlockZero)
September 19, 2019
Punch Planet is a competitive 2D Sci-Fi fighting game with a rich and immersive universe, spanning exotic planets, advanced cities, and alien races.Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo)
September 19, 2019
A visually stunning adventure through a musical wonderland.
Speed Demons (Radiangames)
September 19, 2019
Speed Demons is the ultimate highway racing simulator, with breakneck speeds, amazing physics-based crashes, and the most intense TRAFFIC ever seen in a video game.Spidersaurs (WayForward)
September 19, 2019
To solve world hunger, INGESTCorp creates eight-legged creatures with all the meat and muscle humanity needs to survive.Super Impossible Road (Wonderful Lasers)
September 19, 2019
Race along a long, descending road - but when the finish line is below you there are plenty of opportunities for shortcuts.Towaga: Among Shadows (Noodlecake)
September 19, 2019
Towaga is a fast-paced action video game where you play as Chimù, a light-wielder protecting the temple of Towaga. Your focus, accuracy, and patience will be put to the ultimate test as you cleanse the world from its curse.
2
Apple Arcade Adventure games list
Dandara: Trials of Fear+ (Raw Fury)
December 3, 2021
Raw Fury's Metroidvania Dandara: Trials of Fear can now be enjoyed as part of your Apple Arcade subscription. It sees you battling to save the world of Salt from an imminent collapse.
LEGO Star Wars: Castaways (Gameloft)
November 19, 2021
In Star Wars: Castaways, you will explore a mysterious planet that has been abandoned for a long time. Throughout the game you will make new friends and battle against some imposing enemies.Layton's Mystery Journey+ (Level-5 Inc)
September 3, 2021
Katrielle Layton finds herself looking for her missing father, Professor Hershel Layor in the middle of London. To unravel the mystery of his disappearance she will need to solve a host of puzzles.Baldo (Na.p.s.)
August 27, 2021
Baldo is a beautiful-looking adventure game where you'll explore dungeons and solve a series of puzzles as you look to unveil the secrets of the world.BADLAND+ (Frogmind)
April 2, 2021
BADLAND is an award-winning atmospheric side-scrolling action adventure platformer set in a gorgeous forest full of various inhabitants, trees and flowers.Monument Valley+ (ustwo games)
April 2, 2021
In Monument Valley you will manipulate impossible architecture and guide a silent princess through a stunningly beautiful world.The Oregon Trail (Gameloft)
April 2, 2021
A modern twist on the trials and tribulations of the road to Oregon, this official successor to the global phenomenon will immerse players in exhilarating journeys ranging from the historically accurate to the completely wild.Hitchhiker - A Mystery Game (Versus Evil)
March 26, 2021
Hitchhiker is a mystery game set along lost highways, where your goal is to solve the puzzle of your own backstory. As a hitchhiker with no memory or destination, you catch a series of rides across a strange and beautiful landscape, tracking the mysterious disappearance of a person close to you.NUTS (Noodlecake)
January 22, 2021
Learn how squirrels behave when they think no one's looking in this stylishly presented adventure game.Oceanhorn: Chronos Dungeon (Cornfox & Brothers)
January 8, 2021
A four-player dungeon-crawler that draws inspiration from 16-bit arcade classics.Alba: a Wildlife Adventure (ustwo games)
December 11, 2020
A beautiful adventure game that explores how everyone can make a difference in the world even with the smallest of actions.The Pathless (Annapurna Interactive)
November 12, 2020
A gorgeous open-world adventure game that sees you tanking on the role of the Hunter, a master of archery who is accompanied on their journey by their eagle companion.All of You (Alike Studio)
November 6, 2020
All of You is a cute, purely visual, accessible, family-friendly puzzle adventure with unique gameplay. Play and pause time in every part of the level to unveil the right path for the main character.South of the Circle (State of Play Games)
October 30, 2020
South of the Circle is a gorgeous narrative adventure that tells the story of Cambridge academic Peter as he stumbles his way out of a plane wreckage in AntarcticaThe Survivalists (Team17)
October 8, 2020
Survive with up to four pals on an island by building and crafting. You'll even be able to recruit monkeys who you can train to carry out the less interesting tasks.Slash Quest (Noodlecake)
October 1, 2020
Slash Quest sees players taking control of an ever-growing sentient sword who essentially wields whoever decides to pick it up.The Collage Atlas (John William Evelyn)
Sep 21, 2020
