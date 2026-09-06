The Legends at the top of this Brawlhalla tier list are the best in-game in all aspects. However, choosing them won’t guarantee you a win, as it entirely depends on your skills and play style. Now that you know which legends are the best, start sliding towards the worst, so you know who to skip and who to pick.

Character Weapons Qinghua & Baobao Cannon & Orb Rupture Katars & Rocket Lance Loki Katars, Scythe Mega Man Mega Buster Lady Vera Chakram/Scythe Priya Chakram Thea Battle Boots, Rocket Lance King Zuva Hammer, Battle Boots Red Raptor Battle Boots, Orb Ezio Sword, Orb Luke Blasters, Gauntlets Tezca Battle Boots, Gauntlets Vivi Blasters, Battle Boots Darth Maul Spear, Sword Ken Gauntlets, Orb Lord Vraxx Rocket Lance, Blasters Scarlet Hammer, Rocket Lance Warlock Teros Axe, Hammer Koji Bow, Sword Thor Hammer, Orb Petra Gauntlets, Orb Jaeyun Great Sword, Sword Master Chief SPNKr Rocket Launcher, Magnum Pistols Arbiter Fuel Rod Cannon, Energy Sword Seven Spear, Cannon Mako Great Sword, Katars Magyar Great Sword, Hammer Imugi, Warrior Chef Axe, Greatsword Arcadia Spear, Greatsword Daimio Scythe, Gauntlets The Rock Hammer, Katars Raphael Katars, Axe Chun Li Gauntlets, Spear Snake Eyes Sword, Blasters

Weapons: Sword, Orb

Ezio is well-known for being the main character from Assassin's Creed, and just like in AC, he's a swift and powerful fighter who can dish out quick attacks. His defence is not top-tier, but that still leaves him a powerful offence-focused Legends.

Luke

Weapons: Blasters, Gauntlets

Luke can be a very hands-on brawler who benefits from high mobility. He is one of the more difficult-to-master characters because making his kit viable is key to really unlocking his potential.

Tezca

Weapons: Battle Boots, Gauntlets

The Luchador is probably one of the most fun and exciting characters to play, because he's not too difficult to play for someone who has a bit of experience under their belt, and his attacks have a rather high damage by default.

Ken

Weapons: Gauntlets, Orb

Another Street Fighter crossover character, Ken, uses the Gauntlets and the Orb to gain an advantage over his opponents. He is a great close-range combat brawler whose kit is not overly difficult, and once learned, he can be a top-tier brawler in anyone's hands.

Lord Vraxx

Weapons: Rocket Lance, Blasters

Lord Vraxx has above-average Dexterity, and while his default attack is not the highest among brawlers, he is still extremely powerful and, therefore, lands in the top tier. He is fun to play and powerful thanks to the Rocket Lance (Selenite Jet Lance) weapon, and the secondary weapon, the Blasters (Selenite Ray Guns), offer some much-needed range.