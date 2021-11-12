PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes (November 2021)

- Updated the PUBG Mobile codes.

Let's be honest - who doesn't like free loot in games, right? So use these PUBG Mobile redeem codes to get all the gifts that you can, before they expire!

If you've been around the gaming scene for a while, chances are you're familiar with one of the most popular battle royales. And since you're here, I'm pretty sure that you're also playing the game. Well, much like many other mobile games, this one has implemented a system that lets players redeem some codes for extra loot, such as cosmetics and other premium items that you'd otherwise have to pay for.

Before we check the codes though, I'll quickly walk you through how to redeem codes in PUBG Mobile - just in case you're new to the game and this is your first time getting them:

How to redeem codes in PUBG Mobile?

Open the official PUBG Mobile redemption center. Fill in the first blank with your account's character ID that you can find in the top left corner of the screen, next to your profile icon. Type in the redemption code in the next blank. Type in the verification code in the last blank, then select Redeem - if you don't see the code, hit Refresh. Open the game and the rewards should be in your Mail.

The process is pretty simple - follow the 5 steps below:

That's it! Now let's take a look at the codes.

PUBG Mobile redeem codes

BRT0ZBZAWK

BRTLZBZXTB

EBGURMTDOKS - Rewards: Gold Racer Set

- Rewards: Gold Racer Set BBKTZEZET3 - Rewards: Leo Outfit

- Rewards: Leo Outfit BRTRZBZ464

Expired codes

EHFJ4PUWIJHU - Rewards: 1000 Silver Fragments

- Rewards: 1000 Silver Fragments DKJU10GTDSM - Rewards: 2000 Silver Fragments

- Rewards: 2000 Silver Fragments UKUZBZGWF - Rewards: Fireworks

- Rewards: Fireworks BIFOZBZE6Q

PUBGMOBILENP

ZADRQTMPH9F - Rewards: Godzilla Companion

- Rewards: Godzilla Companion ZADROT5QLHP - Rewards: MG3 Gun Skin

- Rewards: MG3 Gun Skin BAPPZEZMTB

GPHZDBTFZM24U

150NEWUPDATE - Rewards: Corn Suit

- Rewards: Corn Suit SDYMKTKTH8 - Rewards: Andy Character

- Rewards: Andy Character BMTDZBZPRD - Rewards: White Rabbit Set

- Rewards: White Rabbit Set BPHEZDZV9G - Rewards: 1x Heart (Chicken)

- Rewards: 1x Heart (Chicken) BDPPYTZGS9Q - Rewards: Andy Character

- Rewards: Andy Character BCMCZUF8QS - Rewards: Character Voucher Redeem Code

- Rewards: Character Voucher Redeem Code BPHLZDZSH7 - Rewards: 3 permanent Shadow Maiden Set (PUBG Mobile Pakistan)

- Rewards: 3 permanent Shadow Maiden Set (PUBG Mobile Pakistan) BPGOZDZBDG - Rewards: Permanent Off-road Buggy (PUBG Mobile Pakistan)

- Rewards: Permanent Off-road Buggy (PUBG Mobile Pakistan) BPGKZDZJS7 - Rewards:30 3-day Off-road Buggy (PUBG Mobile Pakistan)

- Rewards:30 3-day Off-road Buggy (PUBG Mobile Pakistan) BPGCZDZ6JT - Rewards: 80 PMWI Lucky Crate (PUBG Mobile Pakistan)

- Rewards: 80 PMWI Lucky Crate (PUBG Mobile Pakistan) BPHAZDZVQ8 - Rewards: 3000 Heart (Chicken) (PUBG Mobile Pakistan)

- Rewards: 3000 Heart (Chicken) (PUBG Mobile Pakistan) BMTEZBZPPC - Rewards: Piglet Set

- Rewards: Piglet Set BMTBZBZ4ET - Rewards: Jester Hero Headgear and Jester Hero Set (1day)

- Rewards: Jester Hero Headgear and Jester Hero Set (1day) PUBGMCREATIVE

BNBEZBZECU

BMTDZBZPRO

KZCZBENE

LEVIN1QPCZ - Rewards: Racer Set (Gold)

- Rewards: Racer Set (Gold) DKJU8LMBPY - Rewards: Silver Fragments

- Rewards: Silver Fragments UCBYSD800 - Rewards: Free UC

- Rewards: Free UC SD16Z66XHH - Rewards: SCAR-L Gun Skin

- Rewards: SCAR-L Gun Skin KARZBZYTR

R89FPLM9S - Rewards: Companion

- Rewards: Companion PUBGMOBILEBD

5FG10D33 - Rewards: Falcon

Rewards: Falcon S78FTU2XJ - Rewards: New Skin

Rewards: New Skin BMTFZBZQNC - Rewards: Drifter Set (1 day)

- Rewards: Drifter Set (1 day) BAPPZBZXF5 - Rewards: UMP-45 Gun Skin

- Rewards: UMP-45 Gun Skin BMTCZBZMFS - Rewards: Pretty in Pink Set (outfit) & Pink cat earphones

- Rewards: Pretty in Pink Set (outfit) & Pink cat earphones BMTGZBZBKQ - Rewards: M416 Skin

- Rewards: M416 Skin TQIZBz76F - Rewards: Motorcycle Skin

- Rewards: Motorcycle Skin LEVKIN1QPCZ - Rewards: Pacer Set - Gold

PUBG Mobile free Rename Card codes

KV90F5HKSE2ZG

49BQVOG3TPYKW

HAUIPYAIQNHRX

MLTUZN5059ALZ

P78A4VLHX236C

8CZ16GFYZX10Y

234V161OVWJ04

XLBI0WQ97HKOW

F4P6B64QBXTCA

IDMG22KQ3DXHQ

NRNVM72QB9X4S

U9P3JQHQLN1OJ

HJ4XVYGP5QHO

0RHPRRODCO4A1

SAFXEIQK4442M

CYQZ9LWSKPTCJ

9JSLKMYEVHXGU

ALL1AQNC6MDPF

ZUGY58KYGFW9I

MW36TNNOP25PO

EUOYMJFLE1K28

ERKDYCUDCYWY3

M8BDLRKZXXI80

CNJ5KH507QNJD

WUZV35FW0FUBH

2JTB6SA87SRM0

DV3PI3W2BKKBD

FMIK0PFUTII7Z

2LVNB9ZC4SXY9

SN78D872YJIVX

Below you will find some codes for Rename Cards. The codes are available only for the first 1000 people who claim them, so be quick! Some might give an error if the maximum number of code's been redeemed already.

If you are interested in more PUBG Mobile redeem codes, stay tuned! We'll update you as soon as we have some new codes that you can redeem!

How do I get new PUBG Mobile redeem codes?

How do I get M416 skins in PUBG Mobile?

The most obvious way to get redeem codes would be through this very page, just make sure to bookmark it! As we are updating it daily, checking all of the official sources including Twitter, Facebook and some others for new goodies that you can claim, you'll always be up to date with the latest gifts.If you rummage a bit through the active codes, you'll find not one, but two codes for M416! Just redeem each one and you should get a brand new skin. Note that they might not work in all regions, and if you can't use them just keep returning here until they release a new code for your region! We'll make sure to post it as soon as it drops.

