Essential iOS puzzle games to start your collection

Updated on November 6th, 2026 - reformatted

This genre is right at the heart of the mobile gaming experience. Therefore, we decided to create a list of the

It fits the environment perfectly - small, largely static (or at least slow-paced) titles that don't require lavish visuals or complex controls, and which will reward however much time you're able to commit to them.

It's not surprising to find that the App Store is positively brimming with puzzle games, then. But finding the best puzzle games for iOS is no easy feat.

They come in all shapes and sizes, from old-fashioned match-threes to crazy experimental flights of fancy. And the ground between those two extremes is vast. Imagine this - nowadays, you can even find puzzle RPGs (which were unheard of a few years back)!

Also read:

Finest puzzle games for iPhone and iPad

While the genre is the most heavily subscribed to out there, we're not bored thanks to that sense of variety and adventure. There's always something new to see. This variety also means that we've left loads of great puzzlers off our list. Partly that's in a bid to keep this list fresh, but also, there are just so many things out there.

We're sure that you have a few select ones that we haven't listed - there are just so many!

Instead, we've tried to focus on the few select puzzlers that really stood out to us and distinguished themselves in some sort - be it that they've got unique graphics, never-before-seen mechanics or especially tricky perplexities. That's what we tried to look out for, so while you might see some premium titles (like Gorogoa), you'll also find free-to-play ones that can be plenty of fun (such as Pink)!

So, let's take a look at some of the best iPhone puzzle games, shall we?

Monument Valley 2

Like the original, Monument Valley warps reality and assaults your eyes with otherworldly landscapes. Rarely has a runaway mainstream hit felt so daringly experimental. With the problem-solving aspect falling somewhere in between 3D and mind-twisting, it is a great title to get you started. The graphics are gorgeous, but while that's an aspect that deserves our appreciation in a different post, you'll find that this creation meets all the expectations. That's why it's one of the best puzzle games iPhone users can get their hands on, even years down the line.

Text Express: Word Adventure

Text Express: Word Adventure is an interesting puzzler that requires you to solve crosswords and much more. The gameplay is great, and the story and atmosphere are also remarkable. Text Express is a perfect choice for both children and adults if you want to relax and enjoy your time. Text Express: Word Adventure was nominated for the best mobile puzzle game at the Pocket Gamer Awards 2022 and won it! The users of our website consider it to be the best puzzle of the year, and we definitely agree with them!

Gorogoa

A rare masterpiece, Gorogoa combines a clever picture-shifting mechanic with a beautiful storybook art style. It's quite wonderful but challenging at the same time. We added it as one of our best iPad puzzle games since the bigger screen is going to make it a lot more enjoyable. Also, Gorogoa is best served in one sitting, though, because the story is a mesmerising one and you won't want to miss a thing! You'll find stunning hand-drawn illustrations, unexpected obstacles, and an alluring narrative. What else could you want?

Grindstone

One of the finest titles from the initial Apple Arcade offering - which is really saying something. Grindstone's tactile match-three battling is a real treat. It's nothing as you would expect from a classic match-3, and that is mainly thanks to its unique approach. Players will have plenty of levels to grind their stones (if I may say that), and with such great-looking graphics, it's an absolute treat. Grindstone is a must-try for all the match-three enthusiasts. We even have some Grindstone beginner tips to help you out!

Prune

Puzzlers used to be functional-looking and targeted at the logic centres rather than seeking any kind of emotional response. Prune turns all that on its head with its achingly beautiful gameplay of growing trees towards the light while avoiding dangers. It's not what one might expect at the start, but it's one of those unique approaches to the genre we mentioned in our introduction. Prune has been, and still is, one of the most beautiful iPhone puzzle games out there - not only that, but it's also extremely relaxing, although it poses a challenge every now and again.

The Room: Old Sins

Even a few entries in, the intricate locked-box puzzles within puzzles of The Room series continue to enthral. When it's as perfectly executed as The Room: Old Sins, we could happily take several more. While it is a premium title, it's well worth its price. Not only do the graphics amaze us with their realism, but the gameplay is spot on - it's everything one could want from a real mystery experience. Talk about unique-looking games executed well! We have a video review for The Room: Old Sins , so if you're curious about how it plays, make sure to check it out!

