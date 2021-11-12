Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes today - November 26, 2021
Grab yourself cosmetics and weapons with these Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes
| Garena Free Fire
Who doesn't love a good battle royale? And when I say battle royale, I don't mean just any game - Garena Free Fire is one such game that falls under this category, and it's been massively popular ever since its release. A big part of the appeal of this game is thanks to the Free Fire redeem codes that are released quite regularly, rewarding players with premium cosmetics, weapons, and many other rewards.
Free Fire Redeem Codes Today, November 26
- F7HJ 6K54 O39W
- F456 Y7UI KMNR
- FGDH RUIF DSLK
- FFT6 Y789 IKMN
- FMXN CVBG ITRU
- F9Y8 GH7B YVHF
- FEJK RT9Y UIKM
- F65K O34I 5JH6
What is a Free Fire redeem code?It's a small redeem code that you can use on your account through the official website. When you type it in, you should get in the game and check your mailbox. There will always be a handsome reward waiting for you in case you typed in the letters (or pasted them) correctly.
Also, you need to make sure that your redeem codes are not expired or region-locked! Otherwise, you might get the message that says "Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region.” So, test the ones that are specifically dedicated to your region, they should work just fine!
How to enter your code?So if you're looking to get some of these premium loot items for free, you better redeem these codes quickly because they're only available for a limited time!
Before we check out the redeem codes though, it's important to know how to redeem them. If you just started out, chances are you're not familiar with the method, so I'll quickly explain.
First, you need to open the official Free Fire redemption center website. There you'll have to log in using your Facebook, Google, Apple, Huawei, or VK account. Make sure that the account is linked to your in-game profile because Guest accounts cannot redeem the codes.
Secondly, you'll have to enter the 12-digit code. They must be written in capitals, just like you will see them written below. If you don't type them in caps you might not be able to redeem them, or it might say that the code is invalid. Click the confirm button, and then OK once you've claimed it.
Finally, open your in-game mailbox. All the rewards will be sent there, and they should arrive shortly after you've claimed them on the website. Currency items will not be sent to your mailbox, but instead will automatically appear in your account, which is worth remembering.
More Garena Free Fire Redeem CodesThese are the codes currently available in the game, that are either not region-locked or are universally valid:
- FZRX TCYV 7B8N
- F45T NGJV YCTG
- FKOS 9CF8 IWH3
- F0M9 VCXN CBVN
- ID9S 3QJK AFHX
- FF5X ZSZM 6LEF
- FI83 F74Y 5THG
- FBHJ UYTR FICV
- FNCK ISUY TGRV
- FHFG NHML 1B9V
- FIXJ MSWL 45OT
- FU76 4RTG FBHV
- FMCX KOIA 87SY
- FIUY FRU6 45EW
- FER9 F68U YHGN
- FZKI F98M KO35
- FNX2 3ERF VBHU
- F7C6 X5RF SIGB
- FC7M ID8R F756
- FJAK LOQW IEUR
- U2X60C2IIVYU
- FFA9 UVHX 4H7D
- FFX6 0C2II VYU
- FFA0 ES11 YL2D
- FXCV BICX SIED
- FBNJ I87Y 6TGH
- R6E4E0DIKX2D
- FFGT YHJN JKI8
- WOXVGG8NU4YB
- H37WSM0CN44Z
- ZITQT5IRMCNX
- SZA0ES11YL2D
- FR56 7UIK JHGF
- 1L5XZSZM6LEF
- S522NYW94A00
- FSER 5T6Y 7U8I
- EDXX DSZS SDFG
- JCDK CNJE 5RTR
- FGHJ U876 TFVB
- FMKI 88YT GFD8
- FH9R GQVX HRDV
- KLLP DJHD DBJD
- FMKI JNCX SDXZ
- FXCV BNMK DSXC
- FQ23 EDCF GUJN
- FF10 7NQ4 X9U3
- XM5L93V38NGX
- 732OIF59VMZ1
