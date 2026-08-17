Definitive Apple Arcade games list - Every available title so far
Every game, every genre, all of the Apple Arcade essentials you need to know about
If you get spoiled for choice when browsing through the Apple Arcade library, we can't blame you. There are well over 100 games in the incredible service, and you can spend hundreds of hours playing through them all. So the question is, where is best to spend your time?
What is Apple Arcade?Apple Arcade is a subscription service that you can use on all of your Apple devices, including your iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac. It allows you to play games from a list that includes over 180 games at the moment, and your progress is transferred between devices, meaning you can continue where you left off. It's really handy, and the Apple Arcade games list gets expanded often, so you'll always have new games to play.
No matter what kind of game you're looking for, you'll find it on these pages. Here we've put together a comprehensive Apple Arcade games list of every title currently released, in the order of release, with the genres included so you can find exactly what you want.
Apple Arcade games list 2026Just take a look below, and you'll find everything you need to know about every game that's on the Apple Arcade games list of 2026, sorted by genre and release date (latest first).
Apple Arcade Action games list
Retrocade (Resolution Games)
February 05, 2026
Indulge in some classic arcade games like Pac-Man, Space Invaders, Galaga and a whole lot more.
Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm+ (Bandai Namco)
December 04, 2025
With controller support and dozens of characters, you can enjoy battles and stories from Naruto.
Cult of the Lamb (Devolver)
December 04, 2025
Ever wanted to start your own cult? Well, now you have to. After being saved by an ominous stranger, you'll have to repay your debt by gathering him new and loyal followers. It won't be easy, though. You'll need to battle off hordes of enemies and take down other cult leaders to help boost your own.
Worms Across Worlds (Team17)
August 07, 2025
Ah, Worms. For people of a certain age, it was a staple of their childhoods. Creating your little worm troop and then sending them into battle against your pals was always a joy. Now a new version is available on Apple Arcade, bringing those same turn-based tactics to the palm of your hand.
Angry Birds Bounce (Rovio)
July 03, 2025
Everyone's favourite grumpy avians are back with a slight twist. Rather than flinging themselves at their porcine foes, this time you'll take down the piggies in a brick breaker-style setup. Okay, so there's still an element of flinging.
What the Clash? (Triband ApS)
May 01, 2025
Much like Triband's previous efforts, What the Clash? is another wacky fun time that sees you competing – either solo or co-op – in numerous party games.
SpaceInvaders InfinityGene Evo (Taito Corporation)
April 03, 2025
SpaceInvaders InfinityGene Evo is, as the name suggests, an evolved version of the classic arcade shooter. Sporting the gameplay we all know and love, it throws in a few twists to help breathe new life into this familiar setup.
Katamari Damacy Rolling Live (Bandai Namco)
April 03, 2025
Everything you need to know is pretty much in the title. Katamari Damacy sees you rolling a stick ball that grows bigger as more and more items become stuck to it.
Pac-Man 256+ (Bandai Namco)
December 05, 2024
Pac-Man continues to be relevant in the gaming world and 256+ allows you to enjoy even more dot-munching action.
Drive Ahead! Carcade (Dodreams Fairytale Company)
November 07, 2024
Ever have the urge to drive recklessly? Well, here you can live out those bizarre fantasies with no real-world consequences! In Cardcade, the goal is to bonk your opponent in the head once. Yep, that's all it takes, which means it's not as simple as it sounds in practice.
Arkanoid vs Space Invaders+ (Taito Corporation)
November 07, 2024
Arkanoid vs Space Invaders+ combines the two classic games in one, tasking you with defending the earth by deflect bullets back at your foes.
Vampire Survivor+ (Poncle)
August 01, 2024
Poncle's excellent Vampire Survivors is now available through Apple Arcade. If you're unfamiliar, it's a bullet heaven game where your character automatically flings a barrage of projectiles at your enemies, leaving you only worrying about walking away from any incoming danger.
Temple Run: Legends (Imangi Studios)
August 01, 2024
One of the most iconic mobile games is back, albeit with a slight twist. In Temple Run: Legends, there are levels to complete rather than the endless dash we're used to. On each, there are three stars to earn on the one-hundred-plus levels, so your swiping skills need to be on point.
Punch Kick Duck+ (Shaun Coleman)
July 03, 2024
Battle your way to the top of the tower where success lies in how good your timing is and whether or not you pick the right move.
Tomb of the Mask+ (Happymagenta)
June 06, 2024
Tomb of the Mask is an arcade action game that sees you exploring a tomb.
A Slight Chance of Sawblades+ (Yong Kian Chin)
May 02, 2024
In a strange and dangerous turn of events, it's raining saw blades. To survive the deadly storm, you must dodge, jump and backflip away from the tools dropping from the sky.
BEAST: Bio Exo Arena Suit Team (Oh BiBi)
February 01, 2024
Beast is a 3v3 shooter that sees you battling for the honour of your home planet. During each match, you can switch between pet and beast forms, making use of the different abilities and weapons each brings.
Sonic Dream Team (Sega)
December 05, 2023
Everyone's favourite speed hedgehog comes to Apple Arcade to do battle with his old foe Eggman. Choosing one of six playable characters, you will dash, climb, and fly your way through each of the stages.
Downwell+ (Devolver)
November 17, 2023
As the name heavily suggests, Downwell sees you making your way down a well in search of treasure. To defend yourself, you are equipped with a pair of Gunboots to vanquish the threats that lurk within the well.
Cypher 007 (Tilting Point LLC)
September 29, 2023
Taken on the role of James Bond in this top-down action adventure that draws inspiration from the last 60 years of the storied hero.
Junkworld TD (Ironhide)
September 22, 2023
Junkworld is a tower defence where you take charge of the Scavenger clan and lead them to victory in a series of battle, making use of towers, special units and gadgets.
Ridiculous Fishing EX (Vlambeer)
July 17, 2023
A fishing game with a difference, Ridiculous Fishing EX sees you using guns, chainsaws, and even toasters as you head into the depths in search of a big catch.
TMNT Splintered Fate (Viacom International)
May 4, 2023
Join everyone's favourite turtle quartet in this brand-new roguelike action game. Splinter has been captured and it's up to you to save him. You can play as any of the four Turtles, each with distinct abilities and powers alongside teaming up with three other players.
Time Locker+ (Sotaro Otsuka)
May 4, 2023
Time Locker is a shooter with a minimalist but colourful aesthetic. In it, you control the speed of time using your finger and must avoid obstacles and enemy attacks. The Apple Arcade version comes with new exclusive enemies.
Temple Run+ (Imangi Studios)
May 4, 2023
Temple Run is one of mobile gaming's all-time classics. If, somehow, you're unfamiliar, it sees you running, jumping, and sliding through temples collecting riches as you go.
Snake.io+ (Kooapps)
May 4, 2023
Snake.io+ is a battle royale that sees you slithering around and eating pellets in a bid to become the last serpent standing. By cutting up other snakes, you can make them explode into pellets, which you'll want to gobble up to increase your size.
PPKP+ (Shimada Toshihiro)
May 4, 2023
PPKP stands for Punch Punch Kick Punch, which gives you a rough idea of what to expect. You will attempt to save a city from deadly monsters by honing your martial arts skills so you can unleash a devastating combo to defeat them.
Getting Over It+(Bennett Foddy)
May 4, 2023
Navigate a world covered in random everyday objects by playing as a man in a pot wielding a hammer. It's as frustrating as it is odd but ultimately rewarding if you manage to scale the mountain that lies ahead of you.
JellyCar Worlds (Walaber Entertainment)
December 9, 2022
As the title suggests, in this driving/platforming action game, you play as a car made of bouncy jelly. With this in mind and armed with several abilities, the aim is simple. Navigate each level and find the exit.
