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Brawlhalla tier list [September 2026]

By Mihail Katsoris
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iOS + Android
| Brawlhalla
Brawlhalla tier list [September 2026]

We have ranked and compared each weapon in the game, and assigned them to each character on the Brawlhalla tier list.

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Updated on September 6th, 2026 - Version: 10.10 - Added: Qinghua & Baobao

If you want to win every match, then you might need the help of our Brawlhalla tier list to choose the best Legends, since there are so many. Our list has all the Legends and weapons ranked to help improve your picks and increase your win rate.

Brawlhalla is a fighting game that sees you battling against up to eight characters in a match. It features around 50 in total, and with every new update, a new character is added to the roster. To keep things interesting, there are multiple modes to choose from, and you can invite your friends to fight beside you. Each of the modes has dozens of maps that have varied features and rewards.

Also read:

As for the tier list, we have sorted the Legends and weapons into four tiers, S, A, B and C. Where they appear is determined by their viability in the current meta, usage, pick rates and win rates. Let's head right into the list!

Click Here To View The List »

1
S Tier

Macho Man character fighting

The Legends at the top of this Brawlhalla tier list are the best in-game in all aspects. However, choosing them won’t guarantee you a win, as it entirely depends on your skills and play style. Now that you know which legends are the best, start sliding towards the worst, so you know who to skip and who to pick.

Character Weapons
Qinghua & Baobao Cannon & Orb
Rupture Katars & Rocket Lance
Loki Katars, Scythe
Mega Man Mega Buster
Lady Vera Chakram/Scythe
Priya Chakram
Thea Battle Boots, Rocket Lance
King Zuva Hammer, Battle Boots
Red Raptor Battle Boots, Orb
Ezio Sword, Orb
Luke Blasters, Gauntlets
Tezca Battle Boots, Gauntlets
Vivi Blasters, Battle Boots
Darth Maul Spear, Sword
Ken Gauntlets, Orb
Lord Vraxx Rocket Lance, Blasters
Scarlet Hammer, Rocket Lance
Warlock
Teros Axe, Hammer
Koji Bow, Sword
Thor Hammer, Orb
Petra Gauntlets, Orb
Jaeyun Great Sword, Sword
Master Chief SPNKr Rocket Launcher, Magnum Pistols
Arbiter Fuel Rod Cannon, Energy Sword
Seven Spear, Cannon
Mako Great Sword, Katars
Magyar Great Sword, Hammer
Imugi, Warrior Chef Axe, Greatsword
Arcadia Spear, Greatsword
Daimio Scythe, Gauntlets
The Rock Hammer, Katars
Raphael Katars, Axe
Chun Li Gauntlets, Spear
Snake Eyes Sword, Blasters

Ezio

Weapons: Sword, Orb

Ezio is well-known for being the main character from Assassin's Creed, and just like in AC, he's a swift and powerful fighter who can dish out quick attacks. His defence is not top-tier, but that still leaves him a powerful offence-focused Legends.

Luke

Weapons: Blasters, Gauntlets

Luke can be a very hands-on brawler who benefits from high mobility. He is one of the more difficult-to-master characters because making his kit viable is key to really unlocking his potential.

Tezca

Weapons: Battle Boots, Gauntlets

The Luchador is probably one of the most fun and exciting characters to play, because he's not too difficult to play for someone who has a bit of experience under their belt, and his attacks have a rather high damage by default.

Ken

Weapons: Gauntlets, Orb

Another Street Fighter crossover character, Ken, uses the Gauntlets and the Orb to gain an advantage over his opponents. He is a great close-range combat brawler whose kit is not overly difficult, and once learned, he can be a top-tier brawler in anyone's hands.

Lord Vraxx

Weapons: Rocket Lance, Blasters

Lord Vraxx has above-average Dexterity, and while his default attack is not the highest among brawlers, he is still extremely powerful and, therefore, lands in the top tier. He is fun to play and powerful thanks to the Rocket Lance (Selenite Jet Lance) weapon, and the secondary weapon, the Blasters (Selenite Ray Guns), offer some much-needed range.

