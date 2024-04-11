Brotato announces first DLC, Abyssal Terrors, to release this Summer

Sadly, the co-op update won't be making the jump to mobile

Brotato gets its first DLC, titled "Abyssal Terrors", this Summer

It includes 10 new characters, 10 new weapons and 30 new items

But we may be missing out on one crucial addition

Blobfish Games' hit indie-title Brotato is getting its first major DLC. Abyssal Terrors takes Brotato's roguelike action to the deep sea, as the Survivors-esque game gets a major revamp with new potatoes, weapons, enemies and more. The DLC is slated to release sometime this Summer, with a free update of bugfixes, adjustments and more, we'll keep you posted for when the exact date does drop.

The update includes 10 new potato characters, 10 new weapons, 20 challenging new waves and 30 new items to collect. Unfortunately, mobile players will be missing out on one major inclusion, which is a four-player local co-op. However, we'd hazard a guess that bringing that to mobile isn't particularly related to technical limitations but more the limitations of trying to get four people to play on the same phone screen.

Indeed, we're really not surprised that we're missing out on local cooperation with this update. It's often not much more than a neat quality-of-life feature for PC, so unless you're playing couch co-op with your mates this isn't that big of a loss. But at a time when Survivors-likes are becoming more and more popular, for fans of Brotato they're going to be excited to see a stacked DLC line-up like this coming so soon.

Still, if waiting until this summer is too long for you, why not check out some of the other games currently making waves on mobile? The latest entry in our weekly feature, the top 5 new mobile games to try this week, just dropped, with new releases, indie hits and more!

And speaking of Survivors-likes, with there being such big news around the modern codifier of the genre, Vampire Survivors, maybe now is a good time to jump back in? Check out our tier list of the best Vampire Survivors characters to get you started!