Dead Cells+ (Playdigious)
December 2, 2022
Motion Twins' excellent roguelike can now be enjoyed as part of your Apple Arcade subscription. It sees you playing as a failed experiment, setting off to explore wildly different biomes.
Jetpack Joyride 2 (Halfbrick Studios)
August 19, 2022
Barry Streakfries has returned. Once more he will need to battle through the laboratory and attempt to put an end to the experiments being carried out there.
Subway Surfers Tag (Sybo Games)
July 15, 2022
The latest entry in the popular Subway Surfers series is an Apple Arcade exclusive. In Subway Surfers Tag, you will head to numerous city locations and skate, grind, and tag your way to a high score. The Guard will be there to make things more tricky though, so be ready to evade him.
Sonic Dash+ (SEGA)
April 8, 2022
Pick your favourite Sonic the Hedgehog character before running, jumping and dashing through plenty of levels. Alongside regular running levels, you will also face off against Eggman and Zac in special Boss Racing stages.
Alto's Adventure – Remastered (Snowman)
March 25, 2022
Alto's Adventure is a mobile classic that sees players embarking on a snowboarding adventure where they'll grind over rooftops and leap across perilous chasms. The remastered version includes new challenges for players to tackle and several new set pieces.
Disney Melee Mania (Mighty Bear Games)
December 17, 2021
Disney Melee Mania is a MOBA that features a variety of characters from the franchise's many popular films. Each match lasts five minutes, making it great for playing on the go and there are currently 12 Champions to choose from, including Buzz Lightyear and Wreck-It Ralph.
Oddmar+ (Mobge)
December 3, 2021
Oddmar sees the titular character embarking on a journey to prove himself worthy of a place in Valhalla. Along the way, he will collect magically imbued weapons and shields that will help him smite down his foes.
Galaga Wars+ (Bandai Namco)
November 12, 2021
Get a blast of nostalgia with Galaga Wars+, which sees you taking control of the iconic spaceships and gunning down waves and waves of enemies.
Tiny Wings+ (Andreas Illiger)
October 8, 2021
Play as a cute bird who has always dreamed of flying. Run downhills to use them as jumps to soar through the air, if only for a moment.
Crossy Road+ (Hipster Whale)
October 8, 2021
The extremely popular Crossy Road is now available on Apple Arcade, allowing you to collect all the characters and the numerous stages as part of your subscription.
Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls (Konami)
September 17, 2021
Enjoy some classic side-scrolling Castlevania action across 60 different levels alongside daily and weekly missions.Jetpack Joyride+ (Halfbrick Studios)
July 23, 2021
The popular endless runner is now available on Apple Arcade. Fly through several levels using a bullet-powered jetpack as Barry Steakfries looks to put an end to a group of scientists who are up to no good.Alto's Odyssey: The Lost City (Snowman)
July 16, 2021
Alto's Odyssey: The Lost City is the definitive version of the gorgeous endless runner. It features an all-new biome for players to explore alongside additional challenges to beat.Angry Birds Reloaded (Rovio)
July 16, 2021
The classic slingshot action game returns with new birds, pigs and challenges. There's also a brand new game mode to enjoy where players are tasked with stopping the Eagles from wreaking havoc on the island.Leo's Fortune+ (1337 & Senri)
July 16, 2021
Leo's Fortune is a platformer where you will hunt down a fiend who rudely stole your gold. The game has received a lot of praise since it first launched and now you can play it as part of your Apple Arcade subscription.Monomals (Picomy)
November 1, 2019
A retro-fueled underwater adventure where you can create your own soundtrack.Super Mega Mini Party (RED GAMES)
November 1, 2019
Compete with players from around the world in hyper-casual competitive mini-games or throw a Super Mega Mini Party with friends!
September 19, 2019
This is an action driving game where you'll be swerving around corners, collecting new powers, and shooting down choppers, all while zipping past bullets.Bleak Sword (Devolver)
September 19, 2019
Bleak Sword is a dark fantasy action game tasking players to struggle across compact, cursed diorama battlefields.Hot Lava (Klei Entertainment)
September 19, 2019
The floor is lava, so you best stay off it any way you can.Lego Brawls (RED Games)
September 19, 2019
Build your way to the top in this lighthearted, team-action brawler where anything can happen.
Apple Arcade Adventure games list
Creatures of the Deep+ (Infinite Dreams Inc)
July 02, 2026
Fancy going fishing? That's exactly what you can do in Creatures of the Deep, heading out in your little boat in search of an impressive catch. But be aware that disturbing shadows are lurking in the deep...
Oceanhorn 3 (Cornfox & Brothers)
March 05, 2026
The third main instalment in the Zelda-like series takes place 1000 years after Oceanhorn 2, bringing you a completely new adventure. You'll have to battle through the Shadow Sea, which doesn't sound like a pleasant place for a cruise.
SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit (Viacom)
December 04, 2025
Head down to Bikini Bottom for some side-scrolling action with everyone's favourite sponge. He's on a mission to find his missing fry cook station while Plankton joins him because his inventions have also been stolen.
Return to Monkey Island+ (Terrible Toybox)
June 06, 2024
This one's for the point-and-click adventure fans out there, particularly those who have previously enjoyed Ron Gilbert's work.
Rabbids Multiverse (Ubisoft)
June 06, 2024
In this adventure, you'll form a team of Ubisoft's critters and use their special powers to vanquish your foes.
Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom (Bandai Namco Entertainment)
January 04, 2024
In this colourful game, your goal is to restore the titular kingdom to its former glory by building and decorating your wilderness camp before inviting your Tamagotchi pals to enjoy it with you.
What the car? (Triband ApS)
May 4, 2023
From the creators of What the Golf? Comes What the Car?, a silly racing game where you can roll, jump, fly and even sneeze your way to the finish line. You play as a car, but rather than having wheels, you have a pair of legs. It's as fun as it is absurd.
Very Little Nightmares+ (Bandai Namco)
May 4, 2023
Very Little Nightmares is a puzzle adventure game where you are tasked with escaping The Nest, a giant maze littered with traps.
Limbo+ (Playdead)
May 4, 2023
Enjoy the incredibly atmospheric Limbo as part of your Apple Arcade subscription. You play as a young boy who is looking for his sister and must traverse a deadly world to find her by solving puzzles and jumping over perilous gaps.
Old Man's Journey+ (Broken Rules)
November 18, 2022
Old Man's Journey+ is an emotional adventure that focuses on life's precious moments and plans that need to be changed.
Monument Valley 2+ (ustwo games)
March 11, 2022
The critically acclaimed adventure game Monument Valley 2 is now available through Apple Arcade. If you're unfamiliar, it sees players guiding a mother and her child through a world filled with magical architecture.
Gibbon: Beyond the Trees (Broken Rules)
February 25, 2022
The developers of Old Man's Journey and ELOH has returned with a game that looks to emulate the way gibbons swing from tree to tree. Meanwhile, the narrative tackles topics such as deforestation, poaching, and climate change.
Wylde Flowers (Studio Drydock)
February 18, 2022
Wylde Flowers is a life and farming sim, but with magical spells thrown in for good measure. You take on the role of Tara, who arrives on the island to help her grandma with the family farm. It promises to provide a whole adventure as you explore magical realms, beaches and forests.
Dandara: Trials of Fear+ (Raw Fury)
December 3, 2021
Raw Fury's Metroidvania Dandara: Trials of Fear can now be enjoyed as part of your Apple Arcade subscription. It sees you battling to save the world of Salt from an imminent collapse.
