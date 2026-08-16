Do you like free in-game loot and useful freebies that don't require you to do pretty much anything to redeem them besides typing in a few letters and numbers? Then I'm sure these Mobile Legends redeem codes are exactly what you've been looking for!

Many games nowadays offer free loot as compensation either after maintenance or as an event reward, and Mobile Legends doesn't shy away from them either. There have been countless codes so far, but we're only going to go over the most recent since they are the ones most likely still working.

How to redeem codes in Mobile Legends?

To redeem codes, you'll first have to open the game and the Mobile Legends code exchange page.

In the game, you will have to find your account ID. You can do so by tapping on your profile icon, and on the right side of the screen, you'll notice a long number, in this format: "ID: 123456789 (12345)". The number you want to use is the one in bold.

(12345)". The number you want to use is the one in bold. Write down that number on the website, in the Game ID box, and then tap on Send .

box, and then tap on . You will receive an in-game mail with a code , which you can then copy/paste into the Verification Code box on the website.

, which you can then into the box on the website. Type in the code you receive, which is valid for 30 minutes, and start typing in the codes and then tap on Redeem .

. Your rewards should arrive in your in-game mailbox shortly!

But before we dive in, let me explain exactly how you can claim these redeem codes, because it's not as easy as opening an option in-game and typing in the code!

Also, a little tip that I was not aware of before - Since the redeem code is valid for 30 minutes, you don't have to request a different code each time you type in a redeem code during these 30 minutes!

Active Mobile Legends redeem codes

es721azy3 - 1000 Diamonds and ten Miracle Summon Scrolls

- 1000 Diamonds and ten Miracle Summon Scrolls fa79ta3xz - 1000 Diamonds and ten Miracle Summon Scrolls

- 1000 Diamonds and ten Miracle Summon Scrolls k0m3fvyza - 1000 Diamonds and ten Miracle Summon Scrolls