Explore a beautiful, hand-drawn world where everything has been painstakingly created with pen and ink on paper.Marble Knights (WayForward Tech)
September 18, 2020
Marble Knights is a sword-swinging fantasy adventure where players roll about the battlefield on top of a giant marble.World's End Club (Izanagigames)
September 4, 2020
A "dream team" adventure game with scenario written by Zero Escape series creator, Kotaro Uchikoshi, and Danganronpa's Kazutaka Kodaka as creative director.The Last Campfire (Hello Games)
August 27, 2020
The Last Campfire is an adventure, a story of a lost ember trapped in a puzzling place, searching for meaning and a way home.Next Stop Nowhere (Night School Studio)
August 14, 2020
Next Stop Nowhere is a road trip adventure story set in a colorful, cutthroat vision of outer space.Game of Thrones: Tale of Crows (Devolver)
August 7, 2020
In the shadow of the Wall, your watch begins. Eight thousand years before Jon Snow took the Black, the Night’s Watch was formed to secure the Wall and defend the border of Westeros against the perils of the North, and all that lies beyond.The Lullaby of Life (1 Simple Game)
July 24, 2020
In The Lullaby of Life, you are the catalyst for change in a universe currently inert but filled with potential.Necrobarista (Route 59)
July 17, 2020
For Maddy Xiao—barista, amateur necromancer, and new owner of the Terminal—things couldn't be better, as long as you're not reminding her of the fact that she's got an enforcer from the notoriously uncompromising Council of Death breathing down her neck.Creaks (Amanita Design)
July 10, 2020
The ground starts shaking, light bulbs are breaking - and something rather unusual is happening right behind the walls of your very room. Equipped with nothing but wit and courage, you slowly descend into a world inhabited by avian folk and seemingly deadly furniture monsters.Beyond a Steel Sky (Revolution Software)
June 26, 2020
Sequel to the classic adventure game Beneath a Steel Sky.Neversong (Serenity Forge)
May 1, 2020
Investigate the screams coming from the heart of Neverwood, the increasingly bizarre behavior of the zombie grownups, and the strange truth about Peet's past in this hauntingly dreamlike fable.Beyond Blue (E-Line Media)
April 17, 2020
Beyond Blue takes you into the near future, where you’ll have the opportunity to explore the mysteries of our ocean through the eyes of Mirai, a deep sea explorer and scientist.Spyder (Sumo Digital)
March 20, 2020
Control a robotic, arachnid superspy in an anachronistic cold war.Takeshi and Hiroshi (Oink Games)
November 8, 2019
"Takeshi and Hiroshi" combines the two worlds of puppet animation and Role Playing Game. It tells the story of two brothers and their daily life.The Mosaic (Raw Fury)
November 1, 2019
It's just another normal day in your average life. Don't let life wear you down - look closely enough, and you might find a ray of hope.INMOST (Hidden Layer Games)
October 11, 2019
A Knight sworn to the forces of darkness. A creature which feeds on pain. A young girl all alone. One interconnecting tale of suffering, sacrifice, and the family in the middle of it all.Stela (SkyBox Labs)
October 11, 2019
Stela is a cinematic, atmospheric platformer about a young woman witnessing the final days of a mysterious ancient world.The Bradwell Conspiracy (A Brave Plan)
October 5, 2019
Following a sudden explosion at the Stonehenge Museum fundraiser, you find yourself trapped in a hidden underground complex.Pilgrims (Amanita Design)
October 5, 2019
Roam the land as you please and make new friends, share a laugh with your fellow travelers and help them complete their little stories, your way.ATONE: Heart of the Elder Tree (Wildboy Studios)
September 19, 2019
ATONE: Heart of the Elder Tree. ATONE is a Norse mythology-inspired, hand-drawn game that blends interactive storytelling and complex puzzles with a rhythm game combat system.The Get Out Kids (Frosty Pop)
September 19, 2019
It’s the fall of 1984. Molly and her dog Moses sneak out in the middle of the night to meet their friend Salim. A midnight showing of "Ghostblasters" at the Capitol 6 Drive-In is the night’s big-ticket event. When Moses goes missing under suspicious circumstances, Molly and Salim set out on a rescue mission that will challenge their friendship and change their lives forever.Jenny LeClue - Detectivu (Mografi)
September 19, 2019
Jenny LeClue is a thrilling story of mystery, adventure and growing up. Set in the sleepy town of Arthurton, the game is filled with memorable, complex characters and rendered in a unique aesthetic.Murder Mystery Machine (Blazing Griffin)
September 19, 2019
