Top 25 best puzzle games for iPhone and iPad (iOS)
25 essential iOS puzzle games to start your collection
June 8, 2022 - Updated the list, added new titles, re-checked old ones
This genre is right at the heart of the mobile gaming experience. Therefore, we decided to create a list of the best iOS puzzle games for iPhone and iPad!
It fits the environment perfectly - small, largely static (or at least slow-paced) titles that don't require lavish visuals or complex controls, and which will reward however much time you're able to commit to them.
It's not surprising to find that the App Store is positively brimming with puzzle games, then. But finding the best puzzle games for iOS is no easy feat.
They come in all shapes and sizes, from old fashioned match threes to crazy experimental flights of fancy. And the ground in between those two extremes is vast. Imagine this - nowadays, you can even find puzzle RPGs (which was unheard of a few years back)!
While the genre is the most heavily subscribed out there, we're not bored thanks to that sense of variety and adventure. There's always something new to see. This variety also means that we've left loads of great puzzlers off our list. Partly that's in a bit to keep this list fresh, but also there are just so many things out there.
We're sure that you have a few select ones that we haven't listed, but that's partly because of what we mentioned above. There are just so many!
Instead, we've tried to focus on the few select titles that really stood out to us and distinguished themselves in some sort - be it they've got unique graphics, never-before-seen mechanics or especially tricky perplexities. That's what we tried to look out for, so while you might see some premium titles (like Gorogoa), you'll also find free-to-play ones that can be plenty of fun (such as Pink)!
So, let's take a look at some of the best iPhone puzzle games, shall we?
1
Monument Valley 2
Like the original, Monument Valley warps reality and assaults your eyes with otherworldly landscapes. Rarely has a runaway mainstream hit felt so daringly experimental. With the problem-solving aspect falling somewhere in between 3D and mind-twisting, it is a great title to get you started.
The graphics are gorgeous, but while that's an aspect that deserves our appreciation in a different post, you'll find that this creation meets all the expectations. That's why it's one of the best puzzle games iPhone users can get their hands on, even years down the line.
2
Gorogoa
A rare masterpiece, Gorogoa combines a clever picture-shifting mechanic with a beautiful storybook art style. It's quite wonderful but challenging at the same time. We added it as one of our best iPad puzzle games since the bigger screen is going to make it a lot more enjoyable.
Also, Gorogoa is best served in one sitting though because the story is a mesmerizing one and you won't want to miss a thing! You'll find stunning hand-drawn illustrations, unexpected obstacles, and an alluring narrative. What else could you want?
3
Grindstone
One of the finest games from the initial Apple Arcade offering - which is really saying something. Grindstone's tactile match-three battling is a real treat. It's nothing like you would expect from a classic match-3 game, and that is mainly thanks to its unique approach.
Players will have plenty of levels to grind their stones (if I may say that), and with such great-looking graphics, it's an absolute treat. Grindstone is a must-try for all the match-three enthusiasts. We even have some Grindstone beginner tips to help you out!
4
Prune
Puzzlers used to be functional looking and targeted at the logic centres rather than seeking any kind of emotional response. Prune turns all that on its head with its achingly beautiful grown-'em-up gameplay. It's not what one might expect at the start, but it's one of those unique approaches to the genre we mentioned in our introduction.
Prune has been, and still is, one of the most beautiful iPhone puzzle games out there - not only that, but it's also extremely relaxing, although it poses a challenge every now and again.
5
The Room: Old Sins
Even four entries in, the intricate locked-box puzzles within puzzles of The Room series continue to enthral. When it's as perfectly executed as The Room: Old Sins, we could happily take several more.
While it is a premium title, it's well worth its price. Not only do the graphics amaze us with their realism, but also the gameplay is spot on - it's everything one could want from a real mystery experience. Talk about unique-looking games executed well! We have a video review for The Room: Old Sins below, so if you're curious about how it plays, make sure to check it out!
6
Threes!
This fiendishly clever number-based title should have a place on every mobile device. Accept no imitations.
With plenty of spark that has (somewhat) cooled off over the years, Threes! is, and has been, a title that stood out. It's easy to understand why that is, especially when you have a title with so much potential playtime. And no, before you ask, you don't need to like maths to like Threes! - in fact, it could be quite the opposite. You might even start (slightly) liking maths after you've played it.
