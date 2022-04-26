Dead by Daylight codes (April 2022)
Collect the Bloodpoints and fragments for free with our list of Dead by Daylight codes
You might already be aware that Behaviour Interactives’ hit horror game Dead by Daylight codes get released every now and then. Gifts and rewards for redeeming those codes mostly contain the Bloodpoints and fragments. Wouldn’t you want to get them for free and claim them right away? To ease your work, we are here with a bunch of Dead by Daylight codes that can be claimed without any hassle.
- We also have Coin Master free spins, AFK Arena codes and many more, try our search bar to find what you need!
In this article, we will guide you through the steps on how to redeem the DBD codes and also list out the ones which are currently active. Now, let us take a look at the steps.
How to redeem Dead by Daylight codes, step by step?
- Log in to the game and locate the menu.
- Search for the in-game store
- After entering the store, locate the code redemption option found in the top right corner.
- Copy one of the codes from the list below and paste it in
- Press the button to claim it instantly.
Dead by Daylight active codes
- RIVALSJP - 100k Bloodpoints
- JAPAN300K - 300k Bloodpoints
- HELLOTHERE
- RIVALSTH - 100k Bloodpoints
- THISISACODE - 25k Bloodpoints
- DBDWEBSITE - 25k Bloodpoints
- RIVALSKR - 100k Bloodpoints
- friskkuwurawrxd2022 - 50k Bloodpoints
- MILADYISSEVENFOOTTWO - 50k Bloodpoints
- INTHISECONOMY - 50k Bloodpoints
- DIEHARDDIVA2022 - 50k Bloodpoints
- LANTERNFESTIVAL - 15 Rift Fragments
- CAISHEN - 88888 Bloodpoints
- LUCKYMONEY - 16888 Bloodpoints
- OINKYOUNEEDISLOVE - 200k Bloodpoints
- TWOSDAY - 222022 Bloodpoints
- VK130UP - 150k Bloodpoints
- LIGHTSCAMERABP - 100k Bloodpoints - possibly expired already
- 59th39 - 59k Bloodpoints
- REVEALED - 100k Bloodpoints
- INSERTCOIN - Arcade Machine Charm
- PRIDE - In-game Pride Charm
Expired
- MORICHRISTMAS - 100k Bloodpoints
- HOLIDAYSPECIAL - 100k Bloodpoints
- SEASONSBLEEDINGS - 100k Bloodpoints
- HOHOHO - 100k Bloodpoints
- EASYASABC - 150 Bloodpoints
- CIPHERSALAD - 150k Bloodpoints
- LIVEORDIE - Charm
- WITCHPLEASE - Trick or Treat
- FORHONOR - For Honor charm
- TREATYOURSELF - 100k Bloodpoints
- DbDDayJP2021 - 202,100 Bloodpoints
- HALLOWHOOPS - 1031 Bloodpoints
- NOTATRICK - 100k Bloodpoints
- DWIGHTCROW - Dwightcrow charm
- BOOP - Meg Piggy Mask
- HISSANDHERS - 2x Charm
- AWSOME
- GOLDENBROS
- NICE - 69 Bloodpoints
- Pieceofcake - Rainbow Flag Pride Charm
BETTERTHANONE
- RANKROULETTE - 250 000 Bloodpoints
- OVER5000 - 5,001 Bloodpoints
- FROSTYDEATH - The Deathslinger’s Frosty Eyes
- DBDDAYJP2020 - 202K Bloodpoints.
- DISCORD150K - 150K Bloodpoints
- HAPPY1001 - 100K Bloodpoints.
- bilibili200k - 200K Bloodpoints
- ETERNALBLIGHT - Blighted Jack charm
- NEWYEARNEWENTITY - New Year ‘21 Charm
- VK100K - 100 000 Bloodpoints
- AD800947-01A7-4DEF-8aAD-40DDC501DE50 - 250K Bloodpoints
- KENPOUKINENBI2021 - 40K Bloodpoints.
- FROSTYTWINS - The Twins’ Frosty Eyes
- SWEETDREAMS - Perk Treats charm
- HOLIDAYFORMAL - Felix’s Holiday Formal Sweater
- ENTITYPLEASED - 150K Bloodpoints
- ENTITYDISPLEASED - 1 Bloodpoints
- ONLY5000 - 5K Bloodpoints
- MidorinoHi2021 - 50K Bloodpoints.
- TWITCHORTREAT - Trap-o-Lantern charm
- FROSTYBLIGHT - The Blight’s Frosty Eyes
- TWITTERLORGE - 100K Bloodpoints
- NICESTOCKING - Survivor’s Stocking Charm
- DISCORD200K - 200K Bloodpoints
- NAUGHTYSTOCKING - Killer’s Stocking Charm
- KodomonoHi2021 - 60K Bloodpoints.
- ANNIVERSARYFRAGMENTS - 10 Rift Fragments
- METATRON - Cheryl’s Sweater of Metatron
- SNAPSNAP - Zarina’s Snap Snap Sweater
- PATHFINDER - Elodie’s Pathfinder’s Sweater
Where to find more Dead by Daylight codes?You can always visit us to find some more redeem codes as we strive to keep our page up to date, and it is the easiest way to claim one. Alternatively, you can follow the Twitter page of Dead by Daylight codes, where a lot of new and active ones are released frequently. On the games' Reddit page, some users will share redeem codes every now and then.
From there you can be certain they genuine and claiming them isn't illegal. Always remember to claim the DBD codes immediately as they work for a limited period of time and expire after multiple redemptions.