Join detectives Cassandra Clarke and Nate Houston as they investigate a simple murder that soon entwines the two into a complex, interconnected series of crimes that's anything but an open-and-shut-case.Mutazione (Die Gute Fabrik)
September 19, 2019
Mutants are normal in this place, and young Kai has to grow up in very different circumstances.Neo Cab (Fellow Traveller)
September 19, 2019
Hold on to humanity in a world overcome by automation. Play as Lina, the last human driver-for-hire on the streets of Los Ojos.Operator 41 (Shifty Eye)
September 19, 2019
Help your Operator reach the telephone to call headquarters with vital intel. Vigilant guards patrol the grounds, and security cameras keep a watchful gaze.Over the Alps (Stave Studios)
September 19, 2019
A tale of WWII espionage full of twists, turns, campy stereotypes and postcards.Projection: First Light (Shadowplay Studios)
September 19, 2019
Projection: First Light follows the adventures of Greta, a girl living in a mythological shadow puppet world, as she embarks on a journey of self-enlightenment with the assistance of legendary heroes from each culture she explores.Shinsekai: Into the Depths (Capcom)
September 19, 2019
Delve deeper than ever before in this original game from Capcom.Sneaky Sasquatch (RAC7)
September 19, 2019
Live the life of a Sasquatch and do regular, everyday Sasquatch stuff like: Sneak around campsites. Disguise yourself in human clothing.Stranded Sails (Shifty Eye)
September 19, 2019
Stranded Sails is an open world exploration farming adventure full of discoveries and quests! Along with your crew you are ship-wrecked on a mysterious archipelago.Tangle Tower (SFB Games)
September 19, 2019
Unravel a thrilling mystery by exploring a strange and twisted mansion, discovering curious clues, interrogating peculiar suspects and solving unique puzzles.Lifeslide (Block Zero)
September 19, 2019
Lifeslide is a new take on flying games where gravity is your engine. The braver you are, the better you will fly.
3
Apple Arcade Card games list
Hearts: Card Game+ (MobilityWare)
January 7, 2022
Now you can ejoy the classic card game Hearts as part of your Apple Arcade subscription. You can test your skills against AI that adapts to your playstyle to make sure you stay on your toes.Legends of Solitaire Stories (Red Games Co)
July 2, 2021
Experience the classic card game with a plethora of beautiful deck designs, daily challenges and explore your competitive nature by trying to climb the leaderboards.Solitaire by MobilityWare+ (MobilityWare)
April 2, 2021
The addictive game you’ve been playing on your computer for years now goes wherever you do. Whether you know it as Patience, Klondike, or just Solitaire, this popular game is one of the best games around.Flipflop Solitaire+ (Zach Gage)
April 2, 2021
Like its footwear namesake — Flipflop Solitaire is unrestrictive, creating a new game for fans of spider, klondike and other traditional Solitaires.Reigns: Beyond (Devolver Digital)
November 6, 2020
Blast off into outer space with an intergalactic indie rock band in the latest instalment in the popular Reigns series.
4
Apple Arcade Casual games list
January 28, 2022
2017's App Store Game of the Year is now available through Apple Arcade. The aim is simple, you have to search for the titular hidden folks across numerous levels. There are over 300 in total with 32 hand-drawn areas to investigate.Spades: Card Game+ (MobilityWare)
January 7, 2022
Another of MobilityWare's card games is now available on Apple Arcade. This time you can play Spades as much as you'd like. The aim is to work with a partner to try and out-bid your opponents while trying to reach 250 points first.Hearts: Card Game+ (MobilityWare)
January 7, 2022
Now you can enjoy the classic card game Hearts as part of your Apple Arcade subscription. You can test your skills against AI that adapts to your playstyle to make sure you stay on your toes.Legends of Solitaire Stories (Red Games Co)
July 2, 2021
Experience the classic card game with a plethora of beautiful deck designs, daily challenges and explore your competitive nature by trying to climb the leaderboards.Solitaire by MobilityWare+ (MobilityWare)
April 2, 2021
The addictive game you’ve been playing on your computer for years now goes wherever you do. Whether you know it as Patience, Klondike, or just Solitaire, this popular game is one of the best games around.Flipflop Solitaire+ (Zach Gage)
April 2, 2021
Like its footwear namesake — Flipflop Solitaire is unrestrictive, creating a new game for fans of spider, klondike and other traditional Solitaires.Reigns: Beyond (Devolver Digital)
November 6, 2020
Blast off into outer space with an intergalactic indie rock band in the latest instalment in the popular Reigns series.
