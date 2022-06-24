We love discovering hidden objects on Android as much as you do!

If you like mysterious or suspenseful stories, catchy and intense games, or just something casual but never boring, then hidden object games for Android are definitely something you could fill your spare time with. Most often, these games follow a story (usually something to do with mysteries), and you are tasked with finding specific objects in a room packed full of stuff.

Hidden object games are not only great for entertainment though - they will train your brain to look for the tiniest details in the most unexpected places. If you don't trust me, then see for yourself! Below you'll find a list of the best hidden object games for Android which you should definitely play. After passing several stages in some of these titles (especially in June's Journey), your cognitive skill is guaranteed to level up.

Need even more convincing? You can play this genre with the entire family! Turn an otherwise difficult level into a Sunday activity, and have every family member pitch in at finding the objects. You'd be surprised how fun it could be. In case you are looking for something that's more intense and less casual, take a peek at the best Android strategy games!

So, let's dive right in and take a look at some of the best hidden object games for Android you can download from the Play Store and play today!