2
A Tier

Brawlhalla character doing a combo

This tier comprises average Legends who constantly require support from the top options to tackle enemies. You can use them if you have completely mastered their skills and abilities. Otherwise, add a Legend from the top of the tier list to balance your team.

Character Weapons
General Grievous Greatsword, Orb
Aurus Chakram & Spear
Luke Skywalker Greatsword/Spear
Ransom Chakram/Bow
Bodvar Hammer, Sword
Nina Williams Daggers, Blasters
Devil Jin Gauntlets, bows
Titan
Yoshimitsu Blade, Scythe
Sentinel Hammer, Katars
Barraza Axe, Blasters
Azoth Bow, Axe
Kor Gauntlets, Hammer
Wu Shang Gauntlets, Spear
Cross Blasters, Gauntlets
Zariel Gauntlets, Bow
Onyx Gauntlets, Cannon
King Knight Rocket Lance, Sword
Plague Knight Gauntlets, Katars
Enchantress Scythe, Orb
Finn Axe, Sword
Jake Gauntlets, Hammer
John Cena Sword, Spear
Becky Lynch Hammer, Spear
The Undertaker Hammer, Orb
Amethyst Cannon, Axe
Pearl Spear, Bow
Daryl Bow, Katars
Rick Axe, Blasters
Michelangelo Gauntlets, Sword
Leonardo Sword, Scythe
Ryu Gauntlets, Orb
Akuma Gauntlets, Sword
Dhalsim Gauntlets, Axe
Storm Shadow Bow, Sword

Bodvar

Weapons: Hammer, Sword

Bodvar's attack is quite high, just like his other stats, and with amazing combo weapons, he is a well-balanced character.

Sentinel

Weapons: Hammer, Katars

With the Hammer as his main weapon, Sentinel can counter opponents without having to rely on various combos. While his offensive stats are not too high, his defence is above average, which makes him a sturdy and rather forgiving brawler for complete beginners.

Barraza

Weapons: Axe, Blasters

With an unusual weapon combination, Barraza is not a very easy-to-master character, but for those who know how to make the most out of these two odd weapons, he can be a bit of a beast. His super high defence and low Mobility and Dexterity mean that he's slow, but his attacks pack a punch when they land.

Azoth

Weapons: Bow, Axe

His weapon combination is quite good, but sadly not top tier. Azoth is still a powerful brawler who can deal lots of damage, but lacks the mobility needed to put him in the S tier.

Kor

Weapons: Gauntlets, Hammer

A sturdy character who is basically a walking rock. He's not super mobile, but his defence is pretty good, especially since Kor's attacks are not as low as some might imagine. With well-timed combos, he can be a threat in the right hands.

3
B Tier

Brawlhalla Switch screenshot

This tier is the place for Legends who don’t fit in the current meta and face difficulties when facing new Legends. You can use them if your rank is pretty low, or the lobby already has top-tier Legends.

Character Weapons
Cassidy Blasters, Hammer
Hunter (Caspian)
Orion Rocket Lance, Spear
Xull Axe, Cannon
Gnash Hammer, Spear
Thatch Sword, Blasters
Ada Blasters, Spear
Ember Bow, Katars
Diana Blasters, Bow
Val Gauntlets, Sword
Ragnir Katars, Axe
Artemis Scythe, Rocket Lance
Caspian Katars, Gauntlets
Sidra Cannon, Sword
Xull Cannon, Axe
Kaya Spear, Bow
Rayman Axe, Gauntlets
Vector Rocket Lance, Bow
Reno Blasters, Orb
Munin Bow, Scythe
Shovel Knight Hammer, Spear
Xavier Woods Hammer, Sword
Asuka Spear, Katars
Roman Reigns Axe, Hammer
Stevonnie Gauntlets, Sword
Garnet Gauntlets, Orb
Lara Croft Bow, Blasters
Heatblast Blasters, Spear
Michonne Bow, Sword
Negan Sword, Greatsword
Maggie Axe, Sword
Po Gauntlets, Spear
Tigress Katars, Sword
Donatello Scythe, Spear
M. Bison Hammer, Orb
Sakura Katars, Cannon

Cassidy

Weapons: Blasters, Grapple Hammer

Even though she's not top tier, but falls somewhere in the mid-tier of brawlers, Cassidy's Dexterity is out of this world. She has decent skills and moves, but they aren't as strong as some of the others on this list, since her attack is only average.