5
Apple Arcade Endless runner games list
Populus Run (Fifty Two) January 29, 2021
An endless runner where you control a group of characters at once rather than an individual.
6
Apple Arcade Platformer games list
August 6, 2021
Super Leap Day is a one button platformer where a new level is introduced each day.Chameleon Run+ (Noodlecake)
April 2, 2021
Chameleon Run is a unique, fast and challenging autorunner with a colorful twist. Jump, switch and run through expertly crafted levels that will have you running back for more.Little Orpheus (The Chinese Room)
June 12, 2020
Little Orpheus is a technicolor side-scrolling adventure game inspired by classic movies like Flash Gordon, Sinbad and The Land that Time Forgot.Crossy Road Castle (Hipster Whale)
February 28, 2020
Bring your friends and see how far you can get in this endless spinning tower of arcade fun! Keep climbing as high as you can. Every run is different.Jumper Jon (Ogre Pixel)
November 1, 2019
Jumper Jon offers a new time concept never seen in the Metroidvania genre before. Take the role of Jon and get into Hell to explore and find the beautiful Jane. Everything played in 30 second chunks.Rayman Mini (Ubisoft)
September 19, 2019
Ubisoft release another high-quality, but non-sequel to Rayman Legends, outing for their eternally smiling goofball mascot.Shantae and the Seven Sirens (WayForward)
September 19, 2019
Shantae and pals are back at it again in this beautiful and charming platformer.Way of the Turtle (Illusion Labs)
September 19, 2019
In this charming adventure platformer, join two turtles on their journey to reunite stranded on a tropical island in the middle of nowhere. An island not so innocent as it might look at first glance.
7
Apple Arcade Puzzle games list
Splitter Critters+ (RAC7 Games)
December 10, 2021
Splitter Critters is a cute puzzler where your aim is to guide the little creatures safely back to their spaceship. To do this you will be able to split the world into different pieces to create a path the critters can traverse..Temple Run: Puzzle Adventure (Scopely, Inc)
September 17, 2021
Temple Run: Puzzle Adventure is a match-3 take on the well-known franchise. You will look to create powerful combs to make special pieces that allow you to become a Temple Champion.Zookeeper World (Kiteretsu)
September 10, 2021
Zookeeper World is a match-3 puzzler that allows players to create their own zoo. The more levels they beat, the more animals, plants and accessories they'll unlock to use in their zoo.Tetris Beat (N3TWORK)
August 20, 2021
Enjoy the classic puzzle game with added rhythm mechanics. It features a host of wonderful musicians in an eclectic soundtrack.wurdweb (Aran & Adriaan)
August 13, 2021
If you enjoy word games then you'll want to give wurdweb a try. It tasks you with forming a crossword by grabbing words from a list and placing them onto a board.Doodle God Universe (JoyBits Ltd)
July 16, 2021
Doodle God Universe sees players utilising four basic elements to create additional elements to help your planet come alive. It's a combination of a world builder and matching game that's presented with an affable art style.Frenzic: Overtime (The Iconfactory)
June 18, 2021
If you enjoy your puzzles a little more fast-paced than the norm, then you'll want to check out Frenzic: Overtime. It combines lovely visuals and sound in an arcade set up that sees players assembling Power Cores.Checkers Royal+ (Gamma Play Limited)
April 2, 2021
Checkers, your new free checker game (also known as Draughts) will entertain you for hours! It’s challenging with 5 different levels yet relaxing and beautiful with 8 different designs.Simon's Cat - Story Time (Tactile Games Limited)
April 2, 2021
When the tranquillity of suburban life is threatened by a huge building site, Simon and his cat mobilize the neighbours to help restore the mysterious wasteland before the diggers destroy it all.Cut the Rope Remastered (Paladin Studios)
April 2, 2021
Om Nom is back in the glorious 3D remaster of the legendary Cut the Rope puzzle game!The Room Two+ (Fireproof Studios Limited)
April 2, 2021
Welcome to The Room Two, a physical puzzler, wrapped in a mystery game, inside a beautifully tactile 3D world.lumen. (Lykkegaard Europe)
February 5, 2021
A beautiful-looking puzzler where you'll use lights and mirrors to solve a plethora of different brainteasersSpire Blast (Orbital Knight)
January 22, 2021
A 3-D colour matching game that sees players being tasked with toppling a serious of mysterious towers that have appeared in the kingdomA Monster's Expedition (Draknek)
September 10, 2020
From some of the best puzzle designers in the world comes A Monster's Expedition, an adorable and relaxing open-world puzzle adventure for monsters who love to learn about humans.Winding Worlds (KO_OP)