7
Ticket to Earth
You've probably noticed that in our introduction we mentioned puzzle RPGs - well, here's one! It's not often that you find a title with a rollicking story, but that's precisely what Ticket to Earth provides. At heart, it's a block-matching title, but one that adds in compelling RPG elements and glorious comic book visuals.
The premium price is well-justified by its quality, so if that's what you're looking for in this genre, don't feel guilty about it. Ticket to Earth is one of the best iPhone puzzle games, and that won't change anytime soon.
8
Causality
Causality manages to make mind-frazzling time loop manipulation feel like a natural and intuitive mechanic in this colourful isometric puzzler. Each level is unique, and its simplicity gives Causality a massive appeal.
One could argue that it is too simple, but keep playing for a little while more. We guarantee you that won't be the case at the later stages. We quite frankly still consider it one of the most satisfying iPhone puzzle games users can play today since it's so simple yet challenging!
9
Yankai's Peak
An extremely challenging abstract puzzler from Kenny Sun that keeps drawing you back in. Rotating coloured triangles into place across its compact levels is a mind-bending delight. It might seem simple, but it's one of the best iOS puzzle games that does exactly what it's meant to, without much effort.
This hand-crafted contraption of a game is ideal for testing your logical thinking in the direst situations. It could even be called a little psychedelic, if you may. It all depends on how you look at it.
10
The Witness
The Witness might look and even feel like a first-person adventure, but its beautiful free-roaming hub world is underpinned by fiendishly clever line-drawing puzzles. It is the ideal title for kicking back and relaxing at the end of an exhausting day, because thanks to its beautiful atmosphere, it will fill you right up with energy!
Similar articles:Download The Witness
11
Evergarden
You thought you knew all about the most enjoyable iOS puzzle games? Think again. This enchanting experience takes the advanced match-and-evolve gameplay of Triple Town to the next level, with a hexagon-based game grid and a beautiful 3D art style.
Evergarden feels like an enchanted game, where each move could give birth to something new and intriguing. And that's only part of the story. You should definitely give this one a try, it's as good as it gets!
12
Good Sudoku
To the uninitiated, Sudoku can feel like a foreign language. Zach Gage feels your sense of mystification and has made this comprehensive take on the popular pencil-and-paper intellect booster. Whether you're a Sudoku newbie or a veteran, Good Sudoku will more than live up to its name.
And no, you don't need to know the whats and hows of this popular title to ace it. You can start slow, and move your way up to more advanced sudokus.
13
Pink
Bart Bonte is renowned for his colour-coded abstract puzzlers, and Pink is the brightest yet. Each brain-teaser is a clever, meta delight that will challenge your rods and cones to the next level. While the levels might seem simple at the start, they'll quickly evolve into something a little more... fantastic.
If you're feeling up for the challenge, give it a shot! And while you're at it, you could also check out Green, Red, Yellow, or Blue! They're all equally amazing, so pick your colour and get to solving them!
14
Campfire Cooking
Games with a cooking theme have been around for a while, but none quite seemed to integrate the "cooking" part as well as Campfire Cooking. The beauty in this title is not from the graphics alone, but from the gameplay too. It is one of the few iPhone puzzle games you can almost always find time to play!
A grid-based title with some of the most delicious presentations around. In place of blocks and tiles, here you're shuffling around marshmallows and cooking pots. Tasty.
15
Empty.
A stylish casual puzzler that asks you to rotate a series of boldly decorated rooms through 360 degrees, matching up colour-coded items of furniture. Empty. is a minimalistic title, but with a massive appeal once you get the hang of it. In essence, it's quite simple. At a closer look, it requires more than just a couple of twists and turns.
You won't decorate in Empty, but instead, make things disappear. Now THAT'S a unique approach. Don't forget to read our Empty. review, since it'll give you all the details you need to get started on this stunning iOS puzzle game.
16
Photographs
You thought there could be a list without as much as a pixel graphic title? Wrong.
It is not at all what one might expect though. A narrative with a real heart, Photographs will tug your heartstrings just as much as it tickles your neurons with its block-sliding gameplay. It's one of the absolute most satisfying puzzle games on iOS we ever played, hands-down. Just read our Photographs review.