Orion

Weapons: Rocket Lance, Spear

The well-balanced stats are the bright side of Orion, but the below-average attack is really the main reason he's not in the A or S tier on the list. He relies on his Rocket Lance and Spear to keep enemies at bay and perform flashy, fast attacks.

Gnash

Weapons: Grapple Hammer, Spear

Gnash's Attack and Mobility are his forte, but when you look at his Dexterity, you know you can't make Gnash viable for every possible situation out there, since he will need to rely on landing every combo successfully to eliminate your opponents.

Thatch

Weapons: Sword, Blasters

You could define Thatch with a simple term, that being a glass cannon - his defence is subpar, even though his attack and mobility are pretty good. His skills, however, are pretty fun to cast since they're fast and strong.

Ada

Weapons: Blasters, Spear

Another quick but squishy brawler, Ada is a high mobility character whose attacks are not too difficult to learn for complete beginners, and while she's mid-tier currently, in the right hands, she can be a strong character if her combos are executed well.

4
C Tier

Rayman character fist-pumping

The Legends in this tier are completely out of the meta and are rarely picked due to their stats. It is not advised to use them in any other mode except for bot matches. For them to be worth picking, the developers would have to make significant changes to their skill sets. Say hi to the worst Legends on the Brawlhalla tier list.

Character Weapons
Queen Nai Spear, Katars
Hattori Sword, Spear
Sir Roland Rocket Lance, Sword
Lucien Katars, Blasters
Brynn Axe, Spear
Asuri Katars, Sword
Ulgrim Axe, Rocket Lance
Jhala Sword, Axe
Mirage Scythe, Spear
Nix Scythe, Blasters
Mordex Scythe, Gauntlets
Yumiko Hammer, Bow
Isaiah Cannon, Blaster
Jiro Sword, Scythe
Lin Fei Katars, Cannon
Dusk Spear, Orb
Fait Scythe, Orb
Volkov Scythe, Axe
Black Knight Rocket Lance, Spear
Specter Knight Scythe, Blasters
Globox Blasters, Hammer
Barbara Axe, Spear
Hellboy Blasters, Gauntlets
Nimue Spear, Orb
Gruagach Axe, Hammer
Princess Bubblegum Rocket Lance, Blasters
Macho Man Axe, Rocket Lance
Diamondhead Gauntlets, Katars
Four Arms Gauntlets, Hammer
Tai Lung Scythe, Gauntlets

Queen Nai

Weapons: Spear, Katars

Queen Nai is a very slow character who can really pack a punch. Because she's among the slowest characters in the game, even though she's got high attack and defence, she is still a low, C-tier brawler.

Hattori

Weapons: Sword, Spear

An old Brawlhalla character with high mobility but lacking in other stats, Hattori is an assassin-type who needs to land all of her skills and avoid every instance of damage coming her way because she is not a Legend that can survive for too long.

Sir Roland

Weapons: Rocket Lance, Sword

Sir Roland is well-balanced but is not super flashy and exciting when compared to other brawlers. He needs to rely on well-executed and well-timed combos to be even remotely useful.

Lucien

Weapons: Katars, Blasters

His agility is top-tier, but he's not exceptional in 1v1 situations. He will do better when performing combo attacks with his allies, which is why he's currently at the bottom of our Brawlhalla tier list.

Brynn

Weapons: Axe, Spear

Brynn is a Valkyrie who doesn't really shine in terms of stats, but she's fast, and her flashy attacks make her look a lot more viable than she actually is. She can be quite good for an experienced player who knows how to use her advantage against other players, but definitely not a go-to character for beginners.

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Mihail Katsoris
Mihail Katsoris
I've enjoyed playing games ever since I was a kid (which was a long long time ago at this point). It all started off with an Atari 65XE, then came an Amiga 500+, a Sega Genesis, a 386, and the rest was history. I consider myself lucky to have been able to experience the gaming evolution over the years - this is my passion, and what I will continue to do for as long as I can.