May 15, 2020
You're far from home. You're not sure how you got here. But you do know one thing: it's your calling to help your new friends, however you can.A Fold Apart (Lightning Rod Games)
April 17, 2020
A narrative adventure where you fold paper and uncover your inner desires.Doomsday Vault(Flightless)
January 3, 2020
Earth's climate has collapsed and your mission is to collect the precious remaining plant life and return it to the safety of the Doomsday Vault.Lego Builder's Journey (The Lego Group)
December 19, 2019
A quiet, somber adventure best experienced with a loved one.Rosie's Reality (RosieReality)
November 15, 2019
Rosie’s Reality is a unique puzzle adventure. Guide Rosie, a shy yet spirited rescue robot, on an extraordinary mission to recover a series of misbehaving and malfunctioning robots.Discolored (Shifty Eye)
November 8, 2019
A lonely roadside diner in the middle of the desert. The locals say it’s lost all its color. You are sent to investigate.Lifelike (kunabi brother)
October 25, 2019
Made for all ages, Lifelike is a mesmerizing particle symphony from the multiple-award-winning creators behind Blek and FROST.Tales of Memo (Tendays Studio)
October 25, 2019
Tales of Memo is a memory game where you accompany Memo and his friends on a journey through a frozen landscape, battling enemies by solving memory puzzles.Manifold Garden (William Chyr)
October 18, 2019
Explore a beautiful Escheresque world where the laws of physics are different. Geometry repeats infinitely in every direction, and falling down leads you back to where you started.PAC-MAN Party Royale (Bandai Namco)
October 18, 2019
Eat loads of pills and pellets while chasing ghosts with your friends!Assemble With Care (ustwo)
September 19, 2019
ustwo From the studio that brought you Monument Valley, comes a story about taking things apart and putting ourselves back together.Card of Darkness (Zach Gage)
September 19, 2019
Embark on an epic hand-animated adventure from Zach Gage, Pendleton Ward, and Choice Provisions. Cast powerful spells, slay fantastic monsters, discover ancient secrets, and ultimately save the world — just by picking up the right cards.ChuChu Rocket! Universe (Hardlight)
September 19, 2019
A reimagining of Sega's classic puzzle game franchise.Dear Reader (Local No. 12)
September 19, 2019
Dear Reader lets you curl up and play your favorite books, turning classic literature into clever word puzzles. Unscramble passages from famous books, unlock unique puzzles, and add new books to your library.Dodo Peak (Moving Pieces)
September 19, 2019
Play as a dodo bird to find and rescue your lost babies from a series of dangerous peaks. Maneuver them home while avoiding obstacles and enemies!Down in Bermuda (Yak & Co)
September 19, 2019
An unnatural storm leaves an adventurous aviator stranded for decades within the infamous Bermuda. Overcome creatures of the deep and unravel the islands secrets in search for a way back home.The Enchanted World (Noodlecake Studios)
September 19, 2019
The Enchanted World is a beautiful tile sliding puzzle-adventure set in a magical world torn asunder by dark forces.Frogger in Toy Town (Konami)
September 19, 2019
Frogger is back! The classic frog-action game returns on Apple Arcade with an all-new look and the same simple gameplay. Guide the iconic amphibian forward as you evade the numerous obstacles in your path!Grindstone (Capybara Games)
September 19, 2019
Grindstone is a puzzle-meets-action hybrid that will see you slashing through dozens of meaningless monsters on a path of destruction and carnage. Beautiful.Patterned (BorderLeap)
September 19, 2019
Patterned is a unique puzzle game that immerses you in the beauty and joy of seamless, repeating patterns.Possessions (Lucid Labs)
September 19, 2019
Imagine a room where a TV seems to be sitting on a table. But when you look at it from another angle, it appears to be floating in mid-air. Magic? No. Perspective? Yes.Spek.(RAC7)
September 19, 2019
Play with perspective to guide a dot along the edge of an unseen world and collect mysterious fragments of a broken dimension.Word Laces (Minimega)
September 19, 2019
Word Laces is a word puzzle game about associations, connotations, and collecting shoes.tint. (Lykke Studios)
September 19, 2019
Tint lets you solve puzzles by painting. Mix watercolors to match the color of the origami - all at a soothing pace and in the comfort of your own garden studio.Where Cards Fall (The Game Band)
September 19, 2019
Where Cards Fall is a slice of life story where you build houses of cards to bring formative memories to life. Create pathways through dreamlike spatial puzzles to navigate the insecurities and emotions of high school and beyond.
