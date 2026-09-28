We love discovering hidden objects on Android as much as you do!

Updated on September 28th, 2026

If you like mysterious or suspenseful stories, catchy and intense games, or just something casual but never boring, thenare definitely something you could fill your spare time with. Most often, these titles follow a story (usually something to do with mysteries), and you are tasked with finding specific objects in a room packed full of stuff.

Hidden object games are not only great for entertainment, though - they will train your brain to look for the tiniest details in the most unexpected places. If you don't trust me, then see for yourself! Below, you'll find a list of the best hidden object games for Android which you should definitely play. After passing several stages in some of these titles (especially in June's Journey), your cognitive skills are guaranteed to level up.

Need even more convincing? You can play this genre with the entire family! Turn an otherwise difficult level into a Sunday activity, and have every family member pitch in to find the objects. You'd be surprised how fun it could be. In case you are looking for something that's more intense and less casual, take a peek at the best Android strategy games!

So, let's dive right in and take a look at some of the best hidden object games for Android you can download from the Play Store and play today!

June's Journey: Hidden Objects

In June's Journey, the action takes place in the 1920s - an era where luxurious manors and ornate decor were not what we would imagine today. It's a colourful but mysterious story where you will play the role of June Parker, a woman who discovers a rather sordid family affair.

Apart from the typical levels where you have to unveil the hidden objects, players will also be able to fully customise their own '20s mansion and garden to their own liking. June's Journey is definitely a must-try for all hidden object game aficionados!

Hidden Around the World

Hidden Around the World is a hidden object game where you find various objects in a bunch of beautiful cities around the world. Along with collecting items, you can also pull items to new places to create snapshots that will also count towards finishing the level. It's a relaxing game that feels very well done, and we've got a full review of Hidden Around the World too!

Spy Guy Hidden Objects

Whether you have heard of the Treflik Family of the Spy Guy board game or not, you'll enjoy Spy Guy Hidden Objects! There are 120 levels of eye-spy magic in a hand-drawn world, where you can look to find bits of your favourite board game. It plays like a classic hidden object game, with different objects at the bottom of the screen that you are challenged to select within the world. It's the graphic style and the nostalgia that keeps Spy Guy Hidden Objects on this list, as it's a great title for young and old.

Murder in the Alps

I've been playing Murder in the Alps since its release, and if you've ever thought you knew what to expect from a hidden object title, then you need to scratch all that when playing this one. In Murder in the Alps, you will encounter plot twists, hidden clues and suspicious characters at every step, and they all play their role perfectly in this hidden object game.

With its highly engaging storyline and great graphics, you can expect to be playing it for hours at a time - or at least until you run out of Energy (which would be the only downside to Murder in the Alps).

Criminal Case

If you combine detective mystery with hidden object games, the result would look something like Criminal Case. In this hidden object game, you will be able to do anything that you might imagine, alongside what you would find in a typical title in this genre. You'll have to question suspects, analyse clues, and, of course, discover the killer!

You'll have hundreds of crime scenes to go through, and if that's not enough for you, then you can check out the other games from the developer, all following a specific theme.

Letters From Nowhere

Letters From Nowhere is a highly stimulating title which perfectly blends relaxing music with great gameplay. In very few words, it's everything that you want a good hidden object game to be. There are no additional match-three conundrums that you have to solve in order to play further, and the levels are as engaging as one might expect.

You won't have the items handed on a silver platter, but instead, you'll have to zoom in, zoom out, and use your perception at each and every stage. In addition to the hidden object levels, you'll have the occasional puzzle to change things up a bit, but you don't have to worry about those taking away from the genuine hidden object experience.

Seekers Notes: Hidden Mystery

Seekers Notes is an absolute joy to play. There are not only hidden object levels, but also plenty of other activities to keep you busy. I have been playing this one for a while now, and although many other hidden object games tend to get repetitive, this one does not.

From challenging card puzzles to hidden pictures, you'll be able to immerse yourself in the beautiful and magical world presented within the moment you get started.

Although you won't need to spend money in order to play and advance, Seekers Notes will have some really sweet deals for those who plan on doing so.