- X0P66G228LXN
- UNGQ36T7BHZJ
- R9AU 3BHL 4XI9
- QY64FUYMDWPO
- FYYH SQ34 5TYH
- 8816DA8XFCPDW
- O92D XVFY VN09
- FR56 UJSE RTYU
- F1KJ NBVD SE45
- F456 F7UI KDSW
- FBVD SWE3 FS45R
- F7UI KJNB VCDF
- F4R5 FC67 F8UR
- FEDF GBNJ U76E
- 9QOTNVKMFWNF
- YIX1TRU1ZXB9
- UHO4006JDXKE
- TQV8WC40RBEC
- QCBRLSQEUV32
- E23E RTGH JKLO
- FTRE WSDF VBNM
- F8X6 F5RE SXFG
- FYUI O098 F76R
- FSDF GHJK LOIU
- F87Y TGFV BNJK
- 87JR 8K8A KP64
- JIMY LVT4 6V2Z
- 3OVT N544 3GFQ
- MCPK E62K W5MX
- 8JKN XUB9 6C9P
- 8FEU QJXP DKA7
- 5ZMYYPM7P6YP - Redeem for 1x Victory Wings Loot Crate
- 87JR8K8AKP64 - Redeem for 1x Punishers Weapon Loot Crate
- MCPGWJWKYD86 - Redeem for 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate
- FFGTYUO16POKH - Redeem for 1x Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate
- MCP3WABQT43T - Redeem for 2x Wilderness Hunter Weapon Loot Crate
- BBHUQWPO1616UY - Diamonds Royale Voucher
- MJTFAER8UOP16 - Redeem for 80,000 diamonds
- 7TQ4WXZK5MP2 - Redeem for 1x Champion Boxer Weapon Loot Crate
- KLP0 FRT4 WSXC
- AGF6333A6AS2
- VBNJKJHGFDSX
- F8RUFH8F8Y8Y
- XSDCFVGHJKLO
- ZAQWERTGHJKI
- UYTRDSXCVBNM
- HZRGAHAS5XQY
- FMKLPOIUYTFD
- FMKI88YTGFD8
- JCDKCNJE5RTR
- F7UIJHBGFDFR
- FKJHBNJKOPOL
- QNUH4C1G5QBQ
- KLLPDJHDDBJD
- NDJDFBGJFJFK
- Y6ACLK7KUD1N
- TJ57OSSDN5AP
- F10IUJHGVCDSE
- 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
- EDXXDSZSSDFG
- MM5ODFFDCEEW
- ERTYHJNBVCDS
- XSDC FVGH JKLO
- VFGVJMCKDMHN
- VBNJ KJHG FDSX
- E71XWBFU6RO7
- IUYT RFDE SXDC
- F0KM JNBV CXSD
- UYTR DSXC VBNM
- FKJH BNJK OPOL
- NV944T60B9GK
- FMKL POIU YTFD
- ZAQW ERTG HJKI
- FFBC ZD9R DP44
- FFBC LQ6S 7W25
- R9UV PEYJ OXZX
- 4MZJ669AXEEU - New Year weapon loot crate
- FFBC AC83 6MAC
- BQ3679972QVT
- TJ57 OSSD N5AP
- SERT 56YU JNHB - Headhunting Parachute
- HZX8SUTD33VN - weapon loot crate
- XSEU RTYH BVCX - weapon crate
- EV4S 2C7M MA52
- HK9XP6XTE2ET - loot crate
- DDFRTY1616POUYT
- SDAWR88YO16UB - DJ Alok Character
- BHPOU81616NHDF
- FFTQ T5IR MCNX
- FFE4 E0DI KX2D
- FFXV GG8N U4YB
- FF7W SM0C N44Z
- FFBCLP5S98AW
- FF9M-N7P8-EUCH
- W0JJAFV3TU5E
- FF9MN7P8EUCH
- ZFUJWLLPG4P4
- MX20UBTUSJKA
- VDVCTHUMTEYK
- FF9M2GF14CBF
- FFBCZD9RDP44
- LH3D HG87 XU5U - Reward: Pumpkin Land Parachute
- FF9M 2GF1 4CBF - Reward: Pumpkin Land Parachute, Astronaut Pack
- FF9M J476 HHXE - Reward: Wicked Coconut Backpack, Victory Wings Loot Crate
- 8FEUQJXPDKA7
- 3OVTN5443GFQ
- JIMYLVT46V2Z
- PUSR0KI57R77
- 8FEUQJXPDKA7
- 8JKNXUB96C9P
- FFTQT5IRMCNX
- FFA9UVHX4H7D
- FF7WSM0CN44Z
- FF22NYW94A00
- XBY47AFNNUD6
- FF5XZSZM6LEF
- FFA0ES11YL2D
- FFE4E0DIKX2D
- FFX60C2IIVYU
- FFXVGG8NU4YB
- R9UVPEYJOXZX
- FFMC 5GZ8 S3JC
- C23Q 2AGP 9PH - 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate
- FFMC LJES SCR7 - 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
- JX5N QCM7 U5CH - 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate
- FFPL FMSJ DKEL - Triple Captain power-up
- FFMC5GZ8S3JC - 2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate
- C23Q2AGP9PH - 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate
- FFPLFMSJDKEL - Triple Captain power-up
- FFPLOWHANSMA - Triple Captain power up
- FFMCLJESSCR7 - 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
- 5FBKP6U2A6VD - 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate
- JX5NQCM7U5CH - 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate
- FF9M-2GF1-4CBF - Pumpkin Land parachute and Astronaut Pack
- F2AYSAH5CCQH - 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
- 5XMJPG7RH49R - 3x Incubator Voucher
- FFPLPQXXENMS - Bonus 50 Points
- FFPLNZUWMALS - Bonus 50 Points
- ECSMH8ZK763Q - 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
- 3DEJ2LZ9N5C7