Each story is different, and each one is uniquely beautiful in its own sense. One aspect that cannot go overlooked though, is its cleverness. You actually need to pay attention to everything, because nothing is 'just there". Every feature of perplexity has a deeper meaning.
17
Framed 2
Have you ever dreamed of creating an interesting comic? While you might not be able to actually do that, you can control the action of the characters! In Framed 2, much like in Framed, you'll have to arrange panels in order to reveal a certain outcome to a story.
It's clever, it's unique, but most certainly it is fun. A challenging title that features mysteries, fun stories, and great-looking graphics.
18
Song of Bloom
You don't typically equate the puzzler genre with strong narratives, but Song of Bloom achieves that rare balance with some aplomb. It's the story of a search for meaning, told through a bunch of eclectic problems that require logical thinking, keen observation, and experimentation.
With ever-changing art styles and fitting music for each level, you'll have to figure out some rather... unique ways of solving the mysteries. Looking for one of the greatest iPhone puzzle games? Give this one a shot.
19
OXXO
Another bright, minimalistic title from the developer of Zenge and Scalak. OXXO is essentially a 3D sliding puzzle, with plenty of clever flourishes.
What starts off as a simple one-dimensional game, will soon come to be a true 3D experience that will leave you scratching your head. It's challenging, despite its simple approach. A true masterpiece. Don't forget to read our OXXO review, since it'll tell you more about this challenging iOS puzzler - it might even make you want to try it for yourself!
20
7 Billion Humans
A game that utilises the basic principles of coding doesn't exactly sound like a barrel of laughs, but 7 Billion Humans pulls the whole off with style and substance. It seems complicated at best, but you'll soon discover that it's all for good reason. When the world gets overtaken by robots, nothing will seem too simple after all.
However intricate it might look, if you just follow a few simple principles, you'll find yourself loving 7 Billion Humans more and more every second. We have a 7 Billion Humans review too - so, if you're not sure whether or not this game is right for you, make sure to check it out.
21
Golf Peaks
It might look like dull isometric golf, but Golf Peaks is actually an ingenious card-based puzzler that has you laying down golf shots in the right sequence. The simple graphics make this (slightly) complex title more appealing, giving it a rather cartoonish look, even though the levels will soon prove to be straight out of hell.
Golf Peaks is a clever reminder that looks can be quite deceiving, especially when it comes to mobile games. It's a top-notch iOS puzzler that will not disappoint you, golf fan or otherwise - you can read our review if you need further convincing!
22
The Gardens Between
You don't often get thehave to phrase before premium games, but this one is a must. The Gardens Between is hand-down one of the best iPhone puzzle games out there, and for all the right reasons.
This side-scrolling puzzler ingeniously plays with time in various (clever but accessible) ways and marries its temporal manipulation with an utterly dreamy art style. It's absolutely stunning. We even have a review somewhere, so if you're curious how it actually feels while playing, make sure to read it.
23
ELOH
You don't normally associate puzzlers with rhythm, but that's precisely what ELOH brings to the table. This charmer has you deflecting streams of pips, forming delightful percussive loops along the way. It's a most relaxing experience, where you get to solve various stages by enjoying a good beat.
Basically, it's related to basic geometry, and it's quite fun. After solving the most complex puzzles you'll have the true 'Eureka' moment. ELOH is going to bring you true Zen - what more could you ask for?
24
Sinkr 2
If you know and love this genre, chances are you know Sinkr. However, that's not our main focus here - there is one title that is just as good, if not better, and follows a similar principle. That's Sinkr 2.
Sinkr 2 has you playing with hook and reel contraptions to drag pucks into their waiting receptacles. And it does so with admirable poise and style. The first few levels will be a breeze and they are just an intro to a rather complex set of puzzles that will await you later on. Your grey brain matter will be thankful for every level you complete.
25
LYNE
Geometric and minimalist - that's not the name of the game, just the concept. LYNE is a beautiful abstract puzzler all about connecting shapes. There are levels and levels, and all of them transport you into a relaxing world with soothing sounds.
In LYNE you'll have an ingenious randomly generated Daily Challenges mode, which pretty much allows you to play it forever, always challenging you with a new perplexity. And to be fair, while it's an old title, it's still one of the best iPad puzzle games you can play today.