Expired Codes

Some of the codes have a limit on how many times they can be claimed, while others do not. For instance, a code could have a 300-redeem limit, so it might be available for some players, but for others who try to claim it after 300 redemptions, it won't work. The codes that might currently be available in the game are below:The following codes might still work, but I believe most of them should have expired by now. Either way, feel free to try them!ds720ayz9 I e3144rgx2 I 60310eyz9 I k0m3fvyza I 2y3vo2r3x I 0nc9lhok9 I 3r83efok9 I MRO20241209 I HOLAMLBB I oojms4okc I ny2pzck6bsdx233zt I Dynamo03 I ma3n8hokb I ck73ahokb I h4vbc3okb I ghjqs4okb I 89d2q9okb I MLBBRISING I MLBBSPEC I MROELITE I 041a4fmxk | 007a51mxk | 041a4fmxk | 007a51mxk | MSCDarkNexus | dwfpg9lps | 5uqhtvjr4 | SUMMER0825 | XM8ZAY | HGHM82 | F43KLH | 6A2AXM | VS5X65 | T4XFXT | 5PNU6H | 7YEKK3 | 6DDZTC | JCCFR7 | NSZTTX | MLA999 | vuhzlrmkk | 312ogcmkk | a692l6mkh | aphlqnlzi | r23m6ilzj | bigxy2lqh | MA7TT82229X | PX5AW52229Y | YG7ZZZ | qevb28hzd | 1g7wk4hzc | x9v8k9hwt | imawr5hwv | o3jag4hga | c23m3bhol | 5i24r9hga | cyhuwc38qj3222sex | WelcometoMSC2023 | ztb44ks32z2h22r3r | vjffqud98tmb22sb8 | wigwz1gkr | v399g9t35bcs22krk | yeagrbvvyn9q22mh9 | tdau2xcp7nmb22k56 | ej8zttp4tp4r22kfr | 6xbht9csf | emqfv59yq4uj22k56 | 4tbn72x75cg922ka7 | a46xiocsv | 0a5nh1c4j | 572tn5r8tu4t22jp4 | 4jhdms4pea4k22jp3 | 3b8dkxs5kqpn22jkk | qmyjrm6fjg7822jkm | zwebc2c8v | glw5g5c8v | urkipfc8v | h8h3c68mrpnx22jbt | RM0KDOC4J | OV00SXC4J | PolloCon2022 | rek322nqnu5p22j7k | k2qw7m8g9b3r22hh8 | 5p3ucs25wxf722hhf | o6pw0gc6c | phrrht6srjya22hht | 39x9gyvhz8uk22hhu | 8fzqexekescu22hj7 | ff82yhh8k56c22hj8 | 1i8sjqazo | 3pk5yqsrmfbp22gak | 4mr2eq3r7ybr22g52 | 62jm6f755hmh22g4w | ada3786vg82922g53 | wshfea5pn4ja22g3v | n2nrwoa9n | imxo0ha9v | fastpwevdmu922fuk | 1ztcqma9n | euu9pza9q | nq7g3mkupjbu22fza | atwajcaa6 | 4xu4c7w3cxt422fzb | my9sk3gkw4z822fz7 | vtwbnh7zwquf22fz6 | 6h7p7k359mty22ftw | h8c2fn8zw3tx22fu4 | ubevlj9rr | 49ATS258Y2ZD22FMX | 2rephr3g5nr422fn2 | y667rnt24fh222ff5 | EAKSUY228C | WEBELIEVE | v7w9dxmcxyhm22feu | xfzzdxp69ja922eze | cek4ntye649n22fmj | btd2q39kn28j22fmh | fndv8edb2jb422ff4 | prqmgy6x2aa422ezd | dzzwfs8c5q9j22ezj | ejrkagkar25322f47 | uk3p25qkdksq22ezk | mepjct6ewbgs22et7 | j3gdbbsdx6x622evy | zmqa6n3sa3qr22et6 | ffp788wrmwkp22evw | t3gq5y2ercq422edf | v9dy3np45wkx22e74 | ya5wwjzj8bmf22e73 | c26pvj2ejdhp22e72 | 2B37XNPPVXBM22EX8 | vnzm6sp54x7722er6 | x1v8m49dq | 9v72xfszb4xb22eg5 | 3t9b8yxzphxr22eg6 | is50058hz | gm7vca9aku2j22dty | nf2pxqkba5ba22dty | qhv8t3cze2qd22dty | f2tp5ht3988322cga | mio9cq8i0 | 76ez9w8i4 | axnxfb8i1 | g6uduyqv6njx22dey | e9d8dg2jtzht22dg9 | z4f9vxjetac922dg4 | prscdrtn3am722dew | STEVENHEXMAS | CLASHBASHINGXMAS | 7tmaf59eqv5n22dg5 | naysf92zdbsj22dx6 | r57wftehjqyb22dx4 | vfy8dnwsjpwy22dj2 | 85k9bhqx4brk22drj | my5urny6wsv822dhn | jf3fmsreke3922dph | 43g9vmtmnwhj22dj4 | xqz6w8qcmy9822cxw | baut3njr234r22d77 | 6v62gg7qhtyx22d4t | mlbbblackfriday | ypxwe83b2udw22d4r | mlbb11megasale | MCC10BVIEWS | csfu57pb8kyp22d4u | 4brrwp7wqp2h22cgc | HAPPYMGL2000K | TOMYFRIENDS | MPLBRW3 | 9bx9b584m5se22cpy | 2ghbw228lqs | qszm29yy4cmr22bkf | ovs2kbc228kj | fswj228knvd | v2rsqkv227mb | QVWCDH8UBVM422BXU | NCZKYQCPCRAY22BXT | QJSV7J3NMBHH22BXV | 2zyrgf7jg | 90m47t7jg | 9eb2yhn5m8v522bxt | 9dw2bna5j2zz22bxu | 9y9y7exqkdxv22bxt | Keepitup | 030dm77jg | ck3bcw9rc47622abu | eu3yequqx98722cb4 | 8k2u167jg | qj5jl77jg | omvh217jg | p91vnj7jg | r3cedb7jg | hag62qfga78y22cgw | fpg6qrcj3nbb22cgv | rjzqsp4y9rs622cnp | uh9wkvzkv8av22cnq | 92vpan9p2tzh22bxv | mlbbtwitter | igni | BESTMLBB2021 | ingirumimusnocteetconsumimurigni | 00NATAN00 | ingirum | igni | imus | consumimur | nocteet | ye5u44c34n4y22bpy | 6f4etqunne4s22bnv | WeekendOffer | 515onboardwithMasterRamen | txfqcedbhqva2afw | b7udgtr2sq2r22bdc | MLBB20210618highawards | wpfw7t3wquzz22b6q | e73ew6apd4zv22b66 | 5vj8jfjddc3k22b6t | 7e2v4r9vcc5a22b6t | 79a7242gfucu22b6t | 7chmv3fy66kq22b6t | Efn84r47ny6a22b6n | 7d9wb7vg37hr22av6 | Eaqm29kxbnk922b6m | 5t8z8fth67wc22b6t | 4nbpwtb3uybe22ad2 | sy389fqgyjjd22afc | t6k6fd2uty5s22afb | fearless | MLBB515onBoardwithSkywee | sy389fqgyjj22afc | 34ws5frwwxhe229dw | se94be2mm2dr22afc | ck3bcw9rc47622abu | 7ztdzqz7t9e222ae3 | wtgmc8ftreh222af7 | phh7bkw8apzd22afc | ChouGift | iloveu | supporthero20kills | 5eqjbc423k7t229z2 | rnrvxqrpawjg229qs | fastestwin | usynpwgsm48a229mq | ctm83ncv5a22um0i1 | 7d82zdkwy9c9229qx | 6bootswin | 5eqjbc423k7t229z2 | fu5mrxm5j7xc229zv | MLBB

These are all the Mobile Legends redeem codes that we currently have! Stay tuned because we'll keep you updated as soon as we discover a new working code!