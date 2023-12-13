Find out who won big at the Pocket Gamer Awards 2023

The Pocket Gamer Award winners have been announced! After a round of nominations followed by a fierce month of voting, we have totted up your votes and crowned the victors. To commemorate this occasion, we have created a video immortalising the winners, which you can check out below.

There were 20 categories in total, celebrating numerous aspects of the mobile gaming scene. We had everything from the best community to Netflix Games' finest release to the greatest platformer to grace our phones in 2023.

And, of course, we had the most coveted award of all, the game of the year, which was taken by Level Infinite's Arena Breakout. The Tarkov-like shooter seemed to really resonate with you, our dear readers, this year since it also picked up the best multiplayer game.

Elsewhere, SpongeBob: Get Cooking took the award for best Netflix game, edging out stiff competition that included Oxenfree II: Lost Signals and Laya's Horizon. Sticking with subscription services, Hill Climb Racing+ was voted the best Apple Arcade game, defeating Hello Kitty Island Adventure for the win.

While we believe that reflecting on the last year is a wonderful thing to do, we also know that 2023 didn't exist in its own bubble. Although plenty of great games were released, it doesn't mean we forget everything that came before it, so we also find ways to celebrate those that have stuck around.

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery took the best updated game of the year, with its fans evidently delighted with Jam City's ongoing efforts to keep the game fresh and interesting. Meanwhile, Skip-Bo Mobile took home the best game we're still playing, which wasn't overly surprising. Last year, it won three separate awards and has clearly remained fondly in fans' minds ever since.

Phew! Now all that excitement is over, we can look forward to 2024, with plenty of exciting games already slated to release.