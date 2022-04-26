Dead by Daylight codes (April 2022)

Collect the Bloodpoints and fragments for free with our list of Dead by Daylight codes

- Checked for new DBD codes

You might already be aware that Behaviour Interactives’ hit horror game Dead by Daylight codes get released every now and then. Gifts and rewards for redeeming those codes mostly contain the Bloodpoints and fragments. Wouldn’t you want to get them for free and claim them right away? To ease your work, we are here with a bunch of Dead by Daylight codes that can be claimed without any hassle.

In this article, we will guide you through the steps on how to redeem the DBD codes and also list out the ones which are currently active. Now, let us take a look at the steps.

How to redeem Dead by Daylight codes, step by step?

Log in to the game and locate the menu.

Search for the in-game store

After entering the store, locate the code redemption option found in the top right corner.

Copy one of the codes from the list below and paste it in

Press the button to claim it instantly.

Dead by Daylight active codes

RIVALSJP - 100k Bloodpoints

- 100k Bloodpoints JAPAN300K - 300k Bloodpoints

- 300k Bloodpoints HELLOTHERE

RIVALSTH - 100k Bloodpoints

- 100k Bloodpoints THISISACODE - 25k Bloodpoints

- 25k Bloodpoints DBDWEBSITE - 25k Bloodpoints

- 25k Bloodpoints RIVALSKR - 100k Bloodpoints

- 100k Bloodpoints friskkuwurawrxd2022 - 50k Bloodpoints



- 50k Bloodpoints MILADYISSEVENFOOTTWO - 50k Bloodpoints

- 50k Bloodpoints INTHISECONOMY - 50k Bloodpoints

- 50k Bloodpoints DIEHARDDIVA2022 - 50k Bloodpoints

- 50k Bloodpoints LANTERNFESTIVAL - 15 Rift Fragments



- 15 Rift Fragments CAISHEN - 88888 Bloodpoints

- 88888 Bloodpoints LUCKYMONEY - 16888 Bloodpoints

- 16888 Bloodpoints OINKYOUNEEDISLOVE - 200k Bloodpoints

- 200k Bloodpoints TWOSDAY - 222022 Bloodpoints



- 222022 Bloodpoints VK130UP - 150k Bloodpoints



- 150k Bloodpoints LIGHTSCAMERABP - 100k Bloodpoints - possibly expired already

- 100k Bloodpoints - possibly expired already 59th39 - 59k Bloodpoints

- 59k Bloodpoints REVEALED - 100k Bloodpoints



- 100k Bloodpoints INSERTCOIN - Arcade Machine Charm

- Arcade Machine Charm PRIDE - In-game Pride Charm

Expired

MORICHRISTMAS - 100k Bloodpoints

- 100k Bloodpoints HOLIDAYSPECIAL - 100k Bloodpoints

- 100k Bloodpoints SEASONSBLEEDINGS - 100k Bloodpoints

- 100k Bloodpoints HOHOHO - 100k Bloodpoints

- 100k Bloodpoints EASYASABC - 150 Bloodpoints

- 150 Bloodpoints CIPHERSALAD - 150k Bloodpoints

- 150k Bloodpoints LIVEORDIE - Charm

- Charm WITCHPLEASE - Trick or Treat

- Trick or Treat FORHONOR - For Honor charm

- For Honor charm TREATYOURSELF - 100k Bloodpoints

- 100k Bloodpoints DbDDayJP2021 - 202,100 Bloodpoints

- 202,100 Bloodpoints HALLOWHOOPS - 1031 Bloodpoints

- 1031 Bloodpoints NOTATRICK - 100k Bloodpoints

- 100k Bloodpoints DWIGHTCROW - Dwightcrow charm

- Dwightcrow charm BOOP - Meg Piggy Mask



Meg Piggy Mask HISSANDHERS - 2x Charm



2x Charm AWSOME



GOLDENBROS



NICE - 69 Bloodpoints



69 Bloodpoints Pieceofcake - Rainbow Flag Pride Charm

BETTERTHANONE

Rainbow Flag Pride Charm RANKROULETTE - 250 000 Bloodpoints

- 250 000 Bloodpoints OVER5000 - 5,001 Bloodpoints

- 5,001 Bloodpoints FROSTYDEATH - The Deathslinger’s Frosty Eyes

- The Deathslinger’s Frosty Eyes DBDDAYJP2020 - 202K Bloodpoints.

- 202K Bloodpoints. DISCORD150K - 150K Bloodpoints

- 150K Bloodpoints HAPPY1001 - 100K Bloodpoints.

- 100K Bloodpoints. bilibili200k - 200K Bloodpoints

- 200K Bloodpoints ETERNALBLIGHT - Blighted Jack charm

- Blighted Jack charm NEWYEARNEWENTITY - New Year ‘21 Charm

- New Year ‘21 Charm VK100K - 100 000 Bloodpoints

- 100 000 Bloodpoints AD800947-01A7-4DEF-8aAD-40DDC501DE50 - 250K Bloodpoints

- 250K Bloodpoints KENPOUKINENBI2021 - 40K Bloodpoints.

- 40K Bloodpoints. FROSTYTWINS - The Twins’ Frosty Eyes

- The Twins’ Frosty Eyes SWEETDREAMS - Perk Treats charm

- Perk Treats charm HOLIDAYFORMAL - Felix’s Holiday Formal Sweater

- Felix’s Holiday Formal Sweater ENTITYPLEASED - 150K Bloodpoints

- 150K Bloodpoints ENTITYDISPLEASED - 1 Bloodpoints

- 1 Bloodpoints ONLY5000 - 5K Bloodpoints

- 5K Bloodpoints MidorinoHi2021 - 50K Bloodpoints.

- 50K Bloodpoints. TWITCHORTREAT - Trap-o-Lantern charm

- Trap-o-Lantern charm FROSTYBLIGHT - The Blight’s Frosty Eyes

- The Blight’s Frosty Eyes TWITTERLORGE - 100K Bloodpoints

- 100K Bloodpoints NICESTOCKING - Survivor’s Stocking Charm

- Survivor’s Stocking Charm DISCORD200K - 200K Bloodpoints

- 200K Bloodpoints NAUGHTYSTOCKING - Killer’s Stocking Charm

- Killer’s Stocking Charm KodomonoHi2021 - 60K Bloodpoints.

- 60K Bloodpoints. ANNIVERSARYFRAGMENTS - 10 Rift Fragments

- 10 Rift Fragments METATRON - Cheryl’s Sweater of Metatron

- Cheryl’s Sweater of Metatron SNAPSNAP - Zarina’s Snap Snap Sweater

- Zarina’s Snap Snap Sweater PATHFINDER - Elodie’s Pathfinder’s Sweater

Where to find more Dead by Daylight codes?

You can always visit us to find some more redeem codes as we strive to keep our page up to date, and it is the easiest way to claim one. Alternatively, you can follow the Twitter page of Dead by Daylight codes, where a lot of new and active ones are released frequently. On the games' Reddit page , some users will share redeem codes every now and then.

From there you can be certain they genuine and claiming them isn't illegal. Always remember to claim the DBD codes immediately as they work for a limited period of time and expire after multiple redemptions.

What happens if they are not working?

Just like any other, Dead by Daylight codes only work a specific number of times. We have also mentioned above to swiftly redeem them when they come out. Also, DBD codes usually become invalid if they are redeemed continuously in a very short period of time. There is pretty much nothing you can do if the promo code is redeemed already, except wait for a fresh one. Original article by Suchit Mohanty, updates by Pocket Gamer Staff.