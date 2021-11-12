Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes today - November 26, 2021

Who doesn't love a good battle royale? And when I say battle royale, I don't mean just any game - Garena Free Fire is one such game that falls under this category, and it's been massively popular ever since its release. A big part of the appeal of this game is thanks to the Free Fire redeem codes that are released quite regularly, rewarding players with premium cosmetics, weapons, and many other rewards.

Free Fire Redeem Codes Today, November 26

F7HJ 6K54 O39W



F456 Y7UI KMNR

FGDH RUIF DSLK

FFT6 Y789 IKMN



FMXN CVBG ITRU

F9Y8 GH7B YVHF



FEJK RT9Y UIKM

F65K O34I 5JH6

What is a Free Fire redeem code?

It's a small redeem code that you can use on your account through the official website. When you type it in, you should get in the game and check your mailbox. There will always be a handsome reward waiting for you in case you typed in the letters (or pasted them) correctly.

Also, you need to make sure that your redeem codes are not expired or region-locked! Otherwise, you might get the message that says "Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region.” So, test the ones that are specifically dedicated to your region, they should work just fine!

How to enter your code?

So if you're looking to get some of these premium loot items for free, you better redeem these codes quickly because they're only available for a limited time!

Before we check out the redeem codes though, it's important to know how to redeem them. If you just started out, chances are you're not familiar with the method, so I'll quickly explain.

First, you need to open the official Free Fire redemption center website. There you'll have to log in using your Facebook, Google, Apple, Huawei, or VK account. Make sure that the account is linked to your in-game profile because Guest accounts cannot redeem the codes.

Secondly, you'll have to enter the 12-digit code. They must be written in capitals, just like you will see them written below. If you don't type them in caps you might not be able to redeem them, or it might say that the code is invalid. Click the confirm button, and then OK once you've claimed it.

Finally, open your in-game mailbox. All the rewards will be sent there, and they should arrive shortly after you've claimed them on the website. Currency items will not be sent to your mailbox, but instead will automatically appear in your account, which is worth remembering.

More Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes

FZRX TCYV 7B8N

F45T NGJV YCTG

FKOS 9CF8 IWH3

F0M9 VCXN CBVN

ID9S 3QJK AFHX

FF5X ZSZM 6LEF

FI83 F74Y 5THG

FBHJ UYTR FICV

FNCK ISUY TGRV

FHFG NHML 1B9V

FIXJ MSWL 45OT

FU76 4RTG FBHV

FMCX KOIA 87SY

FIUY FRU6 45EW

FER9 F68U YHGN

FZKI F98M KO35

FNX2 3ERF VBHU

F7C6 X5RF SIGB

FC7M ID8R F756

FJAK LOQW IEUR

U2X60C2IIVYU

FFA9 UVHX 4H7D

FFX6 0C2II VYU

FFA0 ES11 YL2D

FXCV BICX SIED

FBNJ I87Y 6TGH

R6E4E0DIKX2D

FFGT YHJN JKI8

WOXVGG8NU4YB

H37WSM0CN44Z

ZITQT5IRMCNX

SZA0ES11YL2D

FR56 7UIK JHGF

1L5XZSZM6LEF

S522NYW94A00

FSER 5T6Y 7U8I

EDXX DSZS SDFG

JCDK CNJE 5RTR

FGHJ U876 TFVB

FMKI 88YT GFD8

FH9R GQVX HRDV

KLLP DJHD DBJD

FMKI JNCX SDXZ

FXCV BNMK DSXC

FQ23 EDCF GUJN

FF10 7NQ4 X9U3

XM5L93V38NGX

732OIF59VMZ1

X0P66G228LXN

UNGQ36T7BHZJ

R9AU 3BHL 4XI9

QY64FUYMDWPO

FYYH SQ34 5TYH

8816DA8XFCPDW

O92D XVFY VN09

FR56 UJSE RTYU

F1KJ NBVD SE45

F456 F7UI KDSW

FBVD SWE3 FS45R

F7UI KJNB VCDF

F4R5 FC67 F8UR

FEDF GBNJ U76E

9QOTNVKMFWNF

YIX1TRU1ZXB9

UHO4006JDXKE

TQV8WC40RBEC

QCBRLSQEUV32

E23E RTGH JKLO

FTRE WSDF VBNM

F8X6 F5RE SXFG

FYUI O098 F76R

FSDF GHJK LOIU

F87Y TGFV BNJK

87JR 8K8A KP64

JIMY LVT4 6V2Z

3OVT N544 3GFQ

MCPK E62K W5MX

8JKN XUB9 6C9P

8FEU QJXP DKA7

5ZMYYPM7P6YP - Redeem for 1x Victory Wings Loot Crate

- Redeem for 1x Champion Boxer Weapon Loot Crate KLP0 FRT4 WSXC

AGF6333A6AS2

VBNJKJHGFDSX

F8RUFH8F8Y8Y

XSDCFVGHJKLO

ZAQWERTGHJKI

UYTRDSXCVBNM

HZRGAHAS5XQY

FMKLPOIUYTFD

FMKI88YTGFD8

JCDKCNJE5RTR

F7UIJHBGFDFR

FKJHBNJKOPOL

QNUH4C1G5QBQ

KLLPDJHDDBJD

NDJDFBGJFJFK

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

TJ57OSSDN5AP

F10IUJHGVCDSE

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

EDXXDSZSSDFG

MM5ODFFDCEEW

ERTYHJNBVCDS

XSDC FVGH JKLO

VFGVJMCKDMHN

VBNJ KJHG FDSX

E71XWBFU6RO7

IUYT RFDE SXDC

F0KM JNBV CXSD

UYTR DSXC VBNM

FKJH BNJK OPOL

NV944T60B9GK

FMKL POIU YTFD

ZAQW ERTG HJKI

FFBC ZD9R DP44

FFBC LQ6S 7W25

R9UV PEYJ OXZX

4MZJ669AXEEU - New Year weapon loot crate

BQ3679972QVT

TJ57 OSSD N5AP

- weapon crate EV4S 2C7M MA52

- loot crate DDFRTY1616POUYT

- DJ Alok Character BHPOU81616NHDF

FFTQ T5IR MCNX

FFE4 E0DI KX2D

FFXV GG8N U4YB

FF7W SM0C N44Z

FFBCLP5S98AW

FF9M-N7P8-EUCH

W0JJAFV3TU5E

FF9MN7P8EUCH

ZFUJWLLPG4P4

MX20UBTUSJKA

VDVCTHUMTEYK

FF9M2GF14CBF

FFBCZD9RDP44

LH3D HG87 XU5U - Reward: Pumpkin Land Parachute

- Reward: Wicked Coconut Backpack, Victory Wings Loot Crate 8FEUQJXPDKA7

3OVTN5443GFQ

JIMYLVT46V2Z

PUSR0KI57R77

8FEUQJXPDKA7

8JKNXUB96C9P

FFTQT5IRMCNX

FFA9UVHX4H7D

FF7WSM0CN44Z

FF22NYW94A00

XBY47AFNNUD6

FF5XZSZM6LEF

FFA0ES11YL2D

FFE4E0DIKX2D

FFX60C2IIVYU

FFXVGG8NU4YB

R9UVPEYJOXZX

FFMC 5GZ8 S3JC

C23Q 2AGP 9PH - 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate

- Triple Captain power-up FFMC5GZ8S3JC - 2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate

- 1x Diamond Royale Voucher 3DEJ2LZ9N5C7

K1GI8AFWU2MG

XX4IITDBFTEP

FFMC56VHCLSK

FFMC4YD7BQ3A

FFGTYUO24POKH

F7UI JHBG FDFR

F2W3 EDFV BVGH

Q67D37Y5H9RW - Punishers Weapon Loot Crate

- 2x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate 4ST1ZTBE2RP9 - Street Boy Bundle (7 days)

FFESPORTSF2A - Crystal Soul Backpack, Ford Bobblehead (Indonesian Server )

These are the codes currently available in the game, that are either not region-locked or are universally valid:

Free Fire Redeem Codes today - Indian Server

XLMMVSBNV6YC

FFMC2SJLKXSB

LH3DHG87XU5U

PACJJTUA29UU

4611DA6XFCPDW

WLSGJXS5KFYR

ESX24ADSGM4K

FF7MUY4ME6SC

FFIC34N6LLLL



FFICZTBCUR4M

FFIC9PG5J5YZ

FFICWFKZGQ6Z

The following codes are known to be only available for the Indian Region. If you play in a different region, you can still give them a shot. However, we don't guarantee that they're going to work.

Redeem Codes Indonesian Server

FFESPORTSJLC

FF8MBDXPVCB1

FFESPORTSSQA

European Server

FV385V6HXJ97

6XMNG242VMKV

RRF6WMKMDPJV

G3MKNDD24G9D

H28UZG5ATK2R

FF8M82QK7C2M

5KHJ8U3RNP42

BPDSDHCXPXWT

U8S47JGJH5MG

VNY3MQWNKEGU

HP5DXHQANLB5

ED22KT2GRQDY

UBJJ2A7G23L6

8QW6TDX2D8A4

KNRZ89SXFG9S

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Middle East Server

245QMX2MXSZN

HAPPYBDAYMR1

The codes you will find below can only be redeemed in the Indonesian Region.

You can also look for other Free Fire Rewards!

Where to get a Free Fire redeem code from?

Well, our page over here on PocketGamer is updated daily with new goodies! Just bookmark us and check the page daily to get today's Free Fire redeem codes!

You can always follow the official Garena's EU Twitter, NA Twitter, India Twitter or any other depending on your specific region! Also, follow Garena's Facebook for a specific region, and of course - Discord!

As I mentioned, keep in mind that the following codes have an expiration date! Also, some of them might be region-locked, so you might not be able to claim all of them. Feel free to comment down below if you have an additional Free Fire redeem code that you'd like to share with other players!