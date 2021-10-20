- Added 2 new redeem codes

Do you like free in-game loot and useful freebies that don't require you to do pretty much anything in order to redeem? Then I'm sure these Mobile Legends redeem codes are exactly what you've been looking for!

Many games nowadays offer free loot as compensation either after maintenance or as an event reward, and Mobile Legends doesn't shy away from them either. There have been countless codes so far, but we're only going to go over the latest ones since they are the ones most likely still working.

But before we dive into them, let me explain how exactly you can claim these redeem codes, because it's not as easy as opening an option in-game and typing in the code!

How to redeem codes in Mobile Legends?

To redeem codes, you'll first have to open the game and the Mobile Legends code exchange page.

In game, you will have to find your account ID. You can find that by tapping on your profile icon, and on the right side of the screen you'll notice a long number, in this format: "ID: 123456789 (12345)". The number you want to use is the one in bold.

(12345)". The number you want to use is the one in bold. Write down that number on the website, in the Game ID box, and then tap on Send .

box, and then tap on . You will receive an in-game mail with a code , which you can then copy + paste in the Verification Code box on the website.

, which you can then in the box on the website. Type in the code you got, which is valid for 30 minutes, and start typing in the codes and then tap on Redeem .

. Your rewards should arrive in your in-game mailbox shortly!

Also, a little tip that I was not aware of before: Since the redeem code is valid for 30 minutes, you don't have to request a different code each time you type in a redeem code during these 30 minutes!

Active Mobile Legends redeem codes

baut3njr234r22d77 (NEW)

6v62gg7qhtyx22d4t (NEW)

mlbbblackfriday (NEW)

ypxwe83b2udw22d4r (NEW)

mlbb11megasale (NEW)

MCC10BVIEWS

csfu57pb8kyp22d4u

4brrwp7wqp2h22cgc

HAPPYMGL2000K

TOMYFRIENDS

MPLBRW3

9bx9b584m5se22cpy

Some of the codes have a limit of times they can be claimed, others do not. For instance, a code could have a 300-redeems limit, so it could be available for some players, but for others who try to claim it post the 300-redeems, it won't work. The codes that might currently be available in the game are below.

Expired Codes

The following codes might still work, but I believe most of them should be expired by now. Either way, feel free to try them!

These are all the codes that we currently have! Stay tuned because we'll keep you updated as soon as we discover a new working code! Also, take a look at our updated ML tier list!