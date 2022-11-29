Tier Lists

Brawlhalla Tier List - The best Legends to pick [November 2022]

By Pocket Gamer staff
|
iOS + Android
| Brawlhalla
Which are the best legends? You'll find out in a minute, right after you go through our Brawlhalla Tier List

Updated on November 29th, 2022 - adjusted the list

If you want to win every match while grinding, then you might need the help of a Brawlhalla tier list to choose the best Legends, since there are so many. Our tier list has all the Legends and weapons sorted to help improve your picks and increase your win rate.

Brawlhalla is a fighting game that sees you battling against up to 8 characters in a match. It features around 50 in total and with every new update, a new character is being added to the roster. To keep things interesting, the game has multiple modes to choose from and you can invite your friends to fight along with you. Each of the modes has dozens of maps that have distinct features and rewards.

Check out:

Recently, the game has added a bunch of regional servers to reduce the latency and shorten the queue times. However, this feature is still being worked on and a separate update will be released when it is ready to roll out.

Regarding the tier list, we have sorted the Legends and weapons into four tiers, S, A, B and C. The characterization is based on their viability in the current meta, usage, pick rates and win rates.

Original list by Suchit Mohanty, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.
S Tier

Macho Man character fighting

The Legends in this tier are the best in-game in all aspects. However, choosing them won’t guarantee you a win as it entirely depends on your skills and play style. Now that you know which are the best legends on the Brawlhalla tier list, start sliding towards the worst, so you'd know you to skip and who to pick.

Character Weapons
Ezio Sword, Orb
Luke Blasters, Gauntlets
Ken Gauntlets, Orb
Lord Vraxx Rocket Lance, Blasters
Scarlet Hammer, Rocket Lance
Teros Axe, Hammer
Koji Bow, Sword
Thor Hammer, Orb
Petra Gauntlets, Orb
Jaeyun Great Sword, Sword
Mako Great Sword, Katars
Magyar Great Sword, Hammer
Arcadia Spear, Greatsword
Daimio Scythe, Gauntlets
The Rock Hammer, Katars
Raphael Katars, Axe
Chun Li Gauntlets, Spear
Snake Eyes Sword, Blasters

A Tier

Brawlhalla character doing a combo

This tier comprises average Legends who constantly require support from the top options to tackle enemies. You can use them if you have completely mastered their skills and abilities. Otherwise, add a Legend from the top of Brawlhalla tier list to balance the team.

Character Weapons
Bodvar Hammer, Sword
Sentinel Hammer, Katars
Barraza Hammer, Blasters
Azoth Bow, Axe
Kor Gauntlets, Hammer
Wu Shang Gauntlets, Spear
Cross Blasters, Gauntlets
Zariel Gauntlets, Bow
Onyx Gauntlets, Cannon
King Knight Rocket Lance, Sword
Plague Knight Gauntlets, Katars
Enchantress Scythe, Orb
Finn Axe, Sword
Jake Gauntlets, Hammer
John Cena Sword, Spear
Becky Lynch Hammer, Spear
The Undertaker Hammer, Orb
Amethyst Cannon, Axe
Pearl Spear, Bow
Daryl Bow, Katars
Rick Axe, Blasters
Michelangelo Gauntlets, Sword
Leonardo Sword, Scythe
Ryu Gauntlets, Orb
Akuma Gauntlets, Sword
Dhalsim Gauntlets, Axe
Storm Shadow Bow, Sword

B Tier

Brawlhalla Switch screenshot

This tier is the place for Legends who don’t fit in the current meta and face difficulties when facing new Legends. You can use them if your rank is way too low, or the lobby has top tier Legends.

Character Weapons
Cassidy Blasters, Hammer
Orion Rocket Lance, Spear
Gnash Hammer, Spear
Thatch Sword, Blasters
Ada Blasters, Spear
Ember Bow, Katars
Diana Blasters, Bow
Val Gauntlets, Sword
Ragnir Katars, Axe
Artemis Scythe, Rocket Lance
Caspian Katars, Gauntlets
Sidra Cannon, Sword
Xull Cannon, Axe
Kaya Spear, Bow
Rayman Axe, Gauntlets
Vector Rocket Lance, Bow
Reno Blasters, Orb
Munin Bow, Scythe
Shovel Knight Hammer, Spear
Xavier Woods Hammer, Sword
Asuka Spear, Katars
Roman Reigns Axe, Hammer
Stevonnie Gauntlets, Sword
Garnet Gauntlets, Orb
Lara Croft Bow, Blasters
Heatblast Blasters, Spear
Michonne Bow, Sword
Negan Sword, Greatsword
Maggie Axe, Sword
Po Gauntlets, Spear
Tigress Katars, Sword
Donatello Scythe, Spear
M. Bison Hammer, Orb
Sakura Katars, Cannon

C Tier

Brawlhalla Rayman character fist pumping

The Legends in this tier are completely out of meta and are rarely picked due to their stats. It is not advised to use them in any other modes except for Bot matches. In order to use them, the developers have to bring significant changes in their skill sets. Say hi to the worst Legends in the game and on our Brawlhalla tier list.

Character Weapons
Queen Nai Spear, Katars
Hattori Sword, Spear
Sir Roland Rocket Lance, Sword
Lucien Katars, Blasters
Brynn Axe, Spear
Asuri Katars, Sword
Ulgrim Axe, Rocket Lance
Jhala Sword, Axe
Mirage Scythe, Spear
Nix Scythe, Blasters
Mordex Scythe, Gauntlets
Yumiko Hammer, Bow
Isaiah Cannon, Blaster
Jiro Sword, Scythe
Lin Fei Katars, Cannon
Dusk Spear, Orb
Fait Scythe, Orb
Volkov Scythe, Axe
Black Knight Rocket Lance, Spear
Specter Knight Scythe, Blasters
Globox Blasters, Hammer
Barbara Axe, Spear
Hellboy Blasters, Gauntlets
Nimue Spear, Orb
Gruagach Axe, Hammer
Princess Bubblegum Rocket Lance, Blasters
Macho Man Axe, Rocket Lance
Diamondhead Gauntlets, Katars
Four Arms Gauntlets, Hammer
Tai Lung Scythe, Gauntlets