Threes!

This fiendishly clever number-based title should have a place on every mobile device. Accept no imitations. With plenty of spark that has (somewhat) cooled off over the years, Threes! is, and has been, a puzzler that stood out. It's easy to understand why that is, especially when you have a title with so much potential playtime. And no, before you ask, you don't need to like maths to like Threes! In fact, it could be quite the opposite. You might even start (slightly) liking maths after you've played it.

Ticket to Earth

You've probably noticed that in our introduction, we mentioned RPGs - well, here's one! It's not often that you find a title with a rollicking story, but that's precisely what Ticket to Earth provides. At heart, it's a block-matching title, but one that adds compelling RPG elements and glorious comic book visuals. The premium price is well-justified by its quality, so if that's what you're looking for in this genre, don't feel guilty about it. Ticket to Earth is one of the best iPhone puzzle games, and that won't change anytime soon.

Mini Metro

At your disposal is the whole modern world, all the megacities that today have a subway. Will you be able to organise the transport system in such a way that everything functions without delays and other problems? You are given a complete list of tools for work, but to dispose of them correctly is the very puzzle that will test your skills as a manager and builder. For those of you eager to try it, you can take a look at the tips for Mini Metro that might open up some new paths for you (no pun intended).

Sokobond Express

Sokobond Express looks simple on the surface, but there are a lot of complexities! This is based on scientific elements, having you combine different elements to create something. At the end of each level, you also get a little fact about what you have created. You create these by making a path on a grid, attempting not to let any of the elements on your path hit anything they couldn't attach to. You don't actually need to know anything about science to play this puzzler, but it is a lot of fun!

The Witness

The Witness might look and even feel like a first-person adventure, but its beautiful free-roaming hub world is underpinned by fiendishly clever line-drawing puzzles. It is the ideal title for kicking back and relaxing at the end of an exhausting day, because thanks to its beautiful atmosphere, it will fill you right up with energy!

Similar articles:

Evergarden

You thought you knew all about the most enjoyable puzzlers? Think again. This enchanting experience takes the advanced match-and-evolve gameplay of Triple Town to the next level, with a hexagon-based grid and a beautiful 3D art style.

Evergarden feels like an enchanted title, where each move could give birth to something new and intriguing. And that's only part of the story. There's a narrative experience behind all of this that you can unlock relatively quickly, but you can continue playing as it's evergreen and you always have new challenges to overcome.

Good Sudoku

To the uninitiated, Sudoku can feel like a foreign language. Zach Gage fills your sense of mystification and has made this comprehensive take on the popular pencil-and-paper intellect booster. Whether you're a Sudoku newbie or a veteran, Good Sudoku will more than live up to its name. And no, you don't need to know the what's and how's of this popular game to ace it. You can start slow and move your way up to more advanced Sudokus.

Pink

Bart Bonte is renowned for his colour-coded abstract puzzles, and Pink is the brightest yet. Each brain teaser is a clever, meta delight that will challenge your rods and cones to the next level. While the levels might seem simple at the start, they'll quickly evolve into something a little more...fantastic. If you're feeling up for the challenge, give it a shot! And while you're at it, you could also check out Green, Red, Yellow, or Blue! They're all equally amazing, so pick your colour and get to solving them!

Empty.

This is a stylish casual puzzler that asks you to rotate a series of boldly decorated rooms through 360 degrees, matching up colour-coded items of furniture. Empty. is a minimalistic title, but with a massive appeal once you get the hang of it. In essence, it's quite simple. On closer look, it requires more than just a couple of twists and turns. You won't decorate in Empty, but instead, make things disappear. Now that's a unique approach. Don't forget to read our Empty. review , since it'll give you all the details you need to get started on this stunning puzzler.

