Definitive Apple Arcade games list - Every available title so far

Retrocade (Resolution Games)

February 05, 2026

Indulge in some classic arcade games like Pac-Man, Space Invaders, Galaga and a whole lot more.

Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm+ (Bandai Namco)

December 04, 2025

With controller support and dozens of characters, you can enjoy battles and stories from Naruto.

Cult of the Lamb (Devolver)

December 04, 2025

Ever wanted to start your own cult? Well, now you have to. After being saved by an ominous stranger, you'll have to repay your debt by gathering him new and loyal followers. It won't be easy, though. You'll need to battle off hordes of enemies and take down other cult leaders to help boost your own.

Worms Across Worlds (Team17)

August 07, 2025

Ah, Worms. For people of a certain age, it was a staple of their childhoods. Creating your little worm troop and then sending them into battle against your pals was always a joy. Now a new version is available on Apple Arcade, bringing those same turn-based tactics to the palm of your hand.

Angry Birds Bounce (Rovio)

July 03, 2025

Everyone's favourite grumpy avians are back with a slight twist. Rather than flinging themselves at their porcine foes, this time you'll take down the piggies in a brick breaker-style setup. Okay, so there's still an element of flinging.

What the Clash? (Triband ApS)

May 01, 2025

Much like Triband's previous efforts, What the Clash? is another wacky fun time that sees you competing – either solo or co-op – in numerous party games.

SpaceInvaders InfinityGene Evo (Taito Corporation)

April 03, 2025

SpaceInvaders InfinityGene Evo is, as the name suggests, an evolved version of the classic arcade shooter. Sporting the gameplay we all know and love, it throws in a few twists to help breathe new life into this familiar setup.

Katamari Damacy Rolling Live (Bandai Namco)

April 03, 2025

Everything you need to know is pretty much in the title. Katamari Damacy sees you rolling a stick ball that grows bigger as more and more items become stuck to it.

Pac-Man 256+ (Bandai Namco)

December 05, 2024

Pac-Man continues to be relevant in the gaming world and 256+ allows you to enjoy even more dot-munching action.

Drive Ahead! Carcade (Dodreams Fairytale Company)

November 07, 2024

Ever have the urge to drive recklessly? Well, here you can live out those bizarre fantasies with no real-world consequences! In Cardcade, the goal is to bonk your opponent in the head once. Yep, that's all it takes, which means it's not as simple as it sounds in practice.

Arkanoid vs Space Invaders+ (Taito Corporation)

November 07, 2024

Arkanoid vs Space Invaders+ combines the two classic games in one, tasking you with defending the earth by deflect bullets back at your foes.

Vampire Survivor+ (Poncle)

August 01, 2024

Poncle's excellent Vampire Survivors is now available through Apple Arcade. If you're unfamiliar, it's a bullet heaven game where your character automatically flings a barrage of projectiles at your enemies, leaving you only worrying about walking away from any incoming danger.

Temple Run: Legends (Imangi Studios)

August 01, 2024

One of the most iconic mobile games is back, albeit with a slight twist. In Temple Run: Legends, there are levels to complete rather than the endless dash we're used to. On each, there are three stars to earn on the one-hundred-plus levels, so your swiping skills need to be on point.

Punch Kick Duck+ (Shaun Coleman)

July 03, 2024

Battle your way to the top of the tower where success lies in how good your timing is and whether or not you pick the right move.

Tomb of the Mask+ (Happymagenta)

June 06, 2024

Tomb of the Mask is an arcade action game that sees you exploring a tomb.

A Slight Chance of Sawblades+ (Yong Kian Chin)

May 02, 2024

In a strange and dangerous turn of events, it's raining saw blades. To survive the deadly storm, you must dodge, jump and backflip away from the tools dropping from the sky.

BEAST: Bio Exo Arena Suit Team (Oh BiBi)

February 01, 2024

Beast is a 3v3 shooter that sees you battling for the honour of your home planet. During each match, you can switch between pet and beast forms, making use of the different abilities and weapons each brings.

Sonic Dream Team (Sega)

December 05, 2023

Everyone's favourite speed hedgehog comes to Apple Arcade to do battle with his old foe Eggman. Choosing one of six playable characters, you will dash, climb, and fly your way through each of the stages.

Downwell+ (Devolver)

November 17, 2023

As the name heavily suggests, Downwell sees you making your way down a well in search of treasure. To defend yourself, you are equipped with a pair of Gunboots to vanquish the threats that lurk within the well.

Cypher 007 (Tilting Point LLC)

September 29, 2023

Taken on the role of James Bond in this top-down action adventure that draws inspiration from the last 60 years of the storied hero.

Junkworld TD (Ironhide)

September 22, 2023

Junkworld is a tower defence where you take charge of the Scavenger clan and lead them to victory in a series of battle, making use of towers, special units and gadgets.

Ridiculous Fishing EX (Vlambeer)

July 17, 2023

A fishing game with a difference, Ridiculous Fishing EX sees you using guns, chainsaws, and even toasters as you head into the depths in search of a big catch.

TMNT Splintered Fate (Viacom International)

May 4, 2023

Join everyone's favourite turtle quartet in this brand-new roguelike action game. Splinter has been captured and it's up to you to save him. You can play as any of the four Turtles, each with distinct abilities and powers alongside teaming up with three other players.

