Brawlhalla tier list [September 2026]
| Brawlhalla
We have ranked and compared each weapon in the game, and assigned them to each character on the Brawlhalla tier list.
Updated on September 6th, 2026 - Version: 10.10 - Added: Qinghua & Baobao
If you want to win every match, then you might need the help of our Brawlhalla tier list to choose the best Legends, since there are so many. Our list has all the Legends and weapons ranked to help improve your picks and increase your win rate.
Brawlhalla is a fighting game that sees you battling against up to eight characters in a match. It features around 50 in total, and with every new update, a new character is added to the roster. To keep things interesting, there are multiple modes to choose from, and you can invite your friends to fight beside you. Each of the modes has dozens of maps that have varied features and rewards.
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As for the tier list, we have sorted the Legends and weapons into four tiers, S, A, B and C. Where they appear is determined by their viability in the current meta, usage, pick rates and win rates. Let's head right into the list!
1
S Tier
The Legends at the top of this Brawlhalla tier list are the best in-game in all aspects. However, choosing them won’t guarantee you a win, as it entirely depends on your skills and play style. Now that you know which legends are the best, start sliding towards the worst, so you know who to skip and who to pick.
|Character
|Weapons
|Qinghua & Baobao
|Cannon & Orb
|Rupture
|Katars & Rocket Lance
|Loki
|Katars, Scythe
|Mega Man
|Mega Buster
|Lady Vera
|Chakram/Scythe
|Priya
|Chakram
|Thea
|Battle Boots, Rocket Lance
|King Zuva
|Hammer, Battle Boots
|Red Raptor
|Battle Boots, Orb
|Ezio
|Sword, Orb
|Luke
|Blasters, Gauntlets
|Tezca
|Battle Boots, Gauntlets
|Vivi
|Blasters, Battle Boots
|Darth Maul
|Spear, Sword
|Ken
|Gauntlets, Orb
|Lord Vraxx
|Rocket Lance, Blasters
|Scarlet
|Hammer, Rocket Lance
|Warlock
|Teros
|Axe, Hammer
|Koji
|Bow, Sword
|Thor
|Hammer, Orb
|Petra
|Gauntlets, Orb
|Jaeyun
|Great Sword, Sword
|Master Chief
|SPNKr Rocket Launcher, Magnum Pistols
|Arbiter
|Fuel Rod Cannon, Energy Sword
|Seven
|Spear, Cannon
|Mako
|Great Sword, Katars
|Magyar
|Great Sword, Hammer
|Imugi, Warrior Chef
|Axe, Greatsword
|Arcadia
|Spear, Greatsword
|Daimio
|Scythe, Gauntlets
|The Rock
|Hammer, Katars
|Raphael
|Katars, Axe
|Chun Li
|Gauntlets, Spear
|Snake Eyes
|Sword, Blasters
Ezio
Weapons: Sword, OrbEzio is well-known for being the main character from Assassin's Creed, and just like in AC, he's a swift and powerful fighter who can dish out quick attacks. His defence is not top-tier, but that still leaves him a powerful offence-focused Legends.
Luke
Weapons: Blasters, GauntletsLuke can be a very hands-on brawler who benefits from high mobility. He is one of the more difficult-to-master characters because making his kit viable is key to really unlocking his potential.
Tezca
Weapons: Battle Boots, GauntletsThe Luchador is probably one of the most fun and exciting characters to play, because he's not too difficult to play for someone who has a bit of experience under their belt, and his attacks have a rather high damage by default.
Ken
Weapons: Gauntlets, OrbAnother Street Fighter crossover character, Ken, uses the Gauntlets and the Orb to gain an advantage over his opponents. He is a great close-range combat brawler whose kit is not overly difficult, and once learned, he can be a top-tier brawler in anyone's hands.
Lord Vraxx
Weapons: Rocket Lance, BlastersLord Vraxx has above-average Dexterity, and while his default attack is not the highest among brawlers, he is still extremely powerful and, therefore, lands in the top tier. He is fun to play and powerful thanks to the Rocket Lance (Selenite Jet Lance) weapon, and the secondary weapon, the Blasters (Selenite Ray Guns), offer some much-needed range.