LEGO Star Wars: Castaways (Gameloft)
November 19, 2021
In Star Wars: Castaways, you will explore a mysterious planet that has been abandoned for a long time. Throughout the game, you will make new friends and battle against some imposing enemies.Monument Valley+ (ustwo games)
April 2, 2021
In Monument Valley, you will manipulate impossible architecture and guide a silent princess through a stunningly beautiful world.The Oregon Trail (Gameloft)
April 2, 2021
A modern twist on the trials and tribulations of the road to Oregon, this official successor to the global phenomenon will immerse players in exhilarating journeys ranging from the historically accurate to the completely wild.Alba: a Wildlife Adventure (ustwo games)
December 11, 2020
A beautiful adventure game that explores how everyone can make a difference in the world even with the smallest of actions.All of You (Alike Studio)
November 6, 2020
All of You is a cute, purely visual, accessible, family-friendly puzzle adventure with unique gameplay. Play and pause time in every part of the level to unveil the right path for the main character.The Last Campfire (Hello Games)
August 27, 2020
The Last Campfire is an adventure, a story of a lost ember trapped in a puzzling place, searching for meaning and a way home.Creaks (Amanita Design)
July 10, 2020
The ground starts shaking, light bulbs are breaking - and something rather unusual is happening right behind the walls of your very room. Equipped with nothing but wit and courage, you slowly descend into a world inhabited by avian folk and seemingly deadly furniture monsters.Beyond a Steel Sky (Revolution Software)
June 26, 2020
Sequel to the classic adventure game Beneath a Steel Sky.Beyond Blue (E-Line Media)
April 17, 2020
Beyond Blue takes you into the near future, where you’ll have the opportunity to explore the mysteries of our ocean through the eyes of Mirai, a deep-sea explorer and scientist.Sneaky Sasquatch (RAC7)
September 19, 2019
Live the life of a Sasquatch and do regular, everyday Sasquatch stuff like: Sneak around campsites. Disguise yourself in human clothing.
Apple Arcade Card games list
FreeCell Solitaire: Card Game+ (MobilityWare)
June 04, 2026
Pretty much as it says on the tin. FreeCell Solitaire lets you enjoy the classic card game in as straightforward a way as possible. No bells and whistles needed here.
Uno: Arcade Edition (Mattel163)
June 05, 2025
If ruining long-standing friendships is your idea of fun, then you might want to give Uno: Arcade Edition a try. It's the classic card game we all love to get frustrated by with a few intriguing twists to the existing formula.
Crazy Eights: Card Games+ (MobilityWare)
March 06, 2025
Dip into some of your favourite tabletop card games with Crazy Eights. It has numerous modes to enjoy that mix up the rules, helping keep things fresh.
Texas Hold'em Poker: Pokerist+ (KamaGames)
November 07, 2024
No real surprises here, simply a way to play poker online, pitting your skills against other players to win big.
Balatro+ (LocalThunk)
September 26, 2024
LocalThunk's Balatro exploded in popularity when it released early in 2024. The simple concept of creating strong poker hands combined with deckbuilding, tactics and even some maths has led to it being viewed as one of the best games of the year. And now you can play it on your phone!
Monster Train+ (Good Shepherd Entertainment)
September 05, 2024
If you haven't played this excellent roguelike deckbuilder and happen to have an Apple Arcade subscription, you're now in luck. Monster Train sees you riding on the titular locomotive on a journey to restore a frozen hell to its former glory. Well, if hell is ever glorious, I suppose.
Blackjack by Mobility (Mobility Ware)
January 04, 2024
This one's fairly self-explanatory, you can play the card game 21. You have unlimited chips too, so you can play against the dealer to your heart's content.
Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On (Game Freak)
January 20, 2023
Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On is a game that combines solitaire and horse racing. The game previously released on Nintendo 3DS but is now available as part of your Apple Arcade subscription.
Gin Rummy Classic+ (MobilityWare)
October 7 2022
Learn to play Gin Rummy using tutorials and perfect your skills against bots offline. The aim is simple: you want to create the best hand possible by picking up or drawing one card at a time.
Spider Solitaire: Card Game+ (MobilityWare)
October 7 2022
Enjoy the classic card game Spider Solitaire as part of your Apple Arcade subscription.
Hearts: Card Game+ (MobilityWare)
January 7, 2022
Now you can enjoy the classic card game Hearts as part of your Apple Arcade subscription. You can test your skills against AI that adapts to your playstyle to make sure you stay on your toes.Legends of Solitaire Stories (Red Games Co)
July 2, 2021
Experience the classic card game with a plethora of beautiful deck designs, daily challenges and explore your competitive nature by trying to climb the leaderboards.Solitaire by MobilityWare+ (MobilityWare)
April 2, 2021
The addictive game you’ve been playing on your computer for years now goes wherever you do. Whether you know it as Patience, Klondike, or just Solitaire, this popular game is one of the best games around.Flipflop Solitaire+ (Zach Gage)
April 2, 2021
Like its footwear namesake — Flipflop Solitaire is unrestrictive, creating a new game for fans of spider, klondike and other traditional Solitaires.
Apple Arcade Casual games list
Unpacking+ (Humble Bundle)
April 02, 2026
Unpacking is a Zen puzzler that sees you moving house several times over a period of time. It's entirely designed for relaxing, so you don't have to worry about timers, scores or any of that business. Just kick back and enjoy.
Potion Punch 2+ (Monstronauts)
January 08, 2026
A bunch of evil monsters and villains need serving, and it's up to you to fulfil their orders.
Subway Surfers+ (Sybo Games)
December 04, 2025
The most famous and most popular endless runner is now available on Apple Arcade. Race along those tracks and grab coins to your heart's content without fear of any adverts of in-app purchases required.
PowerWash Simulator (FuturLab)
December 04, 2025
Cleaning might not sound fun on the surface, but trust me, you'll love it in PowerWash Simulator. Armed with a powerful jet washer, you'll have to blast the muck off house, vehicles and other objects until they're spick and span. It's incredibly satisfying.
Piffle+ (Hipster Whale)
October 02, 2025
Piffle+ sees you slinging adorable cats around levels to break all the blocks. It's a simple premise, but trickier to do in practice.
Suika Game+ (Xgimi)
July 03, 2025
Suika Game is deceptively simple. All you have to do is get two of the same fruit to come into contact with one another so they merge to form a larger fruit, with the ultimate goal being to create a watermelon. It sounds straightforward and perhaps a little dull, but before you know it, an hour's passed and you'll be itching to make more watermelons.
Helix Jump+ (Voodoo)
June 05, 2025
Helix Jump tasks you with guiding your ball through a series of twisted towers using physics-based movement.
Doodle Jump 2+ (Lima Sky)
February 6, 2025
There are few games as synonymous with mobile as Doodle Jump, and now this classic is available on Apple Arcade. The concept is simple, yet inherently compulsive. You can waste many hours on this one.
Talking Tom Blast Park (Outfit7)
December 05, 2024
Another entry in Outfit7's popular franchises, Talking Tom Blast Park sees the titular hero embarking on an adventure to stop Rakoonz.
Smash Hit+ (Mediocre)
October 03, 2024
Smash Hit+ sees you smash through an ethereal dimension in time with music. It promises to be a meditative experience despite the destruction you're leaving in your wake.
Furistas Cat Cafe+ (Runaway)
October 03, 2024
While Furista is a push as a pun, I'm happy for it count as a fan of felines. In this game, you adopt cats before matching your customers with them to make their visit to your cafe as fluffy and enjoyable as possible.
Zen Koi Pro+ (LandShark Games)
July 03, 2024
Collect and nurture fish so they become what they were always destined to be... Dragons! That's right. Zen Koi Pro+ is a relaxing experience that follows the Asian myth that koi can become dragons with enough care and attention.