Time Locker+ (Sotaro Otsuka)

May 4, 2023

Time Locker is a shooter with a minimalist but colourful aesthetic. In it, you control the speed of time using your finger and must avoid obstacles and enemy attacks. The Apple Arcade version comes with new exclusive enemies.

Temple Run+ (Imangi Studios)

May 4, 2023

Temple Run is one of mobile gaming's all-time classics. If, somehow, you're unfamiliar, it sees you running, jumping, and sliding through temples collecting riches as you go.

Snake.io+ (Kooapps)

May 4, 2023

Snake.io+ is a battle royale that sees you slithering around and eating pellets in a bid to become the last serpent standing. By cutting up other snakes, you can make them explode into pellets, which you'll want to gobble up to increase your size.

PPKP+ (Shimada Toshihiro)

May 4, 2023

PPKP stands for Punch Punch Kick Punch, which gives you a rough idea of what to expect. You will attempt to save a city from deadly monsters by honing your martial arts skills so you can unleash a devastating combo to defeat them.

Getting Over It+(Bennett Foddy)

May 4, 2023

Navigate a world covered in random everyday objects by playing as a man in a pot wielding a hammer. It's as frustrating as it is odd but ultimately rewarding if you manage to scale the mountain that lies ahead of you.

JellyCar Worlds (Walaber Entertainment)

December 9, 2022

As the title suggests, in this driving/platforming action game, you play as a car made of bouncy jelly. With this in mind and armed with several abilities, the aim is simple. Navigate each level and find the exit.

Dead Cells+ (Playdigious)

December 2, 2022

Motion Twins' excellent roguelike can now be enjoyed as part of your Apple Arcade subscription. It sees you playing as a failed experiment, setting off to explore wildly different biomes.

Jetpack Joyride 2 (Halfbrick Studios)

August 19, 2022

Barry Streakfries has returned. Once more he will need to battle through the laboratory and attempt to put an end to the experiments being carried out there.

Subway Surfers Tag (Sybo Games)

July 15, 2022

The latest entry in the popular Subway Surfers series is an Apple Arcade exclusive. In Subway Surfers Tag, you will head to numerous city locations and skate, grind, and tag your way to a high score. The Guard will be there to make things more tricky though, so be ready to evade him.

Sonic Dash+ (SEGA)

April 8, 2022

Pick your favourite Sonic the Hedgehog character before running, jumping and dashing through plenty of levels. Alongside regular running levels, you will also face off against Eggman and Zac in special Boss Racing stages.

Alto's Adventure – Remastered (Snowman)

March 25, 2022

Alto's Adventure is a mobile classic that sees players embarking on a snowboarding adventure where they'll grind over rooftops and leap across perilous chasms. The remastered version includes new challenges for players to tackle and several new set pieces.

Disney Melee Mania (Mighty Bear Games)

December 17, 2021

Disney Melee Mania is a MOBA that features a variety of characters from the franchise's many popular films. Each match lasts five minutes, making it great for playing on the go and there are currently 12 Champions to choose from, including Buzz Lightyear and Wreck-It Ralph.

Oddmar+ (Mobge)

December 3, 2021

Oddmar sees the titular character embarking on a journey to prove himself worthy of a place in Valhalla. Along the way, he will collect magically imbued weapons and shields that will help him smite down his foes.

Galaga Wars+ (Bandai Namco)

November 12, 2021

Get a blast of nostalgia with Galaga Wars+, which sees you taking control of the iconic spaceships and gunning down waves and waves of enemies.

Tiny Wings+ (Andreas Illiger)

October 8, 2021

Play as a cute bird who has always dreamed of flying. Run downhills to use them as jumps to soar through the air, if only for a moment.

Crossy Road+ (Hipster Whale)

October 8, 2021

The extremely popular Crossy Road is now available on Apple Arcade, allowing you to collect all the characters and the numerous stages as part of your subscription.

Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls (Konami)

September 17, 2021

Enjoy some classic side-scrolling Castlevania action across 60 different levels alongside daily and weekly missions.

July 23, 2021

The popular endless runner is now available on Apple Arcade. Fly through several levels using a bullet-powered jetpack as Barry Steakfries looks to put an end to a group of scientists who are up to no good.

July 16, 2021

Alto's Odyssey: The Lost City is the definitive version of the gorgeous endless runner. It features an all-new biome for players to explore alongside additional challenges to beat.

July 16, 2021

The classic slingshot action game returns with new birds, pigs and challenges. There's also a brand new game mode to enjoy where players are tasked with stopping the Eagles from wreaking havoc on the island.

July 16, 2021

Leo's Fortune is a platformer where you will hunt down a fiend who rudely stole your gold. The game has received a lot of praise since it first launched and now you can play it as part of your Apple Arcade subscription.

November 1, 2019

A retro-fueled underwater adventure where you can create your own soundtrack.

November 1, 2019

Compete with players from around the world in hyper-casual competitive mini-games or throw a Super Mega Mini Party with friends!

September 19, 2019

This is an action driving game where you'll be swerving around corners, collecting new powers, and shooting down choppers, all while zipping past bullets.

September 19, 2019

Bleak Sword is a dark fantasy action game tasking players to struggle across compact, cursed diorama battlefields.

September 19, 2019

The floor is lava, so you best stay off it any way you can.

September 19, 2019

Build your way to the top in this lighthearted, team-action brawler where anything can happen.