- K1GI8AFWU2MG
- XX4IITDBFTEP
- FFMC56VHCLSK
- FFMC4YD7BQ3A
- FFGTYUO24POKH
- F7UI JHBG FDFR
- F2W3 EDFV BVGH
- Q67D37Y5H9RW - Punishers Weapon Loot Crate
- NHKJU88TREQW - Gun skin
- DDFRTY1414POUYT - Pet
- WMWT8A96RHDF - 50x Saphire Tokens
- HEDPOJKMB4L - Hip Hop Bundle
- FFESPORTS3MU - Mr. Shark Backpack, Kelly Bobblehead, Spikey Spine
- BHPOU81414NHDF - Elite Pass XP
- ZZATXB24QES8 - Pet choice box
- 25R9EF86DH4B - 5x Pet Rumble Room Card, 1x Weapon Royale Voucher, and 1x Gold Royale Voucher (EU server)
- FFMCF8XLVNKC - 2x Death’s Eye Weapon Loot Crate (Singapore Server)
- FFMCVGNABCZ5 - 2x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crates
- XLMMVSBNV6YC - 2x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
-
4ST1ZTBE2RP9 - Street Boy Bundle (7 days)
- FFESPORTSF2A - Crystal Soul Backpack, Ford Bobblehead (Indonesian Server)
- HXVDEU6EPW5X- Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate (Brazil Server and US Servers)
- 7711DA7XFCPDW - Rewards for the Indian region only
- FFMC6UR5ZNJQ - Old Fashioned Weapon Loot Crate
- ADERT5BHKPOU - Outfit
- FFMC2SJLKXSB - 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate
- BBHUQWPO111UY - Diamond Royale Voucher
- MJTFAER5UOP11 - 50,000 Diamonds
- FFGYBGFDAPQO - Diamonds
- MHOP6YTRZACD - Paloma Character
- LH3DHG87XU5U - Diamond Royale and Weapon Royale Vouchers
- DDFRTY79POUYT - Pet
- B6IYCTNH4PV3 - AUG Cyber Bounty Hunter (7 days)
- XUW3FNK7AV8N - 2x Custom Room Cards
- WLSGJXS5KFYR - AWM Duke Swallowtail (India Server)
- WOJJAFV3TU5E - Wilderness Hunter UMP (7 days), Shimmy Emote
- 3IBBMSL7AK8G - Age of Gold bundle (7 days)
- SDFG-HJKM-IUYT - Bundles
- YXY3EGTLHGJX - Cupid Scar (7 days)
- PACJJTUA29UU - 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
- ZFMUVTLYSLSC - 2x Weapon Loot Crates, 2x Weapon Royale Vouchers, and more
- GHTARTYUOI76 - free Dragon AK Skin
- AWER-TGHB-VCSD - Free Diamonds Voucher
- FFGTYUO8POKH - Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate
- 468DA6XFCPDW - Leap of Faith Surfboard)
Free Fire Redeem Codes today - Indian ServerThe following codes are known to be only available for the Indian Region. If you play in a different region, you can still give them a shot. However, we don't guarantee that they're going to work.
- XLMMVSBNV6YC
- FFMC2SJLKXSB
- LH3DHG87XU5U
- PACJJTUA29UU
- 4611DA6XFCPDW
- WLSGJXS5KFYR
- ESX24ADSGM4K
- FF7MUY4ME6SC
- FFIC34N6LLLL
- FFICZTBCUR4M
- FFIC9PG5J5YZ
- FFICWFKZGQ6Z
Redeem Codes Indonesian ServerThe codes you will find below can only be redeemed in the Indonesian Region.
- FFESPORTSJLC
- FF8MBDXPVCB1
- FFESPORTSSQA
European Server
- FV385V6HXJ97
- 6XMNG242VMKV
- RRF6WMKMDPJV
- G3MKNDD24G9D
- H28UZG5ATK2R
- FF8M82QK7C2M
- 5KHJ8U3RNP42
- BPDSDHCXPXWT
- U8S47JGJH5MG
- VNY3MQWNKEGU
- HP5DXHQANLB5
- ED22KT2GRQDY
- UBJJ2A7G23L6
- 8QW6TDX2D8A4
- KNRZ89SXFG9S
- PCNF5CQBAJLK
Middle East Server
- 245QMX2MXSZN
- HAPPYBDAYMR1
You can also look for other Free Fire Rewards!
Where to get a Free Fire redeem code from?Well, our page over here on PocketGamer is updated daily with new goodies! Just bookmark us and check the page daily to get today's Free Fire redeem codes!
You can always follow the official Garena's EU Twitter, NA Twitter, India Twitter or any other depending on your specific region! Also, follow Garena's Facebook for a specific region, and of course - Discord!
As I mentioned, keep in mind that the following codes have an expiration date! Also, some of them might be region-locked, so you might not be able to claim all of them. Feel free to comment down below if you have an additional Free Fire redeem code that you'd like to share with other players!
