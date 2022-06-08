25 essential iOS puzzle games to start your collection

June 8, 2022 - Updated the list, added new titles, re-checked old ones

This genre is right at the heart of the mobile gaming experience. Therefore, we decided to create a list of the

It fits the environment perfectly - small, largely static (or at least slow-paced) titles that don't require lavish visuals or complex controls, and which will reward however much time you're able to commit to them.

It's not surprising to find that the App Store is positively brimming with puzzle games, then. But finding the best puzzle games for iOS is no easy feat.

They come in all shapes and sizes, from old fashioned match threes to crazy experimental flights of fancy. And the ground in between those two extremes is vast. Imagine this - nowadays, you can even find puzzle RPGs (which was unheard of a few years back)!

Also read:

While the genre is the most heavily subscribed out there, we're not bored thanks to that sense of variety and adventure. There's always something new to see. This variety also means that we've left loads of great puzzlers off our list. Partly that's in a bit to keep this list fresh, but also there are just so many things out there.

We're sure that you have a few select ones that we haven't listed, but that's partly because of what we mentioned above. There are just so many!

Instead, we've tried to focus on the few select titles that really stood out to us and distinguished themselves in some sort - be it they've got unique graphics, never-before-seen mechanics or especially tricky perplexities. That's what we tried to look out for, so while you might see some premium titles (like Gorogoa), you'll also find free-to-play ones that can be plenty of fun (such as Pink)!

So, let's take a look at some of the best iPhone puzzle games, shall we?