Delicious – Miracle of Life+ (GameHouse)
November 24, 2023
The popular casual management sim is now part of Apple Arcade. It follows Emily as she looks to progress her career while preparing to become a parent.Farmside (The Label)
February 17, 2023
If you've ever wanted to build your own farm, this might be the game for you. Farmside allows you to place plots, plant crops and harvest them. Beyond that, you can raise animals and spend time designing your farm's layout.Hidden Folks+ (Adriaan de Jongh)
January 28, 2022
2017's App Store Game of the Year is now available through Apple Arcade. The aim is simple, you have to search for the titular hidden folks across numerous levels. There are over 300 in total with 32 hand-drawn areas to investigate.Spades: Card Game+ (MobilityWare)
January 7, 2022
Another of MobilityWare's card games is now available on Apple Arcade. This time you can play Spades as much as you'd like. The aim is to work with a partner to try and out-bid your opponents while trying to reach 250 points first.Hearts: Card Game+ (MobilityWare)
January 7, 2022
Now you can enjoy the classic card game Hearts as part of your Apple Arcade subscription. You can test your skills against AI that adapts to your playstyle to make sure you stay on your toes.Legends of Solitaire Stories (Red Games Co)
July 2, 2021
Experience the classic card game with a plethora of beautiful deck designs, daily challenges and explore your competitive nature by trying to climb the leaderboards.Solitaire by MobilityWare+ (MobilityWare)
April 2, 2021
The addictive game you’ve been playing on your computer for years now goes wherever you do. Whether you know it as Patience, Klondike, or just Solitaire, this popular game is one of the best games around.Flipflop Solitaire+ (Zach Gage)
April 2, 2021
Like its footwear namesake — Flipflop Solitaire is unrestrictive, creating a new game for fans of spider, klondike and other traditional Solitaire games.Reigns: Beyond (Devolver Digital)
November 6, 2020
Blast off into outer space with an intergalactic indie rock band in the latest instalment in the popular Reigns series.
Apple Arcade Platformer games list
February 28, 2020
Bring your friends and see how far you can get in this endless spinning tower of arcade fun! Keep climbing as high as you can. Every run is different.
Apple Arcade Puzzle games list
Water Sort Puzzle: Get Color+ (Tripledot Studios)
August 06, 2026
A colourful and relaxing puzzler that will keep you occupied for hours and hours.
Everyday Puzzles: Mini Games+ (Fanatee)
August 06, 2026
It's a bunch of puzzles you can do every day, right? Pretty much! There is a mix of word puzzles and brain teasers for you to tackle each day to keep your mind strong.
Draw It+ (Kwalee)
July 02, 2026
Fancy yourself as an artist? Draw It gives you the opportunity to prove it, tasking you with sketching out a visual depiction of a word before the time runs out.
Perchang World (Perchang World)
May 11, 2026
Perchang is a physics-based puzzler that takes you through a series of colour environments. It's wacky fun that's all narrated by popular British comedian, James Acaster.
Flow Free+ (Big Duck Games)
March 05, 2026
Flow Free is as simple as puzzlers can get. However, don't expect it to be easy. Connect up colours might sound straightforward, but it becomes very tricky over time.
I Love Hue Too+ (Zut Games)
February 05, 2026
If you love pretty colours and solving puzzles, then I Love Hue Too+ is for you. It sees you rearranging mosaic tiles to make beautiful creations.
Let's Go Mightycat! (ponos corporation)
August 07, 2025
The Battle Cats now have a spin-off! Now you can fling them at blocky towers. It might sound straightforward, but making them all tumble to the ground isn't as easy as you might think.
Lost in Play+ (Snapbreak Games)
June 05, 2025
Lost in Play is a story about a brother and sister trying to find their way home. To do so, you will need to solve a series of puzzles alongside chatting with some whimsical creatures.
Words of Wonders: Search+ (Fugo Bilism)
May 01, 2025
No great surprises here, Words of Wonder: Search+ is... a word search! That's right. It pretty much does exactly what it says on the tin. So if hunting for a list of words is your jam, you're well catered to here.
Sumi Sumi: Matching Puzzle+ (Imagineer Co. Ltd)
May 01, 2025
Sumi Sumi is a puzzler that tasks you with matching popular characters from San-X together while enjoying all the beautiful animations that accompany doing so.
puffies. (Lykkegaard Europe)
April 03, 2025
What do you get if you mix stickers with jigsaws? puffies. That's what! Designed to be a calming experience, it tasks you with open sticker packs before piecing together the various puzzles.
Boggle: Arcade Edition (Zynga)
December 05, 2024
Put your word skills to the test with Zynga's Arcade edition of the popular puzzler Boggle.
Wheel of Fortune Daily (Frosty Pop)
November 07, 2024
If you're a fan of Wheel of Fortune and fans of daily puzzles, this game is exactly what you're looking. Each day, you will have to solve one, with plenty of variety promising to keep it fresh every time.
Summer Pop+ (Happy Elements)
May 02, 2024
Enjoy some match-3 puzzling with a delightful cast of colourful characters.
Super Monsters Ate My Condo+ (PikPok)
April 04, 2024
Super Monsters Ate My Condo brings some whacky match-3 to the table. This new and updated version offers improved visuals but, thankfully, leaves the gameplay we all know and love untouched.
Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop (SEGA)
April 04, 2024
The popular tile-matching puzzler comes to Apple Arcade. It sees you popping the titular Puyos across several different game modes.
Words in Progress (Gamious)
February 01, 2024
Words in Progress sees you combining letters to create words. You can either find how long you can survive in Endless Mode or test your word crafting prowess against other players.
Cornsweeper (Robert Morrison)
January 04, 2024
Cornsweeper promises to be a meditative puzzler where the aim is to avoid explosions going off. It draws heavy inspiration from Minesweeper, as you might have guessed by the name!
Puzzle & Dragons Story (GungHo Online Entertainment)
December 05, 2023
The popular series brings its blend of match-3 puzzling and RPG elements to Apple Arcade. By matching colours, you will battle your way through deadly dungeons while recruiting new companions to help you in the fight.
Knotwords+ (Zach Gage)
November 3, 2023
Knotwords is a word puzzler that brings together elements of Sudoku and crosswords.
Crossword Jam+ (PlaySimple Games)
October 20, 2023
Train your brain by engaging with a series of crossword-style games that see you looking to create words.
Cut the Rope 3 (ZeptoLab)
October 13, 2023
Om Nom is back in the third instalment in the popular puzzler series. The aim is to reunite Nibble Nom and Om Nom on each stage by engaging with the various mechanics that the game has to offer.
finity. (Seabaa)
August 25, 2023
finity. is a matching game with three simple rules to follow. But that doesn't mean it's going to be easy as you attempt to climb the leaderboards.
Nekograms+ (Hungry Sky)
August 10, 2023
Nekograms is an adorable puzzler where the goal is to help every cat you encounter fall asleep. To do this, you have to move the felines and cushions around until they've found the perfect place to curl into a ball and nap.
Bold Moves+ (Red Games)
June 9, 2023
Bold Moves+ is a puzzler where you match tiles to solve a series of word puzzles. It offers a mixture of daily and weekly events alongside plenty of levels to work through.
Disney SpellStruck (Artist Arcade)
May 4, 2023
Disney SpellStruck is a word puzzler that takes place on The Isles of Tiles. It tasks you with solving a bunch of crossword-like games with popular Disney and Pixar characters like Mickey Mouse, Stitch, and Tinkerbell.
Disney Getaway Blast+ (Gameloft)
May 4, 2023
Make your way through a series of matching puzzle games while working on your own tropical island. Along the way, you can get help from beloved Disney and Pixar characters, with each bringing special power-ups.
Doctor Who: An Unlikely Heist (Tilting: Point)
April 7, 2023
If you enjoy the popular BBC sci-fi series and puzzlers, then Doctor Who: An Unlikely Heist might be for you. It sees you finding hidden objects and solving a series of puzzles.
Human: Fall Flat+ (505 Games)
March 31, 2023
Human: Fall Flat+ is now available on Apple Arcade. It's a jokey physics-based platformer that can be enjoyed on your own or with four pals.
Castle Crumble (Orbital Knight)
February 3, 2023
If the title didn't make it clear enough, Castle Crumble is all about toppling strongholds. Using a mixture of explosives and spells, you will travel through different time periods destroying castles as you go.