In addition to the great overall experience, the developers constantly update this one with new levels, so you don't have to fear that you'll complete it in a matter of days!

Mystery Manor: hidden objects

For those who seek a more mysterious type of hidden objects game, Mystery Manor is a great choice. The levels are quite challenging by themselves, and if you have played similar genre titles, then you know what I'm talking about - shorter timers, super sneakily hidden objects and limited playtime for F2P players.

However, that doesn't really take away from Mystery Manor's overall experience. It has great graphics, plenty of quests and rewards, and free materials and items for those who don't mind watching ads.

Overall, it's one of the few hidden object games that can give you a run for your money.

Hidden City: Hidden Object

Hidden City is another title that doesn't fall under the "easy" category. Much like many other hidden object games out there, you'll have plenty of side tasks to complete. However, sometimes you're left to figure them out for yourself. There are several stages where your perception needs to be spot-on to complete within the given time, so that only adds to the intensity.

The storyline is pretty fantastic, with various people and objects gaining unnatural abilities. Your goal is to save your friend, and in order to do that, you'll have to go through a number of quests - each one more dangerous than the next.

If you like challenging games with realistic graphics, then make sure you give it a try - I'm warning you, though, if you are looking for a simple and straightforward experience, this is not for you.

Pearl's Peril - Hidden Object Game

From being a simple heiress to having to uncover the apparent suicide of her father, Pearl embarks on a journey around the world on a quest to discover the truth. Pearl's Peril has amazing graphics and challenging quests, which only make you want to play it more.

Players can have their own island, which they can decorate to fit their own style, and just in case you were wondering - the levels are not crazy difficult. You can casually play this game without thinking that it will get too difficult later on or that you'll run out of energy, because that will never be the case.

Overall, it's a great title if you want something super casual, which is also F2P friendly.

Hidden Objects: Coastal Hill

Hidden Objects: Coastal Hill is one of the only hidden object games that let you customise your actual character, in addition to a couple of other features. You can fight monsters and decorate your own mansion, all while solving various mysteries.

Sounds exciting? Well, it is! The main downside is that the stories take place in the same location multiple times, so that might be something not many players enjoy. Apart from that, the graphics and storyline are great, and it makes for a really cool title to play with friends.

Mirrors of Albion

In Mirrors of Albion, you need to look for hidden evidence that will help you solve the mystery. You need to complete two types of tasks: the levels that you need to complete to solve the mystery, and additional bonus levels with great rewards. In the beginning, the puzzles might seem quite simple and boring, but over time, you will have to deal with more intricate tasks.

PictoSeeker

PictoSeeker is a hidden object game all about how quickly you can see a picture and find it on the screen. It's a much more complex and challenging title where there are different themed levels. In each level, there is a key picture that you will see, along with little cells around it which contain other pictures. You need to quickly tap the picture highlighted in your key picture before everything changes and you are given another picture to tap. The different themes meet a bunch of interests, from animals to food to sci-fi - and there are a lot of levels to play through. You'll also get to see how quick your reaction time is!

The Secret Society: Mystery

The Secret Society is about a community of people with supernatural powers that allow them to travel between their magical world and our world. According to the plot of this hidden object game, your uncle suddenly disappeared. Using your power, you can collect hidden items and clues which will help you find your missing uncle. It contains many different locations to explore, with mini-games, puzzles, quests, and much more. Take a closer look at this one because the plot is really intriguing! The Secret Society is a great choice for those who are looking for both a hidden object game and interesting storytelling.

Home Makeover - Hidden Object

Home Makeover is a great hidden object game with architectural elements. You have to design a house for your grandparents. The main task is removing old furniture and buying new ones. It really gets quite fun when you start your own building, find items and buy stuff for your house. There's a variety of search modes, so you definitely won't be disappointed! Indeed, Home Makeover - Hidden Objects is a good option for players who love games that combine hidden objects with decorating.

Hidden Expedition: Reign

Hidden Expedition: Reign is a hidden object game from Domini Games featuring picturesque locations and a mystical story of the disappearance of the ancient Maori tablet. With its colourful graphics and amazing music, it lets you embark on an unforgettable journey with other characters and help them find the ancient Maori tablet!