Best Roblox games list - The most popular and enjoyable experiences

If you are trying to find the best gaming experiences on this platform, well, look no further! You are in the right place. On this page, you will find a list of the best Roblox games on the popular platform.

Since 2004, when the Roblox platform was officially launched, the exact number of games that have been released on the platform, is pretty much unknown. We are literally talking about millions of titles, or better yet, 'experiences' as that's the term developers use to describe their products.

That number, whatever it might be, keeps growing daily, as there are currently over 9 million active developers!

These are mind-boggling numbers and for new players, or for those who are just looking to find some nice and fun 'experiences' for their children, it can be somewhat overwhelming trying to navigate through the platform's game catalogue.

But don't worry, as we are going to make this a lot easier for you! Below you'll find the most pleasing gaming experiences Roblox has to offer. We tried to include experiences of different genres, so there's something for everyone!

Without any further ado, let's get right into our best Roblox games list!

Original article by Mihail Katsoris, updated by Jupiter Hadley