Illustrated (BorderLeap)
January 13, 2023
Illustrated is a puzzler where the solutions lie in the images in front of you as well as the story. When you beat each story, each illustration is unveiled in full colour.
stitch. (Lykkegaard Europe)
October 28, 2022
As the name implies, stitch. is a game all about embroidery. The aim is to fill in each area without leaving any gaps. The game calls them Hoops, and they come in different shapes and sizes, ranging from landscapes to plants to animals.
Garden Tails: Match and Grow (Playdots)
September 16, 2022
Garden Tails: Match and Grow is a relaxing puzzler for fans of wildlife and nature. It sees you building your own garden by completing match-3 puzzles to unlock new flowers, bushes and critters.
Jigsaw Puzzle by MobilityWare+ (MobilityWare)
June 10, 2022
Jigsaw Puzzle is exactly what it says on the tin. You can sit back, relax, and solve a series of jigsaw puzzles. There are 26,000 of them in total from well-known brands, including Disney and Hasbro.
Prune+ (Joel McDonald)
April 29, 2022
Prune is a beautiful game that serves as a love letter to nature, and specifically trees. It sees you growing and shaping your tree with simple swipe controls. The goal is to guide them towards the sunlight while avoiding the many dangers the world presents.
Moonshot – A Journey Home (Noodlecake)
April 15, 2022
Moonshot is a physics-based puzzler that tasks you with guiding Moon Pi – a moon who has become separated from Earth – back home. It uses drag and release mechanics as you launch Moon Pi past the gravity fields of other planets. There are also other obstacles to dodge, such as black holes and aliens.
Bridge Constructor+ (Headup)
February 4, 2022
As the title suggests, Bridge Constructor tests players' bridge assembly prowess across 40 levels. You will need to make sure they can withstand constant use from cars and other heavy vehicles like trucks and super-heavy tank trucks.
Splitter Critters+ (RAC7 Games)
December 10, 2021
Splitter Critters is a cute puzzler where the aim is to guide the little creatures safely back to their spaceship. To do this you will be able to split the world into different pieces to create a path the critters can traverse.Temple Run: Puzzle Adventure (Scopely, Inc)
September 17, 2021
Temple Run: Puzzle Adventure is a match-3 take on the well-known franchise. You will look to create powerful combs to make special pieces that allow you to become a Temple Champion.Zookeeper World (Kiteretsu)
September 10, 2021
Zookeeper World is a match-3 puzzler that allows players to create their own zoo. The more levels they beat, the more animals, plants and accessories they'll unlock to use in their zoo.Checkers Royal+ (Gamma Play Limited)
April 2, 2021
Checkers, your new free checker game (also known as Draughts), will entertain you for hours! It’s challenging with 5 different levels, yet relaxing and beautiful with 8 different designs.Simon's Cat - Story Time (Tactile Games Limited)
April 2, 2021
When the tranquillity of suburban life is threatened by a huge building site, Simon and his cat mobilise the neighbours to help restore the mysterious wasteland before the diggers destroy it all.
January 22, 2021
A 3-D colour-matching game that sees players being tasked with toppling a series of mysterious towers that have appeared in the kingdomLego Builder's Journey (The Lego Group)
December 19, 2019
A quiet, sombre adventure best experienced with a loved one.PAC-MAN Party Royale (Bandai Namco)
October 18, 2019
Eat loads of pills and pellets while chasing ghosts with your friends!Card of Darkness (Zach Gage)
September 19, 2019
Embark on an epic hand-animated adventure from Zach Gage, Pendleton Ward, and Choice Provisions. Cast powerful spells, slay fantastic monsters, discover ancient secrets, and ultimately save the world — just by picking up the right cards.Dear Reader (Local No. 12)
September 19, 2019
Dear Reader lets you curl up and play your favourite books, turning classic literature into clever word puzzles. Unscramble passages from famous books, unlock unique puzzles and add new books to your library.Grindstone (Capybara Games)
September 19, 2019
Grindstone is a puzzle-meets-action hybrid that will see you slashing through dozens of meaningless monsters on a path of destruction and carnage. Beautiful.Patterned (BorderLeap)
September 19, 2019
Patterned is a unique puzzle game that immerses you in the beauty and joy of seamless, repeating patterns.tint. (Lykke Studios)
September 19, 2019
Tint lets you solve puzzles by painting. Mix watercolours to match the colour of the origami - all at a soothing pace and in the comfort of your own garden studio.Where Cards Fall (The Game Band)
September 19, 2019
Where Cards Fall is a slice-of-life story where you build houses of cards to bring formative memories to life. Create pathways through dreamlike spatial puzzles to navigate the insecurities and emotions of high school and beyond.
Apple Arcade Racing games list
Lego Hill Climb Adventures+ (Fingersoft)
June 05, 2025
Lego Hill Climb Adventures brings a mixture of exploration, racing, and upgrading to the table, all presented with everyone's favourite building blocks.
Lego Friends Heartlake Rush+ (StoryToys Limited)
May 01, 2025
Hop in various Lego vehicles and race through Heartlake City in high-octane action that sees you dodging traffic and roadblocks on your journey to be the fastest pile of bricks on the course.
Hot Wheels: Race Off+ (Hutch Games)
December 05, 2024
Enjoy some Hot Wheels-branded racing action in this game with all the loop the loops you could ever hope for.
Hill Climb Racing+ (Fingersoft)
May 4, 2023
The classic game is now available on Apple Arcade. You play as Bill, an aspiring uphill racer as he drives a series of unique vehicles up hills and over obstacles.Horizon Chase 2 (Aquiris Game Studio)
September 9, 2022
Horizon Chase 2 is a fast-paced arcade racer with gameplay inspired by the genre's best entries from the '90s.Gear.Club Stradale (Eden Games)
April 8, 2022
Gear.Club Stradale is all about supercars. You and your friends can start your own club in Tuscany, Italy and drive expensive cars from manufacturers like Bugatti, Porsche and McLaren.Warped Kart Racers (Sega)
May 20, 2022
Race with your favourite characters from several beloved cartoons, such as American Dad!, Family Guy, King of the Hill and Solar Opposite.Asphalt 8: Airborne (Gameloft)
August 27, 2021
Enjoy Gameloft's popular racing game without any microtransactions. There are over 250 licensed vehicles from the likes of Ferrari, Ducati, Lamborghini and many more.Sonic Racing (Hardlight)
September 19, 2019
Race on mobile with Sonic and his friends.
Apple Arcade RPG list
Dungeon Clawler+ (Stray Fawn Studio)
July 02, 2026
Dungeon Clawler is a roguelike deckbuilder that uses the claw machine as a way to grab various items. It's a fun twist on the usual formula, and this claw actually grabs things, unlike those you find in UK arcades.
Hyke: Northerine Light(s) (Akatsuki Games)
April 02, 2026
If you like your RPGs doused in pixelated goodness, then you might want to check out Hyke. Playing as the titular character, you set out on a journey to find your missing mother. Along the way, Hyke's witch powers will come in handy against the threats you face.
Dredge+ (Black Salt Games)
April 02, 2026
Black Salt Games' excellent Dredge has now moored on Apple Arcade. If you're unfamiliar, it's essentially a relaxing fishing sim, until it suddenly isn't. You see, Eldritch nightmares are lurking in the depths that will do their best to destroy your humble vessel.
Final Fantasy IV: The After Years+ (Square Enix)
December 09, 2024
Ever wondered what happened after Final Fantasy IV? Well, in The After Years, you can play out that tale. This version is a full 3D remake too, so it looks better than ever.
Final Fantasy IV (3D Remake) + (Square Enix)
December 09, 2024
You can now play the 1991 classic on your iPhone or iPad with additional features compared to the original.
Stardew Valley+ (Concerned Ape)
July 21, 2023
Stardew Valley is a game that needs no introduction if you've previously indulged in its cosy world of breeding animals and growing crops. If you are unfamiliar, it's an open-ended RPG where you can not only manage a farm but also settle down and make a family while participating in community events.
