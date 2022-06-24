Top 10 best hidden object games on Android phones and tablets
We love discovering hidden objects on Android as much as you do!
If you like mysterious or suspenseful stories, catchy and intense games, or just something casual but never boring, then hidden object games for Android are definitely something you could fill your spare time with. Most often, these games follow a story (usually something to do with mysteries), and you are tasked with finding specific objects in a room packed full of stuff.
Hidden object games are not only great for entertainment though - they will train your brain to look for the tiniest details in the most unexpected places. If you don't trust me, then see for yourself! Below you'll find a list of the best hidden object games for Android which you should definitely play. After passing several stages in some of these titles (especially in June's Journey), your cognitive skill is guaranteed to level up.
Need even more convincing? You can play this genre with the entire family! Turn an otherwise difficult level into a Sunday activity, and have every family member pitch in at finding the objects. You'd be surprised how fun it could be. In case you are looking for something that's more intense and less casual, take a peek at the best Android strategy games!
So, let's dive right in and take a look at some of the best hidden object games for Android you can download from the Play Store and play today!
1
June's Journey: Hidden Objects
In June's Journey, the action takes place in the 1920s - an era where luxurious manors and ornate decors were not what we would imagine today. A colourful but mysterious story, where you will play the role of June Parker, a woman who discovers a rather sordid family affair.
Apart from the typical levels where you have to unveil the hidden objects, players will also be able to fully customize their own '20s mansion and garden to their own liking. June's Journey is definitely a must-try for all the hidden object games aficionados!
2
Hidden Objects Messy Kitchen – Cleaning Game
If you were looking for a very casual game that doesn't have an immersive story, then this is the one for you. You can play Hidden Objects Messy Kitchen as casually as you please, without fearing that you'll miss out on some important details from the story.
The same scene might repeat occasionally, but that only means you can practice and try to remember the objects' location at each level. It's a great title that runs smoothly, and if you don't want anything too intense, it's definitely a wonderful choice!
3
Murder in the Alps
I've been playing Murder in the Alps since its release, and if you ever thought you knew what to expect from a hidden object game, then you need to scratch all that when playing this one. Erase everything you thought you knew about the genre, and go in with an empty canvas of a mind - in Murder in the Alps you will encounter plot twists, hidden clues and suspicious characters at every step, and they all play their role perfectly in this hidden object detective game.
With a heavily engaging storyline and great graphics, you can expect to be playing it for hours at a time - or at least, until you run out of Energy (which would be the only downside to Murder in the Alps).
4
Criminal Case
If you combine detective games with hidden object games, the result would look something like Criminal Case. In this hidden object game, you will be able to do anything that you might imagine, alongside what you would find in a typical title in this genre. You'll have to question suspects, analyze clues, and of course, discover the killer!
You'll have hundreds of crime scenes to go through, and if that's not enough for you, then you can check out the other games from the developer, all following a specific theme.
5
Letters From Nowhere
Letters From Nowhere is a highly stimulating game, which perfectly blends relaxing music with great gameplay. In very few words, it's everything that you want a good hidden object game to be. There are no additional match-three conundrums that you have to solve in order to play the actual game, and the levels are as engaging as one might expect.
You won't have the items handed on a silver platter, but instead, you'll have to zoom in, zoom out, and use your perception at each and every stage. In addition to the hidden object levels, you'll have the occasional puzzle to change things up a bit, but you don't have to worry about those taking away from the genuine hidden object experience.
6
Seekers Notes: Hidden Mystery
Seekers Notes is an absolute joy to play. There are not only hidden object levels, but also plenty of other activities to keep you busy. I have been playing this one for a while now, and although many other hidden object games tend to get repetitive, this one does not.
From challenging card puzzles to hidden pictures, you'll be able to immerse yourself into the beautiful and magical world presented in the game, the moment you get started.
Although you won't need to spend money in order to play and advance Seekers Notes will have some really sweet deals for those who plan on doing so.
In addition to the great overall experience, the developers constantly update the game with new levels, so you don't have to fear that you'll complete it in a matter of days!
7
Mystery Manor
For those who seek a more mysterious type of hidden objects game, Mystery Manor is a great choice. The levels are quite challenging by themselves, and if you have played similar genre titles then you know what I'm talking about - shorter timers, super sneakily hidden objects and limited playtime for f2p players.
However, that doesn't really take away from Mystery Manor's overall experience. Itr has really great graphics, plenty of quests and rewards, and free materials and items for those who don't mind watching ads.
Overall, it's one of the few hidden object games that really give you a run for your money (if I could say that).
8
Hidden City: Hidden Object Adventure
Hidden City is another title that doesn't fall under the "easy" category. Much like many other hidden object games out there, you'll have plenty of side tasks to complete. However, sometimes you're left to figure them out for yourself. There are several stages where your perception needs to be spot-on to complete within the given time so that only adds to the intensity.
The storyline of the game is pretty fantastic, with various people and objects gaining strange abilities. Your goal is to save your friend, and in order to do that, you'll have to go through a number of quests - one more dangerous than the next.
If you like challenging games with realistic graphics, then make sure you give it a try - I'm warning you though if you are looking for a simple and straightforward experience, this is not for you.
9
Pearl's Peril - Hidden Object Game
From being a simple heiress to having to uncover the apparent suicide of her father, Pearl embarks on a journey around the world on a quest to discover the truth. Pearl's Peril has amazing graphics and challenging quests, which only make you want to play the game more.
Players can have their own island which they can decorate to fit their own style, and just in case you were wondering - the levels are not crazy difficult. You can casually play this game without thinking that it will get too difficult later on or you'll run out of energy because that will never be the case.
Overall, it's a great game if you want something super casual which is also f2p friendly.
10
Hidden Object Games: Mystery of Coastal Hill City
Mystery of Coastal Hill City is one of the only hidden object games that let you customize your actual character, in addition to a couple of other features. You can fight monsters, decorate your own mansion, and all while solving various mysteries.
Sounds exciting? Well, it is! The main downside is that the stories take place in the same location multiple times, so that might be something not many players enjoy. Apart from that, the graphics and storyline are great, and it makes for a really cool title to play with friends.