8
Apple Arcade Racing games list
August 27, 2021
Enjoy Gameloft's popular racing game without an micro transactions. There are over 250 licensed vehicles from the likes of Ferrari, Ducati, Lamborghini and many more.Detonation Racing (Electric Square)
July 30, 2021
In Detonation Racing players can strategically explode parts of the track to open up shortcuts. It's like your average racer then, just even more perilous than usual.Warp Drive (Supergonk)
November 27, 2020
A stylish cel shaded racer that looks to mix up the genre by giving the players to ability to teleport their vehicles around the map.Sonic Racing (Hardlight)
September 19, 2019
Race even on mobile with Sonic and his friends.
9
Apple Arcade RPG list
January 14, 2022
In this crafting-based RPG, you will take on the role of Flux Dabes, a galactic trucker who needs to recover his missing packages after becoming stranded on an alien planet.Monster Hunter Stories+ (Capcom)
August 6, 2021
Embark on an adventure where you will collect Monsties and form bonds with them. This revamped version of the game includes graphical improvements and a better user interface.FANTASIAN (MISTWALKER CORPORATION)
April 2, 2021
Fantasian is an exciting, new RPG set against a spectacular backdrop made from over 150 handmade dioramas that blend physical environments and 3D characters.Star Trek: Legends (Tilting Point LLC)
April 2, 2021
Engage in an epic storyline for control of the mysterious Nexus and the fate of the universe as players step into the role of their favorite Star Trek heroes and villains in the hit franchise's official team-based RPG.Towers of Everland (Cobra Mobile Limited)
May 22, 2020
Welcome to the Towers of Everland, where exploration, combat and RPG elements merge to create an amazing experience that delivers true adventure within an unfolding journey that will keep you coming back for more!Legend of the Skyfish 2 (Crescent Moon Games)
April 3, 2020
A hundred years have passed since the hero known as Little Red Hook ended the reign of terror of Skyfish, the Lord of the Deep Seas… and now the peace that civilization struggled so much to build is in danger again.Roundguard (Wonderbelly Games)
March 13, 2020
If Peggle were an RPG, it would be Roundguard.No Way Home (SMG Studio)
March 13, 2020
Stranded in a strange galaxy, you must fight for survival using only your wits, your ship, and your party planning robot companion.Steven Universe: Unleash the Light (Grumpyface Studios)
November 27, 2019
Join the Crystal Gems for the ultimate mobile RPG. It’s time to Unleash the Light!Unleash the Light (Cartoon Network)
November 27, 2019
Unleash the Light features an original story co-written by Rebecca Sugar, and voiceover from the Steven Universe cast and special guest star Christine BaranskiGuildlings (Sirvo)
November 8, 2019
This summer, you and your best friends are heading out on a quest. You’ll climb through dark tunnels to reach mystical mountain temples. You’ll match wits with goblins, ghosts and sentient coffeemakers. You might even save the world from tearing itself apart.Yaga (Breadcrumbs Interactive)
October 25, 2019
Yaga is an action RPG with a charming narrative that adapts to your choices, set in the world of Slavic folklore. Play as Ivan, a one-handed blacksmith cursed with incredible bad luck.Cardpocalypse (Gambrinous)
September 19, 2019
Save the world through trading, dealing and battling cards in your highschool in this hilarious story-filled CCGCat Quest II (The Gentlebros)
September 19, 2019
Kitties go on an exciting quest with paw-puns.King's League II (Kurechii)
September 19, 2019
Lead your team to victory! Recruit, train and manage fighters of different classes before entering tactical battles of wit and glory. In this sequel to an award-winning strategy simulation RPG, can you climb the King’s League?Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm (Cornfox & Bros)
September 19, 2019
A young Knight faces an impossible challenge, as Warlock Mesmeroth has returned with a formidable Dark Army. Will our hero be able to unite the Owrus, Gillfolk, and men in a fight for the fate of the world?Spaceland (Tortuga Games)
September 19, 2019
It is probably the most dynamic turn-based strategy in the spirit of the old school. Less covers, more action!Spelldrifter (Free Range)
September 19, 2019
Introducing Spelldrifter, a hybrid tactical role playing game and deck building game that features the best parts of both!Various Daylife (Dokidoki Groove Works)
September 19, 2019
In the year 211 of the Imperial Era, a new continent was discovered. Explore its every last corner as a colonist of Antoecia, while living your life to the fullest in the city of Erebia.