Slay the Spire+ (Humble Bundle)
July 7, 2023
The quintessential deck-building roguelike is now available on Apple Arcade. Slay the Spire has remained at the top of this sub-genre because it's still comfortably one of the best.
My Town Home – Family Games+ (My Town Games)
May 4, 2023
Explore a doll's house with over six different rooms to explore. There are multiple members of the family to meet, each with a different pet.
Episode XOXO (Episode Interactive)
January 6, 2023
Episode XOXO promises a constantly growing library of interactive stories where your choices will influence the narrative.Battleheart Legacy+ (Mika Mobile)
November 4, 2022
First launched in 2014, Battleheart Legacy is now available on Apple Arcade. You can choose from several typical fantasy classes before heading into battle to vanquish nasty beasties.Crashlands+ (Butterscotch Shenanigans)
January 14, 2022
In this crafting-based RPG, you will take on the role of Flux Dabes, a galactic trucker who needs to recover his missing packages after becoming stranded on an alien planet.Monster Hunter Stories+ (Capcom)
August 6, 2021
Embark on an adventure where you will collect Monsties and form bonds with them. This revamped version of the game includes graphical improvements and a better user interface.FANTASIAN (MISTWALKER CORPORATION)
April 2, 2021
Fantasian is an exciting, new RPG set against a spectacular backdrop made from over 150 handmade dioramas that blend physical environments and 3D characters.Star Trek: Legends (Tilting Point LLC)
April 2, 2021
Engage in an epic storyline for control of the mysterious Nexus and the fate of the universe as players step into the role of their favourite Star Trek heroes and villains in the hit franchise's official team-based RPG.Steven Universe: Unleash the Light (Grumpyface Studios)
November 27, 2019
Join the Crystal Gems for the ultimate mobile RPG. It’s time to Unleash the Light!Unleash the Light (Cartoon Network)
November 27, 2019
Unleash the Light features an original story co-written by Rebecca Sugar, and voiceover from the Steven Universe cast and special guest star Christine BaranskiOceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm (Cornfox & Bros)
September 19, 2019
A young Knight faces an impossible challenge, as Warlock Mesmeroth has returned with a formidable Dark Army. Will our hero be able to unite the Owrus, Gillfolk, and men in a fight for the fate of the world?
Apple Arcade SIM games list
Pocket City 2+ (Engaged Labs Inc)
July 02, 2026
As the name implies, Pocket City 2 sees you creating your own city. But it's not all stuffy business meetings and financials. You can also participate in street races and basketball challenges. It's a fun place, evidently.
My Talking Tom 2+ (Outfit7)
June 04, 2026
Outfit7's popular virtual pet sim is now on Apple Arcade! You'll have to look after your new pal, making sure he's fed and happy.
Coffee Inc 2+ (Side Labs)
June 04, 2026
If running a coffee empire is something you've always dreamed of, then now is your chance to make it a reality. Well, virtually, anyway. And it's not just one place either; you can expand your business across the world, taking over Tokyo, Paris, Berlin, and Amsterdam. Watch out, Starbucks.
Good Pizza, Great Pizza+ (Tapblaze)
May 11, 2026
Who doesn't like pizza? Anyone who answers that question with “Me” simply cannot be trusted. I'm sure we all agree. In Good Pizza, Great Pizza, you get to run your own business, serving customers one of the greatest foods ever created.
Pocket Love!+ (HyperBeard Inc)
March 05, 2026
Before houses became incredibly hard to afford, the dream was building your own home with your partner. Pocket Love!+ allows you to make it a virtual reality in a cute and cosy package.
Doraemon Dorayaki Shop Story+ (Kairosoft)
March 05, 2026
Running a sweet shop sounds like every kid's dream, and you can make it a reality thanks to Kairosoft.
My Talking Tom Friends+ (Outfit7)strong>
September 04, 2025
Join up with Tom, Angela, Hank, Ginger, Ben, and Becca as the beloved group of friends arrive on Apple Arcade.
RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic+ (Atari)
April 03, 2025
Anyone who loves theme parks probably has a vision in their head for what their ideal version of one is. In RollerCoaster Tycoon, you can live out that fantasy, building the perfect park for everyone to enjoy.
My Dear Farm+ (HyperBeard Inc)
February 6, 2025
Pretty much as the title implies, HyperBeard's My Dear Farm sees you creating your own farm. It's a laid-back experience that allows you to decorate your buildings and grow your crops without any of the stresses and strains of real-life agriculture.
Food Truck Pup+ (Game Start)
October 03, 2024
Do you like food and dogs? Then this might be the game for you. As the name accurately describes, it sees you opening a crepe shop, with the goal of opening them up across the world.
Disney Dreamlight Valley (Gameloft)
December 05, 2023
Head to a land where Disney and Pixar characters co-exist, where everything was lovely until the Forgetting happened, bringing darkness to an otherwise magical place. It's up to you to put that right!
Turmoil+ (Gamious)
December 05, 2023
A jovial adventure through the oil rush in 19th-century North America. Become an entrepreneur and help grow your business and, subsequently, your town.
Football Manager 2024 Touch (Sega)
November 6, 2023
Put together your dream team in the latest instalment of the popular football management sim.
Japanese Rural Life Adventure (Game Start)
September 15, 2023
As the name perfectly describes, this is a simulation that lets you experience life in the Japanese countryside. You will fix up an old house and then go about your business however you life, whether that's growing crops or going fishing.
My Talking Angela 2+ (Outfit7 Limited)
September 8, 2023
In My Talking Angela 2, you will keep the titular character occupied, whether that's through baking, making music, or learning new dance moves.
Kingdoms: Merge & Build (Cherrypick Games)
August 17, 2023
Following the destruction of the kingdom, it's up to you to restore it to its former majesty by merging hundreds of items.
August 12, 2022
Outfit7's virtual pet simulator is now available on Apple Arcade. Chat with the titular feline as you collect different pieces of furniture and other fashionable items. Aside from playing with Tom, you can also enjoy a host of different mini-games.
Construction Simulator 2+ (astragon Entertainment)
April 15, 2022
As the pretty self-explanatory title implies, Construction Simulator 2 sees you building a construction company while making use of over 40 originally licensed vehicles. This includes companies such as Caterpillar, Liebherr, Palfinger, Bell, Still, Atlas, and Mack Trucks, among others.Neko Atsume: Kitty Collector (Hit-Point Co)
July 23, 2021
Collect more than 40 varieties of cats by placing enticing toys and snacks for them in your yard.Game Dev Story+ (Kairosoft)
June 17, 2021
Game Dev Story+ allows you to create your own game company, looking to make millions from the development of a best-selling video game.Mini Metro+ (Dinosaur Polo Club)
April 2, 2021
Mini Metro is a game about designing a subway map for a growing city. Draw lines between stations and start your trains running.
Apple Arcade Sports games list
Madden NFL 27 Arcade Edition (Electronic Arts)
August 06, 2026
Lead your favourite NFL team to glory in the latest instalment in EA's long-running series.
Retro Bowl College+ (New Star Games)
August 06, 2026
If the college football scene is more your cup of tea, Retro Bowl has you covered. There are over 250 to choose from before leading them to the top of the college circuit.
Mini Football Legends (Miniclip)
June 04, 2026
Mini Football Legends sees you take charge of a rookie team to turn them into legends, one match at a time.
Ultimate 8 Ball Pool+ (HypGames, Inc)
May 11, 2026
Sometimes we write these entries, and it feels a little unnecessary when the title says everything you need to know. If you like pool, you'll probably enjoy Ultimate 8 Ball Pool, which promises a realistic experience, both in terms of physics and graphics.
True Skate+ (True Axis)
January 08, 2026
Channel your inner Tony Hawk by pulling off dozens of skateboarding tricks and flips.
