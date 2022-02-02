Definitive Apple Arcade games list - Every available title so far

Disney Melee Mania (Might Bear Games)

December 17, 2021

Disney Melee Mania is a MOBA that features a variety of characters from the franchise's many popular films. Each match lasts five minutes, making it great for playing on the go and there are currently 12 Champions to choose from, including Buzz Lightyear and Wreck-It Ralph.

Oddmar+ (Mobge)

December 3, 2021

Oddmar sees the titular character embarking on a journey to prove himself worth of a place in Valhalla. Along the way, he will collect magically imbued weapons and shields that will help him smite down his foes.

Galaga Wars+ (Bandai Namco)

November 12, 2021

Get a blast of nostalgia with Galaga Wars+, which sees you taking control of the iconic spacheships and gunning down waves and waves of enemies.

Tiny Wings+ (Andreas Illiger)

October 8, 2021

Play as a cute bird who has always dreamed of flying. Run down hills to use them as jumps to soar through the air, if only for a moment.

Crossy Road+ (Hipster Whale)

October 8, 2021

The extremely popular Crossy Road is now available on Apple Arcade, allowing you to collect all the characters and the numerous stages as part of your subscription.

Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls (Konami)

September 17, 2021

Enjoy some classic side-scrolling Castlevania action across 60 different levels alongside daily and weekly missions.

July 23, 2021

The popular endless runner is now available on Apple Arcade. Fly through several levels using a bullet-powered jetpack as Barry Steakfries looks to put an end to a group of scientists who are up to no good.

July 16, 2021

Alto's Odyssey: The Lost City is the definitive version of the gorgeous endless runner. It features an all new biome for players to explore alongside additional challenges to beat.

July 16, 2021

The classic slingshot action game returns with new birds, pigs and challenges. There's also a brand new game mode to enjoy where players are tasked with stopping the Eagles from wreaking havoc on the island.

July 16, 2021

Leo's Fortune is a platformer where you will hunt down a fiend who rudely stole your gold. The game has received a lot of praise since it first launched and now you can play it as part of your Apple Arcade subscription.

April 2, 2021

Wonderbox is an action-adventure game set in beautiful dioramas. Discover this ever-expanding universe with your friends and family, where you can make and share your own adventures.

April 2, 2021

The game is set in a beautiful environment inspired by traditional Japanese artwork with gorgeous stages pulled from ukiyo-e woodblock prints. Along the way, they’ll meet samurai allies and a menagerie of yokai, each with their own techniques and combo possibilities.

February 19, 2021

Blast your way through the endless zombie hordes whilst laying traps and obstacles to help make that job a little easier. The game makes use of random generation to ensure each run feels different to the last.

December 4, 2020

Pinball meets tower defense in Firely Games' action title that sees players manning a pinball slinging ballista to eliminate their

August 21, 2020

Journey through time and finally stop Aku’s evil reign in this new adventure from the creators of Samurai Jack.

April 10, 2020

In Scrappers, up to 4 players can team up to clean up the streets of a futuristic city teeming with garbage -- and trash anyone who gets in their way!

January 24, 2020

Food fights galore in this family-friendly battle royale.

January 17, 2020

The dragon Zantorian locked Prince Rupert away in a castle tower on a dangerous and mysterious island. Lord Baldor dispatches the princess to investigate the hostile and unfamiliar territory and save the prince.

November 8, 2019

World-class level design, buttery-smooth controls, and brand-new multiplayer - welcome to the beginning of the best marble experience yet!

November 8, 2019

How much footage will you get, will it be clear, will you be kidnapped and subjected to scientific experiments? Only time will tell!

November 1, 2019

A retro-fueled underwater adventure where you can create your own soundtrack.

November 1, 2019

Star-Fetched is a sci-fi platformer about a young space-adventurer who is mysteriously teleported to a far away solar system to help defend against an oncoming alien invasion.

November 1, 2019

Compete with players from around the world in hyper casual competitive mini-games or throw a Super Mega Mini Party with friends!

October 25, 2019

Fallen Knight is a futuristic knight’s tale that let’s players play as a descendant of the great Lancelot in King Arthur’s tale.

October 25, 2019

A succulent serving of multiplayer barnyard bedlam, Hogwash is guaranteed to have you squealing with delight!

October 11, 2019

ShockRods is about shooting and avoiding being shot by jumping and dodging. ShockRods features solo and team games that take place in natural surroundings and future sports arenas.

October 5, 2019

Redout: Space Assault puts you in control of a Super Orbital Recon Fighter during the 2395 Colonization of Mars: dive in the fastest, most epic and exciting arcade space battle you can experience on an Apple device.

September 19, 2019

This is an action driving game where you'll be swerving around corners, collecting new powers, and shooting down choppers, all while zipping past bullets.

September 19, 2019

BattleSky Brigade Harpooner is a shoot’em up and “fishing” game. Shoot open barrels and enemies and avoid obstacles on the way up, like a classic vertical shoot em’ up!

September 19, 2019

Bleak Sword is a dark fantasy action game tasking players to struggle across compact, cursed diorama battlefields.

September 19, 2019

Ghostbust for minimum wage in this stylish twin-stick shooter.

September 19, 2019

EarthNight is a painting brought to life and a retro-style platformer arcade game. Dragons have taken over the Earth, and humanity has fled to space.

September 19, 2019

Explottens is a heart-pumping, hair raising, twin-stick shoot ‘em up that follows Kit the pilot and his band of misfits as they zip, boost, and shoot through the sky, battling the ferocious felines of K.L.A.W.

September 19, 2019

You entered the dungeon once, now it's time to find your way out.

September 19, 2019

Leap from the nest into a fun-filled adventure! Meet cute feathered friends, each with their own wondrous story to tell, as they dodge dastardly pirate lizARRrds, dash through frozen forests, dive through sunken temples, and flap their way from fledglings to a fully-fledged heroes!

September 19, 2019

In Hexaflip you flip through hexagonal mazes filled with deadly obstacles, avoid hammers, spikes, lasers and more to collect orbs and reach the end!

September 19, 2019

The floor is lava, so you best stay off it any way you can.

September 19, 2019

Build your way to the top in this lighthearted, team action brawler where anything can happen.

September 19, 2019

Punch Planet is a competitive 2D Sci-Fi fighting game with a rich and immersive universe, spanning exotic planets, advanced cities, and alien races.

September 19, 2019

A visually stunning adventure through a musical wonderland.

Speed Demons (Radiangames)

September 19, 2019

Speed Demons is the ultimate highway racing simulator, with breakneck speeds, amazing physics-based crashes, and the most intense TRAFFIC ever seen in a video game.

September 19, 2019

To solve world hunger, INGESTCorp creates eight-legged creatures with all the meat and muscle humanity needs to survive.

September 19, 2019

Race along a long, descending road - but when the finish line is below you there are plenty of opportunities for shortcuts.

September 19, 2019

Towaga is a fast-paced action video game where you play as Chimù, a light-wielder protecting the temple of Towaga. Your focus, accuracy, and patience will be put to the ultimate test as you cleanse the world from its curse.