10
Apple Arcade SIM games list
July 23, 2021
Collect more than 40 varieties of cats by placing enticing toys and snacks for them in your yard.Game Dev Story+ (Kairosoft)
June 17, 2021
Game Dev Story+ allows you to create your own game company, looking to make millions from the development of a best-selling video game.Mini Metro+ (Dinosaur Polo Club)
April 2, 2021
Mini Metro is a game about designing a subway map for a growing city. Draw lines between stations and start your trains running.Nightmare Farm (Hit-Point Co)
October 5, 2019
Let's get along with the characters visiting the farm by preparing food for them and give them toys while growing crops in the field.
11
Apple Arcade Sports games list
January 21, 2022
As the name implies, Nickelodeon Extreme Tennis sees a roster of characters from numerous shows play against one another to see who's best. You can control SpongeBob, Angelica, Rocko, Garfield and many more.
NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition (2K)
October 19, 2021
NBA 2K22 includes a host of different game modes to keep players occupied. There are online head-to-head matches, 3v3 street basketball and even the option to become the GM and Head Coach in Association Mode.
Super Stickman Golf 3+
August 6, 2021
Enjoy all the premium features and content of the popular golf title on Apple Arcade. There are tonnes of courses and zany power-ups to enjoy.Ultimate Rivals: The Court (Bit Fry Game Studio)
July 9, 2021
Ultimate Rivals: The Court is an arcade action basketball game with a slight twist. Alongside athletes from the NBA and WNBA, your roster can include players from other sports organisations such as the NHL, NFL and US women's soccer teams.Clap Hanz Golf (claphanz)
April 2, 2021
It's a cartoonish golf simulator with 2 - 4 players involved at the time.NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition (2K)
April 2, 2021
NBA 2K21 puts you on the court with today’s top NBA stars like Damian Lillard, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, Zion Williamson, and Anthony Davis.Charrua Soccer (Batovi)
February 7, 2020
Multiplayer soccer for all of your friends.Ultimate Rivals: The Rink (Bit Fry Games)
December 12, 2019
Set in a digital world of the near future, Ultimate Rivals™: The Rink is a hockey experience that, for the first time, gives fans the ability to play as their favourite athletes wherever and however they choose.Sociable Soccer (Tower Studios)
November 8, 2019
A new, fun, fast-paced, cross-platform soccer game for 2020. Sociable Soccer is ultra-flexible and accessible, offering something for everyone.Ballistic Baseball (Gameloft)
October 18, 2019
Put your baseball strategy to the test in live head-to-head matches where you’ll choose the perfect pitch to strike out opponents, or swing for the fences on your way to becoming a champion.Big Time Sports (Frosty Pop)
September 19, 2019
Big time arms, big time legs, small-time heads. This is the wide world of whacky sports. Big Time Sports pays homage to an era when video games were exhilarating and competitive in spite of their simplicity.Cricket Through The Ages (Free Lives)
September 19, 2019
Swing bats and throw balls through the intertwined histories of humankind and cricket in this one-button, physics-driven game.HyperBrawl Tournament (Milkey Tea Limited)
September 19, 2019
HyperBrawl Tournament is a future arena combat sport like no other! Heroes compete in electrifying 2v2 PVP matches fusing no rules soccer, combat and skill-based weapon power-ups.Skate City (Snowman)
September 19, 2019
Capture the heart and soul of street skating in a style that’s all your own. Push to perfect your flow and improve your skills while mastering hundreds of trick combinations.What the Golf (Triband)
September 19, 2019
Golf, but not as you know it. Dozens of stages, and a lot of golfing you wouldn't expect.