Photographs

You thought there could be a list without as much as a pixel graphic title? Wrong. It is not at all what one might expect, though. A narrative with real heart, Photographs will tug your heartstrings just as much as it will your neurons with its block-sliding gameplay. It's one of the absolute most satisfying puzzlers we've ever played, hands-down. Just read our Photographs review . Each story is different, and each one is uniquely beautiful in its own sense. One aspect that cannot go overlooked, though, is its cleverness. You actually need to pay attention to everything, because nothing is "just there". Every feature of perplexity has a deeper meaning.

Framed 2

Have you ever dreamed of creating an interesting comic? While you might not be able to actually do that, you can control the actions of the characters! In Framed 2, much like in Framed, you'll have to arrange panels in order to reveal a certain outcome to a story. It's clever, it's interesting, and most definitely, it's fun. It's a challenging title that features mysteries, fun stories, and great-looking graphics.

Song of Bloom

You don't typically equate the puzzler genre with strong narratives, but Song of Bloom achieves that rare balance with some aplomb. It's the story of a search for meaning, told through a bunch of eclectic problems that require logical thinking, keen observation, and experimentation. With its ever-changing art styles and fitting music for each level, you'll have to figure out some rather...interesting ways of solving mysteries.

OXXO

Another bright, minimalistic title from the developer of Zenge and Scalak. OXXO is essentially a 3D sliding puzzle, with plenty of clever flourishes. What starts off as a simple one-dimensional title will soon come to be a true 3D experience that will leave you scratching your head. It's challenging, despite its simple approach. A true masterpiece. Don't forget to read our OXXO review , since it'll tell you more about this iOS puzzler - it might even make you want to try it for yourself!

7 Billion Humans

This one utilises the basic principles of coding, so it doesn't exactly sound like a barrel of laughs, but 7 Billion Humans pulls the whole thing off with style and substance. It seems complicated at best, but you'll soon discover that it's all for good reason. When the world gets overtaken by robots, nothing will seem too simple, after all. However intricate it might look, if you just follow a few simple principles, you'll find yourself loving 7 Billion Humans more and more every second. We have a 7 Billion Humans review too - so, if you're not sure whether or not this puzzler is right for you, read it.

Golf Peaks

It might look like dull isometric golf, but Golf Peaks is actually an ingenious card-based puzzler that has you laying down golf shots in the right sequence. The simple graphics make this (slightly) complex title more appealing, giving it a rather cartoonish look, even though the levels will soon prove to be straight out of hell. Golf Peaks is a clever reminder that looks can be quite deceiving, especially when it comes to mobile. It's a top-notch pick that won't disappoint you, golf fan or otherwise - you can read our review of Golf Peaks if you need further convincing!

The Gardens Between

You don't often get the 'have to' phrase before premium games, but this one is a must. The Gardens Between is hands-down one of the best iPhone puzzle games out there and for all the right reasons. This side-scrolling puzzler ingeniously plays with time in various (clever but accessible) ways and marries its temporal manipulation with an utterly dreamy art style. It's absolutely stunning. We even have a review of The Gardens Between , so if you're curious about how it actually feels while playing, make sure to read it.

ELOH

You don't normally associate puzzlers with rhythm, but that's precisely what ELOH brings to the table. This charmer has you deflecting streams of pips, forming delightful percussive loops along the way. It's a most relaxing experience, where you get to solve various stages by enjoying a good beat. Essentially, it's related to basic geometry, and it's quite fun. After solving the most complex puzzles, you'll have a real 'Eureka' moment. ELOH is going to bring you true Zen - what more could you ask for?

Baba is You

Baba is You has quite an interesting approach to the whole puzzle genre. It got a few awards for it, and for a good reason; it's hard to think of a concept that's new in today's world. Essentially, it looks like the old Sokoban, where you need to move blocks in a certain order to finish a level. Baba is You has expanded this concept and has gone much further. At each level, you have some fundamental rules written in blocks. Like 'Rock| is | Stop' means that you can't go through rocks. But you can move the block that says |stop|, and guess what happens? You can move through obstacles! Breaking the basic rules set is much more fun than you think. Basically, you can shift them however you want and find different ways to complete the levels. Mind-blowing, isn't it?