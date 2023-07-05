Tier Lists

Mobile Legends tier list of every character [July 2023]

By Cristina Mesesan
|
iOS + Android
| Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
Every character sorted by their role on our Mobile Legends tier list

Updated on July 5th, 2023 - Added Ixia, Patch 1.7.82B

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang is an amazing MOBA for mobile, which can compare with some of the bigger names out there, like League of Legends: Wild Rift. Similarly, Mobile Legend's got tons of characters, each possessing a unique skill set to take on the battlefield, and we decided to make you this tier list to help you pick the best ones. There are Marksmen, Supports, Tanks, Mages, and a couple of other classes that you can choose to play, depending on what your team needs. 

Since it's a MOBA, I assume you already know the basics: siege enemy towers in order to take them down one by one, gain territory on your opponent, and try to break into their base and defeat their Crystal (the base). Most often you won't be able to do it on your own and will have to rely on your team to win the game. After all, it is a team game!

How did we structure our Mobile Legends tier list?

This Mobile Legends tier list is divided by classes, so choose the heroes according to the role you want to play. Additionally, keep in mind that every team should have at least an engage (which is usually a tank), support (which is often a healer), and damage dealers (which should be both magic damage and physical damage). 

If a team fulfils all of these roles, it will have a higher chance to win the games. The reasoning behind diversification is due to a number of reasons. First, if a team builds only tanks/supports they will have no damage to siege and take down the enemies. Secondly, if a team builds only damage dealers, chances are they will die quite fast and won't be able to accomplish much either, despite having the damage. So, the best you could do is have a little bit of everything! 

Therefore, it's time to check out the Mobile Legends tier list and pick one of the best heroes for the role you've decided to play!

1
The best Mobile Legends Tanks

Mobile Legends tier list of tanks

Below is the tier list for all the best ML Tanks. Tanks' role is to mitigate most of the damage dealt to their team, so they will have to build tanky items, with a lot of Armor, Health, and Magic Resistance.

TierCharacters
S+ Tanks Tigreal, Khufra, Fredrinn
S Tanks Atlas, Edith, Franco, Gatotkaca, Hylos, Gloo
A Tanks Barats, Akai, Uranus
B Tanks Johnson, Minotaur
C Tanks Lolita, Belerick, Baxia
D Tanks Grock

2
The best Mobile Legends Fighters

Dyrroth character sitting on a chair

Fighters are units that do inflict quite a bit of damage but have the ability to stay alive in fights for longer than Assassins or Mages. So, they are not as squishy and could be quite dangerous when faced with 1v1 situations. Here is the tier list of all the best Fighters in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang:

TierCharacters
S+ Fighters Yin, Paquito, Phoveus, X.Borg
S Fighters Arlott, Aulus, Guinievere, Chou, Jawhead, Sun, Roger
A Fighters Khaleed, Aldous, Balmond, Zilong, Argus, Yu Zhong, Freya, Lapu-Lapu, Ruby
B Fighters Alucard, Bane, Alpha, Leomord, Thamuz
C Fighters Badang, Silvanna, Terizla
D Fighters Minsitthar, Masha, Hilda, Dyrroth, Martis

3
The best Mobile Legends Marksmen

best ML marksman

When you want to pick one of the best Marksmen in-game, you know that you need to get your hands on WanWan before anyone else does. Alongside her, you have a couple of other super strong Marksmen you can choose from. Below is the ML tier list of the Marksmen.

TierCharacters
S+ Marksmen Melissa, Edith, Natan, Beatrix, Granger
S Marksmen Ixia, Brody, WanWan, Hanabi, Bruno, Miya
A Marksmen Claude, Yi Sun-Shin, Layla, Clint
B Marksmen Popol & Kupa, Irithel
C Marksmen Moskov, Karrie
D Marksmen Lesley, Kimmy

4
The best Mobile Legends Mages

ML mage character

Mages are powerful units that inflict a lot of magic damage and crowd control. They can burst down an enemy in just a couple of moves (if they're ahead) and are of great importance to any team. Below are the best Mages in ML.

TierCharacters
S+ Mages Esmeralda, Alice, Novaria
S Mages Xavier, Valentina, Harley, Kagura, Vale, Zhask, Eudora, Luo-Yi, Yve
A Mages Pharsa, Cyclops, Chang'e
B Mages Lylia, Harith, Kadita, Lunox, Valir
C Mages Aurora, Nana
D Mages Vexana, Cecilion, Gord, Odette

5
The best Mobile Legends Assassins

Ling assassin character casting a spell

If you want to surprise your enemies with strong burst damage, then you want to pick an Assassin. Here are the Mobile Legends' best Assassins.

TierCharacters
S+ Assassins Saber, Benedetta, Julian, Joy, Arlott
S Assassins Aamon, Hayabusa, Lancelot, Selena
A Assassins Karina, Helcurt, Natalia
B Assassins Gusion, Ling
C Assassins Fanny
D Assassins Hanzo

6
The best Mobile Legends Supports

MLBB support character casting a spell

Supports play a very important role in the game. They help keep the entire team alive in team fights and increase the odds of winning any battle. They can have shields, temporary buffs, and more specifically heals. Here are the best ML Support characters.

TierCharacters
S+ Supports Mathilda, Floryn, Kaja
S Supports Diggie
A Supports Angela
B Supports Rafaela
C Supports Estes
D Supports Carmilla, Faramis

7
Upcoming MLBB heroes

After Novaria, that got released in May 2023, we don't know who is the upcoming hero in MLBB. When the developers share the info, we will update it, so stick around!

Cristina is a lifelong gamer who also loves digital art, she's worked as an animator and tried some game level designing in Unity. Her biggest passion is pixel games (Stardew, To the Moon), and she adores writing and sharing her knowledge about games.