12
Apple Arcade Survival games list
Don't Starve: Pocket Edition+ (Klei) April 2, 2021
This version includes the original Don’t Starve along with the complete Reign of Giants content expansion.
13
Apple Arcade Strategy games list
Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD+ (Ironhide)
November 12, 2021
Ironhide's popular tower defence is now available through your Apple Arcade subscription. You will need to defend your land from dragons, man-eating plants and other nasty beasties.
Transformers Tactical Arena (Red Games Co)
November 5, 2021
In this strategy game, players will assemble a team of their favourite Transformers characters before sending them into battle against other players in 1v1 real-time matches.LEGO Star Wars Battles (TT Games Ltd)
September 24, 2021
LEGO Star Wars Battles is a real-time multiplayer game that sees players battling against one another in iconic locations from the sci-fi franchise's history.Legends of Kingdom Rush (Ironhide)
June 11, 2021
Legends of Kingdom Rush is a turn-based RPG that promises to deliver tactical depth and a good sense of humour too.Reigns+ (Devolver)
April 2, 2021
Sit on the throne as a benevolent (or malevolent) medieval monarch of the modern age and swipe your royal fingers either left or right to impose your will upon the kingdom.Chess - Play & Learn+ (Chess.com)
April 2, 2021
Learn quickly with Adaptive Bots who play a little weaker when you are behind - and a little stronger when you have the advantage!Really Bad Chess+ (Zach Gage)
April 2, 2021
Really Bad Chess is just like chess, but with totally random pieces. Try 8 Knights, 4 Bishops, and 3 pawns — why not?SpellTower+ (Zach Gage)
April 2, 2021
Pick your words wisely! As you play, more tiles rise from the bottom of the screen!The_Otherside (Barbacube and Quantum Giant)
May 8, 2020
Otherside is a turn based RPG and strategy board game where you will control four survivors who hope to push back the shadowy threat.Decoherence (Efecto Estudios)
October 11, 2019
Build robots from a wide variety of components. Plan a strategy to carry you to victory. Fight as a pilot alongside your bots in exciting PvP matches or test your mettle in the single player Entropy Tribunals experience!Don't Bug Me! (Frosty Pop)
September 19, 2019
Commander Abigail Blackwell begins the emergency extraction protocol. As she rests and recharges her solar batteries, the pesky local Martians are making her life miserable. With Martian attacks looming, Houston most definitely has a problem!Dread Nautical (ZEN Studios)
September 19, 2019
Zen Studios welcomes you aboard a cruise liner called the Hope for one of the most unique gaming experiences on Apple Arcade. A tactical turn-based RPG with rogue-like elements, Dread Nautical combines immersive gameplay with a cartoonish — yet captivatingly eerie — tone.Mini Motorways (Dinosaur Polo Club)
September 19, 2019
A motorway building adventure that'll have you playing for hours, and getting very frustrated.Outlanders (Pomelo Games)
September 19, 2019
Outlanders is a charming town-builder simulation game that lets you play as the leader of a group of regular people building a town together.Overland (Finji)
September 19, 2019
Take care of a group of travellers on a post-apocalyptic road trip across the United States in this turn-based survival game. Fight scary creatures, rescue stranded survivors, and scavenge for supplies like fuel, first aid kits, and weapons.Red Reign (Ninja Kiwi)
September 19, 2019
Secure your stronghold, prepare your army, and battle to victory in this fun, fast-paced real-time strategy game from the makers of Bloons TD.Stellar Commanders (Blindflug)
September 19, 2019
Welcome commander, to this multiplayer 1 vs 1 strategy game where you are fighting for control of distant planets.
14
Apple Arcade Music games list
October 1, 2021
Thumper is a rhythm action where you play as a tiny space beetle battling against a giant head across nine levels. It's delightfully bizarre and boasts a fantastic, pulsating soundtrack.
15
Apple Arcade Family games list
Crayola Create and Play (Red Games Co)
October 29, 2021
Crayola Create and Play is an educational app that looks to provide children with an array of creative content to enjoy
16
Apple Arcade Family games list
Crayola Create and Play (Red Games Co)
October 29, 2021
Crayola Create and Play is an educational app that looks to provide children with an array of creative content to enjoy.
Identity V - Best hunters