2
A Tier
This tier comprises average Legends who constantly require support from the top options to tackle enemies. You can use them if you have completely mastered their skills and abilities. Otherwise, add a Legend from the top of the tier list to balance your team.
|Character
|Weapons
|General Grievous
|Greatsword, Orb
|Aurus
|Chakram & Spear
|Luke Skywalker
|Greatsword/Spear
|Ransom
|Chakram/Bow
|Bodvar
|Hammer, Sword
|Nina Williams
|Daggers, Blasters
|Devil Jin
|Gauntlets, bows
|Titan
|Yoshimitsu
|Blade, Scythe
|Sentinel
|Hammer, Katars
|Barraza
|Axe, Blasters
|Azoth
|Bow, Axe
|Kor
|Gauntlets, Hammer
|Wu Shang
|Gauntlets, Spear
|Cross
|Blasters, Gauntlets
|Zariel
|Gauntlets, Bow
|Onyx
|Gauntlets, Cannon
|King Knight
|Rocket Lance, Sword
|Plague Knight
|Gauntlets, Katars
|Enchantress
|Scythe, Orb
|Finn
|Axe, Sword
|Jake
|Gauntlets, Hammer
|John Cena
|Sword, Spear
|Becky Lynch
|Hammer, Spear
|The Undertaker
|Hammer, Orb
|Amethyst
|Cannon, Axe
|Pearl
|Spear, Bow
|Daryl
|Bow, Katars
|Rick
|Axe, Blasters
|Michelangelo
|Gauntlets, Sword
|Leonardo
|Sword, Scythe
|Ryu
|Gauntlets, Orb
|Akuma
|Gauntlets, Sword
|Dhalsim
|Gauntlets, Axe
|Storm Shadow
|Bow, Sword
Bodvar
Weapons: Hammer, SwordBodvar's attack is quite high, just like his other stats, and with amazing combo weapons, he is a well-balanced character.
Sentinel
Weapons: Hammer, KatarsWith the Hammer as his main weapon, Sentinel can counter opponents without having to rely on various combos. While his offensive stats are not too high, his defence is above average, which makes him a sturdy and rather forgiving brawler for complete beginners.
Barraza
Weapons: Axe, BlastersWith an unusual weapon combination, Barraza is not a very easy-to-master character, but for those who know how to make the most out of these two odd weapons, he can be a bit of a beast. His super high defence and low Mobility and Dexterity mean that he's slow, but his attacks pack a punch when they land.
Azoth
Weapons: Bow, AxeHis weapon combination is quite good, but sadly not top tier. Azoth is still a powerful brawler who can deal lots of damage, but lacks the mobility needed to put him in the S tier.
Kor
Weapons: Gauntlets, HammerA sturdy character who is basically a walking rock. He's not super mobile, but his defence is pretty good, especially since Kor's attacks are not as low as some might imagine. With well-timed combos, he can be a threat in the right hands.
3
B Tier
This tier is the place for Legends who don’t fit in the current meta and face difficulties when facing new Legends. You can use them if your rank is pretty low, or the lobby already has top-tier Legends.
|Character
|Weapons
|Cassidy
|Blasters, Hammer
|Hunter (Caspian)
|Orion
|Rocket Lance, Spear
|Xull
|Axe, Cannon
|Gnash
|Hammer, Spear
|Thatch
|Sword, Blasters
|Ada
|Blasters, Spear
|Ember
|Bow, Katars
|Diana
|Blasters, Bow
|Val
|Gauntlets, Sword
|Ragnir
|Katars, Axe
|Artemis
|Scythe, Rocket Lance
|Caspian
|Katars, Gauntlets
|Sidra
|Cannon, Sword
|Xull
|Cannon, Axe
|Kaya
|Spear, Bow
|Rayman
|Axe, Gauntlets
|Vector
|Rocket Lance, Bow
|Reno
|Blasters, Orb
|Munin
|Bow, Scythe
|Shovel Knight
|Hammer, Spear
|Xavier Woods
|Hammer, Sword
|Asuka
|Spear, Katars
|Roman Reigns
|Axe, Hammer
|Stevonnie
|Gauntlets, Sword
|Garnet
|Gauntlets, Orb
|Lara Croft
|Bow, Blasters
|Heatblast
|Blasters, Spear
|Michonne
|Bow, Sword
|Negan
|Sword, Greatsword
|Maggie
|Axe, Sword
|Po
|Gauntlets, Spear
|Tigress
|Katars, Sword
|Donatello
|Scythe, Spear
|M. Bison
|Hammer, Orb
|Sakura
|Katars, Cannon
Cassidy
Weapons: Blasters, Grapple HammerEven though she's not top tier, but falls somewhere in the mid-tier of brawlers, Cassidy's Dexterity is out of this world. She has decent skills and moves, but they aren't as strong as some of the others on this list, since her attack is only average.
