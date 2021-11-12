PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes (November 2021)
Grab yourself some free gear with these PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes
Let's be honest - who doesn't like free loot in games, right? So use these PUBG Mobile redeem codes to get all the gifts that you can, before they expire!
If you've been around the gaming scene for a while, chances are you're familiar with one of the most popular battle royales. And since you're here, I'm pretty sure that you're also playing the game. Well, much like many other mobile games, this one has implemented a system that lets players redeem some codes for extra loot, such as cosmetics and other premium items that you'd otherwise have to pay for.
Before we check the codes though, I'll quickly walk you through how to redeem codes in PUBG Mobile - just in case you're new to the game and this is your first time getting them:
How to redeem codes in PUBG Mobile?The process is pretty simple - follow the 5 steps below:
- Open the official PUBG Mobile redemption center.
- Fill in the first blank with your account's character ID that you can find in the top left corner of the screen, next to your profile icon.
- Type in the redemption code in the next blank.
- Type in the verification code in the last blank, then select Redeem - if you don't see the code, hit Refresh.
- Open the game and the rewards should be in your Mail.
That's it! Now let's take a look at the codes.
PUBG Mobile redeem codes
- BRT0ZBZAWK
- BRTLZBZXTB
- EBGURMTDOKS - Rewards: Gold Racer Set
- BBKTZEZET3 - Rewards: Leo Outfit
- BRTRZBZ464
Expired codes
- EHFJ4PUWIJHU - Rewards: 1000 Silver Fragments
- DKJU10GTDSM - Rewards: 2000 Silver Fragments
- UKUZBZGWF - Rewards: Fireworks
- BIFOZBZE6Q
- PUBGMOBILENP
- ZADRQTMPH9F - Rewards: Godzilla Companion
- ZADROT5QLHP - Rewards: MG3 Gun Skin
- BAPPZEZMTB
- GPHZDBTFZM24U
- 150NEWUPDATE - Rewards: Corn Suit
- SDYMKTKTH8 - Rewards: Andy Character
- BMTDZBZPRD - Rewards: White Rabbit Set
- BPHEZDZV9G - Rewards: 1x Heart (Chicken)
- BDPPYTZGS9Q - Rewards: Andy Character
- BCMCZUF8QS - Rewards: Character Voucher Redeem Code
- BPHLZDZSH7 - Rewards: 3 permanent Shadow Maiden Set (PUBG Mobile Pakistan)
- BPGOZDZBDG - Rewards: Permanent Off-road Buggy (PUBG Mobile Pakistan)
- BPGKZDZJS7 - Rewards:30 3-day Off-road Buggy (PUBG Mobile Pakistan)
- BPGCZDZ6JT - Rewards: 80 PMWI Lucky Crate (PUBG Mobile Pakistan)
- BPHAZDZVQ8 - Rewards: 3000 Heart (Chicken) (PUBG Mobile Pakistan)
- BMTEZBZPPC - Rewards: Piglet Set
- BMTBZBZ4ET - Rewards: Jester Hero Headgear and Jester Hero Set (1day)
- PUBGMCREATIVE
- BNBEZBZECU
- BMTDZBZPRO
- KZCZBENE
- LEVIN1QPCZ - Rewards: Racer Set (Gold)
- DKJU8LMBPY - Rewards: Silver Fragments
- UCBYSD800 - Rewards: Free UC
- SD16Z66XHH - Rewards: SCAR-L Gun Skin
- KARZBZYTR
- R89FPLM9S - Rewards: Companion
- PUBGMOBILEBD
- 5FG10D33 - Rewards: Falcon
- S78FTU2XJ - Rewards: New Skin
- BMTFZBZQNC - Rewards: Drifter Set (1 day)
- BAPPZBZXF5 - Rewards: UMP-45 Gun Skin
- BMTCZBZMFS - Rewards: Pretty in Pink Set (outfit) & Pink cat earphones
- BMTGZBZBKQ - Rewards: M416 Skin
- TQIZBz76F - Rewards: Motorcycle Skin
- LEVKIN1QPCZ - Rewards: Pacer Set - Gold
PUBG Mobile free Rename Card codesBelow you will find some codes for Rename Cards. The codes are available only for the first 1000 people who claim them, so be quick! Some might give an error if the maximum number of code's been redeemed already.
- KV90F5HKSE2ZG
- 49BQVOG3TPYKW
- HAUIPYAIQNHRX
- MLTUZN5059ALZ
- P78A4VLHX236C
- 8CZ16GFYZX10Y
- 234V161OVWJ04
- XLBI0WQ97HKOW
- F4P6B64QBXTCA
- IDMG22KQ3DXHQ
- NRNVM72QB9X4S
- U9P3JQHQLN1OJ
- HJ4XVYGP5QHO
- 0RHPRRODCO4A1
- SAFXEIQK4442M
- CYQZ9LWSKPTCJ
- 9JSLKMYEVHXGU
- ALL1AQNC6MDPF
- ZUGY58KYGFW9I
- MW36TNNOP25PO
- EUOYMJFLE1K28
- ERKDYCUDCYWY3
- M8BDLRKZXXI80
- CNJ5KH507QNJD
- WUZV35FW0FUBH
- 2JTB6SA87SRM0
- DV3PI3W2BKKBD
- FMIK0PFUTII7Z
- 2LVNB9ZC4SXY9
- SN78D872YJIVX
If you are interested in more PUBG Mobile redeem codes, stay tuned! We'll update you as soon as we have some new codes that you can redeem!
How do I get new PUBG Mobile redeem codes?The most obvious way to get redeem codes would be through this very page, just make sure to bookmark it! As we are updating it daily, checking all of the official sources including Twitter, Facebook and some others for new goodies that you can claim, you'll always be up to date with the latest gifts.
How do I get M416 skins in PUBG Mobile?If you rummage a bit through the active codes, you'll find not one, but two codes for M416! Just redeem each one and you should get a brand new skin. Note that they might not work in all regions, and if you can't use them just keep returning here until they release a new code for your region! We'll make sure to post it as soon as it drops.
