Mobile Legends tier list of every character [July 2023]
Every character sorted by their role on our Mobile Legends tier list
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang is an amazing MOBA for mobile, which can compare with some of the bigger names out there, like League of Legends: Wild Rift. Similarly, Mobile Legend's got tons of characters, each possessing a unique skill set to take on the battlefield, and we decided to make you this tier list to help you pick the best ones. There are Marksmen, Supports, Tanks, Mages, and a couple of other classes that you can choose to play, depending on what your team needs.
Since it's a MOBA, I assume you already know the basics: siege enemy towers in order to take them down one by one, gain territory on your opponent, and try to break into their base and defeat their Crystal (the base). Most often you won't be able to do it on your own and will have to rely on your team to win the game. After all, it is a team game!
How did we structure our Mobile Legends tier list?This Mobile Legends tier list is divided by classes, so choose the heroes according to the role you want to play. Additionally, keep in mind that every team should have at least an engage (which is usually a tank), support (which is often a healer), and damage dealers (which should be both magic damage and physical damage).
If a team fulfils all of these roles, it will have a higher chance to win the games. The reasoning behind diversification is due to a number of reasons. First, if a team builds only tanks/supports they will have no damage to siege and take down the enemies. Secondly, if a team builds only damage dealers, chances are they will die quite fast and won't be able to accomplish much either, despite having the damage. So, the best you could do is have a little bit of everything!
Therefore, it's time to check out the Mobile Legends tier list and pick one of the best heroes for the role you've decided to play!
The best Mobile Legends Tanks
Below is the tier list for all the best ML Tanks. Tanks' role is to mitigate most of the damage dealt to their team, so they will have to build tanky items, with a lot of Armor, Health, and Magic Resistance.
|Tier
|Characters
|S+ Tanks
|Tigreal, Khufra, Fredrinn
|S Tanks
|Atlas, Edith, Franco, Gatotkaca, Hylos, Gloo
|A Tanks
|Barats, Akai, Uranus
|B Tanks
|Johnson, Minotaur
|C Tanks
|Lolita, Belerick, Baxia
|D Tanks
|Grock
The best Mobile Legends Fighters
Fighters are units that do inflict quite a bit of damage but have the ability to stay alive in fights for longer than Assassins or Mages. So, they are not as squishy and could be quite dangerous when faced with 1v1 situations. Here is the tier list of all the best Fighters in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang:
|Tier
|Characters
|S+ Fighters
|Yin, Paquito, Phoveus, X.Borg
|S Fighters
|Arlott, Aulus, Guinievere, Chou, Jawhead, Sun, Roger
|A Fighters
|Khaleed, Aldous, Balmond, Zilong, Argus, Yu Zhong, Freya, Lapu-Lapu, Ruby
|B Fighters
|Alucard, Bane, Alpha, Leomord, Thamuz
|C Fighters
|Badang, Silvanna, Terizla
|D Fighters
|Minsitthar, Masha, Hilda, Dyrroth, Martis
The best Mobile Legends Marksmen
When you want to pick one of the best Marksmen in-game, you know that you need to get your hands on WanWan before anyone else does. Alongside her, you have a couple of other super strong Marksmen you can choose from. Below is the ML tier list of the Marksmen.
|Tier
|Characters
|S+ Marksmen
|Melissa, Edith, Natan, Beatrix, Granger
|S Marksmen
|Ixia, Brody, WanWan, Hanabi, Bruno, Miya
|A Marksmen
|Claude, Yi Sun-Shin, Layla, Clint
|B Marksmen
|Popol & Kupa, Irithel
|C Marksmen
|Moskov, Karrie
|D Marksmen
|Lesley, Kimmy
The best Mobile Legends Mages
Mages are powerful units that inflict a lot of magic damage and crowd control. They can burst down an enemy in just a couple of moves (if they're ahead) and are of great importance to any team. Below are the best Mages in ML.
|Tier
|Characters
|S+ Mages
|Esmeralda, Alice, Novaria
|S Mages
|Xavier, Valentina, Harley, Kagura, Vale, Zhask, Eudora, Luo-Yi, Yve
|A Mages
|Pharsa, Cyclops, Chang'e
|B Mages
|Lylia, Harith, Kadita, Lunox, Valir
|C Mages
|Aurora, Nana
|D Mages
|Vexana, Cecilion, Gord, Odette
The best Mobile Legends Assassins
If you want to surprise your enemies with strong burst damage, then you want to pick an Assassin. Here are the Mobile Legends' best Assassins.
|Tier
|Characters
|S+ Assassins
|Saber, Benedetta, Julian, Joy, Arlott
|S Assassins
|Aamon, Hayabusa, Lancelot, Selena
|A Assassins
|Karina, Helcurt, Natalia
|B Assassins
|Gusion, Ling
|C Assassins
|Fanny
|D Assassins
|Hanzo
The best Mobile Legends Supports
Supports play a very important role in the game. They help keep the entire team alive in team fights and increase the odds of winning any battle. They can have shields, temporary buffs, and more specifically heals. Here are the best ML Support characters.
|Tier
|Characters
|S+ Supports
|Mathilda, Floryn, Kaja
|S Supports
|Diggie
|A Supports
|Angela
|B Supports
|Rafaela
|C Supports
|Estes
|D Supports
|Carmilla, Faramis
You can download the Mobile Legends from Google Play Store and App Store!
Upcoming MLBB heroes
After Novaria, that got released in May 2023, we don't know who is the upcoming hero in MLBB. When the developers share the info, we will update it, so stick around!