Orion
Weapons: Rocket Lance, SpearThe well-balanced stats are the bright side of Orion, but the below-average attack is really the main reason he's not in the A or S tier on the list. He relies on his Rocket Lance and Spear to keep enemies at bay and perform flashy, fast attacks.
Gnash
Weapons: Grapple Hammer, SpearGnash's Attack and Mobility are his forte, but when you look at his Dexterity, you know you can't make Gnash viable for every possible situation out there, since he will need to rely on landing every combo successfully to eliminate your opponents.
Thatch
Weapons: Sword, BlastersYou could define Thatch with a simple term, that being a glass cannon - his defence is subpar, even though his attack and mobility are pretty good. His skills, however, are pretty fun to cast since they're fast and strong.
Ada
Weapons: Blasters, SpearAnother quick but squishy brawler, Ada is a high mobility character whose attacks are not too difficult to learn for complete beginners, and while she's mid-tier currently, in the right hands, she can be a strong character if her combos are executed well.
4
C Tier
The Legends in this tier are completely out of the meta and are rarely picked due to their stats. It is not advised to use them in any other mode except for bot matches. For them to be worth picking, the developers would have to make significant changes to their skill sets. Say hi to the worst Legends on the Brawlhalla tier list.
|Character
|Weapons
|Queen Nai
|Spear, Katars
|Hattori
|Sword, Spear
|Sir Roland
|Rocket Lance, Sword
|Lucien
|Katars, Blasters
|Brynn
|Axe, Spear
|Asuri
|Katars, Sword
|Ulgrim
|Axe, Rocket Lance
|Jhala
|Sword, Axe
|Mirage
|Scythe, Spear
|Nix
|Scythe, Blasters
|Mordex
|Scythe, Gauntlets
|Yumiko
|Hammer, Bow
|Isaiah
|Cannon, Blaster
|Jiro
|Sword, Scythe
|Lin Fei
|Katars, Cannon
|Dusk
|Spear, Orb
|Fait
|Scythe, Orb
|Volkov
|Scythe, Axe
|Black Knight
|Rocket Lance, Spear
|Specter Knight
|Scythe, Blasters
|Globox
|Blasters, Hammer
|Barbara
|Axe, Spear
|Hellboy
|Blasters, Gauntlets
|Nimue
|Spear, Orb
|Gruagach
|Axe, Hammer
|Princess Bubblegum
|Rocket Lance, Blasters
|Macho Man
|Axe, Rocket Lance
|Diamondhead
|Gauntlets, Katars
|Four Arms
|Gauntlets, Hammer
|Tai Lung
|Scythe, Gauntlets
Queen Nai
Weapons: Spear, KatarsQueen Nai is a very slow character who can really pack a punch. Because she's among the slowest characters in the game, even though she's got high attack and defence, she is still a low, C-tier brawler.
Hattori
Weapons: Sword, SpearAn old Brawlhalla character with high mobility but lacking in other stats, Hattori is an assassin-type who needs to land all of her skills and avoid every instance of damage coming her way because she is not a Legend that can survive for too long.
Sir Roland
Weapons: Rocket Lance, SwordSir Roland is well-balanced but is not super flashy and exciting when compared to other brawlers. He needs to rely on well-executed and well-timed combos to be even remotely useful.
Lucien
Weapons: Katars, BlastersHis agility is top-tier, but he's not exceptional in 1v1 situations. He will do better when performing combo attacks with his allies, which is why he's currently at the bottom of our Brawlhalla tier list.
Brynn
Weapons: Axe, SpearBrynn is a Valkyrie who doesn't really shine in terms of stats, but she's fast, and her flashy attacks make her look a lot more viable than she actually is. She can be quite good for an experienced player who knows how to use her advantage against other players, but definitely not a go-to character for beginners.