NBA 2K26 Arcade Edition (2K)
October 20, 2025
Once again, NBA 2K26 is back on Apple Arcade, letting you become a basketball star in MyCareer.
PGA Tour Pro Golf (HypGames)
February 6, 2025
If golf is your sport, then here's the perfect Apple Arcade choice for you. Put your driving and putting skills to the test across several real-world courses, including Pebble Beach Golf Links, Firestone Country Club and Latrobe Country Club.
NFL Retro Bowl '25 (New Star)
September 04, 2024
The fantastic Retro Bowl series is back, now with a new coat of paint. It's the same nostalgia-fuelled football game you already know and love, but now it has official branding from the NFL.
NBA 2K25 Arcade Edition (2K Sports)
October 03, 2023
Take the courts in the latest iteration of 2K's beloved basketball game. Enjoy a quick game or dive deep into MyCareer.
Retro Bowl+ (New Star)
June 23, 2023
One of the best mobile games to release in 2020 is now available on Apple Arcade. In Retro Bowl, you take charge of a team and lead them to victory by progressively upgrading your players and facilities while putting your offence skills to the test on the field.
Retro Goal+ (New Star)
June 23, 2023
Much like Retro Boal, Retro Goal mixes together straightforward team management with testing your skills on the pitch.
Farming Simulator 20+ (Giants Software)
May 4, 2023
Ever want to run your own farm? Well now you can, without the inconvenience of having to traipse through mud. Choose from over 100 vehicles and tools to expand your farm and create products to sell at the market.Grand Mountain Adventure (Toppluva)
April 28, 2023
Hit the slopes in this snow sports game where there are 11 massive open-world mountains to explore.Football Manager 2023 Touch (Sega)
November 8, 2022
Think you have what it takes to lead a football team to victory? You can put those skills to the test in Football Manager 2023 Touch, which allows you to tweak everything from the ticket prices to your formation.
My Bowling 3D+ (iWare Designs)
July 1, 2022
Fancy a spot of Ten Pin bowling? Now you can as part of your Apple Arcade subscription. My Bowling 3D+ promises realistic physics, allowing you to play a variety of different shot types. You can adjust your stance, direction and the amount of spin used when taking a shot.
Pro Darts 2022+ (iWare Designs Ltd)
May 27, 2022
The title is pretty self-explanatory, but Pro Darts 2022+ allows you to enjoy the sport on your phone or tablet. It promises fully textured 3D game environments to provide a more realistic feel alongside a host of custom boards.
Pro Snooker & Pool 2022+ (iWare Designs)
April 15, 2022
If you're looking for a realistic snooker and pool experience, then this is the game for you. The developer has designed it to be immediately accessible for anyone, but it also offers more advanced shots for players who crave extra depth.Nickelodeon Extreme Tennis (Viacom)
January 21, 2022
As the name implies, Nickelodeon Extreme Tennis sees a roster of characters from numerous shows play against one another to see who's best. You can control SpongeBob, Angelica, Rocko, Garfield and many more.Clap Hanz Golf (claphanz)
April 2, 2021
It's a cartoonish golf simulator with 2 - 4 players involved at the time.NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition (2K)
April 2, 2021
NBA 2K21 puts you on the court with today’s top NBA stars like Damian Lillard, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, Zion Williamson, and Anthony Davis.Charrua Soccer (Batovi)
February 7, 2020
Multiplayer soccer for all of your friends.Sociable Soccer (Tower Studios)
November 8, 2019
A new, fun, fast-paced, cross-platform soccer game for 2020. Sociable Soccer is ultra-flexible and accessible, offering something for everyone.Ballistic Baseball (Gameloft)
October 18, 2019
Put your baseball strategy to the test in live head-to-head matches where you’ll choose the perfect pitch to strike out opponents, or swing for the fences on your way to becoming a champion.Cricket Through The Ages (Free Lives)
September 19, 2019
Swing bats and throw balls through the intertwined histories of humankind and cricket in this one-button, physics-driven game.Skate City (Snowman)
September 19, 2019
Capture the heart and soul of street skating in a style that’s all your own. Push to perfect your flow and improve your skills while mastering hundreds of trick combinations.What the Golf (Triband)
September 19, 2019
Golf, but not as you know it. Dozens of stages, and a lot of golfing you wouldn't expect.
Apple Arcade Survival games list
Apple Arcade Strategy games list
Sid Meier's Civilization VII (2K)
February 05, 2026
Create the greatest empire history has ever seen as the beloved 4x strategy game makes its way onto Apple Arcade.
Kingdom Rush 5: Alliance TD+ (Ironhide)
July 03, 2025
The fifth instalment of Ironhide's excellent tower defence series is now available as part of Apple Arcade. In it, you team up with former foes to stop an even greater threat, all with the action and humour you'd expect.
Outlanders 2 (Pomelo Games)
July 03, 2024
The latest entry in the town-builder series promises to be easy to pick up but trickier to master. Of course, you can expect the usual offbeat humour as well.
Fabulous – Wedding Disaster+ (GameHouse)
June 06, 2024
If you happen to enjoy fashion, romance, celebrity gossip and have a penchant for time management games, this is for you.
Dicey Dungeons+ (Terry Cavanagh)
May 02, 2024
A delightful deck-building roguelike where you will battle against monsters and search for loot to prepare for a battle with Lady Luck herself.
The Battle of Polytopia+ (Midijwan)
March 07, 2024
The beloved 4x strategy comes to Apple Arcade. It sees you taking charge of a tribe before building a civilisation, tactically balancing whether to focus on things like discovering new land, mastering new tech and battling foes.
Bloons TD Battles 2+ (Ninja Kiwi)
March 07, 2024
The ever-popular tower defense is now available on Apple Arcade. Here you pit yourself against other players to test your skills.
Kingdom Two Crowns+ (Raw Fury)
May 4, 2023
Kingdom Two Crowns is a side-scrolling strategy game with a beautiful pixel art aesthetic. You play as a monarch and go about recruiting loyal subjects, building your kingdom and protecting it from danger.
Kingdom Rush Vengeance (Ironhide)
July 29, 2022
The latest entry in the popular tower defense series sees you battling across 28 stages to test your mettle in six different realms. Once you've done that, you can play through the game on harder difficulty settings for an additional challenge.
Bloons TD 6+ (Ninja Kiwi)
February 11, 2022
Bloons TD 6+ is an adaptation of the popular tower defence that can be enjoyed as part of your Apple Arcade subscription. It sees players using Money Towers, upgrades, Heroes and special abilities to defend against waves of Bloons.
Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD+ (Ironhide)
November 12, 2021
Ironhide's popular tower defence is now available through your Apple Arcade subscription. You will need to defend your land from dragons, man-eating plants and other nasty beasties.LEGO Star Wars Battles (TT Games Ltd)
September 24, 2021
LEGO Star Wars Battles is a real-time multiplayer game that sees players battling against one another in iconic locations from the sci-fi franchise's history.Legends of Kingdom Rush (Ironhide)
June 11, 2021
Legends of Kingdom Rush is a turn-based RPG that promises to deliver tactical depth and a good sense of humour too.Really Bad Chess+ (Zach Gage)
April 2, 2021
Really Bad Chess is just like chess but with totally random pieces. Try 8 Knights, 4 Bishops, and 3 pawns — why not?SpellTower+ (Zach Gage)
April 2, 2021
Pick your words wisely! As you play, more tiles rise from the bottom of the screen!The_Otherside (Barbacube and Quantum Giant)
May 8, 2020
Otherside is a turn-based RPG and strategy board game where you will control four survivors who hope to push back the shadowy threat.Mini Motorways (Dinosaur Polo Club)
September 19, 2019
A motorway building adventure that'll have you playing for hours, and getting very frustrated.Outlanders (Pomelo Games)
September 19, 2019
Outlanders is a charming town-builder simulation game that lets you play as the leader of a group of regular people building a town together.
