Which are the best legends? You'll find out in a minute, right after you go through our Brawlhalla Tier List

- adjusted the list

If you want to win every match while grinding, then you might need the help of a Brawlhalla tier list to choose the best Legends, since there are so many. Our tier list has all the Legends and weapons sorted to help improve your picks and increase your win rate.

Brawlhalla is a fighting game that sees you battling against up to 8 characters in a match. It features around 50 in total and with every new update, a new character is being added to the roster. To keep things interesting, the game has multiple modes to choose from and you can invite your friends to fight along with you. Each of the modes has dozens of maps that have distinct features and rewards.

Recently, the game has added a bunch of regional servers to reduce the latency and shorten the queue times. However, this feature is still being worked on and a separate update will be released when it is ready to roll out.

Regarding the tier list, we have sorted the Legends and weapons into four tiers, S, A, B and C. The characterization is based on their viability in the current meta, usage, pick rates and win rates.

Original list by Suchit Mohanty, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.