Apple Arcade Music games list
Felicity's Door (Area 35)
February 05, 2026
In Felicity's Door, you travel through a world of amazing dreams in the only way that makes sense: by completing various rhythm games.
Piano Tiles 2+ (Kooapps)
March 06, 2025
While most rhythm games focus on guitar or drums, Piano Tiles 2 is all about, well, the piano. Tap along to some beautiful melodies, and you'll feel like Chris Martin in no time.
Apple Arcade Family games list
Nick Jr. Replay! (Viacom International)
May 11, 2026
One for the kids, Nick Jr. Replay offers fifty different minigames for little ones to enjoy.
My Very Hungry Caterpillar+ (StoryToys Limited)
April 02, 2026
If you've read The Very Hungry Caterpillar, you'll know what to expect here. Your job is to guide a newly born caterpillar and feed him enough to become a beautiful butterfly. Of course, there's also room for some downtime.
Sago Mini Jinja's Garden (Sago Mini)
January 08, 2026
Aimed at children between three and six, Sago Mini Jinja's Garden sets you free in an open world where you can plant gardens and harvest your crops.
Cozy Caravan (5 Lives Studios)
January 08, 2026
Cozy Caravan is an adorable adventure all about spreading happiness. You simply grab your backpack and head out into the world to enjoy all sorts of activities. It's the sort of game that warms your heart from the moment you first see its lovely art style.
Toca Boca Jr Classics (Sago Mini)
November 06, 2025
Toca Boca Jr Classics brings nine games together in one place. If you've got a child between the ages of four and ten, they'll find plenty to enjoy here, whether that's taking care of animals or becoming a top chef.
MySims Kingdom (EA)
November 06, 2025
In this Sims throwback game, you embark on an adventure to help King Rolan restore his kingdom to its former glory. On the way, you'll meet new friends, discover unusual creatures, and test your building skills.
MySims (EA)
November 06, 2025
First released way back in 2007, MySims is back, allowing you to build and customise a town to your heart's content. The goal is simple: Help it thrive. Of course, personalisation is a big part of it, as with anything Sims-related, so you can also make your own character and spend a crazy amount of time choosing their outfit.
Thomas & Friends: Let's Roll+ (StoryToys Limited)
October 02, 2025
If your kid's a fan of Thomas the Tank Engine, they'll love this. In Let's Roll, you can build your own tracks for characters from the series to chug along.
Play-Doh World (Scary Beasties)
August 07, 2025
Play-Doh World offers children a chance to explore their creativity by virtually playing with the titular squidgy goodness.
Crayola Scribble Scrubbie+ (Red Games)
July 03, 2025
Crayola Scribble Scrubbie is part colouring fun and part Tamagotchi. It sees you colouring in your new pet before it comes to life. Then, you'll have to care for it embark on fun adventures with one another
With My Buddy (Neilo Inc)
May 01, 2025
This one's for the animals. With My Buddy is all about looking after a furry friend, whether that's a cat or dog, with various breeds on offer. You'll have to care for them from the nursing period to adulthood, making a new best friend along the way.
Sesame Street Mecha Builders+ (StoryToys Limited)
April 03, 2025
While it might seem slightly nightmarish to older folk, Sesame Street Mecha Builders+ will likely appeal to a younger audience with its opportunities to explore science, engineering, creativity and maths in a fun way.
Barbie Color Creations+ (StoryToys Limited)
December 05, 2024
Designed as a way to let children explore their creative and artsy side, Barbie Color Creations allows them to customise dolls to their liking.
Sago Mini+ (Piknik)
April 04, 2024
Sago Mini provides a series of edutainment games to keep your children entertained in a fun way.
Crayola Adventures (Red Games Co)
March 07, 2024
Crayola Adventures is an open-ended game where you merge your way through the story.
Hello Kitty Island Adventure (Sunblink)
July 28, 2023
Drawing some inspiration from Animal Crossing, Hello Kitty Island Adventure sees the titular character and her friends explore a mysterious island.
Lego Duplo World (StoryToys Entertainment)
July 7, 2023
Lego Duplo World is an early-childhood educational game that aims to help the development of 2-5-year-olds.
Octodad: Dadliest Catch+ (Young Horses)
May 4, 2023
You've likely heard of Octodad, the hilarious adventure game that sees you struggling against deliberately suspect controls to help the titular character complete a series of everyday tasks.
Disney Coloring World+ (StoryToys Entertainment)
May 4, 2023
Using a mixture of brushes, crayons, markers and magical tools, colour in characters from Disney however you like. Whether you want to change the iconic colours of a well-known character or recreate them perfectly. It's up to you.
My Little Pony: Mane Merge (Gameloft)
December 16, 2022
In My Little Pony: Mane Merge, you will set off on a quest to restore Equestria. How? By merging and making different items to fulfil wishes.
Cooking Mama: Cuisine! (Office Create Corp)
June 17, 2022
Fancy yourself a chef? In Cooking Mama: Cuisine, you can put your culinary skills to the test without the mess. You can pick your ingredients, and cooking tools, and set to work on creating a delicious dish. Everything plays out through a series of mini-games with easy-to-use controls.
Crayola Create and Play (Red Games Co)
October 29, 2021
Crayola Create and Play is an educational app that looks to provide children with an array of creative content to enjoy
That's the complete Apple Arcade games list! We are updating it as soon as the new title drops, so feel free to revisit it every now and then.
Feel free to take a look at the top 10 Apple Arcade games, it's composed of the titles that we like the most, and you'll probably love them too.
Apple Arcade Trivia games list
Family Feud Pocket (Gameloft)
June 30, 2026
Steve Harvey's now in your pocket. Well, not literally, since that would be weird, but as close as you can get. The popular survey game show has now come to Apple Arcade, allowing you to put your skills to the test.
Jeopardy! Daily (Frosty Pop)
September 04, 2025
Fancy yourself as a bit of a quiz master? Or maybe you just enjoy a bit of Jeopardy now and then? Either way, you can now put your knowledge to the test with daily challenges to keep your brain ticking over.
Jeopardy! World Tour+ (Uken Inc)
October 6, 2023
The popular American quiz show comes to Apple Arcade, giving you the chance to prove how smart you are.
Millionaire Trivia: TV Game+ (Uken Inc)
June 30, 2023
Ever watch Who Wants to be a Millionaire and thought you'd do better than most of the contestants? Well, now you can see how well you'd actually do. Use your lifelines wisely as you attempt to earn the biggest prize.
Apple Arcade Board games list
Dominoes: Classic Tiles Game+ (MobilityWare)
October 02, 2025
It's Dominoes! Of course, there's slightly more to it than that, but the essence is that you can enjoy the classic tile-matching experience on your phone. There are several game modes and ranked leaderboards to add a competitive element to proceedings.
Everybody Shogi (AltPlus Inc.)
August 07, 2025
Based on a traditional Japanese board game, Everybody Shogi puts your puzzle-solving skills to the test. It promises a casual experience, allowing you to enjoy everything it has to offer at your own speed.
The Game of Life 2+ (Marmalade Games)
April 03, 2025
The sequel to the ever-popular board game is now available on Apple Arcade. If you're unfamiliar, it sees you trying to get through life by landing your preferred career, whether that's a zookeeper, barista or even an underwater treasure hunter.
Chess Universe+ (Tilting Point)
May 4, 2023
It probably won't surprise you to learn that Chess Universe+ sees you playing the ever-popular board game against players across the globe. There are also tutorials and lessons available if you want to brush up on your skills.
Cluedo: Hasbro's Mystery Game+ (Marmalade Game)
March 24, 2023
Based on the popular board game, Cluedo: Hasbro's Mystery Game+ sees you virtually investigating a murder. You will use your detective skills to unravel who committed the crime, where in the house and with which weapon.